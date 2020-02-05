Graham Linehan smeared by radical trans activists for helping therapists
Graham Linehan took to Twitter to assist Stella O’Malley, psychotherapist, author, and advocate for children’s health in creating a list of gender-critical therapists.
For this, he was accused of advocating for conversion therapy.
But if there’s anything trans advocates should have learned from the recent revelations of young detransitioned people emerging on the other side of gender transition to find that the invasive surgeries and hormone treatments were a mistake, it’s that not every young person who outs themselves as trans should go through with transition.
Pink News called Linehan “king of the transphobes,” and on Twitter, predictably, trans advocates were calling for his removal from the platform.
Conversion therapy for homosexual teens has been roundly mocked over the years. It is inhumane to tell teens that their same-sex attraction is wrong and needs to be fixed. Additionally, it usually fails as a corrective, and everyone involved, from teens to parents would be better off accepting homosexuality than fighting it. That makes loads of sense.
But we don’t have large groups of young people who once believed they were gay entering their 20’s, realizing they weren’t, and finding their bodies and minds irrevocably altered, their reproductive organs butchered, and their lives destroyed. Why? Oh right, because accepting one’s self or one’s child’s same-sex attraction doesn’t require irreversible medical treatment, it simply requires an open mind, kindness, and love.
What makes trans so different from the rest of the LGB is that it requires something more than simple acceptance of self, it requires alteration of body and mind. Puberty blockers do more than delay gonadal development, but can prevent it altogether, cross-sex hormones cause sterilization and chemical castration, as well as change the brain and body, and surgery is about as invasive a thing as can be done to a healthy body.
Despite the persistent insistence by trans advocates that medical transition makes everything better for young people who come out as trans, there’s every reason to believe that this is not true.
There’s Charlie Evans and her Detransition Advocacy Network.
There’s the Pique Resilience Project, a group of young women who are speaking out against the cult of transitioning.
In an interview with the Pique Resilience Project, Helena, a member of the group, discusses how her transition began. “I went to an Informed Consent clinic. It’s a large national chain of medical health care clinics, and it was one appointment, it was one hour. On their website, they say that they do follow up appointments, for me that was not the case. And I told them that I was trans, I had dysphoria, they believed me, they didn’t ask any more questions, and I got my testosterone.”
Helena met with a therapist for just one hour before she was given a prescription for life-altering drugs. And after she began taking them, there was no therapeutic follow-up.
There’s Julia Beck and the Women’s Liberation Radio News.
And they’ve been here for a while. Katie Herzog wrote about detransitioners in 2017, and took a lot of abuse for it. So did Jesse Singal, who was threatened by his peers. Those that speak out against the medical transition of minors get ridiculed. But there is no other condition in which the healthy body of a juvenile person is drastically changed to match their mental idea of themselves.
Trans advocates would do their cause a service by admitting that not everyone who comes out as trans should go through with the entire transition process. What are trans advocates afraid of in making sure that everyone who undergoes transition wants to be there? How easily do they really feel kids should be able to access drugs and surgeries?
Should parents have no recourse but to assume that their child is fully aware of all of the risks of medically transitioning? Why do trans advocates want to limit the information kids and parents receive about the realities of medical transition? Why has the concept of “watchful waiting,” wherein parents allow a social but not medical transition, been scuttled? Why do grown-up trans advocates need to use children to justify their own existence?
Linehan has been vocal in the gender-critical space for some time, and he’s been willing to take the heat for it. In working with O’Malley to put together parent resources for therapists who are willing to meet with trans-identified kids for more than one hour before giving them a script for hormones, he is doing more for the trans cause than all the fast affirming therapists out there. Trans advocates should take a cue from Linehan. They should be on board with making sure than trans-identified kids are truly interested in living as the opposite sex, and less interested in pushing them all along the same path just to justify their own choices.
WATCH: Arrests made as antifa, trans protestors disrupt free speech event in Seattle
On February 1, feminist group Women’s Liberation Front held a panel discussion at the Seattle Public Library on the impact of transgender activism on women’s sex-based rights. Featuring Sabina Malik, Kara Dansky, and Twitter-banned Meghan Murphy, the sold-out talk was met with resounding support, but trans rights activists and antifa made their resentment and hostility clear.
Masked protestors wielding signs and chanting misogynistic slurs were monitored closely by Seattle police, who were out in full force to detail the crowd outside of the library.
As the night continued, the protests grew louder. Protestors began to use drums, whistles, and amplifiers in an attempt to disrupt the peaceful women’s rights-related talk occurring inside.
Several of the protestors managed to breach the security barriers and were shouted down by the crowd while police took action and removed them from the premises.
The Seattle Public Library event represents a disturbing trend in peaceful talks being shouted down by social justice mobs. In November of 2019, #GIDYVR had to relocate to the Pan Pacific after its Simon Fraser University sponsor, Mark Collard, withdrew access to the venue due to the overwhelming threat of violence.
In January 2020, Andy Ngo’s lecture at the University of British Columbia was cancelled citing similar concerns about campus safety.
All photos property of Amy Eileen Hamm (@preta_6) and used with consent.
Elizabeth Warren wants transgender child to pick education secretary
HBO late-night host Bill Maher shredded Elizabeth Warren’s latest woke antics as “crazy stuff,” asking if she’s running for president of the United States or “running for president of Berkeley.” The liberal comedian’s well-deserved rebuke of Warren shows that her identity politics obsession is reaching such absurd levels that even her own side is rolling their eyes.
The 2020 Democratic presidential candidate faces this widespread mockery after stating on Jan. 30 that she would delegate her selection of education secretary to a transgender child. Yes, seriously: This sounds like a parody headline in the Onion or the Babylon Bee, but it’s actually real.
Warren promised during a campaign event to select as education secretary “someone who’s taught in a public school,” and assured voters that her selection would be subject to the approval of a “young trans person.” She appears to have been referencing a 9-year-old transgender-identifying child, Jacob, who asked a question during one of the Democratic presidential debates.
She continued: “I’m going to have a Secretary of Education that this young trans person interviews on my behalf, and only if this person believes that our Secretary or Secretary of Education nominee is absolutely committed to creating a welcoming environment, a safe environment, and a full educational curriculum for everyone will that person actually be advanced to be Secretary of Education.”
This is almost beyond parody.
Yes, Warren is slipping in the polls, and it’s not exactly shocking to see her grasping at straws as her bid for the White House looks increasingly bleak. But to literally promise that you will outsource your cabinet selection to children is a shockingly unserious position for the supposed “policy wonk” candidate to take.
Why not have trans children select the secretary of defence? The vice president? Better yet, Warren could just take a straw poll of her local kindergarten class and see who they think should fill her cabinet.
The transgender aspect of this is almost irrelevant. Transgender or not, trusting the management of the federal government to a literal child is absurd.
There’s also something just oddly inconsistent about Warren’s point. Do all transgender children think the same? Surely not. It’s likely that certain trans children would approve of a nominee while others would not approve of the same nominee. In what universe is the arbitrary chance that a particular token trans child approves of a random nominee at all worthy of being a decisive factor?
This is fantasy land nonsense, straight out of the gender studies department at Berkeley.
I still can’t believe an actual, leading presidential candidate for a major U.S. political party made this statement. Heck, we might as well just make the trans child president at this point. Even a child is likely to be much more sensible than Warren.
Brad Polumbo is Deputy Opinion Contributors Editor for the Washington Examiner. You can follow him on Twitter @Brad_Polumbo.
Jessica Yaniv sues more immigrant salon workers—tribunal says 'enough'
The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms has announced that Jessica Yaniv is pursuing yet another immigrant-woman owned salon at the B.C Human Rights Tribunals. Despite this, Yaniv is now being penalized by the BCHRT for refusing to pay outstanding fines.
Yaniv approached Top Touch, a Vancouver- area salon, on August 1 2019—just five days after the hearings had concluded on the initial complaints at the BCHRT. Yaniv demanded a Brazilian wax, a genital wax that would require the handling of Yaniv’s scrotum, and leg wax.
Top Touch aestheticians declined and eventually told Yaniv they would call the police if Yaniv continued to call.
The JCCF is representing Top Touch in addition to She Point, another Sikh-owned beauty salon which Yaniv has also launched a BCHRT complaint against after similarly declining Yaniv a Brazilian wax. The complaint against She Point was announced one month ago, shocking many people as it appeared to be a repeat of the cases Yaniv had just lost on the basis of racial animus and vexatious litigation.
Yaniv maintained on social media that She Point was requested only to perform a leg wax, but verification from JCCF confirmed that She Point aestheticians were first asked to perform the scrotal wax.
In total, Yaniv has pursued 16 primarily South-Asian immigrant-owned salons at the B.C Human Rights Tribunal.
In today’s news release, the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms has noted that these latest human rights complaints by Yaniv will be deferred by the BCHRT if Yaniv does not pay the outstanding $6,000 owed from Yaniv’s 2019 tribunal suits. Yaniv was ordered by the Tribunal to pay $2,000 to each of 3 salon owners Yaniv pursued after the Tribunal found Yaniv had acted “inappropriately” and that Yaniv’s conduct had been “extortionary” and “calculated.”
The deferral means the complaints Yaniv has brought to the BCHRT will not be heard or considered for six months, this time period intended to give Yaniv time to pay the women owed. If the fees are not paid, the cases currently on hold may be dismissed.
Jay Cameron, a lawyer with the JCCF working on these cases commented: “We contend this second wave of complaints is equally as abusive and unmeritorious as Yaniv’s other complaints, and await further developments.”
Convicted sex predator of young children to be released for being trans
Joseph Matthew Smith, who now goes by the name Josie Smith, is a convicted baby rapist and pedophile who has molested as many as 15 children ranging in ages one to 15. Common sense would tell you that an individual as depraved as Josie would be behind bars forever, but the Iowa Attorney General’s Office disagrees. Josie is set to be released from prison because she now “identifies” as a woman and is taking estrogen medication.
Many are horrified by this story and want answers. According to the Cherokee Civil Commitment Unit for Sex Offenders, the recommendation for Smith’s release is due specifically to the fact that Smith is undergoing hormone replacement therapy and therefore no longer has a “male sex drive”. A director for the facility, it is much harder for the state to prove someone is at risk to reoffend once the individual significantly lowers their testosterone levels.
Smith began their prison sentence in 2014. In Nov. 2017, they came out as a transgender woman, began using female pronouns, and started undergoing hormone replacement therapy.
The spokesperson for the attorney general Lynn Hicks told the Storm Lake Times that “an offender’s hormone levels are an important part of substantiating an offender’s likelihood of recidivism.”
“We don’t believe we have evidence sufficient to prove Josie Smith has a significant chance of reoffending,” Hicks proclaimed.
Hicks said that Smith will be subject to “strict sex-offender reporting” requirements and insisted that the general public should not “overreact” to the release of Josie. She then went on to state, “She’ll be subject to supervision for the rest of her life.”
The precedent that this case sets for the future is worrisome. If one person can identify their way out of consequences for the crimes they committed, what is to stop others from following suit? Furthermore, it should be widely understood that perpetrators of sexual crimes don’t always attack their victims for sexual gratification. It is just as much about control and asserting power over someone weaker than them–this completely nullifies the attorney general’s point about Josie’s “male sex drive”.
Also, the manner in which estrogen affects the sex drive of male-to-female transsexuals is not complete chemical castration, as the attorney general apparently believes it is. While it does indeed lower the libido, it does not completely remove it. It also returns fully if Josie were to ever cease or pause medication. It’s unclear if the state will monitor Josie’s hormones after the release.
Regardless, the idea that Josie should be released from prison based on what the court sees as the low likelihood that Josie will offend again is nonsense. There still needs to be time served for the 15 victims whose lives were forever changed by this monster’s actions. It is baffling to think that Josie would be allowed to skip out on prison time simply because of a transgender status. One estrogen pill a day is excusing the justice that the victims and their families deserve.
As of now, the date of Josie’s release is not clear.
