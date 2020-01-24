George Soros claims that Facebook is working with Trump to get him re-elected
George Soros has claimed that Facebook Inc. may be working alongside President Donald Trump in an effort to have him re-elected. Soros said that Facebook has nothing stopping it from circulating disinformation. Soros is a billionaire investor and philanthropist.
At the World Economic Forum held in Davos, Soros said, “I think there is a kind of informal mutual assistance operation or agreement developing between Trump and Facebook,” he added, “Facebook will work together to re-elect Trump, and Trump will work to protect Facebook so that this situation cannot be changed and it makes me very concerned about the outcome for 2020.”
The National Post noted that Soros did not back up his claims with any evidence. A spokesman for Facebook, Andy Stone responded to the claims saying, “This is just plain wrong.”
Soros has previously made similar accusations against the company during a Davos speech in 2018. He said that Facebook treats its users in a similar way that gambling companies do when they get their users hooked.
Facebook has been accused of shady business by many in recent years. One incident that stands out is the Russian misinformation campaign which was on the website without being detected for months leading up to the 2016 election.
Some people are arguing that Facebook already unintentionally supports Trump by rewarding content that has viral potential which Trump produces a lot of.
The company made the choice not to take political ads that may contain lies down. Mark Zuckerberg noted that a corporation should not make the call on such things and he cited the first amendment.
On Thursday, Soros said, “Facebook basically has only one guiding principle: maximize your profits irrespective of what harm it may do to the world.”
When Soros made comments about the company in 2018, Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook’s Chief Operating Officer had employees investigate whether Soros was making the comments for financial reasons.
In a statement, Facebook said, “That research was already underway when Sheryl sent an email asking if Mr. Soros had shorted Facebook’s stock.”
Sanberg received criticism for mishandling the situation.
Is big tech readying to rig the 2020 election?
2019 was a landmark year for controversial decisions by Google, YouTube (owned by Google), and Facebook, where their power to snuff out political free expression became more publicly known. More and more evidence is surfacing that suggests efforts from the Big Three to minimize, or stifle, conservative voices.
And with the 2020 presidential election not so far away, the question remains: what effect will these Internet behemoths have on voters?
One of the biggest reveals came from whistleblower Zachary Vorhies. The former Google programmer blew the lid off of Google’s political bias, revealing the manipulation of search placements to tilt toward certain democratic candidates, and an autocorrect to favour them. Armed with his 950 pages of leaked documents, Vorhies asserted that Google programmed its algorithms to scale down the search engine’s results for right-leaning media, Republicans and Christian media.
Vorhies warned, “that they were intending to sculpt the information landscape… I saw something dark and nefarious going on with the company, and I realized that they were going to not only tamper with the elections, but use that tampering with the elections to essentially overthrow the United States.”
“If people don’t fall in line with their editorial agenda, their news articles get de-ranked. And if people do fall in line with their editorial agenda, it gets boosted and pushed to the top.”
Then there’s Project Veritas’ expose. Google executives were caught on undercover camera saying how they were going to influence the 2016 presidential election, and actively undermine Donald Trump. The video caught executives calling right-leaning personalities Jordan Peterson, Dennis Prager and Ben Shapiro “Nazis”.
The ramifications of data manipulation are just beginning to come to the surface. Confirming these theories, Dr. Robert Epstein spoke in 2019 to a Senate hearing to discuss his investigation into Google’s data intervention that he believes gave “at a minimum” 2.6 million more votes to Hillary Clinton.
The former editor-in-chief of Psychology Today is a visiting scholar at the University of California, San Diego, and the founder and director emeritus of the Cambridge Center for Behavioral Studies in Concord, Massachusetts.
The “very liberal” Clinton supporter dropped this bomb, too: the number one donator to the Clinton campaign of 2016 was Alphabet, a corporation formerly known as Google.
“You can bet all these companies will go all out… (The Big Three are) more powerful than anything I’ve seen in behavioural sciences,” he said in a 2019 government deposition.
He warned that 15 million votes could be shifted to the Democratic Party in the 2020 election due to data manipulation, and search engine tweaking.
But the Big Three’s crosshairs aren’t limited to votes or parties. Scores of “undesirable” media have been placed under the guillotine.
PragerU–a weekly online video series running since 2010 run by the charitable organization of the same name–has seen some 25 per cent of its 400-plus videos placed on YouTube’s “restricted” list. That means schools and libraries cannot view them. One of those is a lesson on “Thou Shalt Not Murder” from the Biblical Ten Commandments.
According to Google, who owns YouTube, teaching youngsters that it’s wrong to murder is off limits. PragerU claims it is censorship, and that Google’s rationale is really noble-sounding cover for squelching right-leaning voices.
PragerU isn’t the only casualty. According to Vorhies’ documents, Google further blacklisted hundreds of media that include Christian Post, Megyn Kelly’s website, Newsbusters, Rebel Media, Daily Caller, and Glenn Beck.
Facebook appears to be gunning down the same road. Brian Amerige, a senior Facebook engineer validated this, saying the media giant is “quick to attack–often in mobs–anyone who presents a view that appears to be in opposition to left-leaning ideology.”
So it’s the perfect storm: the amount of power that the Big Three wields, married to the political agenda of those who run them, could mean a 2020 presidential campaign marred by technological tampering.
A right-leaning publication, Epoch Times, is the latest victim in what appears to be the cyber-gagging of those with differing political viewpoints.
Spurred by a Snopes investigation in December 2019, Facebook barred Epoch Times from advertising on the platform, owing to what they believe was a breach of terms of service. They claim this was mostly because Epoch Times has a connection to another outlet, Beauty of Life (BL), accused of inauthentic behavior, spam and misrepresentation, by advertising and posting using fake accounts.
The BL, now banned from Facebook, at one point oversaw 610 Facebook accounts, 89 pages, and 156 groups, says Facebook.
The Post Millennial previously reported on the Epoch Times controversy in reference to a different matter, noting similar results to Capital Research, which found zero connection between Epoch Times and the BL’s online activities. Another rebuttal is unpacked by Epoch’s editor, Steven Gregory, who has stated that there is no link whatsoever to BL.
To whatever extent there was a remotely tenuous connection, happened to be that the two organizations had hired each other’s employees at separate times.
Facebook’s head of security policy, Nathaniel Gleicher, explained the issue (from their point of view) to NBC News: “What’s new here is that this is purportedly a U.S.-based media company leveraging foreign actors posing as Americans to push political content.”
Here’s the upper cut: Gleicher was also director of National Security Council, at the Obama White House, from 2013 to 2015. In 2007, he clerked with Democrat Senator from Vermont, Patrick Leahy.
So, if Facebook relies on “linkage”–tying two loosely-related organizations to the same thread–the same reasoning could be used for Gleicher. Might he have a vested interest in squelching conservative voices, given the liberal politics of his former employers?
Interestingly, Facebook, its investigators-for-hire Graphika, and the Digital Forensics Lab, appeared to overlook the tar-and-feathering by Snopes, laden with a political agenda.
In an NPR interview, Snopes VP of Operations Vinny Green highlighted positive coverage of President Trump as a problem. “What we saw was an extreme amount of pro-Trump content,” Green said. “Almost exclusively what we were looking at …was the amplification of pro-Trump media…” [emphasis mine]
This has the whiff of a politically-motivated hit job.
There’s reason the Big Three should be gnawing at their nails about Epoch Times. Its reach, resources, and readership are gaining a foothold.
At last year’s CPAC–the annual conservative megaconference–the media outlet scored major interviews with Republican politicians, conservative pundits, and Trump cabinet members. Overall, their videos have been viewed billions of times over social media, which analytics company Tubular says ranks eleventh “among all video creators across platforms, outranking every other traditional news publisher.”
And with ten million Facebook followers, “the Epoch Times now wields one of the biggest social media followings of any news outlet,” according to NBC.
All the more reason for any liberal organization to target it as persona non grata.
Seth Stephens-Davidowitz told me a sobering thought after he published his book Everybody Lies: Big Data, New Data, and What the Internet Can Tell Us About Who We Really Are.
“I think there are, definitely, ethical concerns that come with this powerful data source. Big Data isn’t good or bad, it’s just powerful… we don’t really have any way to regulate what information they are allowed to use, and what information they are not allowed to use.”
Perhaps this sums up the 1984-like Big Brother, in the year 2020. Except now it’s called Big Data.
WATCH: Trump cracks hilarious jokes with LSU football team at White House
The ever-controversial and always entertaining U.S. President Donald Trump has good comedic timing, any honest person can admit that.
While inviting Louisiana State University’s champion football team to the White House, Trump worked the room by making jokes about the oval office, his presidency, and defeating terrorists, to much applause and perhaps a few moans from the players standing behind him.
After a few quick quips about how rich LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was going to be in the future, affectionately nicknaming him “Young Tom Brady,” Trump got right into the meat and potatoes of his routine.
“We can take whoever would like to the Oval Office, we’ll take pictures behind the resolute desk, it’s been there a long time, a lot of presidents. Some good, some not-so-good,” said Trump to laughter. “You got a good [POTUS] now—even though they’re trying to impeach the son of a bitch! Can you believe that?” said Trump to loud applause and laughter.
The jokes, which contained shades of his 2016 campaign self, went on to talk about defeating ISIS terrorists. “We took out those terrorists like your football team would’ve taken out those terrorists,” said Trump.
Though some of the faces in the background may have admittedly not found the joke very funny, the team certainly represents a state that has no fear of showing love for the President.
Trump was greeted to overwhelming applause when appearing at the LSU vs Clemson Tigerbowl, a stark contrast to his appearance at the Washington Nationals World Series game.
Seven facts about Iran that anti-American media doesn't want you to know
Since Qasem Soleimani was assassinated, anti-American journalists, many Canadian, have happily avoided discussing the crimes of the Iranian regime—instead placing the blame squarely with the United States and President Donald Trump.
The Iranian regime governs brutally and anything that destabilizes and threatens a regime like that of Irans is a noble endeavor. Here are seven facts that the mainstream media has avoided when they discuss the Iran crisis.
- The Iranian regime murders gay people.
Iran has frequently put gay people to death. In January of last year, the regime hung a 31-year-old after he was found guilty of charges related to violations of Iran’s anti-gay laws. In 2011, the regime executed three men for “charges relating to homosexuality”—hardly the Liberal utopia some have made it out to be.
2. The Iranian regime is deeply oppressive of women
Alongside their persecution of gay people, the Iranian theocrats also enjoy oppressing women. The women who speak out against this treatment often suffer degrading punishments or torture during long prison sentences. There are gender barriers in everyday life: they are forced to cover their hair and are not allowed to enter stadiums and markets.
3. They have murdered protestors
The regime often murders those who criticize their governance. They have murdered 1,000 protestors over a few weeks during the country’s internal struggles over recent years. As well as this, they have raped and tortured the protestors that they imprison.
4. A vast number of Iranians despise their government
As made clear by this weekend’s protests, ordinary Iranians are angry with the uneducated theocrats that control their country. Over the previous few years, the regime has been rocked by discontent of the populace. In 2019, for example, protests broke out over the worsening economic situation within the country and their continued disregard for human rights.
5. The Iranian regime is rife with corruption
The Iranian state has a “very high risk of corruption,” making prosperity and progress for their citizens all but impossible. Bribes are needed to obtain any governmental services, and nearly all of the politicians within Iran’s government got there through either nepotism or patronage.
6. They regularly shut down the internet
When the regime is facing criticism and protests from their citizens, they regularly shut down the internet. During the fuel protests of last year, the regime blocked internet access so to stop mass-mobilization. A few days ago, they shut down the internet again, throwing the country into an information blackout.
7. Iran lied about the plane being shot down
When reports first came out that the Ukranian commercial plane was shot down over Iran, the government quickly denied it, citing a technical malfunction. They also accused the United States of spreading “a big lie” after the American government blamed Iran for the crash. Needless to say, the regime has finally admitted that it was their fault, and the blood of 176 people is on their hands.
Trump's booming economy spurs Taco Bell's $100K manager search
While some fast-food chains bemoan labour inflation in America’s hot economy, Yum! Brands Inc.–owner of Taco Bell restaurants–is taking a different approach.
Instead of belt-tightening, Taco Bell is offering $100,000-a-year salaries for managers at select Midwest and New England, U.S. locations.
The company is also increasing wages for other leadership positions and offering incentives for all employees, including 24-hours paid sick leave.
With unemployment at 3.5 percent, 50-year-low in America, competition for qualified workers is heating up in sectors previously considered entry-level employment and largely staffed by minimum wage workers.
Though fast-food outfits like California’s In-N-Out Burger have been paying managers $100,000 for a decade, the average salary for running a Burger King restaurant in United States–$45,414, according to the employment website Glassdoor–is on par with managing a McDonald’s restaurant in Canada.
The following advertisement is from Service Canada’s ‘job bank’: McDonald’s manager for one of its Burnaby B.C. locations; $48,007/year.
But according to employment website Nuevo that tracks wages across industry sectors via job postings, the median managerial wage at a Canadian fast-food restaurant is $27,300.
Based on annual wages for 961 related jobs, the best paid fast-food managers live in Alberta and make an average of $39,488/year while the lowest paid are in the Maritimes–New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island–earning $23,400
Ironically, as some U.S. fast-food chains vie for managerial staff with more competitive salaries, the industry writ large has resisted efforts in Congress to increase the federal minimum wage from $7.25/hr to $15/hr, over five years.
The National Restaurant Association, lobbyists for the fast-food sector, continue to oppose this legislation, arguing that increasing the wage price floor would put smaller operators out of business.
It’s a similar argument that Ontario businesses made against increasing minimum wages in the province and in 2018, Progressive Conservative Premier Doug Ford’s government scrapped previous policy to increase it to $15/hr in 2019.
