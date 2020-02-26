Trending

26 Feb 2020

Blog Post

French-language union CANCELS strike in Ontario due to snowy sidewalks
Canadian News

French-language union CANCELS strike in Ontario due to snowy sidewalks 

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz, 2 hours ago 1 min read  
You have 10 free articles left today, enjoy reading.

The union that represents the French-language teachers in Ontario has decided to cancel Thursday’s strikes in order to stay indoors during snowy weather conditions.

The Association des Enseignantes et des enseignants franco-ontariens (AEFO), tweeted a notice stating that the cancellation “has nothing to do with bowing down to the emands of the government and the school boards, and everything to do with ensuring AEFO members’ safety on the picket lines.”

The post went on to explain that the cancellation was made for the sake of the safety of picketers. Potential hazards include “icy sidewalks and unplowed sites which could result in unsafe picketing.”

Environment Canada has placed a majority of southern Ontario under weather warnings, as heavy snow is expected well into Thursday morning. Snowfall is expected to pile onto 30 centimetres in some areas.

The union represents 12,000 members in both the elementary and high school systems in both public and Catholic school boards.

Strikes are expected to resume once conditions are more strike-friendly, on Friday.

Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
  1. Become a member
  2. Like our page on Facebook
  3. Follow us on Twitter
Tags #Ontario
Extended Readings(4)

Related posts

©Copyright 2019 The Post Millennial