Former BC Scouts Canada volunteer charged with child pornography
A man from Surrey, B.C., who was a volunteer with Scouts Canada, has been charged with accessing, possessing and distributing child pornography according to CTV News.
Edward Johannas Vandeyck was charged with accessing, possessing and distributing child pornography after police executed a search of the 57-year-old’s home in South Surrey at the end of February.
“Vandeyck has been in a position of trust, and has been in direct contact with children in the community as a result of his affiliation,” the RCMP said in a news release.
Edward Vandeyck’s LinkedIn profile indicates that he joined Scouts Canada as a troop leader in 1992, and more recently has volunteered as a troop scouter. Surrey RCMP confirmed that he had “an affiliation” with the organization, but did not specifically identify his role.
Police said that making Vandeyck’s charges public was “in the interest of public safety,” and they have asked anyone with relevant information relevant to assist them in their investigation.
The executive director of Scouts Canada, John Petitti, said the organization was not aware of the allegations until RCMP’s Tuesday announcement. Petitti confirmed that Vandeyck was a volunteer with the Scouts Canada until August 2018, though he hasn’t returned since.
“Nothing has been brought to our attention to suggest that Scouting youth have been put at risk as a result of Mr. Vandeyck’s actions,” Petitti said in an email.
He went on to say that “The RCMP were aware of Mr. Vandeyck’s involvement in Scouting, but did not contact Scouts Canada in the course of their investigation.”
Scouts Canada said “rigorous training and police screening procedures” are undertaken before individuals are brought on as volunteers or staff. Vandeyck is said to have met all of those requirements.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Eight-year-old BC boy wins $200 in weed at hockey tournament
A young boy playing in a hockey tournament over the weekend won a gift basket full of cannabis products in British Columbia. So of course, you already know it was some of that good BC bud.
The Dawson Creek Minor Hockey Association put together a tournament complete with raffle prizes afterwards, according to Fresh Daily.
The boy used his $10 worth of raffle tickets to bid on a gift basket valued at $200. It was filled with various kinds of chocolate, however these weren’t just any old chocolates—they were laced with that sticky-icky dank marijuana, unbeknownst to the boy of course.
The grandfather of the boy, Kieth Redl told CTV News, “Each team is usually responsible for putting a gift basket or prize package together with a minimum value of $50.” Typically, the gift baskets would contain more family-friendly items such as tickets to the movies, board games, popcorn and non-marijuana candy.
Redl, a retired police officer, was less than thrilled with the trippy outcome, “There is no place for drugs at a child’s hockey tournament.”
Some people felt it was right to blame the Dawson Creek Minor Hockey Association, however they defended the prize in a statement released to the press.
“The raffle winner was told the basket contained cannabis products and was given the option of not accepting the prize,” the statement said, referring to Redl’s adult son, 8, who picked up the basket. “The winner chose to take the prize, their identification was checked to ensure they were of legal age (19+), and the donor then delivered the basket to the winners.”
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Former BC youth coach receives 8 years for sexually assaulting young boys
The former coach of a youth badminton team in Victoria has been sentenced to eight years after being convicted of eight charges of sexual assault according to CTV News.
Harry Sadd pleaded guilty to the charges of sexually assaulting multiple young boys between the late 1970s to the early 1980s.
On Monday, the 74-year old received an eight-year sentence. He only has to serve six years and eight months of the sentence because he received credit for time served.
One of his victims said that Sadd repeatedly abused him from the ages of 9 to 15. One of the incidents took place during a camping trip that Sadd took him on. The victim is now 51-years-old.
Three men provided victim impact statements to the Victoria courtroom last month.
It was argued by lawyers for the Crown that Sadd used his position of trust to groom the young boys. The court also heard from the Crown that alcohol was given to some of the victims.
The Crown asked for Sadd to receive 10 years in prison and 20 years on the sex offender registry.
According to Sadd’s defence counsel, his history was examined by a forensic psychologist for about 30 years.
It was reported by Dr. Mel Stangland that throughout the years, Sadd previously showed a sexually violent path but has not committed sexual assault in 30 years.
Sadd disclosed all of his offences to the forensic psychologist who noted that Sadd regrets his actions.
He added that Sadd was a low-risk re-offender.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Fire breaks out at CN Rail building in BC
Firefighters in BC are working to put out a fire that began at a CN Rail building in Prince Rupert according to CBC News.
The fire broke out early Sunday afternoon close to the Kwinitsa station.
About 70 people congregated on a hill close to the fire as firefighters worked to douse the flames.
Further details about the state of the fire have not yet been provided by the Prince Rupert Fire Department.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Protestors occupy the steps of BC legislature in Victoria
The steps of Victoria’s BC legislature building are still being occupied by protestors. They have been camping out at the building since their arrival at approximately 3 p.m. on Monday according to CTV News.
The group is expected to address the public today.
The Indigenous Youth for Wet’suwet’en released a statement saying, “address why reconciliation is dead, and what they plan to do to facilitate immediate provincial and federal action.”
The group of protestors have been showing their support for Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs who are against the construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline in northern BC.
Among other things, the group is planning to voice their opposition against court injunctions being used to remove protestors from an area of pipeline construction close to Houston, BC.
On Monday, the protestors clashed with police as they charged the buildings entrance. They asked fellow supporters to bring supplies to the building such as tents, blankets, headlamps, propane and water jugs.
An injunction was won by the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of BC on Feb. 13. The injunction prevents people from blocking doorways as well as driveways of the BC legislature. The BC Supreme Court granted the injunction which also does not allow activists to interfere with staff, security or workers on the grounds.
The protestors are allowed to be on the grounds as long as they are not breaking these rules.
Social Media