Former Liberal MP continuously broke code of conduct
The federal ethics commissioner has said that Joe Peschisolido, a former Liberal MP, continuously broke the MP code of conduct during his time as a member of Parliament.
According to The Canadian Press, commissioner Mario Dion stated in a report that when it came to disclosing his private interests, which is required by the code of conduct, Peschisolido “chronically” failed to do so.
Dion noted that he would recommend “appropriate” sanctions be imposed by Parliament if Peschisolido was still an MP, but he lost his BC seat last fall. Now that he is no longer an MP he is not subject to the same rules.
It is required under the code that MPs file a complete confidential statement containing their private interests as well as their family’s interests. The statement must be provided to the commissioner within a 60 day period after the MP is elected. Any changes to the interests are to be reported to the commissioner within 60 days as well.
According to Dion, Peschisolido did not disclose multiple things, including a shareholders loan as well as a personal guarantee of debt. The commissioner noted that both of these were worth “well in excess of $10,000.” Peschisolido also did not divulge changes in his marital status or in his law corporation.
Dion wrote, “Given Mr. Peschisolido’s chronic failure to comply with the code’s disclosure requirements, there is no doubt in my mind I would have recommended that Parliament impose appropriate sanctions.”
The excuse that Peschisolido gave Dion was that he was focusing so much on his duties as an MP that he failed to care for certain matters regarding his law corporation. This caused him to fail to make the disclosures.
“This prompts me to emphasize how meeting all obligations under the code, including those relating to disclosure, is in fact an integral part of a member’s role,” wrote Dion, who said disclosure “is essential to helping prevent conflicts between public and private interests.”
Trudeau government spends $130,000 in taxpayer cash trying to ban journalists
The Trudeau government spent more than $130,000 of taxpayer money in legal fees in an attempt to ban the publications Rebel News and True North Centre from federal election debates, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
The government’s blacklist failed due to a successful court injunction granting journalists from The Rebel and True North access to scrums after the official leadership debates. A federal judge described the government’s actions as “troubling” and “unreasonable.” The Liberal government spent $131,281 on the blacklist.
Micheal Chong, the Conservative MP for Wellington-Halton Hills in Ontario, stated, “On principle, media outlets such as True North Centre for Public Policy and Rebel News Network should have been accredited to cover these debates … I don’t think we want to get into the business of the government … deciding which media should be accredited or not.”
During the recent election, the commission that ran the debates only rejected five out of some 200 applicants. All of these bans appeared to have come from either Rebel News or True North Centre. Meanwhile, state-funded foreign media were accredited by the government without a problem.
Speaking to The Post Millennial, Andrew Lawton (who was one of the journalists the Federal Government attempted to ban) said that “instead of admitting they made a mistake by not accrediting us, the government spent six figures fighting against our press freedoms in court.”
“Even since the election, the Leaders’ Debates Commission has maintained it had the right to arbitrarily decide which journalists get to cover the debates and which ones don’t. It was wrong then and it’s still wrong,” Lawton added.
After the federal government initially had their request rejected, they again decided to launch an appeal so to ban the publications.
New Costa Rica photos raise questions about Trudeau's vacation spending
Photos of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on his vacation in Costa Rica are showing up on social media, leading to questions on the cost and carbon footprint of his vacation.
Photos over the past few days have popped up on social media, triggering questions over the cost of Trudeau’s vacation to the taxpayer.
Despite searching for a quiet vacation away from Canada, the prime minister has been photographed frequently. On one occasion, Trudeau was pictured with the owners of a luxury farm to table restaurant. In the Instagram photo that the restaurant soon uploaded, Trudeau is seen with a teenager and the owner.
One question of contention, however, is how the prime minister got to Santa Theresa, which is a five hour drive and one ferry ride away from the Capital City, San Jose.
Model and actress Theresa Longo, who was in Santa Theresa at the time, told The Post Millennial that she saw Trudeau arrive in a “grey government looking plane and a couple helicopters.”
If Trudeau did indeed need three separate aircrafts for what would have otherwise been a five hour car journey, then the prime minister may face criticism for his taxpayer-funded opulence, as he did when he went on the trip to the Aga Khan’s private island for Christmas in 2016.
Longo stated that she would “find it hard to believe he would cross on the local ferry,” which is necessary if Trudeau were not to take air travel.
Over the past few days, Trudeau has been criticized for spending large sums of taxpayer money for non-governmental business, as well as for having a large carbon footprint for taking the trip down south. In comparison, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was photographed coming back from his vacation in economy class.
The Prime Minister’s Office did not immediately respond to The Post Millennial‘s queries about the trip.
Another popular picture online posted during Trudeau’s time in Costa Rica shows him with a brown paper bag at a store, but it’s unclear if the picture is authentic.
Correction: A previous version of this article included a video of Justin Trudeau walking after a run in Canada, rather than in Costa Rica. The Post Millennial regrets the error.
B.C. MLA was detained by China, alleges interference in Canada's democracy
Richard Lee, a veteran Liberal MLA from British Columbia, has spoken out about the Chinese government, saying that they detained him, and that they are actively interfering in Canadian democracy, according to Global News.
Lee stated that upon arriving in Shanghai airport in 2015, the Chinese police improperly detained him, separated him from his family, stole and searched his B.C government phone before forcing him to go back to Canada.
Since this incident, Lee said that China’s interference in Canadian democracy has only gotten worse. They are, according to Lee, attempting to control Chinese-Canadian politicians and immigrants, so to protect Beijing from foreign dissent.
Richard Lee was the Liberal MLA for the riding of Burnaby between 2001 and 2017. Lee sent a letter to both Trudeau and Freeland, detailing his detention and subsequent allegations. Lee did not hear back from the Liberal government for a year.
At the time, however, Lee chose not to alert the public to the Chinese government’s actions due to his fear that it would damage an already frayed relationship between the two countries.
Lee cited consular warnings that stop Canadian politicians from speaking out against China, as well as the continued detention of Canadian citizens, as evidence that China is undermining Canada’s sovereignty.
Also on Friday, The New York Times released a disturbing report documenting ways in which the Chinese government has tried to influence and control the Australian government.
Hong Kong Canadians ask why Liberal candidate picked campaign co-chair with ties to China: Report
Hong Kong Canadians are asking why Liberal candidate for the Markham-Thornhill riding, Mary Ng, chose a campaign co-chair with ties to the Chinese government.
Their concerns stem from her position as an MP responsible for promoting trade with China and her connection to Michael Chan, a former minister of citizenship, immigration and international trade in Ontario’s Wynne government, according to a Global News exclusive.
It was revealed in June that Michael Chan would be her co-chair. This has sparked controversy as Chan was previously investigated by Canada’s intelligence agency (CSIS) for the alleged possibility of being an agent for China.
According to a 2015 Globe and Mail report, Chan maintained close ties to the Chinese consulate in Toronto while a minister and was at risk of influence from associates in China. According to the report he’s also been “a mentor to a cadre of provincial and federal Liberals running for office, which has triggered both criticism and trepidation among pro-democratic community members.”
“Michael Chan is known to be very close to China, and according to news reports, he was accused of being accessible to Chinese Communist Party influence,” said Ringo Wong, a Markham-Thornhill constituent. “Having him as a key organizer of (Ng’s) campaign worries me.”
Chan has also come out in favour of China’s absolute rule and one-China policy, saying that he supports Hong Kong police’s strict measures to quash the protests and maintain a unified China.
The riding which Ng is running for is densely populated by Chinese Canadians, both for and against the pro-Democracy demonstrations in Hong Kong, and tensions have been steadily rising between the two groups. As such, the group Torontonians Stand With Hong Kong have been vigilant in investigating the relations that their representative may have.
Global News attempted to contact Ng regarding her connection with Chan and potential pro-Beijing sentiments, but she was unavailable. However, her campaign responded by saying that Chan was never an active member of the campaign, despite originally accepting the request to be co-chair.
Ng was also asked by Wong why she attended a People’s Republic of China 70th-anniversary celebration on Sept. 29 when she could potentially become a Canadian government minister.
While inquiries from Global News remained fruitless, this critique did prompt a response from Ng.
“I would point out, also in attendance was the Conservative Party of Canada Candidate for Markham-Thornhill,” Ng responded. “As the Member of Parliament for Markham-Thornhill, one of Canada’s most diverse ridings, it is important to support inclusiveness in our community. As a proud Canadian, I will always celebrate the many cultural traditions and heritages that make up this wonderful riding.”
Correction: The initial version of this article incorrectly stated Hong Kong Canadians were accusing Mary Ng of having close ties to China. They were instead questioning her hiring Michael Chan, who has been accused in the past of being an agent for the Chinese government. The Post Millennial regrets the error.
