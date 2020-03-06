Ford government to invest $202 million to fight sex trafficking
The Ford government announced its plans to invest an additional $202-million into preventing human trafficking over the next five years according to the Globe and Mail.
The investment, which broke Friday morning, is penned to be the largest investment by any provincial or federal government.
The $202 million figure will be tacked on to the already existing $105 million from an existing fund. That fund covers all bases—including law enforcement tools and public awareness campaigns.
Specialized intervention teams, bringing awareness about human trafficking into the education curriculum and housing for victims are all on the agenda for the new budget. There is also a proposal to invest funding into community support groups and Indigenous-led initiatives.
“Human traffickers prey on the most vulnerable members of our society – our children,” Mr. Ford said in a statement.
“We must put an end to this disgusting industry and take immediate steps to keep our kids safe.”
Ford will announce the details and long term plans for the funding in St. Catharines, Ont., with Solicitor-General Sylvia Jones and Jill Dunlop, Associate Minister of Children and Women’s Issues.
Ms. Dunlop has stressed the important need for victims to have ongoing support in order for them to, “heal from their trauma and rebuild their lives.”
The statistics reveal that Ontario is certainly the province most in need of making a better effort to combat sex trafficking. Two-thirds of all police-reported human trafficking violations for the entire country occur in Ontario, with 13 being the average age of those recruited.
There are 42 sexual-assault centres in Ontario and an additional $2 million will go to aiding the costs of those centres.
Megan Walker, executive director of the London Abused Women’s Centre, which currently serves 125 victims of sex trafficking, was very impressed with the layout of the new strategy to fight the issue. Walker even went as far as to call it the “most comprehensive plan to address human trafficking” that she has ever seen.
“It covers all of the pillars that we consider to be so crucial to helping end trafficking in the long-term, including public awareness, ensuring that the law is enforced or that new legislation is created and to make sure that survivors have immediate access to service as well as safe houses,” she said to the Globe, adding praise for its inclusion of specific programs of counselling and support for Indigenous women and girls.
“This is not tokenism, there is $307-million that they are investing into this and … that is an incredibly significant amount of money that will go a long way in helping us keep women and girls safe.”
Though Ontario’s initiative is impressive, it’s clear that provincial and federal leaders have made fighting human trafficking a top priority.
In 2019, federal leaders announced a $57 million investment over five years.
In 2016, Quebec announced that it would invest $200 million to be spent over five years.
British Columbia has provided $37 million in annual funding to victim services for women.
BREAKING: Abducted 14-year-old found in Brampton barn, kidnappers still at large
Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders appeared in front of media at a press conference on Friday to provide details regarding the abduction of Shammah Jolayemi, the 14-year-old boy who went missing Thursday.
Saunders started by thanking the media, something he says he “doesn’t do often,” then thanking the cooperation with the York Regional Police, the Peel Regional Police, and the Ontario Provincial Police, who “all played a factor in this investigation.”
Saunders laid out the situation. At 8:25 am on Thursday, police were called after reports of someone being abducted into a black Jeep with oversized tires, with someone yelling for help. Later that day, the father of the boy contacted police to report his son missing.
Saunders went on to reveal that the Jeep wrangler was located “on fire” at a nearby park.
“At about 10 pm, the black Jeep wrangler was located, with the vehicle being found on fire at the park.” The motive was due to his older brother’s involvement with a drug rip-off which was estimated to be valued at roughly $4 million.
Police confirmed that the 14-year-old had absolutely nothing to do with that part of the story.
“Shamar was located on Heritage road and Wanless Road in Brampton. He was dishevelled and brought for a medical checkup, and is now safe at home with his mother and father.”
The boy was found in a barn.
Saunders clarified that the investigation is still ongoing, with police still looking for the people responsible for Shamar’s abduction. Saunders said the investigation from hereon will be “aggressive,” with police under the impression that there is a high opportunity for an apprehension to be made.
Police confirmed that they still could not locate the older brother.
“The older brother had very limited contact with us. We don’t know where he is, we definitely know that he’s not in the GTA and we’re uncertain if he’s in the province.”
There are no suspects as of yet.
Police are calling for witnesses to come forward to call the Toronto Police Force at 4168082150, or Crimestoppers at 416222TIPS.
Ontario French and Catholic school boards to join strike despite recent concessions
Amidst talks with the provincial government regarding their contracts, Ontario teachers in the French and English Catholic school systems say they’re planning a walk out from all schools in their respective boards.
The French and English Catholic school boards are two of Ontario’s biggest teacher’s unions, and they have decided they will go ahead with the strike according to CTV News.
These additional school board strikes come after the Ford government agreed to relinquish their previous demands to increase the number of students per classroom, as well as dropped the requirements for mandatory e-learning.
Minister of Education Stephen Lecce has said that the Ford government’s decision to walk back their demands should prompt all four major teachers’ unions to return to the bargaining table.
The striking teachers will be joined by public high school teachers, who will also hold a walkout at nine other school boards, as part of their union’s current series of rotating, one-day strikes.
The teachers’ picket will take place at the provincial legislature on Thursday morning. Union members from both the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation and Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association will be in attendance.
Ford government to provide Ontarians with free treatment for depression and anxiety
Free therapy will soon be available for Ontarians with anxiety and depression according to the Huffington Post. The program is called Mindability, and was announced by the health minister on Tuesday.
“Mindability will be funded just like OHIP (Ontario Health Insurance Plan), with no out-of-pocket cost to patients,” confirmed Minister Christine Elliott.
“Through this groundbreaking program, an individual will receive an assessment from a trained mental health clinician and be offered a therapy program that best addresses their level of need.”
She added that cognitive behavioural therapy would be offered for those suffering from depression or anxiety. “If it’s a more acute episode, if it’s something else that’s happening, they will be treated elsewhere.”
Elliott added that people can sign up for the program over the phone, online or through text message. Patients can receive individual or group therapy as well as over the phone therapy.
Right now, the services have to be provided by a doctor, a psychiatrist or at a hospital to be covered by OHIP. “Not everyone needs to see a psychiatrist,” said Elliott on Tuesday. She added that the waiting lists are “huge.”
“Ontario is finally, finally turning a corner,” she said. The program will begin in the spring of this year and begin to expand shortly afterwards. Elliott added that Mindability will make it easier for those seeking health care to find it.
“No [two] patients are the same. We all know that,” said Elliott. “The long-haul truck driver feeling isolated from friends and family, the middle-aged professional struggling with work performance, the Grade 11 student whose studies are now slipping: each of these individuals has unique needs. But by matching them with the most appropriate level of support, Mindability will make a real difference in their lives.”
This year, Mindability is using $20 million in government money to attempt to treat 80,000 people annually after three to four years of being implemented. The program is part of a mental health strategy being put together by the Progressive Conservative government called Roadmap to Wellness.
In a statement released by mental health service providers on Tuesday, they told Elliott that an increase funding, to the tune of $380 million, is needed from the government annually. This will reduce wait times for things like supportive housing and intensive therapy that may not be offered by the program.
In a statement MPP Bhutila Karpoche said, “Every bit of help is needed, but anything less in mental health funding than the $330 million Doug Ford and Christine Elliott took away is still a cut.”
“And just undoing cuts to mental health funding is nowhere what’s needed.”
Train derailed in Kingston, Ontario
A train has derailed pulling several train cars off of the tracks according to Kingston police.
The incident took place Wednesday morning, west of the city’s core close to Queen Mary Rd. and Armstrong Rd.
No injuries or cause has been reported, as of yet. The surrounding road is currently closed.
According to Dominic Christian Owens, a freelance videographer for Global News, emergency services have arrived on the scene, as “multiple cars” have come off the tracks.
The track carries products to and from the Invista factory on Kingston’s waterfront, the CBC reports. The company produces nylon and spandex products.
Kingston Transit says a number of bus routes are being detoured due to the derailment.
Derailments rampant
This isn’t the first train to have been derailed in recent Canadian history, as railway blockades have run rampant throughout the country.
Two weeks ago, CN railway announced they were investigating after a train derailment in Sainte-Marie-Salome, Quebec.
That derailment happened just an hour north of Montreal, Quebec.
“Two cars derailed and there’s no danger for the public, no injuries, no fire and no dangerous goods are involved,” CN senior manager of public affairs Olivier Quenneville told CTV News.
A source reportedly told CTV News that they believe something was purposely put onto the tracks to derail the train. A CN spokesperson did not confirm whether or not that is true.
“The incident is still under investigation and we will not comment further,” said Quenneville.
CN is currently investigating the situation with a team on the ground.
On February 18, 2020, another train was derailed, with 30 carts leaking crude oil in Fort Frances, Ontario.
That derailment led to no injuries, with an investigation again still ongoing into the cause.
The OPP stated that there was no danger to the public’s safety, though evacuations did take place.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
