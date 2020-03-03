Ford government signs new road deals with Indigenous communities
Ontario has moved forward in signing agreements with two Indigenous communities which will help build roads that will connect them to the Ring of Fire.
The Ring of Fire is the name given to a massive planned chromite mining and smelting development project in the mineral-rich James Bay Lowlands of Northern Ontario.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced the deals with the Webequie First Nation and the Marten Falls First Nation yesterday in Toronto.
The former Liberal Wynne government had signed agreements with three of nine First Nation communities surrounding the James Bay Lowlands, including the Webequie and Marten Falls.
The deals were then scrapped after the Ford government decided that they would create new deals from scratch with the communities, seeking out their own deals.
“We look forward to working together with Ontario to ensure the sustainable development of our ancestral territories,” said Marten Falls First Nation Chief Bruce Achneepineskum in a statement to CBC. “We are moving ahead with this agreement so all communities in the region can connect to the next phase, which is to secure and bring good-paying jobs in mining, construction and other skilled trades to our communities.”
“We understand that road development will impact our traditional territories but believe this is a positive step forward to unlocking new opportunities that will benefit all surrounding First Nation communities,” said Webequie chief Cornelius Wabasse said.
Critics, including the New Democrat’s Michael Mantha, say that the effort to create their own deals has been a prolonged, unnecessary step that has only delayed the project.
The Ring of Fire region is one of the most mineral-rich in the world for elemental deposits such as chrome, nickel, copper and platinum
The Trudeau government just legitimized men silencing Indigenous women
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has already shown that he only likes strong Indigenous women when they agree with him.
The moment a strong Indigenous women like Jody Wilson-Raybould stands up for what they think is right, he silences them and puts a stooge in their place.
So, perhaps that’s why Trudeau feels such solidarity with some of the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs, a group of dudes who appear to have done a Trudeau-style move in removing Indigenous women who disagreed with them.
As the Globe and Mail had reported on June 9, a group of Wet’suwet’en women with hereditary titles were stripped of those titles by the same guys the Liberals are now negotiating with.
The women, Theresa Tait-Day, Darlene Glaim, and Gloria George had founded a Matrilineal Coalition to help deal with issues in the community.
And it just so happens that those women support the Coastal GasLink project, while the male chiefs are against it.
Those same male chiefs stripped the women of their titles:
Apparently, creating the Matrilineal Coalition was against “proper authority”, and had their titles stripped. The women strongly argued that the disciplinary action went way too far, noting that the titles are meant to be hereditary and shouldn’t be stripped away from anyone.
Amazingly–and something that hasn’t been reported nearly enough – is the fact that many consider Ms. Glaim to be the actual Chief Woos, a title that was stripped from her and given to Frank Alec, who has been the same guy negotiating with the Liberals.
In short, the Liberals have legitimized a group of hereditary chiefs–all male–who stripped female hereditary leaders of their titles.
It’s quite an irony for a supposedly “feminist” Liberal government to be aiding and abetting the silencing of Indigenous women, yet another blow to reconciliation.
This shows a few things.
First, it shows the hypocrisy of the Liberals.
Second, it shows their ignorance of what’s actually happening in Wet’suwet’en territory, leaving it looking like the Liberals have been effectively tricked into giving legitimacy to a group that is opposed to the majority of the community.
And third, we can see how this goes to show the incompetence of the Liberal government. They simply waited to see who would be the loudest, then negotiated with that group, despite all the above factors that should have been taken into account.
Once again, the Liberals show their inability to handle any complexity whatsoever, and they’ve done even further damage to all of Canada.
Quebec premier says Indigenous blockaders armed with AK-47s, slowing down their removal
Quebec Premier Francois Legault has suggested a court injunction to remove protestors off of railways may not be enforced yet because of the fear that some of the protestors may be heavily armed with AK-47 assault rifles.
“The SQ is working on a plan to dismantle the barricades,” said Legault. but the delay is due to the potential of armed resistance in the self-policed first-nations territory of Kahnawake.
“They are speaking with the Peacekeepers, but obviously with people who are armed, it’s delicate.”
Yesterday’s Quebec Superior court injunction to end all Railway blockades in the province has yet to be implemented.
According to the CBC, the Kahnawake local police force known as the “Peacekeepers” say they have yet to receive an official injunction but even if they do, they are unlikely to enforce one.
In response to Premier Legault’s comments about weapons in the territory, peacekeepers communications officer, Const. Kyle Zachary noted “To say that we all have AK-47s, not only is that untrue, it’s dangerous, and it’s irresponsible to say that” [ … ] “we’re trying to have the situation come to an end peacefully, and that kind of statement is counter to that.”
Zachary believes that the premier’s mention of assault weapons as the cause of delayed action is “only going to exacerbate the situation. There are firearms on the territory, but there’s no more than what are in Chateauguay or in Montreal. We have responsible gun owners just as anywhere else.”
For his part, Mr. Legault says that the government is communicating with the first nations communities and treading cautiously on next actions.
An Ontario teacher's response to those thinking they have it made
I saw an opinion piece posted a few days ago on The Post Millennial titled “Ontario teachers need to realize how great they have it” and it started to really bug me.
I am a secondary teacher in Ontario and am proudly walking the picket line to fight for my students. I am used to seeing all the misinformation posted online when it comes to our recent job action with the province and I have gotten pretty good at brushing it off. I was unable to with this particular opinion piece because of the amount of stereotyping and general misinformation that the author chose to write about. I want to provide some key context for what was said and what is actually happening in our schools.
First, I would like to point out that teaching is not a part-time job. I am at my school from 7:30 a.m. until at least 3:30 p.m. in the afternoon. I often work through my “lunch” break as I am spending time with students, in meetings, marking, or preparing lessons. I worked it out once and between the time that I am actually at school, preparing, marking at home, and supervising extra curricular activities, I work approximately 50 hours a week. I am only paid for the classes I teach.
While I am on the subject of pay, in order to reach the top end of the pay scale, you have to be 10-plus years in, a department head or some other administrative type role, have taken a number of of additional qualification courses at your own cost, and more often than not, have a master’s degree. Those that the author cite as making over $100,000 are principals, vice-principals and superintendents who do not fall into our union. I’m four years in and have yet to make more than $40,000.
This leads me to my next point regarding “vacation”. It’s true there are 11 weeks of the year where we are not in school, but they are not vacation days. We are unemployed during those times. We have our 10-month salary distributed over 12 months. The money that we receive during the summer is for hours we have already worked. Most of us spend our summers taking upgrading courses or seminars to improve our practice. We also spend time preparing for the next year. I spend at least two unpaid weeks in August in my school getting prepared for the year ahead.
When you look at what we are asking for in our negotiation in terms of pay, it is to keep up with the cost of inflation. Inflation is around 2-2.5 percent a year. That is all we are asking for. As one of my students said, “So you’re asking to make the same amount of money that you already do?”
Yes, we want to keep the salary that we have so we can keep up with the rising cost of everything around us.
That cushy pension and benefits you mention, I pay for it. I put about as much into my pension each pay as I do to income tax. So yes, some of us can afford to retire early, but that is because we have paid into it. As for benefits, I pay into those as well. I am not ETFO so I cannot comment on what the author listed there but I will tell you that if you are not full-time, the benefits cost outweigh what you are given. In my four years, I have only had a full benefit package for one semester (5 months).
I also want to mention that the reason I voted in favour of strike action was not about pay. Class size matters. Those that say, “Well I had 35-plus students in class when I was in high school so what does it matter?” were not living during a time of full integration. This means that I have students with a variety of learning needs in my classes that would not have been in a mainstream class 20 years ago. The higher the student to teacher ratio is, the less time I have to support each of my students. Mandatory e-learning won’t work for every student.
How can you expect a 13 year-old with dyslexia to be responsible for a full course online with no direct supervision? You can’t. Yes some students will thrive in that situation but it will hurt more than it will help. There is also the issue of where these students are expected to take these mandatory online course. What if they don’t have access at home? What if they simply cannot learn in that environment, are there exceptions for students who simply can’t do it? These questions have not been answered by the government nearly a year after they announced this proposed change. All we are asking for is more data to ensure that this plan is actually in the best interest of students.
In the final point of the article the author mentioned a pattern of teachers going on strike. That is not true. The last time there was a full withdrawal of services (a walk out/ strike) by any and all of the four unions was in 1997. Since then contracts have been able to be negotiated with only limited withdrawal of service. I work with teachers who are 21 years in and this is the only time it has escalated to this level.
The government and the minister of education have been negotiating in bad faith since the beginning of this process, which got underway last May. They have failed to show up to the table to even talk about meaningful issues that will have lasting impacts on generations of students to come. In three days of negations, the government was present for less than an hour. We have been open and transparent about where we stand from the beginning. Readers can take a look for themselves to learn more about these issues.
We are still dealing with the ramifications of some of the implications from the 1997 strike. What we want is to ensure that what this government wants to implement will not cause lasting damage to one of the top rated education systems.
So next time the author of that article drives by a picket line maybe instead of shouting at us to “quit complaining” and we “have part-time jobs”, engage us in a conversation about what this is actually about and what the conditions are in our classroom that have led us here. There are real issues at play here that the government has yet to address. We are looking out for generations of students.
Trudeau asks MPs to approve $2.1 BILLION for Indigenous communities
As the nation’s economy continues to sputter due to nationwide anti-pipeline protests and blockades, the Trudeau government wants $2.1 billion for Indigenous communities.
That’s approximately 53 percent of the $3.8 billion the government is asking MPs to approve in supplementary spending according to CBC.
The ask comes as companies are turning away from doing business with Canada because of the blockades and protests. One president and CEO referred to the ongoing in Canada as a “ridiculous situation.”
Mohawk protestors have blockaded train tracks in Belleville Ontario for the last 15 days, demanding an end to the construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline in northern BC—a project approved by the Wet’suwet’en First Nation.
Conservative Treasury Board Critic Tim Uppal pledged that his party would work to ensure that the money was spent to improve the lives of Indigenous people: “Canada’s Conservatives have long advocated for the federal Liberal government to take more steps to ensure Indigenous peoples across the country are able to more fully participate in Canada’s economy.”
