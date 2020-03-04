Ford government to provide Ontarians with free treatment for depression and anxiety
Free therapy will soon be available for Ontarians with anxiety and depression according to the Huffington Post. The program is called Mindability, and was announced by the health minister on Tuesday.
“Mindability will be funded just like OHIP (Ontario Health Insurance Plan), with no out-of-pocket cost to patients,” confirmed Minister Christine Elliott.
“Through this groundbreaking program, an individual will receive an assessment from a trained mental health clinician and be offered a therapy program that best addresses their level of need.”
She added that cognitive behavioural therapy would be offered for those suffering from depression or anxiety. “If it’s a more acute episode, if it’s something else that’s happening, they will be treated elsewhere.”
Elliott added that people can sign up for the program over the phone, online or through text message. Patients can receive individual or group therapy as well as over the phone therapy.
Right now, the services have to be provided by a doctor, a psychiatrist or at a hospital to be covered by OHIP. “Not everyone needs to see a psychiatrist,” said Elliott on Tuesday. She added that the waiting lists are “huge.”
“Ontario is finally, finally turning a corner,” she said. The program will begin in the spring of this year and begin to expand shortly afterwards. Elliott added that Mindability will make it easier for those seeking health care to find it.
“No [two] patients are the same. We all know that,” said Elliott. “The long-haul truck driver feeling isolated from friends and family, the middle-aged professional struggling with work performance, the Grade 11 student whose studies are now slipping: each of these individuals has unique needs. But by matching them with the most appropriate level of support, Mindability will make a real difference in their lives.”
This year, Mindability is using $20 million in government money to attempt to treat 80,000 people annually after three to four years of being implemented. The program is part of a mental health strategy being put together by the Progressive Conservative government called Roadmap to Wellness.
In a statement released by mental health service providers on Tuesday, they told Elliott that an increase funding, to the tune of $380 million, is needed from the government annually. This will reduce wait times for things like supportive housing and intensive therapy that may not be offered by the program.
In a statement MPP Bhutila Karpoche said, “Every bit of help is needed, but anything less in mental health funding than the $330 million Doug Ford and Christine Elliott took away is still a cut.”
“And just undoing cuts to mental health funding is nowhere what’s needed.”
BREAKING: Train derailed in Kingston, Ontario
A train has derailed pulling several train cars off of the tracks according to Kingston police.
The incident took place Wednesday morning, west of the city’s core close to Queen Mary Rd. and Armstrong Rd.
No injuries or cause has been reported, as of yet. The surrounding road is currently closed.
According to Dominic Christian Owens, a freelance videographer for Global News, emergency services have arrived on the scene, as “multiple cars” have come off the tracks.
The track carries products to and from the Invista factory on Kingston’s waterfront, the CBC reports. The company produces nylon and spandex products.
Kingston Transit says a number of bus routes are being detoured due to the derailment.
Derailments rampant
This isn’t the first train to have been derailed in recent Canadian history, as railway blockades have run rampant throughout the country.
Two weeks ago, CN railway announced they were investigating after a train derailment in Sainte-Marie-Salome, Quebec.
That derailment happened just an hour north of Montreal, Quebec.
“Two cars derailed and there’s no danger for the public, no injuries, no fire and no dangerous goods are involved,” CN senior manager of public affairs Olivier Quenneville told CTV News.
A source reportedly told CTV News that they believe something was purposely put onto the tracks to derail the train. A CN spokesperson did not confirm whether or not that is true.
“The incident is still under investigation and we will not comment further,” said Quenneville.
CN is currently investigating the situation with a team on the ground.
On February 18, 2020, another train was derailed, with 30 carts leaking crude oil in Fort Frances, Ontario.
That derailment led to no injuries, with an investigation again still ongoing into the cause.
The OPP stated that there was no danger to the public’s safety, though evacuations did take place.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
Average price for a Toronto home now close to $1 MILLION
The average price for a home in Toronto is now coming close to $1 million, showing that housing prices in the city have no sign of slowing down.
This was made clear through a TREBB monthly market figures report, which showed that the average sales price for a home in the GTA $910,000 dollars. This time last year, a house in Toronto cost a meagre $779,791.
All this reveals a 16.7 percent rise in housing prices over the course of a year.
More eyebrow-raising, however, is that these houses are not your bog-standard detached house in Forest Hills, but all types of homes—making affordability in Toronto a serious concern.
Even condos, for instance, now cost $722,675 on average, rising 18 percent from last year. As well as this, the average price for a detached house came to a stonking $1,485,304, making it nearly impossible to afford for ordinary Canadians.
These prices are so exorbitant that there may even be a risk of the Toronto housing market “over-heating.”
BREAKING: Two new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Ontario
Ontario has confirmed that there are two more confirmed cases of coronavirus, bringing the number of cases in Ontario up to 20.
The total number of confirmed cases in Canada has risen to 29 cases, with 1 person in Quebec and 8 people in British Columbia.
There is some positive news, however. Three patients who had been infected with the virus have had their cases “resolved,” with no confirmed fatalities.
All of these cases are reportedly travel-related, and those who have been diagnosed with the virus have been quarantined.
All those who have been infected tend to be middle-aged or elderly. The new cases in Toronto, for example, were between the ages of 40 and 70.
So far, the coronavirus epidemic has affected 89,000 people around the world. 3,000 have died.
CORONAVIRUS: Three new cases in Ontario, 19 cases now confirmed in the province
Coronavirus is continuing to spread in Canada. In Toronto, three new cases have been confirmed—bringing the total cases in the province to 18, according to the CBC.
Ontario’s chief medical officer of health Dr. David Williams will make an announcement later today so to provide further details for concerned Canadians.
As a result of these new infections, Canada now has 27 confirmed cases—eight of which are in B.C., and one more in Quebec.
These cases are reportedly travel-related, and those who have been diagnosed with the virus have been quarantined.
Ontario’s number of cases, however, pales in comparison to that of Italy‘s who—somewhat inexplicably—have had 52 deaths and 2,000 confirmed cases of the virus.
Indeed, as a result of Italy’s jaw-dropping infection rates, the Canadian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has advised travellers to avoid all non-essential travel to northern Italy.
Despite all this, health officials believe that Coronavirus is not spreading locally in Canada, instead coming directly from high-risk countries.
All those who have been infected tend to be middle-age or elderly. The new cases in Toronto, for example, were between the ages of 40 and 70. Young people, then, can let out a sigh of breath.
So far, the coronavirus epidemic has affected 89,000 people around the world. 3,000 have been declared dead.
