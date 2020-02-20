Female prisoner claims she was raped by transgender inmate, sues prison
A female inmate at the Logan Correctional Centre in Illinois is suing the prison after alleging they attempted to cover up her sexual assault by a transgender inmate that was housed with her.
The proceedings were covered by Public Broadcasting Service station WTTW, who reported the victim, referred to as Jane Doe, was sexually assaulted in June 2019. Doe alleges she was then coerced by a correctional officer into withdrawing her claim, which led to her being punished for having filed a false report under the Prison Rape Elimination Act.
Doe’s alleged assailant is named as Janiah Monroe, a transgender inmate who identifies as female but has male genitalia. According to WTTW, Monroe and another transgender inmate recently sued the Illinois Department of Corrections, demanding transfers to women’s facilities. Monroe, formerly known as Andre Patterson, had been sentenced to 12 years in prison for the attempted murder of a government employee, before receiving an additional 20 years for murdering a cellmate after being imprisoned.
In her lawsuit, Jane Doe states Monroe began “expressing an interest” in her after being transferred to Logan Corrections Centre. On June 18th, 2019, Doe was sexually assaulted by Monroe. The smaller female says she was “easily overpowered.”
Doe says she was interviewed by senior correctional officer Todd Sexton while in the prison’s Health Unit, who allegedly did not believe she had been assaulted, and pressured her to retract her statement. Determining it was “consensual sex,” Doe was punished as having committed the “major infraction” of filing a false rape report, and was punished under the Prison Rape Elimination Act.
Alan Mills, who leads the Uptown People’s Law Center, the firm which sued the Illinois Department of Corrections to demand Monroe’s transfer, claimed Monroe may have been targeted due to “transphobia.”
Pete Buttigieg isn't gay enough for queer activists
In a sane world, the LGBT community and its allies would be ecstatic that a gay presidential candidate would be receiving not only national attention but real traction with a surging campaign. A few years ago (before the woke cult takeover), this would have signified a huge step forward for acceptance. However, to the surprise of some, Pete Buttigieg is facing backlash from insatiable queer activists who cite his “white audience” and lack of concerns for the broader LGBT community. It’s important to note that this “broader LGBT community” is being expanded and stretched daily. Even most LGBT people can’t keep up.
While speaking at the San Francisco’s National LGBTQ Center for the Arts, Buttigieg was protested by a group called Queers Against Pete who began chanting “Boot-Edge-Edge!” (a degrading reference to Buttigieg being a “bootlicker.” This is a common, irrational attack by radical activists against minorities who dare disagree with them on any level.
One of the protestors spoke to the Guardian and stated, “it’s hard to enjoy or appreciate” Buttigieg’s status as a gay candidate because he speaks “to a predominantly white, upper-class audience”. Other protestors cited Buttigieg ’s refusal to boycott Chick-fil-A.
An open statement from Queers Against Pete reads, “Some have touted former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s openly gay identity as proof of progress in our politics. However, being gay is not enough to earn the support of LGBTQIA communities. We cannot in good conscience allow Mayor Pete to become the nominee without demanding that he address the needs and concerns of the broader Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex, and Asexual communities.”
Alright, here’s the part where I give up objectivity and insert my opinion—THIS IS RIDICULOUS! As a Republican, I will not be voting for Buttigieg. However, even I can acknowledge the positive step forward in terms of culture that he represents. A few years ago, the idea of a gay candidate having any chance of becoming President whatsoever would have been laughable at best. Despite our political differences, I think it’s awesome representation for the community. But of course, you can never appease the woke mob- you can never be gay enough, and you never been progressive enough. The goalpost will always be moved toward further radicalism, and anyone who doesn’t instantly move with it will be left behind and cancelled.
As far as I can see, Buttigieg’s policies land firmly in the “progressive” lane, yet still don’t meet the standards of those who see white gay men in the same way they see other “privileged” demographics. The possibility of the first gay President and his husband living in the White House means nothing to the rabid mob. Only time will tell if the radical or moderate voices will rise to the top and determine Buttigieg’s fate.
Lesbians removed from Australian Pride for "transphobia"
A lesbian event has been removed from Sydney, Australia’s LGBT Pride after a vocal minority protested the participation of a popular lesbian YouTuber with critical views towards transgender self-ID.
Arielle Scarcella runs an LGBT-centred YouTube channel with over 630,000 subscribers.
She has also spoken out against self-ID laws which have enabled biological males to be transferred to women’s prisons after the commission of serious offences, such as sexual assaults. In 2018, Scarcella collaborated on a video with Blaire White discussing how lesbian sexual preferences that do not include an attraction to biological males who transition to female were not “transphobic.”
Les-Talk was originally planned to be one of the events featured at Sydney Mardi Gras, the local Pride parade and festival. A panel-style discussion also featuring Tania Safi of Buzzfeed, the event began to draw ire from trans rights activists for including Scarcella. A petition was launched on February 15 demanding Scarcella be removed and replaced “preferably by someone of intersectionality.”
The petition was launched by Johnny Valkyrie, a transman and drag performer most notorious for a January incident at the Brisbane National Library. Valkyrie hosted Drag Storytime at the library, and was one of the two performers confronted by demonstrators from the University of Queensland National Liberal Club chanting “drag queens are not for kids.” The protestors were filmed and doxed.
The doxing resulted in one of the protestors, an openly gay student named Wilson Gavin, committing suicide the next day. Valkyrie used the opportunity at the library to raise funds for his “top surgery,” including a post on the day-of Gavin’s death—later updating the post to claim it was made prior to knowledge of his passing.
According to Valkyrie’s petition, Tania Safi of Buzzfeed has already dropped out of Les-Talk stating “I do not agree with Arielle’s transphobic and biphobic beliefs.”
10 Hours ago, Valkyrie uploaded an update to the petition, celebrating the “deplatforming” of Scarcella and Les-Talk.
Les-Talk was not officially cancelled, but was disassociated from Mardi Gras, according to a Facebook post made on the event’s official page. According to the post, the event is going forward being “privately held” by the “POC Queer women” organizing it.
Scarcella has not been disinvited from the event, and the event will proceed at another venue, separate from the LGBT Pride festivities.
Les-Talk’s Facebook page was littered with offers of support posted to the page’s wall by individuals outraged by Scarcella’s treatment.
Even multiple transpeople defended Scarcella’s beliefs, asserting she was not transphobic. One transwoman pleaded with the community to give Scarcella a “second chance,” while a transman praised Scarcella for “saying things no one else talks about.”
Scarcella is dismissive of the claims of transphobia, asserting she is anything but. “People have labeled me transphobic for being critical of trans ideas. I have no issues with being transgender. I’ve had more trans people in my videos than any other YouTuber to date,” she told The Post Millennial, noting that her only issue is with self-identification laws which might put women in danger.
“To those who truly believe I’m transphobic, I hope you change your hive-mind mentality and see how much you’re hurting your own community by acting so hateful.”
WATCH: Child drag queen 'Desmond Is Amazing' is in real danger
Disturbing allegations are floating around the internet about “Desmond is Amazing,” the famed 12-year-old drag queen. Described as a “trailblazer” by Good Morning America, Desmond is popular amongst LGBT circles, but many both in and out of the community are becoming concerned for the safety and health of Desmond.
The first moment of controversy for the tween came when he performed in an adult gay club. Many found the performance too sexual to be appropriate for a child, and the adults throwing him dollar bills as though he were a stripper did not make the situation any better. His mother defended the performance, blasting criticism as “blatant homophobia.”
However, darker allegations surround Desmond. In a disturbing livestream with an adult livestream, he is seen joking about ketamine use and displays a “snorting” notion, indicating he knows how to use it. See below.
Furthermore, he is seen doing an interview with notorious convicted murderer Michael Alig, who served 17 years in prison for the killing of Angel Melendez. Alig and his roommate killed Angel during a heated argument, dismembered his body, and disposed of him in the Hudson River. Not exactly a character that any mother of sane mind would allow around their child alone. See below, circled is Alig.
It’s clear that surface-level issues people have with Desmond such as inappropriate outfits and performances are only the tip of the iceberg. At best, he is experiencing severe neglect. At worst, abuse.
I chronicled all of these allegations and more in the video below. I hope people can begin focusing on these far more urgent aspects of Desmond’s story rather than just the fact that he is a drag kid.
Man who killed infant son will receive reduced sentence
A judge ruling the case of a man responsible for the death of his infant son says that he will reduce the man’s sentence because he has dealt with assault and segregation while in jail, according to CTV News.
Joey Crier was found guilty of manslaughter in January of Anthony Joseph Raine. The 19-month-old child’s body was discovered close to a church in Edmonton in 2017.
Crier’s cell had been the target of “urine bombing” and “fecal bombing” according to a statement of facts that Crown prosecutors agreed on.
The statement also revealed that the man had a physical altercation with a fellow inmate. Crier was punched in his neck and head in the altercation.
Crier spends 23 hours of his day locked up because of the type of offence he committed.
Justice David Labrenz of the Court of Queens Bench agreed to reduce Crier’s sentence after accepting a joint submission on his charter challenge.
Tasha-Lee Doreen Mack, who is Criers former girlfriend, was convicted of manslaughter for the infant’s death as well.
Her sentencing has not yet been carried out.
