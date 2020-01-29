Feds evacuating Canadians from China, issue travel warning
As the coronavirus contagion continues to spread, the Trudeau government has crafted a plan to help evacuate Canadians from China.
Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne held a press conference on Wednesday in which he said there is a plane ready to help Canadians get back to Canada, first reported by Global News.
Champagne said there are 160 Canadians requesting assistance from the federal government to return to Canada.
“We have secured an aircraft that could bring those Canadians who wish to leave back to Canada,” said Champagne to reporters.
The Liberal government has also released a revised travel advisory for China, telling Canadians to avoid all non-essential travel to the country.
Air Canada and other airlines are halting flights to China after the demand to travel to that country has dropped as fewer people want to fly their because of the coronavirus outbreak, according to CBC News.
Air Canada usually runs 33 flights weekly to China, but for at least the month of February they will not offer any flights, according to CBC News.
Latest reports from China say over 6,000 people have contracted the coronavirus there.
Millions of Chinese remain in lockdown in Wuhan and neighbouring cities.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Tim Hortons cancels Beyond Meat products from menu
Beyond Meat products will no longer be sold at Tim Horton’s anymore in Canada. The coffee and doughnut chain had previously carried both a Beyond Meat breakfast sandwich as well as a Beyond Meat burger.
Both items were initially sold at nearly all of the approximately 4,000 locations until last September when the products were reduced to being sold only in Ontario and British Columbia.
“We introduced Beyond Meat as a limited time offer. We are always listening to our guests and testing new products that align to our core menu offerings. We may offer Beyond Meat again in the future,” Tim Hortons said in an e-mailed statement.
This marks the first blip in Beyond Meat’s fast-growing company, the plant-based meat maker currently holds partnerships with Dunkin’ Donuts, Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s in the US They have also just inked a new deal in Canada with Subway as they will take on their meatball subs at locations across the country, according to the National Post.
A spokesperson on behalf of Beyond Meat confirmed that the offer with Tim Horton’s was a limited time promotion and that they may work with them again in the future. Tim Hortons’ parent company, R.B.I. Inc. has not released a statement at this time.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
JUG HEADS: Travellers use water jugs as protection masks
Many people are dealing with coronavirus prevention by using a face mask, however some have taken the extra mile for their personal health security. A traveller at Vancouver International Airport was seen wearing a water bottle to cover his entire face. A photo of the man was quickly shared throughout Twitter and other social media.
It may be an acquired look, but this man is not alone. Multiple accounts of the same practice have been reported internationally over the last couple of days according to the Daily Hive.
Health authorities in British Columbia confirmed that they have received their first presumptive case of coronavirus. A man returning from Wuhan last week began to feel an “onset of symptoms” upon his arrival. The man voluntarily isolated himself while awaiting the results from a check-up with health officials. A diagnostic test was administered by Vancouver Coastal Health and came back positive last night.
The National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg will test the lab results a second time to confirm however it will take a couple days before the results will be certain. Dr. Bonnie Henry, Provincial Health Officer, said the risk of spreading the virus within BC “remains low.” in a statement. “All necessary precautions are being taken to prevent the spread of infection. We have multiple systems in place to prepare for, detect and respond, in order to prevent the spread of serious infectious diseases in the province.”
She adds, “It is not necessary for the general public to take special precautions beyond the usual measures recommended to prevent other common respiratory viruses during the winter period.
“Regular hand washing, coughing or sneezing into your elbow sleeve, disposing of tissues appropriately and avoiding contact with sick people are important ways to prevent the spread of respiratory illness generally.”
The Ontario health authority stated that there are currently 11 additional cases under investigation at the moment.
A total of three people are currently under investigation in Quebec for potential cases. Ontario has two confirmed cases in Toronto. A husband was screened at the airport and shown to have recently travelled to Wuhan, China. He was put into isolation immediately before his diagnosis was confirmed. His wife was also found to have contracted the virus.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Trudeau's Minister of Middle Class Prosperity cannot define middle class
Canada’s Minister of Middle Class Prosperity, Mona Fortier says that Canada has no official way of defining its middle class.
During the House of Commons question period on Monday, Fortier was asked several times about Canada’s middle class and struggled to answer.
When asked by Conservative MP Pat Kelly about the percentage of Canadians in the middle class, she could not properly answer the question.
Kelly asked, “With regard to the Minister of Middle Class Prosperity: broken down by riding, what is the number and percentage of individuals whom the minister considers to belong to the middle class?”
Fortier responded, “Mr. Speaker, the government’s focus on middle-class prosperity reflects its priority on policies that grow the economy and benefit a very broad group of Canadians.”
“The income required to attain a middle-class lifestyle can vary greatly based on Canadians’ specific situations: e.g., what their family situation is, whether they face child care expenses or whether they live in large cities where housing tends to be more expensive. Canada has no official statistical measure of what constitutes the middle class.”
MP Rachael Harder asked Fortier the same question and received the same response.
When asked by Manitoba MP Candice Bergan to give her own definition of the middle class, Fortier gave the same answer she gave to MP Pat Kelly and MP Rachael Harder.
She would go on to repeat the response again later in question period.
In a mandate letter, Fortier wrote that she would “Work with the Minister of Finance to ensure that the Department of Finance has the analytical and advisory capabilities that it needs to support and measure the impact of an economic agenda focused on growing the middle class and those people working hard to join it.”
Fortier was sworn in as the Minister of Middle Class Prosperity and Associate Minister of Finance on Nov. 20, 2019. It is not clear how her ministry plans to gather information about the middle class or provide any benefit without any official way of measuring the group.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Ontario schools tell parents not to discriminate against Chinese people amidst coronavirus
School boards are reminding parents not to discriminate against Chinese students and parents amidst social panic surrounding the Wuhan coronavirus.
York Regional Schoolboard reminded more than 9,000 parents and Toronto community members who had signed a petition to not allow students whose families had travelled to China in the past 17 days to attend class that their concerns could potentially be xenophobic against Chinese communities.
The petition, created by an iPetitions user Erjun Li, went on to outline the petition and shared concerns about how contagious the virus is.
“Symptoms like fever, sore throat, sneezing are marked as the indicators to isolate infected individuals. However, during the incubation period, victim of the coronavirus is still highly infective even no signs of symptoms being observed,” the petition reads. “Secondary transmission outside of China is a significant factor behind the WHO’s decision to announce or not announce a global PHEIC. On January 23rd there was one secondary transmission case reported in Vietnam, which indicates that this virus is very contagious…
“York region has a large Chinese-Canadian population. There were a lot of people travelling to China before or during the Chinese New Year. We cannot be overly cautious in protecting our children.”
In response, the school board noted that they were taking precautions, but we’re staying vigilant to ensure their precautions didn’t veer into discrimination.
“We are aware of an escalated level of concern and anxiety among families of Chinese heritage,” the Globe and Mail reported the school board sent in a letter. “Individuals who make assumptions, even with positive intentions of safety, about the risk of others, request or demand quarantine can be seen as demonstrating bias and racism.”
The top reported ethnic origin in York is Chinese.
Social Media