FAKE NEWS: Global spreads disinformation while trying to ‘fact check’ Trump
Trump Derangement Syndrome shows no signs of slowing down. This is evidenced by a new Global News story attempting to “fact check” the American president.
The article by Josh K. Elliott, entitled “‘I haven’t touched my face in weeks’: Trump can’t stop—and neither can you,” has been shared widely. It attempts to debunk a lighthearted joke Trump made at a coronavirus briefing.
“I haven’t touched my face in weeks,” Trump said during a COVID-19 briefing at the White House. “[It’s] been weeks! I miss it!”
Elliott’s fact check of Trump’s mild joke is laughable: “Photos show that’s false. He’s touched his face many times over the last week, including at a meeting with pharmaceutical execs on Monday, where he struck a thoughtful pose for the cameras.”
More egregious than the attempted fact check of an obvious joke, however, is the fact that Global actually spread serious disinformation in the very same article.
“Trump has repeatedly tried to paint the coronavirus in classically Trumpian terms, calling it a “hoax” and a plot by the ‘Fake News Media’ and the ‘Dems’ to sink the stock market and his presidency.” Elliott writes.
There’s only one problem with that: Trump never called the coronavirus a “hoax.” As a matter of fact, Politico already got dinged for false information by Facebook for spreading that lie.
The establishment media is so desperate to catch Trump in a bad moment that they are willing to manufacture fictional ones. Just look at this selectively edited YouTube clip used to help propagate the “new hoax” lie:
What President Trump actually said: “One of my people came up to me and said, ‘Mr. President, they tried to beat you on Russia. That didn’t work out too well. They couldn’t do it. They tried the impeachment hoax. That was on a perfect conversation. They tried anything. They tried it over and over. They’ve been doing it since you got in. It’s all turning. They lost, it’s all turning. Think of it, and this is their new hoax.’”
The transcript makes it clear. Trump did not call the coronavirus a hoax; he called the Democrats’ attempts to politicize the pandemic and lay blame for it a hoax.
While we understand that the article was written in a lighthearted tone, the spread of false information is not something that should be taken lightly—no matter the tone. It’s arguable, even, that fake news with a smiley face on it is more dangerous because of how benign it is.
Fake news is fake news, and Global News deserves to be called out on it.
Journalist shames Miracle on Ice hockey team for supporting Trump
A writer for the Sacramento Bee, Macros Breton, is taking the stunning and brave position of denouncing the 1980 U.S. hockey team whose victory against Soviet Russia ushered in a new age of American patriotism.
At the height of the Cold War, the United States team somehow managed to eke out a victory against the then-unstoppable Soviet team, bringing home the gold at the 1980 Winter Olympics. It was a hard-fought triumph that the writer himself says instilled in him a patriotic spirit that was under siege following the disaster of the Vietnam War, the resignation of Richard Nixon, and the failure to rescue American hostages in the U.S. Embassy in Iran.
This sense of patriotism was, to the writer’s mind, all well and good until the players who brought home the “Miracle on Ice” (as it was called) appeared at a Trump rally wearing red Make America Great Again hats. Their decisive victory against the Russians be damned—they made the sin of siding with the President, who according to Breton has done much to divide America. Never mind the media.
“When I saw the image of the team as old white men wearing red hats next to Trump, the spell was finally broken. The shelf life for this fantasy had run out for me,” writes Breton. “These guys didn’t represent a unifying force in America. They represent a certain way of thinking in America that has only hardened and become weaponized. And those of us who thought we were in the big tent of patriotism when we were cheering those guys were clearly mistaken.”
According to Breton, the miracle they performed on ice wasn’t a miracle at all but a “lucky win” that “spawned a myth”—one that “died” when they voiced their support for President Trump.
“It was a lucky win that spawned a myth that died when the red hats came out and the truth was revealed,” he writes.
It’s all very melodramatic.
It’s telling that the writer spends much of his time complaining about how conservatives mock LeBron James—discounting the reasons why he receives such criticism. Breton complains that LeBron is told to “shut up and dribble” by the Fox News crowd.
Never mind the fact that LeBron told his teammates and the Rockets manager to basically shut up and dribble when they dared to speak up on his primary benefactor, China, and its treatment of the pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong.
Breton also trashes Trump and his supporters for criticizing U.S. women’s soccer champion Megan Rapinoe for “speaking her mind about pay equity for female athletes.” Here’s a news flash: male and female athletes are paid based on endorsements and sponsorships. If the women’s soccer team can’t get those big Coca Cola and Adidas sponsors, then they don’t get to complain about how they don’t get paid as much as the men who do.
But why does Rapinoe get criticized, anyway? It’s certainly not for her call for pay equity. It’s her attitude—the same kind exhibited by LeBron James and Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon, who for no reason other than to court controversy, mocked Donald Trump and Mike Pence. It’s tit for tat. They clearly have supporters in the media and acting like the President has this special power to bully these athletes when his voice is only about as loud as the media’s willing to broadcast it, just as it broadcasts theirs, means that any unfair playing field is entirely the fault of the media.
Breton complains that the “stick to sports” mantra only seems to apply to people who criticize the president and that it’s unfair that the “Miracle on Ice” players get to skate by without so much as a blink. Last I checked, they aren’t active athletes seeking sponsorships for their teams. They are, in the words of the author himself, “old white men.”
It’s as if LeBron and other anti-Trump athletes can do no wrong, but God forbid some “old white men” express their support for the president.
The seven accomplishments Trump doesn't get credit for
Most of the mainstream media has dedicated themselves to completely burying the positive things coming out of Trump’s first three years in office, and highlighting or sometimes even manufacturing the negative. Let’s take a quick look at some of the Trump administration’s accomplishments that we can (hopefully) all agree benefit the country as a whole.
1. Human trafficking
In January 2020, Trump described his administration as “100 percent committed to eradicating human trafficking from the Earth”. He then signed an executive order which promotes housing opportunities for survivors and prioritizes the removal of child sexual abuse material from the internet. He also created a new White House position dedicated to the issue.
2. Unemployment
The United States unemployment rate under Trump has fallen to a 50-year low. Unemployment for virtually every minority group has followed suit, with black unemployment at an all-time historical low. The Trump economy has added over 6.4 million jobs.
3. Tax cuts
The Trump administration has produced the largest tax overhaul in a generation. Just before Christmas in 2017, Congress approved a $1.5 trillion tax bill, producing the tax cuts Trump promised. The result has been accelerating economic growth, with the US middle-class income rising to the highest on record.
4. Criminal justice reform
Although not a typical republican priority, Trump has made notable strides in prison reform. He signed the First Step Act in 2018, which allows for employees to store their firearms securely at federal prisons, restricts the use of restraints on pregnant women, expands compassionate release for terminally ill patients, places prisoners closer to family in certain cases, mandates de-escalation training, and improves feminine hygiene in prison.
5. Success against ISIS
The Trump Administration has liberated more than 20,000 square miles of previously ISIS-controlled territory. In a move that the media somehow managed to still criticize, Trump succeeded in the killing of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, an ISIS leader who was responsible for directing deadly attacks on the West.
6. He made animal cruelty a felony
Trump signed a bill that finally made acts of animal cruelty a federal felony. Need I say more? Can’t we all agree on this one?
7. Huge Strides Against HIV
Trump has been particularly fierce against the spread of HIV. He has secured an absolutely historic donation of free HIV medication for over 200,000 people. Furthermore, he’s invested $716 million into fighting the virus. His progress will objectively save the lives of thousands of LGBT people.
Hopefully you’ve enjoyed this rare positive take on Trump’s actions as President! If you’ve never even heard of any or all of these accomplishments, maybe it’s time to question the news you’re consuming!
Couple in car runs two Trump-supporting boys off the road
According to police in Hobart, Indiana, a northwestern Indiana couple suffered a bout of road rage when they spotted two teenage boys with Trump flags attached to their bicycles. Their response was to run them off the road, potentially endangering the lives of the two minors, who are twins.
Trump Derangement Syndrome can be deadly. Beyond simply tweeting angrily at the US President, some sufferers of the apparent psychiatric condition have taken to hurting supporters of Donald Trump. In this case, it may be landing two people behind bars.
Police say evidence provided to them in the form of Snapchat videos helped them secure charges against 23-year-old Kyren Gregory Perry-Jones and 18-year-old Cailyn Marie Smith in connection with the incident, which happened on July 22, 2019.
According to Hobart Police Captain James Gonzalez, both Smith and Jones are accused of driving in their car and running the teens off the road. The two then threatened them, the Associated Press reports.
Both Perry-Jones and Smith have each been charged with two counts of intimidation and criminal recklessness, felonies that could lend them time in prison if convicted. They were also charged with one count each of theft and criminal misdemeanors.
Police say they intended to charge them sooner but were waiting on Snapchat to provide them with evidence of the videos.
Will censorship get worse when Donald Trump is re-elected?
It seems counter-intuitive to claim that the re-election of the free-speech champion, the notorious politically incorrect jackhammer, Donald Trump, would pave the way to greater censorship rather than greener pastures.
Let me be clear: I’m saying if a Democrat wins in 2020, the first wave of censorship would have proven to be not only an effective political strategy, but it would achieve what Project Veritas has exposed as Silicon Valley’s desire to “change the way people think.” The digital book burners, modern-day tyrants, and behavioral re-educators, could take pause, needing only to tweak the successful model to be re-deployed in future elections, and set on autopilot.
What happens when the king senses his power is fading, and control is slipping from his grasp? Typically, they double-down on the very behavior that makes him the tyrant in the first place. If the past is prologue, then the re-election of Donald Trump will be the breaking point in 2020. The first wave of censorship would be deemed a failure, requiring retaliation and a second wave of expurgation. Unfortunately, what is even more chilling is that the political excommunication will worsen, and Donald Trump will do nothing about it.
According to a recent press pool report, the president applauded the so-called MAGA club. “For 144 days, we set a record stock market. It means 401Ks, it means jobs. Four trillion-dollar companies: Apple, Amazon, Google, Microsoft. You have MAGA. The trillion-dollar club.” Perhaps, he may be more concerned with the flattering numbers of financial success rather than the staggering numbers of banned or demonetized patriots: Alex Jones, Milo Yiannopoulos, Gavin McInnes, Steven Crowder, Laura Loomer, and the list is literally endless.
Within minutes at the Social Media Summit, intended to highlight big tech censorship and biases, the president began to compliment the stock market and skyrocketing 401(k)s. Great, slow hand clap. Unfortunately, Trump’s showmanship on censorship won’t repair the harm done to those banned online, many of which depended on their conservative activism for a living, and ultimately assisted the president in his electoral success.
Is it financial success if the next 50+ years are consumed by technological oppression? None of the major players banned were in attendance even though they are widely credited for the president’s election. Why, are they too controversial? Would it detract from the summit’s purpose? On the contrary, it would have reinforced its objective. But, we as conservatives have allowed the left to designate what is considered fringe within our own party; meanwhile, the radical left runs rampant with no guardrails or moderators, only having drunken cheerleaders on the sidelines.
The left has lost the battle through the judicial system, and they have been unable to materialize hate speech as a legal definition. Consequently, leftist technology companies are embracing the concept of hate speech by creating community guidelines and banishing violators from their platforms.
Recently reported by The Post Millennial, Censored.TV, founded by Vice co-founder Gavin McInnes, has been banned on Facebook and Instagram and it is literally impossible to send links to his channel through private communication or DMs. The leftist behavioral re-educators not only want to control what you post in public and in private, they seek to control how you think about issues through conditioning and intimidation.
According to Statista, 59 percent of the earth’s population is plugged into the world wide web, approximately 4.54 billion people. More than ever these social media platforms and applications are an essential component in our social environment and establishing itself as the modern public square. Ignoring the phenomena of digital gulags would hinder controversial, provocative, and inquisitive thinkers from ever reaching an audience, and without radicals, we wouldn’t have Thomas Jefferson, Martin Luther King, Jr., or the other Martin Luther.
Out of fear of violating conservative orthodoxy and the idolization of free-market absolutism, we are afraid to take meaningful steps in reigning in the political targeting and digital assassination exhibited by those who control information. YouTube, a subsidiary of Google, is the second largest search engine, and many of the conservative firebrands have been de-platformed and deprived of access to a market that many leftist radicals continue to reach and enjoy.
If the right doesn’t take action on censorship in fear of advancing the tentacles of big government, then the Trump phenomenon will fade; meanwhile, the burgeoning tentacles of big tech will strangle conservatism into a slow death, and there are only so many missteps one can make before the fall becomes fatal. Behold America, a new tyranny is amongst us. A citizen-tyranny where fellow Americans report you not to the government, but to a soy-pounding drone tech employee, sifting through content and complaints made for your improper and impure thoughts (posts).
How would the great architects of Western civilization see today’s frenzy of censorship? We have inherited the world’s greatest tradition and we are squandering it to pathological political knuckle-draggers. Aristotle famously said, “Man is by nature a political animal” with the gift of contemplation and the power of morality. It is indisputable that those who have been targeted for censorship are not the hate-mongers they’ve been falsely accused of being. The real hatemongers are hiding in plain sight, like David Duke, Richard Spencer and radical Islamic terrorists. Strangely, they all have been graced with the privilege of maintaining Twitter along with other various social media accounts. Perhaps, it serves the left’s purpose to raise certain individuals to prominence while degrading true conservatives into obscurity.
Aristotle would have probably agreed, to deny a man his political voice, is to deny him his humanity.
