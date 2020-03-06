Extreme weather advisory issued for Vancouver
An extreme weather advisory has been issued for the city of Vancouver with temperatures likely to reach below freezing over the weekend.
Saturday is expected to bring showers with lows that could fall below 0 C in the day following according to CTV News.
Environment Canada predicts Sunday may reach up to 10 C with sun throughout the day however overnight lows could get as cold as -2 C.
The city is ready with salt trucks and plows should it end of getting snowfall. Certain routes, such as main roads and bus routes will take higher priority for clearing, said the city officials.
“If you are sleeping outside, please come to the safety of the shelters,” the City of Vancouver’s advisory says.
Extra emergency shelter spaces are being opened in preparation for the coming colder temperatures.
A drop-in warming centre will also be open at Powell Street Getaway from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the weekend and has the capacity to accommodate people with pets, bikes and carts.
The future of Canadian energy is nuclear: Liberal minister
In order for Canada to reach its climate targets the Minister of Natural Resources Seamus O’Regan says Canada must expand its capacity for nuclear power.
“As the world tackles a changing climate, nuclear power is poised to provide the next wave of clean, affordable, safe and reliable power,” said O’Regan, speaking at the annual Canadian Nuclear Association conference.
There were over 900 people in attendance at the conference, the largest in the industry. Held in Ottawa, there were dozens of major companies present as well as provincial cabinet minister from Saskatchewan and Ontario. Last December, Saskatchewan, Ontario and New Brunswick signed a memorandum to work on small modular reactor technology together.
Small modular reactors was one of the main subjects of discussion because although those units produce less power than large generating stations, they can be constructed easier and are expected to operate more safely. Currently there are six proposed reactors being pushed through the regulatory process by Canadian firms, according to the National Post.
The long term goal would be to have the larger units replaced with a group of smaller units. The industry is also hoping to install units in rural or isolated communities, oilsands projects and mines which could potentially phase out diesel powered generators.
“We have been working so hard to support this industry. We are placing nuclear energy front and centre, something that has never been done before.” said O’Regan at the conference on Thursday.
“People need to know that it’s safe. They need to know that it’s regulated. They need to know that it’s safe for them,” he said.
The switch to small modular reactors would also help with the Liberal’s campaign promise that they would gradually reduce Canada’s carbon emissions. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he expects Canada to be carbon neutral by 2050.
How such a goal will be achieved is still unclear however, nuclear energy playing a major part is now being widely understood.
“I have not seen a credible plan for net zero without nuclear as part of the mix. I don’t think we are going to be relying on any one technology. I think it’s going to be a whole host of things.”
It will be countries on track to net zero emissions that will get the largest investors interested said O’Regan.
“Everybody has their shirt sleeves rolled up and we know we need to work on this, not only do we have to work on this for the urgency of the planet, but we have to work on it for Canadian jobs.”
He added, “We must focus on those areas where Canada can and should lead, like nuclear.”
BLIZZARD warning for southern Ontario with possible 'sudden reduced visibility' in GTA
A blizzard warning is in effect for certain areas off Lake Huron this evening.
The warning has been issued for Hanover, Dundlak, Southern Grey County, Saugeen Shores, Kincardine and Southern Bruce County.
The conditions are expected to include poor visibility and widespread whiteout conditions that are expected to worsen throughout the night and carry into Friday.
Travel conditions in the area will be poor due to the snow blowing off of Lake Huron, which will create the near whiteout conditions in some areas.
Snowfall is expected to reach more than 50 cm.
Environment Canada expects the squall to start to move southward and become less intense by Friday afternoon.
If you find yourself in these areas, Environment Canada suggests that you “protect yourself from wind, cold and disorientation by staying sheltered, indoors or with your vehicle. If you become stranded in a vehicle do not leave.”
The Weather Network suggests that the squalls may also continue to spread throughout the GTA with possibilities of “sudden reduced visibility.”
Gas prices expected to spike amid pipeline protests
Analysts are suggesting that the anti-pipeline protests that have blockaded railways, roads and certain ports are likely to result in a spike in gas prices.
The railroad tracks in Belleville, Ont. have now been halted for the last 12 straight days and don’t have an end date in sight at this time. The protestors vow to remain there until the government cancels the proposed Coastal GasLink pipeline that will partially run through the unceded land of the Wet’suwet’en First Nations.
The consequences of these blockades are already being felt across the country as the movement of goods has been greatly delayed. Experts now say that gas prices in Lower Mainland BC are expected to rise as a result of these protests.
Kent Fellows, an Alberta-based economist at the University of Calgary predicts the spike could be anywhere from 10 to 30 cents per litre. “If blockades persist you will definitely see an increase in fuel prices… A lot of the volume that is coming in from Alberta refineries to the Lower Mainland is now on rail.”
CTV News Vancouver interviewed commuters in the Vancouver area and they expressed their frustration.
“I mean, everything goes up all the time. Especially in this city (Vancouver). So it’s just another thing to endure,” driver Mike Freides said.
“You can’t go without gas, much like you can’t go without utilities or food. It’s above my paygrade to solve that problem.”
Trudeau recently held a meeting to attempt to remedy the problem of growing frustrations on both sides of the issue.
“I understand how worrisome this is, and difficult. We are going to continue to focus on resolving this situation quickly and peacefully,” said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
The Port of Vancouver has also been affected by the demonstrations, preventing the loading and unloading of cargo.
“Demand for anchorage is currently exceeding the availability, causing a backlog of ships waiting to get into port,” said a spokesperson for the Port.
'FROST QUAKES': severe cold alert for Greater Toronto
The drop in temperature has been a bit much for many, including the earth’s surface. Toronto experienced what are known as “frost quakes” Friday, a rare weather phenomenon.
“My girlfriend and I were sleeping—and my girlfriend is a very heavy sleeper—but this boom woke up the two of us,” said Joel Lopez, who lives near Yonge Street and St. Clair Avenue to the Toronto Star.
“It was really loud.”
Lopez described the crack as sounding like a water pipe burst which he heard around 2 a.m. and again at around 7 a.m. Lopez heard another crack that he said sounded like someone dropping a dumbbell through his bathroom vent which seemed to cause a vibration.
The scientific name is “cryoseism,” and it occurs when there is a sudden drop in temperature that goes from above freezing to below 0 degrees Celcius which causes the water in the ground to freeze.
Kelly Sonnenberg a Weather Network meteorologist, explained the process of frost quakes, “The rapid cool-down allows groundwater to freeze and then expand causing loud cracking or popping sounds of the ground splitting,” Sonnenburg said. “Even minor shaking or rattling can be occasionally felt.”
Sonnenburg said that quakes are most common during midnight and dawn, when the temperatures hit their lowest overnight lows. Soil and rock that are saturated with water begin to expand which puts pressure on the soil and rock until an explosion occurs.
An extreme cold alert for Toronto has been issued by Environment Canada for Friday. Temperatures are expected to drop to -30 C with windchill for the GTA.
