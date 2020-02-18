Extinction Rebellion protestors attempt citizen’s arrest of BC Premier
Vancouver Island Extinction Rebellion appeared outside the home of British Columbia Premier John Horgan claiming they would be attempting a citizen’s arrest on the premier.
Protestors said they were attempting to prevent Horgan’s attendance of the provincial budget announcement at the BC legislature Tuesday.
RCMP vehicles were on scene, as well as members of Horgan’s security personnel.
Protestors have been spotted holding signs outside of Horgan’s home, with others laying down across Horgan’s residence.
The premier was seen arriving at his home at around 8 a.m. PST, getting in a verbal argument with protestors there to arrest him.
According to CTV News, the RCMP created an “exclusion zone” and threatened to arrest anyone who remained on the premise. Protestors were then arrested, while others remained outside the street.
Horgan reportedly left his home with his security detail at 8:30 a.m.
The action outside the premier’s home Tuesday comes after numerous displays by the eco group that have disrupted Canada.
On Feb. 11, hundreds of activists blocked the entrances to the B.C. legislature as the government was set to deliver its throne speech.
The Extinction Rebellion demonstration were in solidarity with anti-pipeline Wet’suwet’en Hereditary Chiefs.
“The events of the past week on Wet’suwet’en territories have been an extreme demonstration of colonial violence, approved by the Trudeau and Horgan governments in contravention of Wet’suwet’en, Canadian and international law,” said a statement released Monday night by the group.
“We join the Wet’suwet’en in urging the Horgan government to stop privileging corporate interests over indigenous sovereign rights and the integrity of the Yintah.”
Extinction Rebellion has garnered negative attention recently, as the group has participated in railway blockades that have inconvenienced the travel of an estimated 90,000 VIA Rail travellers and countless CN Rail cargo shipments.
WATCH: Extinction Rebellion digs up Cambridge Trinity College lawn
Climate activist group Extinction Rebellion has dug up a lawn at a Cambridge University college due to their participation in developing nearby countryside.
According to a Cambridgeshire Police spokeswoman, the college is taking action and a “crime has been recorded for criminal damage.”
The action against Trinity College was taken due to their working plans with Innocence Farm in Trimley St Mary to develop parking lots and vehicle storage.
Activists were later seen bringing wheelbarrows full of mud across bank branches, with one spokeswoman adding that the branch remained open during the demonstration, ensuring that customers were kept safe.
Activists also chained themselves to trees on the college’s front lawn, though they ensured that digging near the tree took place from a safe distance “so as not cause any damage to [the tree.]”
“Trinity College has invested £9.1m in oil & gas companies, the most of any of the 45 Oxbridge colleges,” a tweet from Extinction Rebellion reads.
“They own Innocence Farm in Suffolk and want to sell it to Felixstowe Port to build a lorry park for 3,000 vehicles.”
“They are complicit in the climate & ecological crisis.”
Derek Langley, a member of Extinction Rebellion Cambridge, told the BBC that “the idea that a rich institution like Trinity College, which tells the world it is serious about tackling this crisis, is looking for profit from environmental destruction is quite simply astonishing.”
The manager wore a bulletproof vest at this 'toxic' government office
A review of complaints has been ordered by the Federal Court of Appeal for a Department of Environment workplace in Nanaimo, British Columbia. The conditions of the workplace were so bad that a bulletproof vest was being taken to work by a manager because she feared being shot by another employee according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
Justice Mary Gleason wrote, “The Public Sector Labour Relations and Employment Board did not address the issue of whether the applicant was motivated by a genuine fear. It was precisely its role to consider whether the applicant had a genuine fear for her safety.”
The manager at the office was Angela Walker, and she was fired for the harassment of a male employee at the office in 2015. An appeal by Walker was dismissed by the Employee Board in 2019. Walker said that she “protected the environment and made it safer for everyone” at the office and felt like “nothing” when the dismissal occurred.
The Board wrote, “Every witness who testified spoke to a poisoned atmosphere at the Coastal District team and the Nanaimo office.” One of the office employees mentioned that the behaviour by management was “akin to a form of water torture.”
During the Board hearings, Walker was called “highly emotional.” Walker said that she “carried a map showing the route to the hospital” while wearing her bulletproof vest because one of the employees scared her so much.
According to Walker, the male employee said that she “should be burned at the stake” and would call her names like “the devil,” “Miss Piggy” and a “f—king bitch.” Other employees at the office said that they never heard this language being used by the man.
The Board’s reason for Walker’s firing was an “ongoing pattern of behaviour” towards the man. Some of the things she did to the man included revoking his security pass, making him go to Quebec for a management seminar and keeping an eye on his Access to Information records.
The board described the man, Ken Russell, as “highly credible” and “a very sympathetic witness.” In fact, Russell was so highly thought of by fellow employees that he was given a Queen’s Diamond Jubilee award.
The Board wrote, “The harassment allegations for which she was disciplined taken individually are very minor, but taken as a package, their impact on Mr. Russell was in my opinion akin to a form of water torture.”
“Each minor incident ate away at Mr. Russell and further alienated him from his coworkers and his team.”
According to the board, Russell was seen searching through ceiling tiles to see if security cameras had been placed there by his manager.
“This was a case of an ongoing pattern of behaviour demonstrated by a manager against one of her employees,” said the Board.
Two charged for dung-dumping incident at Ford's Etobicoke office
Two protestors have been charged after they allegedly dumped a load of manure on the sidewalk in front of Doug Ford’s constituency office in Etobicoke, according to CTV News.
The incident itself occurred on Dec. 22, as two men were recorded shovelling manure from a pickup truck in front of Ford’s office.
It later turned out that Extinction Rebellion organized the protest—saying that they were upset by the Progressive Conservative government’s environmental policy.
An Instagram post showed Extinction Rebellion taking credit for the incident, saying “from killing Hamilton’s LRT to the (expensive!) cancelling of clean energy projects to his attempts to open the Greenbelt for development, it’s clear the premier is putting our children’s future in danger.”
“We think that’s bullsh*t,” they added. In the post, they also used a photograph of the manure and an eco-radical with a shovel.
Two Hamilton residents have been charged in relation to this incident. Cameron Topp, 49, and Dennis Alvey, 55, were charged with mischief under $5,000.
BREAKING: Police arrest 33 anti-pipeline activists who blocked BC port
Police have arrested 33 anti-pipeline activists who have blockaded the Port of Vancouver over the development of a pipeline in Northern British Columbia, according to the CBC.
Protestors blocked Hastings and Clark so that no workers or vehicles could get through.
The police were enforcing an injunction that granted the officers to clear the site. This follows 21 arrests made by the police over the weekend who were blocking workers from accessing the site.
Before the police made these arrests, they made it clear over a loudspeaker that they had an injunction and would arrest protestors who continued to break it.
After this, police began to remove the barriers that the protestors had constructed. The port is now open to workers and vehicles.
Demonstrators blocked two other port entrances in Vancouver. They also blocked the Delta Port, where fourteen protestors were arrested by the police.
The protest remained broadly peaceful, although some bottles were thrown into the crowd. The protestors are allowed to continue, so long that they remain on the sidewalk.
There have been numerous protests across Canada in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en protestors. In Belleville, Ontario, for example, protestors blocked the rail lines forcing all trains and freights between Ottawa, Toronto, and Montreal to be cancelled.
The police also have an injunction to clear protestors from the tracks in Belleville.
