Extinction Rebellion protestors attempt citizen’s arrest of BC Premier 

Vancouver Island Extinction Rebellion appeared outside the home of British Columbia Premier John Horgan claiming they would be attempting a citizen’s arrest on the premier.

Protestors said they were attempting to prevent Horgan’s attendance of the provincial budget announcement at the BC legislature Tuesday.

RCMP vehicles were on scene, as well as members of Horgan’s security personnel.

Protestors have been spotted holding signs outside of Horgan’s home, with others laying down across Horgan’s residence.

The premier was seen arriving at his home at around 8 a.m. PST, getting in a verbal argument with protestors there to arrest him.

According to CTV News, the RCMP created an “exclusion zone” and threatened to arrest anyone who remained on the premise. Protestors were then arrested, while others remained outside the street.

Horgan reportedly left his home with his security detail at 8:30 a.m.

The action outside the premier’s home Tuesday comes after numerous displays by the eco group that have disrupted Canada.

On Feb. 11, hundreds of activists blocked the entrances to the B.C. legislature as the government was set to deliver its throne speech.

Thugs – many in balaclavas & ski masks – have blockaded the BC Legislature and are intimidating elected MLAs and Cabinet Ministers from doing their work. What happened to law enforcement, democracy, order and the rule of law? This is indefensible and needs to be confronted. https://t.co/toCftgQMfk — James Moore (@JamesMoore_org) February 11, 2020

The Extinction Rebellion demonstration were in solidarity with anti-pipeline Wet’suwet’en Hereditary Chiefs.

“The events of the past week on Wet’suwet’en territories have been an extreme demonstration of colonial violence, approved by the Trudeau and Horgan governments in contravention of Wet’suwet’en, Canadian and international law,” said a statement released Monday night by the group.

“We join the Wet’suwet’en in urging the Horgan government to stop privileging corporate interests over indigenous sovereign rights and the integrity of the Yintah.”

Extinction Rebellion has garnered negative attention recently, as the group has participated in railway blockades that have inconvenienced the travel of an estimated 90,000 VIA Rail travellers and countless CN Rail cargo shipments.