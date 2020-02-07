EXCLUSIVE: University professors are working with pro-pedophile charity
Pedophile acceptance movements appear to be gaining traction as some academics are taking up the cause of advancing the rights of “minor attracted people.”
On Jan. 19, Dr. Skye Stephens of St. Mary’s University in Halifax posted a tweet calling on people to participate in a survey looking at the public perceptions of “those with a sexual interest in children and those who have sexually offended.”
At the time of its discovery by The Post Millennial, the tweet had primarily been retweeted and “liked” by other academics and individuals with “MAP” (minor attracted person, ie: pedophile) in their Twitter handles or bios. Even in the small sample available via the archived tweet in the Wayback Machine, one user who “liked” the tweet was using the handle “Mx. PDFphile.”
Another, Sheila van den Heuvel-Collins, is the blog editor at Prostasia, a 503c IRS tax-exempt organization previously exposed by The Post Millennial for engaging in disturbing, pro-pedophile activity.
In December, Heuvel-Collins tweeted a holiday message which issued Christmas wishes to nepiophiles (those with a sexual attraction to babies and infants), pedophiles (those with a sexual attraction to prepubescent children), and hebephiles (those with a sexual attraction to pubescents), condemning another Twitter user for “virtue-signalling” by excluding pedophiles from his Christmas message.
After Dr. Skye Stephens’ survey was retweeted by Post Millennial contributors Ian Miles Cheong and Anna Slatz, drawing in a larger sample of pedophile-critical participants, Dr. Stephens deleted her tweet, suggesting she was not interested in a broad range of perspectives on pedophilia.
Dr. Stephens did not respond to a request for comment.
But the investigation had just begun.
In Stephens’ initial tweet, she had cited the handle of her colleague, Kailey Roche, as a co-supervisor of the undergraduate psychology student who drafted the survey. Roche holds a Master’s in Forensic Psychology, and is currently at St. Mary’s University researching “stigma reduction for MAPs.”
Scrolling through Roche’s feed, a number of concerning tweets are apparent. Roche retweets and promotes B4U-Act a number of times, an organization previously covered by The Post Millennial for its disturbing history.
Roche had not responded to requests for comment by the time of publication.
B4U-Act was founded in 2003 by convicted child sex offender Michael Melsheimer, who had spent a number of years in Thailand before taking a position at the YMCA where he ultimately raped a teenage boy.
On pedophile forum Boychat, Melsheimer revealed that his intentions behind creating B4U-Act was to succeed where the National Association of Man-Boy Love (NAMBLA) had failed in gaining the mainstream acceptance of pedophilia.
Boychat users were skeptical, criticizing Melsheimer for calling the organization “B4U-Act,” concerned Melsheimer would be attempting to rehabilitate or otherwise prevent sexual contact with minors. Melsheimer quickly put those concerns to rest.
In fact, the name “B4U-Act” is aimed at healthcare professionals, who are counselled by the organization to consider the consequences that will come to the pedophile if reported to police or their communities.
Melsheimer sought input from his own therapist, Dr. Fred Berlin, when establishing B4U-Act.
A sexologist at John Hopkins Hospital Berlin worked carefully to find a legal loophole which enabled him to not have to report active child molestation and child sex crimes to the police if admitted to him by a patient. This is widely believed to have led to the horrific sexual assault of a teenaged rape victim staying at the hospital, housed with a dangerous sexual offender Berlin was “treating.” John Hopkins Hospital was ultimately sued by the girl, and severed all ties with Berlin in 1992.
B4U-Act regularly holds workshops and conferences, including one workshop devoted to the topic of “de-stigmatizing language” regarding pedophiles and pedophilia entitled, “How Do We Talk About It? Developing a Language for Discussing Attraction to Minors.” Dr. Fred Berlin has given keynote addresses at some of B4U-Act’s conferences.
B4U-Act regularly employs and invites convicted and “non-offending” pedophiles to speak at its workshops, describing them as “courageous, heart-opening, and powerful.” Their Know the Facts page begins by suggesting that “most” adults have an attraction to children or prepubescent adolescents. Both the “Stories of Hope” and “Being a MAP” sections are populated by a man named Richard Kramer, who is a registered sex offender in the State of Wisconsin.
Like the organization Sheila van den Heuvel-Collins works with, Prostasia, B4U-Act classifies pedophilia as a “sexuality” and has actively worked to have any sexual attraction to minors removed from the American Psychiatric Association’s Diagnostic and Statistic’s Manual (DSM).
In 2014, a B4U-Act newsletter was issued which was excitedly uploaded to pedophile forum BoyChat discussing changes in the DSM-5 which treated pedophilia more similarly to homosexuality, and “acknowledged that the sexual attraction to children did not constitute a disorder.” As B4U-Act currently seeks primarily to inform therapists, this is particularly dangerous. In its Guide for Therapists, B4U-Act encourages those counselling pedophiles to take an “LGBT affirmative psychotherapy approach,” and treat “minor-attracted person’s sexuality” as “innate, unchangeable, and subject to personal acceptance.”
B4U-Act has recently begun partnering with universities and academics to distribute its pro-pedophile propaganda. Kailey Roche of St. Mary’s University appears to be just one of many unwittingly endorsing its cause.
On B4U-Act’s Twitter, multiple university studies are listed seeking “Minor Attracted Persons” (MAPs) for research participation. Some are even being held in direct collaboration with B4U-Act.
The Post Millennial found Nicole Jordan was currently a child care coordinator in Maine. She did not immediately respond to requests for comment through her employer.
The University of British Columbia was also hosting a study in collaboration with B4U-Act. Dr. Jan Cioe stated he had never attended any of B4U-Act’s workshops, and directed us to Crystal Mundy, the supervised Ph.D. student he stated was primarily conducting the research.
Upon reaching out to Crystal Mundy, she asked to “first discuss the perspective the article is taking” before agreeing to answer any questions. When informed about B4U-Act and its history, she declined any further comment.
EXCLUSIVE: Pedophiles are using Twitter to share child porn
Statement: All accounts found to have or be soliciting child sex exploitation material during the course of this investigation were immediately reported to Twitter.
A new investigation by The Post Millennial reveals that the distribution of child pornography is happening in plain sight. While many believe the distribution of these illicit materials is relegated to the seedy underbelly of the internet, this belief is far from true.
On Twitter, pedophiles seeking to exchange child pornography and other child sex exploitation images are utilizing secret hashtags to signal their presence and interest to each other. The hashtags #megalinks and #megadump are littered with tweets from otherwise empty accounts offering or soliciting illegal material.
One account offered a “megalink” for “£2 to my cashapp,” with one of the subsequent hashtags being “underage.” The video that accompanied the tweet was a screenshot that included a number of folders, one of which was tilted “CP,” short for “child pornography,” and another titled “500+teenie videos.”
These accounts are numerous, and Twitter does little to crack down on their existence in spite of reports.
Other users were more direct, asking specifically for “links” or “trades” of specific ages that interested them. One user requested 14-17 year olds.
Another sought to “trade links” for ages 12-17 years old. The trade would happen on Snapchat, another completely innocuous platform.
Multiple users are even seeking child pornography which includes rape and necrophilia themes, outright asking for the grotesque content while utilizing the “#young” hashtag.
The Post Millennial’s findings are in light of increasing scrutiny towards Twitter for politicizing its platform, routinely censoring conservative, gender-critical feminist, and even some anti-mainstream leftist accounts. Despite the crackdown on political speech, the social media platform has altered its terms of service to accommodate “minor-attracted persons.”
According to the most recent manifestation of Twitter’s Child Sexual Exploitation Policy, “Discussions related to child sexual exploitation as a phenomenon or attraction towards minors are permitted.”
Twitter has experienced a surge in accounts attempting to normalize and gain acceptance for “minor-attracted people” (MAPs) in recent years, many openly operating with impunity from Twitter under the Terms of Service.
Completely acceptable under the new guidelines are “artistic representations” of child pornographic images, of which many were found on accounts using the “minor-attracted persons” moniker in their usernames or bio spaces. One such drawing depicted a small child being raped by an adult man.
Others posted “soft-core” images of actual children, dressed-up and posed inappropriately. These images, primarily posted by foreign-language accounts, were immediately reported by The Post Millennial staff, and were pixelated to protect the identity of the victims.
Despite many “pro-MAP” accounts claiming they are “anti-contact” and simply striving for acceptance for immutable desires, MAPs are unabashed in expressing their disgusting desires towards children—all with the protection of Twitter’s terms of service.
Many of these accounts have gone unchecked and remain active–some even for years. As a social media platform that claims to protect its users, and even enjoys legal protections under US Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, Twitter needs to provide answers for why it continues to allow accounts dedicated to child sexual predation to proliferate in its space.
The Post Millennial has contacted Twitter for comment on their tolerance of pedophiles on the platform, and on whether concrete steps will be taken to stop the free trade of child sex exploitation material using covert hashtags.
According to a Twitter spokesperson, “Twitter has zero-tolerance for any material that features or promotes child sexual exploitation. We partner with organizations around the globe in this area, including the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Our dedicated teams work to stay ahead of bad-faith actors and to ensure we’re doing everything we can to remove content, facilitate investigations, and protect minors from harm—both on and offline.”
Convicted sex predator of young children to be released for being trans
Joseph Matthew Smith, who now goes by the name Josie Smith, is a convicted baby rapist and pedophile who has molested as many as 15 children ranging in ages one to 15. Common sense would tell you that an individual as depraved as Josie would be behind bars forever, but the Iowa Attorney General’s Office disagrees. Josie is set to be released from prison because she now “identifies” as a woman and is taking estrogen medication.
Many are horrified by this story and want answers. According to the Cherokee Civil Commitment Unit for Sex Offenders, the recommendation for Smith’s release is due specifically to the fact that Smith is undergoing hormone replacement therapy and therefore no longer has a “male sex drive”. A director for the facility, it is much harder for the state to prove someone is at risk to reoffend once the individual significantly lowers their testosterone levels.
Smith began their prison sentence in 2014. In Nov. 2017, they came out as a transgender woman, began using female pronouns, and started undergoing hormone replacement therapy.
The spokesperson for the attorney general Lynn Hicks told the Storm Lake Times that “an offender’s hormone levels are an important part of substantiating an offender’s likelihood of recidivism.”
“We don’t believe we have evidence sufficient to prove Josie Smith has a significant chance of reoffending,” Hicks proclaimed.
Hicks said that Smith will be subject to “strict sex-offender reporting” requirements and insisted that the general public should not “overreact” to the release of Josie. She then went on to state, “She’ll be subject to supervision for the rest of her life.”
The precedent that this case sets for the future is worrisome. If one person can identify their way out of consequences for the crimes they committed, what is to stop others from following suit? Furthermore, it should be widely understood that perpetrators of sexual crimes don’t always attack their victims for sexual gratification. It is just as much about control and asserting power over someone weaker than them–this completely nullifies the attorney general’s point about Josie’s “male sex drive”.
Also, the manner in which estrogen affects the sex drive of male-to-female transsexuals is not complete chemical castration, as the attorney general apparently believes it is. While it does indeed lower the libido, it does not completely remove it. It also returns fully if Josie were to ever cease or pause medication. It’s unclear if the state will monitor Josie’s hormones after the release.
Regardless, the idea that Josie should be released from prison based on what the court sees as the low likelihood that Josie will offend again is nonsense. There still needs to be time served for the 15 victims whose lives were forever changed by this monster’s actions. It is baffling to think that Josie would be allowed to skip out on prison time simply because of a transgender status. One estrogen pill a day is excusing the justice that the victims and their families deserve.
As of now, the date of Josie’s release is not clear.
Pedo prisoner on the loose in Ottawa after being accidentally released
A dangerous Ottawa sex offender has been set free by accident and is still on the loose.
The sex offender, who’s name is Brendan Wayne Spurrell, was a convicted child predator and was awaiting his trial for sex assault and death threats. It is unclear how the Ottawa police could have accidentally let Spurrell go free.
Spurrell, who is 22-years-old, is wanted on a plethora of charges. The Ottawa police consider him to be dangerous.
Speaking to The Post Millennial, a spokesperson for Ottawa Police stated that Spurrell “is still wanted and we are actively asking the public for any information if they have seen him to contact us. If they do see him, he is considered dangerous … there is an ongoing investigation [about how he was released by accident] by the provincial police.
In an announcement, the Ottawa police commented that “Spurrell was in court on January 13 and was not to be released. Circumstances of his release are being examined by provincial authorities.” They went on to ask the general public for “information on his current whereabouts … Please do not approach him.”
In 2019, Spurrell was sentenced to two years behind bars for sexually assaulting a child. He later was released on parole, however, he was later charged again with sexual assault.
The bizarre world of tax-exempt pedophiles
For many, charitable status is a legitimizing factor taken into consideration when choosing what organization or foundation to donate to. Government recognition that an entity’s work is valid enough to exempt them from taxes is often a good indicator of the work’s importance.
However, there are always exceptions.
This author found that three organizations had been granted full IRS tax-exempt status while encouraging, advocating for the rights of, or working to dismantle important safeguards against pedophiles and their access to children.
The California-based organization Prostasia was given IRS tax exemption in 2018. While marketing itself as a children’s rights organization, Prostasia is a veritable grab-bag of causes surrounding sex and sexuality, but many believe it represents something far more sinister.
In Prostasia’s blog entries, “child protection” routinely ends up in the same sentences as “free speech,” “kink,” or “sex positivity.” The topics of ageplay, furries, hentai, and prostitution are spoken about no differently as, and often with no barrier between, child sexuality and child sexual abuse.
Disturbingly, Prostasia takes a bizarre approach to pedophilia as though it were a bogeyman dreamed up by the alt-right. In one blog post, raging against the social stigma associated with being an individual “sexually attracted to minors,” while claiming that those who are pedophiles are less likely to sexually abuse children than the general population.
In another, it claims there is evidence to support that pedophilia is “comparable to a sexual orientation,” citing Toronto psychiatrist Dr. James Cantor, who is infamous for his Tweets demanding the inclusion of pedophiles in the LGBT spectrum. Cantor is a member of the Prostasia team.
One of Prostasia’s current counter-crusades is stopping the attempts to include “artistic” depictions of child sex exploitation as child pornography. Another, towards ending the sweeping global movements to ban child-representative sex dolls.
“The laws are unconstitutional, misguided, and immoral.” Their website reads, encouraging users to write into their congressmen with pre-fabricated letters calling the dolls a “victimless outlet” for pedophiles to express their sexual desires for children. While Prostasia’s site asserts their claims are research-based, studies have consistently found that these dolls provide no therapeutic benefit, and in fact, may serve to desensitize pedophiles due to the lack of negative feedback.
In July of 2019, PayPal ceased its relationship with Prostasia on the basis that doing so violated its policy on “transactions involving […] encourage, promote, facilitate or instruct others to engage in illegal activity.”
More than one child sex offender has leant their voice to Prostasia. Guy Hamilton-Smith has written on “keeping children safe” and “ensuring safety from sexual harms and exploitative material” despite having a conviction for the possession of child pornography. To be clear, Hamilton-Smith is not writing about his experiences as a reformed or remorseful pedophile, but contributing pieces centred around taking down existing internet safeguards which serve the function of protecting children from individuals such as himself.
Jeff White had been a Research and Policy Associate. At one time, he had been budgeted for over $3,000 per month in that capacity. When Sarah Phillimore, a family lawyer in Bristol, called into question White’s allegedly dubious history in June of this year, she received threatening emails from Jeremy Malcom, founder and director of the Prostasia Foundation.
“[Malcom] suggested that if I left his organization alone, he would leave me alone.” She says, “I then published screenshots of what he had sent to indicate that I would not be intimidated by that nonsense.”
Curiously, while Hamilton-Smith’s profile and articles remain active on Prostasia’s website, White’s information and contributions were removed following Phillimore’s tweets.
Another tax-exempt organization, B4U-Act, was co-founded by convicted sex-offender and NAMBLA activist Michael Melsheimer. Melsheimer committed suicide in 2010, leaving it in the hands of registered Maryland counsellor Russell A. Dick, who gained IRS tax-exempt status for the foundation that same year. On B4U-Act’s memorial for Melsheimer, his past abuse of children is not mentioned.
In 2009, the anti-pedophilia blog Absolute Zero (now defunct) reported that Melsheimer was active on the forum BoyChat after he would have founded B4U-Act, and was dismissing concerns from fellow “boy lovers” about the mission statement of the organization. Melsheimer was rallying fellow pedophiles around the notion that NAMBLA had failed in its mission to normalize pedophilia, and a new approach focused around the appearance of “prevention” would be more publicly acceptable.
B4U-Act regularly employs and invites convicted and “non-offending” pedophiles to speak at symposiums and workshops described as “heart opening, powerful, and courageous.” Their Know the Facts page begins by suggesting that “most” adults have an attraction to children or prepubescent adolescents. Both the including Stories of Hope and of Being a MAP sections are populated by a man named Richard Kramer, who is a registered sex offender in the State of Wisconsin.
B4U-Act, like Prostasia, classifies pedophilia as a sexuality or sexual orientation, and does not seek to change or discourage a pedophile’s sexual feelings towards children. It is listed on Prostasia’s site as one helpful resource for pedophiles.
The organization also has campaigned to change and ultimately eliminate the Diagnostic and Statistics Manual entry on pedophilia. At one point, a newsletter was issued which was excitedly uploaded to BoyChat discussing changes in the DSM-5 which moved pedophilia slightly closer to homosexuality, and “acknowledged that the sexual attraction to children did not constitute a disorder.” As B4U-Act currently seeks primarily to inform therapists, this is particularly dangerous. In its Guide for Therapists, B4U-Act encourages those counselling pedophiles to take an “LGBT affirmative psychotherapy approach,” and treat “minor-attracted person’s sexuality” as “innate, unchangeable, and subject to personal acceptance.”
Perhaps the most shocking and most blatant organization found during the course of this investigation was the Pedophile Associates of America Ltd, which was granted full IRS tax-exempt status in 2018.
The organization’s address was listed to a quaint home in Bumpass, Virginia, which realty searches revealed just recently sold for over $400,000. The home belonged to an elderly woman, her grandson, Ian Andrew Zearley, was using the address as a registration point for the IRS filings. In 2010, Zearley had been convicted of two counts of child pornography possession, landing him 6 years in prison.
The FBI reported that Zearley’s hard drive contained over 600 child sex exploitation pictures and videos, including one over 19-minutes long of two men tying up and raping a 10-year-old boy. As of early 2019, Zearley has been returned to a federal penitentiary for unknown crimes, with an indefinite release date.
The Post Millennial reached out to the IRS to clarify their policies on tax exemption for organizations participating in the advancement or advocacy of the rights of pedophiles and provided information about the organizations profiled in this article, but the IRS claimed it could not comment on specific taxpayers or cases.
B4U-Act and Prostasia were unavailable for comment prior to publication.
