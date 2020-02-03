EXCLUSIVE: Pedophiles are using Twitter to share child porn
Statement: All accounts found to have or be soliciting child sex exploitation material during the course of this investigation were immediately reported to Twitter.
A new investigation by The Post Millennial reveals that the distribution of child pornography is happening in plain sight. While many believe the distribution of these illicit materials is relegated to the seedy underbelly of the internet, this belief is far from true.
On Twitter, pedophiles seeking to exchange child pornography and other child sex exploitation images are utilizing secret hashtags to signal their presence and interest to each other. The hashtags #megalinks and #megadump are littered with tweets from otherwise empty accounts offering or soliciting illegal material.
One account offered a “megalink” for “£2 to my cashapp,” with one of the subsequent hashtags being “underage.” The video that accompanied the tweet was a screenshot that included a number of folders, one of which was tilted “CP,” short for “child pornography,” and another titled “500+teenie videos.”
These accounts are numerous, and Twitter does little to crack down on their existence in spite of reports.
Other users were more direct, asking specifically for “links” or “trades” of specific ages that interested them. One user requested 14-17 year olds.
Another sought to “trade links” for ages 12-17 years old. The trade would happen on Snapchat, another completely innocuous platform.
Multiple users are even seeking child pornography which includes rape and necrophilia themes, outright asking for the grotesque content while utilizing the “#young” hashtag.
The Post Millennial’s findings are in light of increasing scrutiny towards Twitter for politicizing its platform, routinely censoring conservative, gender-critical feminist, and even some anti-mainstream leftist accounts. Despite the crackdown on political speech, the social media platform has altered its terms of service to accommodate “minor-attracted persons.”
According to the most recent manifestation of Twitter’s Child Sexual Exploitation Policy, “Discussions related to child sexual exploitation as a phenomenon or attraction towards minors are permitted.”
Twitter has experienced a surge in accounts attempting to normalize and gain acceptance for “minor-attracted people” (MAPs) in recent years, many openly operating with impunity from Twitter under the Terms of Service.
Completely acceptable under the new guidelines are “artistic representations” of child pornographic images, of which many were found on accounts using the “minor-attracted persons” moniker in their usernames or bio spaces. One such drawing depicted a small child being raped by an adult man.
Others posted “soft-core” images of actual children, dressed-up and posed inappropriately. These images, primarily posted by foreign-language accounts, were immediately reported by The Post Millennial staff, and were pixelated to protect the identity of the victims.
Despite many “pro-MAP” accounts claiming they are “anti-contact” and simply striving for acceptance for immutable desires, MAPs are unabashed in expressing their disgusting desires towards children—all with the protection of Twitter’s terms of service.
Many of these accounts have gone unchecked and remain active–some even for years. As a social media platform that claims to protect its users, and even enjoys legal protections under US Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, Twitter needs to provide answers for why it continues to allow accounts dedicated to child sexual predation to proliferate in its space.
The Post Millennial has contacted Twitter for comment on their tolerance of pedophiles on the platform, and on whether concrete steps will be taken to stop the free trade of child sex exploitation material using covert hashtags, but did not receive a response prior to publication.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Convicted sex predator of young children to be released for being trans
Joseph Matthew Smith, who now goes by the name Josie Smith, is a convicted baby rapist and pedophile who has molested as many as 15 children ranging in ages one to 15. Common sense would tell you that an individual as depraved as Josie would be behind bars forever, but the Iowa Attorney General’s Office disagrees. Josie is set to be released from prison because she now “identifies” as a woman and is taking estrogen medication.
Many are horrified by this story and want answers. According to the Cherokee Civil Commitment Unit for Sex Offenders, the recommendation for Smith’s release is due specifically to the fact that Smith is undergoing hormone replacement therapy and therefore no longer has a “male sex drive”. A director for the facility, it is much harder for the state to prove someone is at risk to reoffend once the individual significantly lowers their testosterone levels.
Smith began their prison sentence in 2014. In Nov. 2017, they came out as a transgender woman, began using female pronouns, and started undergoing hormone replacement therapy.
The spokesperson for the attorney general Lynn Hicks told the Storm Lake Times that “an offender’s hormone levels are an important part of substantiating an offender’s likelihood of recidivism.”
“We don’t believe we have evidence sufficient to prove Josie Smith has a significant chance of reoffending,” Hicks proclaimed.
Hicks said that Smith will be subject to “strict sex-offender reporting” requirements and insisted that the general public should not “overreact” to the release of Josie. She then went on to state, “She’ll be subject to supervision for the rest of her life.”
The precedent that this case sets for the future is worrisome. If one person can identify their way out of consequences for the crimes they committed, what is to stop others from following suit? Furthermore, it should be widely understood that perpetrators of sexual crimes don’t always attack their victims for sexual gratification. It is just as much about control and asserting power over someone weaker than them–this completely nullifies the attorney general’s point about Josie’s “male sex drive”.
Also, the manner in which estrogen affects the sex drive of male-to-female transsexuals is not complete chemical castration, as the attorney general apparently believes it is. While it does indeed lower the libido, it does not completely remove it. It also returns fully if Josie were to ever cease or pause medication. It’s unclear if the state will monitor Josie’s hormones after the release.
Regardless, the idea that Josie should be released from prison based on what the court sees as the low likelihood that Josie will offend again is nonsense. There still needs to be time served for the 15 victims whose lives were forever changed by this monster’s actions. It is baffling to think that Josie would be allowed to skip out on prison time simply because of a transgender status. One estrogen pill a day is excusing the justice that the victims and their families deserve.
As of now, the date of Josie’s release is not clear.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Did an anti-gun activist stage a ‘death threat’ for Twitter?
UPDATE: Joseph Sakran, speaking to the Baltimore Sun, has claimed that police advised him to delete the viral tweets which outlined the death threats he allegedly received at his home. The Post Millennial reached out to Fairfax County Police, the local law enforcement jurisdiction surrounding Fairfax Station—where Sakran’s home is located—and media relations officer Lieutenant Webb was able to confirm that Sakran did not file a police report, nor did the Fairfax Police advise him to delete the viral tweet.
“That’s just not something we do,” Webb said.
The Fairfax County PD is the jurisdiction which surrounds Fairfax station, where Sakran’s home is located, and where the death threat was allegedly discovered. This story continues to develop and information may change.
UPDATE: On January 27, Sakran appears to have deleted the tweet detailing the alleged death threat he received.
On Saturday, John Hopkins Hospital trauma surgeon Joseph Sakran posted to his Twitter alleging he had received a menacing “death threat” due to his gun-control activism.
The menacing threat, reading “The End is Near…” below a cartoon hand holding a gun, was allegedly found on Dr. Sakran’s car windshield. He posted two photos on Jan. 25 on Twitter. One shows the alleged threat below the wiper blade and one of Sakran holding it in his home.
Dr. Sakran went on to create an eight-post thread detailing his life history experiencing a gun-related injury, and notes his history of advocacy against gun violence. He also tagged the Twitter handles of gun control activist groups Moms Demand Action, Newtown Action Alliance, Sandy Hook Promise, and others.
He did not mention whether he reported the alleged death threat to the police in Fairfax County, Va.
Despite the thread going viral, gaining over 6,000 likes at the time of this article’s writing, some Twitter users observed discrepancies in Dr. Sakran’s allegation.
Visible in the reflection of the windshield appears to be the surrounding of a residential garage, which could indicate Dr. Sakran’s vehicle may have been parked indoors at the time the alleged death threat was discovered.
However, Dr. Sakran was interviewed by the Baltimore Sun where he asserts that he found it on his car “on or before” January 20 as he “made his way into work.” He says he took the paper from his windshield and placed it inside of his car, not believing it to be anything more than a flyer, and did not inspect it until “days later” while cleaning out the vehicle.
The interview was seemingly meant to offer clarity, but instead seemingly confirms that Dr. Sakran staged the death threat on his windshield in order to take a photo for Twitter.
Additionally, another user pointed out that the “after” photo of the note taken inside his home appears to have fewer creases and blemishes than the note photographed on his windshield.
Additional questions were raised about the tracing of the image to the device it was printed from. According to Snopes, a “majority” of colour printers are designed with the ability to produce a secret metadata called a Machine Identification Code embedded in all printed pages. The code enables for easier tracing of the source device a page was printed through.
However, according to publicly-available Fairfax police report records, Dr. Sakran does not appear to have filed any police report over the last week.
The Post Millennial reached out to Dr. Sakran for comment, but has not heard back in time for publication. This is an ongoing story and may be updated with additional details.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Damned if you do, damned if you doughnut—Trudeau's latest debacle
Trudeau purchased some doughnuts recently at a local doughnut shop in Winnipeg. You’d think that wouldn’t make the news with all the more prescient issues at hand but it seems the pettier the better in our clickbait world. Critics wasted no time chastizing the prime minister for his decision to buy doughnuts on taxpayer dollars.
I want to be clear that I don’t like Justin Trudeau. I didn’t vote for him the first time around. I didn’t like that he ran on his father’s legacy. I don’t like his pious cadence. I don’t like his inability to answer basic questions. He is at worst corrupt and at best, a plug.
One thing I do like, however, is consistency. I want people to hold one another to the same standards as they would anybody else. The political polarization that is often discussed in regards to the United States has undeniably seeped into our home and native land as well. People get in their camps, left or right, and they stay there. Wilful blindness, logic twisting and “whataboutisms” plague the public discourse and there is no better platform to sling mud than Twitter.
It has become increasingly clear that in today’s political climate you’re damned if you do, damned if you don’t. The Liberals are having a cabinet retreat in Winnipeg and Trudeau stepped out to grab some doughnuts and no doubt a much-needed photoshoot. He and the shop in question, Oh Doughnuts posted about the transaction and lo and behold people on the internet got upset about it.
I don’t wish to advertise for bitter Twitter users in this article but if you happen to be a fan of faux outrage, the hashtag is #doughnutgate. In this thread, you’ll find people whining away, primarily about the cost of the doughnuts which came in at a whopping $47 a dozen. That is what we are squabbling about, the difference of thirty some odd dollars it would have cost if he’d bought the doughnuts at Tim Hortons.
Tim Hortons, the famously Brazilian-owned coffee and doughnut chain was surely open and operating just as close by many complained, so why didn’t he go there and save his compatriots the pocket money? Because he’s an elitist, that’s why. It could also be that Tim Horton’s employees in Winnipeg are currently on strike or the franchisee refusing to raise their wages. It could be because the Prime Minister wanted to photo-op of him shopping locally.
I don’t understand why or how, any Canadian could criticize a politician for shopping locally, I can’t even play devil’s advocate momentarily on that one.
Sure the guy likes to spend our money, there are plenty of vacation receipts to prove that, but it’s important to separate the wheat from the chaff.
One Twitter critic complained about the fact that Trudeau was out shopping himself, claiming he could have got one of his assistants to run the errand. The tweet also opened with “Elitist Trudeau.” It’s hard wrap your head around some of this stuff. How can a politician be elitist for not sending his assistant to run an errand but instead opting for a chance to connect with his fellow citizen? It’s absurd.
Again, I’m no fan of Trudeau or of politicians in general for that matter but my disdain for hypocrisy far outweighs any political leanings. I wonder how positively effective social media could be as a forum for communication if the majority of users weren’t operating through an us vs. them scope. The truth of the matter is that we all have more things in common than we do things uncommon.
The next time a politician, or anybody for that matter that you don’t like is doing something just ask yourself, “how would I feel if it was my politician or my friend in this exact scenario?” I’d be willing to bet it would change your perception of it a great deal.
I think we’d all be a step closer to harmony if we seek truth and fairness over a momentary ‘victory.’
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Is big tech readying to rig the 2020 election?
2019 was a landmark year for controversial decisions by Google, YouTube (owned by Google), and Facebook, where their power to snuff out political free expression became more publicly known. More and more evidence is surfacing that suggests efforts from the Big Three to minimize, or stifle, conservative voices.
And with the 2020 presidential election not so far away, the question remains: what effect will these Internet behemoths have on voters?
One of the biggest reveals came from whistleblower Zachary Vorhies. The former Google programmer blew the lid off of Google’s political bias, revealing the manipulation of search placements to tilt toward certain democratic candidates, and an autocorrect to favour them. Armed with his 950 pages of leaked documents, Vorhies asserted that Google programmed its algorithms to scale down the search engine’s results for right-leaning media, Republicans and Christian media.
Vorhies warned, “that they were intending to sculpt the information landscape… I saw something dark and nefarious going on with the company, and I realized that they were going to not only tamper with the elections, but use that tampering with the elections to essentially overthrow the United States.”
“If people don’t fall in line with their editorial agenda, their news articles get de-ranked. And if people do fall in line with their editorial agenda, it gets boosted and pushed to the top.”
Then there’s Project Veritas’ expose. Google executives were caught on undercover camera saying how they were going to influence the 2016 presidential election, and actively undermine Donald Trump. The video caught executives calling right-leaning personalities Jordan Peterson, Dennis Prager and Ben Shapiro “Nazis”.
The ramifications of data manipulation are just beginning to come to the surface. Confirming these theories, Dr. Robert Epstein spoke in 2019 to a Senate hearing to discuss his investigation into Google’s data intervention that he believes gave “at a minimum” 2.6 million more votes to Hillary Clinton.
The former editor-in-chief of Psychology Today is a visiting scholar at the University of California, San Diego, and the founder and director emeritus of the Cambridge Center for Behavioral Studies in Concord, Massachusetts.
The “very liberal” Clinton supporter dropped this bomb, too: the number one donator to the Clinton campaign of 2016 was Alphabet, a corporation formerly known as Google.
“You can bet all these companies will go all out… (The Big Three are) more powerful than anything I’ve seen in behavioural sciences,” he said in a 2019 government deposition.
He warned that 15 million votes could be shifted to the Democratic Party in the 2020 election due to data manipulation, and search engine tweaking.
But the Big Three’s crosshairs aren’t limited to votes or parties. Scores of “undesirable” media have been placed under the guillotine.
PragerU–a weekly online video series running since 2010 run by the charitable organization of the same name–has seen some 25 per cent of its 400-plus videos placed on YouTube’s “restricted” list. That means schools and libraries cannot view them. One of those is a lesson on “Thou Shalt Not Murder” from the Biblical Ten Commandments.
According to Google, who owns YouTube, teaching youngsters that it’s wrong to murder is off limits. PragerU claims it is censorship, and that Google’s rationale is really noble-sounding cover for squelching right-leaning voices.
PragerU isn’t the only casualty. According to Vorhies’ documents, Google further blacklisted hundreds of media that include Christian Post, Megyn Kelly’s website, Newsbusters, Rebel Media, Daily Caller, and Glenn Beck.
Facebook appears to be gunning down the same road. Brian Amerige, a senior Facebook engineer validated this, saying the media giant is “quick to attack–often in mobs–anyone who presents a view that appears to be in opposition to left-leaning ideology.”
So it’s the perfect storm: the amount of power that the Big Three wields, married to the political agenda of those who run them, could mean a 2020 presidential campaign marred by technological tampering.
A right-leaning publication, Epoch Times, is the latest victim in what appears to be the cyber-gagging of those with differing political viewpoints.
Spurred by a Snopes investigation in December 2019, Facebook barred Epoch Times from advertising on the platform, owing to what they believe was a breach of terms of service. They claim this was mostly because Epoch Times has a connection to another outlet, Beauty of Life (BL), accused of inauthentic behavior, spam and misrepresentation, by advertising and posting using fake accounts.
The BL, now banned from Facebook, at one point oversaw 610 Facebook accounts, 89 pages, and 156 groups, says Facebook.
The Post Millennial previously reported on the Epoch Times controversy in reference to a different matter, noting similar results to Capital Research, which found zero connection between Epoch Times and the BL’s online activities. Another rebuttal is unpacked by Epoch’s editor, Steven Gregory, who has stated that there is no link whatsoever to BL.
To whatever extent there was a remotely tenuous connection, happened to be that the two organizations had hired each other’s employees at separate times.
Facebook’s head of security policy, Nathaniel Gleicher, explained the issue (from their point of view) to NBC News: “What’s new here is that this is purportedly a U.S.-based media company leveraging foreign actors posing as Americans to push political content.”
Here’s the upper cut: Gleicher was also director of National Security Council, at the Obama White House, from 2013 to 2015. In 2007, he clerked with Democrat Senator from Vermont, Patrick Leahy.
So, if Facebook relies on “linkage”–tying two loosely-related organizations to the same thread–the same reasoning could be used for Gleicher. Might he have a vested interest in squelching conservative voices, given the liberal politics of his former employers?
Interestingly, Facebook, its investigators-for-hire Graphika, and the Digital Forensics Lab, appeared to overlook the tar-and-feathering by Snopes, laden with a political agenda.
In an NPR interview, Snopes VP of Operations Vinny Green highlighted positive coverage of President Trump as a problem. “What we saw was an extreme amount of pro-Trump content,” Green said. “Almost exclusively what we were looking at …was the amplification of pro-Trump media…” [emphasis mine]
This has the whiff of a politically-motivated hit job.
There’s reason the Big Three should be gnawing at their nails about Epoch Times. Its reach, resources, and readership are gaining a foothold.
At last year’s CPAC–the annual conservative megaconference–the media outlet scored major interviews with Republican politicians, conservative pundits, and Trump cabinet members. Overall, their videos have been viewed billions of times over social media, which analytics company Tubular says ranks eleventh “among all video creators across platforms, outranking every other traditional news publisher.”
And with ten million Facebook followers, “the Epoch Times now wields one of the biggest social media followings of any news outlet,” according to NBC.
All the more reason for any liberal organization to target it as persona non grata.
Seth Stephens-Davidowitz told me a sobering thought after he published his book Everybody Lies: Big Data, New Data, and What the Internet Can Tell Us About Who We Really Are.
“I think there are, definitely, ethical concerns that come with this powerful data source. Big Data isn’t good or bad, it’s just powerful… we don’t really have any way to regulate what information they are allowed to use, and what information they are not allowed to use.”
Perhaps this sums up the 1984-like Big Brother, in the year 2020. Except now it’s called Big Data.
Social Media