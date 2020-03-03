EXCLUSIVE: Islamic speaker who defended pedophilia and slammed Christians invited to speak at York University
York University’s Muslim Student Association invited a homophobic Islamic speaker who has defended pedophilia to give a lecture on the topic, “Is Islam True?”
The York University MSA invited Daniel Haqiqatjou, who has called Christians “criminals,” and condemned Muslims for “Sneak[ing] LGBT normalization into our Mosques.”
Quebec moms fight back against Canadian school-enforced Islamic expression
Just about every anglophone pundit in Canada thinks Quebec’s Bill 21, which proscribes religious symbolism in many civil-service jobs, notably in public school teaching, is a terrible, anti-immigrant, even racist law that goes against everything Canada allegedly stands for. I am one of the few who has argued that a commitment not only to secularism, but the appearance of secularism when representing the state, as an expression of the common social vision, is justifiable and even worthy of praise.
Nobody has ever pretended that any woman wearing a cross around her neck or any man wearing a kippah was the impetus for this bill. Everyone understands that it is the hijab that is the irritant. And many hijab-wearing Muslim women happen to gravitate toward teaching as a profession. One of my arguments in support of the bill was that the hijab was more than “just” a head covering.
Unlike the cross or the kippah, the hijab is highly politicized and often associated with coercion in the wearing of it and punishment for the refusal to wear it in Islamic countries. In Iran, for example, it is considered a symbol of Islamic triumphalism, and some brave women who publicly reject it have suffered grave retribution for their dissent.
It is easy for non-Muslim Canadians, for whom the hijab is an entirely neutral accessory, to wax on about freedom of religion and a woman’s choose. But for Muslim women who want nothing to do with the hijab, it can be quite triggering to see it on teachers of their children.
Le Devoir has just reported on allegations of hijab-wearing teachers proselytizing children in classrooms. The allegations arose in the context of a permitted intervention by the group Pour le Droit des Femmes du Québec (PDF Quebec – For the Rights of Women of Quebec) during the judicial hearings over Bill 21.
PDF Quebec presented the case of Ines Hadj Kacem and of Ferroudja Si Hadj Mohand, two Muslim immigrants who wish to raise their daughters in an environment of complete gender equality. They allege that two Montreal public schools have failed them in this respect.
“I left Tunisia so that my daughter could grow up in a milieu that is respectful of her choices and decisions,” Hadj Kacem declared in a sworn statement. She said that her daughter was enrolled in the daycare in the Hochelaga-Maisonneuve public school.
The girl had been submitted to pressure from veiled teachers to thank Allah at the end of meals and told not to eat the school food because it wasn’t halal or might contain pork. She was told to behave like a “good Muslim,” alleges her mother. Mme. Kacem said she finally withdrew her daughter from the daycare after having complained about this several times to the school authorities without redress.
In her sworn statement, Mme. Kacem also said, “I have the strong impression that wearing a religious symbol by people in a position of authority influences the behaviours of my daughter and makes her question her own choices and those of her mother.”
She added that her daughter is also made uncomfortable by other children in her unit because she does not wear a cover. All that, Mme. Kacem says, “demonstrates prejudice against what we came to find in Quebec, namely equality between women and men.”
The other witness, Mme. Mohand, recounted that a hijab-wearing teacher was said to have intervened when a nine-year-old friend of her daughter’s removed her hijab in the courtyard of the Montreal North school they both attended. The teacher allegedly said that once a girl begins wearing the hijab, it must not be removed. Then, turning to Mme. Mohand’s daughter, she asked her when she was going to start wearing it. The girl said she felt “embarrassed” and obliged to answer “maybe in high school.”
Mme. Mohand stated that she had had a long conversation with her daughter, explaining she had no obligation to lie concerning her belief in order to please a teacher. The lawyer for PDF Quebec, Christianne Pelchat, former president of the Council for the Status of Women, told Le Devoir that these two witnesses are very important: “It demonstrates that the proscription of religious symbols amongst certain state employees is completely legitimate and takes into account the right of women to equality, with respect to their religious freedom and the right not to be the object of proselytism.”
To those who say that Bill 21 will prevent religious Muslim women from entering the teaching profession, it is better that religiously orthodox Muslim women like the teachers in these cases seek employment in the private teaching sector, where their views are welcome. This is preferable to subjecting Muslim girls who prefer not to wear the hijab to the kind of treatment outlined above.
Freedom of religious expression via religious symbolism should never trump the freedom not to wear religious symbols. The scenarios here would never have happened in the cases of a cross-wearing or kippah-wearing teacher. The hijab does at times represent a qualitative and consequential departure from the customary norms of Canadian society. We should all grasp the nettle of this reality, as Quebec already has, and admit that Bill 21 is a law worth our respect. Indeed, it is worthy of emulation by other provinces.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
'White lives don't matter' signs appear in Ontario, antifascist group denies wrongdoing
Signs that read “White Lives Don’t Matter” and “Racism against whites doesn’t exist” have appeared in Kitchener/Waterloo, with the culprit yet to be identified.
One sign features a logo that reads ‘Kitchener/Waterloo against fascism,’ a self-described anti-fascism group. Their Facebook page, which has just over 700 “Likes,” call themselves a “new organization dedicated to combatting fascism in all its forms by any means necessary.”
The group, though, denies that the signs are theirs, or that any member of their group had a hand in their posting.
“These are not our posters. It’s definitely some far-right weirdo or weirdos trying to make us look bad,” the group said in a Facebook post.
Anyone with additional information can call the Waterloo Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
WATCH: Toronto pizza guy calls customer gay slur, refuses service
Ontario pizza chain Gino’s Pizza has been embroiled in a scandal with the LGBTQ community after a customer posted a video on Twitter of him being referred to as a f*ggot by a Gino’s employee after an altercation of which the root cause is still not entirely known according to Blog T.O.
Jeremy Mizu, filmed the Gino’s Pizza employee in what appears to be mid-way through their altercation at a Young and Eglinton location on Friday night. Rob Gill is a local LGBTQ rights advocate who shared the video on his Twitter the following morning, writing that Mizu had been denied service for “being gay” and that a homophobic slur had been said to him.
Mizu retweeted the clip with the caption, “Last night I was called a f***ot and told to leave store because I opened the door and it was cold,”
“This is the worker after the manager had been standing up for him. Here he is calling me a f*ggot and smirking.”
The video shows a Gino’s Pizza employee standing behind the restaurant’s counter arguing with Mizu, it’s not clear why the two men are arguing and it’s difficult to understand what the employee is saying in the beginning.
“Yeah, I can film here, I’m allowed,” says Mizu to the pizza shop worker at one point.
“You are?” the Gino’s employee responds. “Because you are a f*ggot?”
The employee then proceeds to walk away after utter the homophobic slur. Someone else in the restaurant can be heard asking Mizu and his friends to leave.
Mizu gave his rendition of the events claiming that the employee was upset that he’d opened the store door. “I opened the door once,” said Mizu later on Twitter in response to someone who said that the staff member “was just pissed that he was coming in and out of the store.”
“The Irish girls were with me and were telling the manager how it’s unacceptable and we want a refund,” he continued. “They did not give us said refund.”
“But either way to call me a faggot several times for opening the door? Still unacceptable.”
Gino’s Pizza issued a statement of apology following the incident.
“After being altered to this situation by the Twitter community, Gino’s Pizza management has been investigating this issue,” reads the statement. “This was clearly a violation of our staff conduct policies and code of ethics that all of our employees must adhere to.”
“We take this matter extremely seriously and as a result the employee involved has been terminated,” the statement continues.
“Gino’s Pizza is a supporter of the LGBTQ community and apologizes for the actions of this former employee.”
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
“RACIST SOCIOPATH”: Pete Buttigieg called out by black voters
Despite being heralded as experiencing a ‘surge’ after the much-benighted Iowa democratic caucuses by the mainstream media, Pete Buttigieg’s campaign is facing a problem: Courting the coveted African-Amerian demographic.
While Buttigieg parrots the typical Democrat lines on equality and giving regular shoutouts to BlackLivesMatter and other social justice groups, the most recent polling stated Buttigieg enjoyed 0% support amongst black voters.
Some have speculated Buttigieg’s failure to gain traction with black and brown voters stem from his tenure as the Mayor of South Bend, Indiana. As Buttigieg’s campaign moves forward, more reports and whistleblowers emerged claiming “Mayor Pete” perpetuated an environment of systemic racism in South Bend.
Of the more damning claims, that the three African Americans in visible, high-level leadership positions would be gone within three months of Buttigieg becoming Mayor of South Bend. This included the city’s first-ever black Police Chief, Darryl Boykins, who had been subjected to a racist campaign of harassment by white police officers who had been caught in recorded audio conspiring to remove him based on a desire to have “white people in charge.”
The black community recently took to social media to express their disdain of “Mayor Rat” by digging up compromising tweets, and video clips from the democratic candidate which they claim demonstrate he has a clear racial bias.
One Twitter user found a 2017 tweet from Buttigieg which seemed to imply the use of assault weapons was more acceptable in foreign countries, against foreign people, than it was in the United States.
Another posted a cringe-inducing clip of Buttigieg being interviewed in South Carolina, and stating he did not accept “black money” in his campaign. He quickly corrected himself, intending to say “dark money.”
Alderman Carlos Ramirez-Rosa of Chicago’s 35th ward called Buttigieg a “racist sociopath” for challenging the use of satellite caucuses in Iowa; Caucuses located in nontraditional settings for people who could not attend a designated precinct. Satellite caucuses were overwhelmingly utilized by immigrants, and people of colour.
With the most recent polling placing Buttigieg at 10% nationally, a figure which is slowly but consistently increasing, it remains to be seen what impact the black and brown community’s disdain for him will have on his chances at becoming the Democratic nominee.
Social Media