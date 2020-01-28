Environment Canada suffers tech drought, despite billing taxpayers $19.3 million for new tech
Environment Canada reportedly complained about running out of computers, despite spending a whopping amount of taxpayer money on new computers, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
In a breathless email obtained by an access of information request, Sophie Cimon-Kingsley, the ministry’s head of human resources wrote, “My assistant was informed this afternoon that the department has run out of computers … I’m hearing from my team there are no computers available to deploy to new employees.”
These recent shortages come in despite of the department buying 1,751 new computers in 2012 and then 1,313 more in 2013. This vast expenditure continues: between 2015 to 2018, Environment Canada forked out for another 4,747 computers. The total cost of these purchases were $3.59 million.
More worryingly, however, the department plans to spend another $19.3 million by 2023 for more gadgets. It may come as a surprise then, that the managers of the department are still gasping for more taxpayer money.
In an estimation published this week, The Professional Institute of the Public Service suggested that federal agencies spend a staggering $1.3 billion per year on private computer technicians.
Damned if you do, damned if you doughnut—Trudeau's latest debacle
Trudeau purchased some doughnuts recently at a local doughnut shop in Winnipeg. You’d think that wouldn’t make the news with all the more prescient issues at hand but it seems the pettier the better in our clickbait world. Critics wasted no time chastizing the prime minister for his decision to buy doughnuts on taxpayer dollars.
I want to be clear that I don’t like Justin Trudeau. I didn’t vote for him the first time around. I didn’t like that he ran on his father’s legacy. I don’t like his pious cadence. I don’t like his inability to answer basic questions. He is at worst corrupt and at best, a plug.
One thing I do like, however, is consistency. I want people to hold one another to the same standards as they would anybody else. The political polarization that is often discussed in regards to the United States has undeniably seeped into our home and native land as well. People get in their camps, left or right, and they stay there. Wilful blindness, logic twisting and “whataboutisms” plague the public discourse and there is no better platform to sling mud than Twitter.
It has become increasingly clear that in today’s political climate you’re damned if you do, damned if you don’t. The Liberals are having a cabinet retreat in Winnipeg and Trudeau stepped out to grab some doughnuts and no doubt a much-needed photoshoot. He and the shop in question, Oh Doughnuts posted about the transaction and lo and behold people on the internet got upset about it.
I don’t wish to advertise for bitter Twitter users in this article but if you happen to be a fan of faux outrage, the hashtag is #doughnutgate. In this thread, you’ll find people whining away, primarily about the cost of the doughnuts which came in at a whopping $47 a dozen. That is what we are squabbling about, the difference of thirty some odd dollars it would have cost if he’d bought the doughnuts at Tim Hortons.
Tim Hortons, the famously Brazilian-owned coffee and doughnut chain was surely open and operating just as close by many complained, so why didn’t he go there and save his compatriots the pocket money? Because he’s an elitist, that’s why. It could also be that Tim Horton’s employees in Winnipeg are currently on strike or the franchisee refusing to raise their wages. It could be because the Prime Minister wanted to photo-op of him shopping locally.
I don’t understand why or how, any Canadian could criticize a politician for shopping locally, I can’t even play devil’s advocate momentarily on that one.
Sure the guy likes to spend our money, there are plenty of vacation receipts to prove that, but it’s important to separate the wheat from the chaff.
One Twitter critic complained about the fact that Trudeau was out shopping himself, claiming he could have got one of his assistants to run the errand. The tweet also opened with “Elitist Trudeau.” It’s hard wrap your head around some of this stuff. How can a politician be elitist for not sending his assistant to run an errand but instead opting for a chance to connect with his fellow citizen? It’s absurd.
Again, I’m no fan of Trudeau or of politicians in general for that matter but my disdain for hypocrisy far outweighs any political leanings. I wonder how positively effective social media could be as a forum for communication if the majority of users weren’t operating through an us vs. them scope. The truth of the matter is that we all have more things in common than we do things uncommon.
The next time a politician, or anybody for that matter that you don’t like is doing something just ask yourself, “how would I feel if it was my politician or my friend in this exact scenario?” I’d be willing to bet it would change your perception of it a great deal.
I think we’d all be a step closer to harmony if we seek truth and fairness over a momentary ‘victory.’
Trudeau gives Canadian Tire $2.7 million for electric car charging stations
Canadian Tire has received a $2.7 million subsidy from the Trudeau government to install electric car charging stations across Canada, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
As well as this, the government of British Columbia has also approved a grant of $275,000.
The nearly $3 million colossal subsidy will be used to build 54 electric charging stations. This subsidy seems to prove that the federal government is willing to spend a great deal on environmental projects.
In 2016, the Department of Natural Resources gave $1.3 million to the Quebec-based AddEnergie for the same purpose of creating electric car charging stations throughout the country.
The sheer size of the government’s subsidy will face scrutiny, as the Department of Natural Resources has previously concluded that these taxpayer funded charging station were used little by drivers. In Ontario and Quebec, for instance, these charging stations had as little as one to three customers a day.
“This is pure corporate welfare. Canadian Tire had revenues of $14 billion last year. Why on earth are taxpayers giving them a gift of $2.7 million to build something that people are barely going to use?” said Canadian Taxpayers Federation federal director Aaron Wudrick.
“When it comes to fighting climate change this government wants to hit regular people with a carbon tax, but give big corporations big taxpayer subsidies. They’re talking out of both sides of their mouth.”
Taxpayers' ombudsman spends $2,853 of taxpayer money on Hawaii trip
The Taxpayers’ Ombudsman, whose government position is to look after the Canadian taxpayer, has refused to comment on a taxpayer-funded trip to Hawaii, which included a workshop by a yoga teacher, according to Blacklocks Reporter.
Records show that the Ombudsman Sherra Profit flew to Honolulu, Hawaii, for a two day conference with U.S. Ombudsman Association. In total, Profit spent $1,082 for her hotel room, and the total cost of the trip was $2,853—all on the tab of the Canadian taxpayer.
The director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation Aaron Wudrick told The Post Millennial that “attending a conference in Hawaii where there’s no clear value for taxpayers is a pretty bad use of taxpayer money.”
“These kinds of junkets always sound dubious, but the fact this one was undertaken by the ‘Taxpayer Ombudsman’–who should by definition be seized with the interests of taxpayers–is particularly bad.”
Profit was accompanied by four other delegates from the provincial ombudsman in Ontario and British Columbia who went to the conference in order to run technical workshops. The Ontario delegate, however, managed to not spend a single penny that belonged to the taxpayer.
Profit, on the other hand, did not run a workshop. As well as this, organizers could not provide minutes so to clarify whether she actually attended any meetings.
During Profit’s time at the conference, she was invited to attend an event that featured “a buffet and an indoor stage production of stories, songs and dances of Hawaii and the South Pacific.”
Profit, who is paid $144,000 a year by the taxpayer, has often been criticized for her failure to advocate for the taxpayer, whilst having her trotters in the troth. Her failure to support the taxpayer throughout the disclosure of the Revenue Agencies misconduct is a striking example.
David Christopherson, the Member of Parliament for Hamilton Centre in Ontario, declared that the Ombudsman’s position appeared to merely constitute the publishing of “very nice and glossy” pages “with lots of big pictures.”
Profit paid a pollster $68,948 to see how well-known the taxpayers’ ombudsman is known by Canadians. Only 20 percent of respondents knew of Profit’s office.
The Post Millennial reached out to the Taxpayers’ Ombudsman for comment, however, they did not respond in time of publishing.
First robot ever created using living cells
Scientists are the University of Vermont have created they claim to be “living robots.” The first of their kind, these robots have been created out of living cells making them an entirely new life form according to a recent article in The Independent.
Never before has humanity managed to create “completely biological machines from the ground up”, wrote the research team in a recent paper.
The cells have been derived from frog embryos and turned into a machine that can be programmed to work any way the research team wants.
Such a discovery could allow the tiny “xenobots” to be dispatched throughout a patient’s body to transport medicine or even do environmental work such as retrieving pollution from the ocean. The scientists claim the xenobots even have the ability to regenerate themselves when damaged.
The new hybrids used of a supercomputer for their design and were then later built by biologists. “These are novel living machines,” says Joshua Bongard, the University of Vermont expert who co-led the new research. “They’re neither a traditional robot nor a known species of animal. It’s a new class of artifact: a living, programmable organism.”
The xenobots were built at Tufts University. “We can imagine many useful applications of these living robots that other machines can’t do like searching out nasty compounds or radioactive contamination, gathering micro-plastic in the oceans, travelling in arteries to scrape out plaque,” said co-leader Michael Levin who directs the Centre for Regenerative and Developmental Biology at Tufts University.
Researchers used a supercomputer to create thousands of possible designs for the new life-forms. The scientists used a virtual version of evolution and would assign a task to the computer and then calculate what design might work best for it.
The second part of their research involved microsurgeons bringing the designs to real life. They would take stem cells from the embryos of African frogs, incubate them and then use specialized tools to cut them apart and reassemble them into the design that was created by the computer.
This combination of real organic material being infused to create a life-form that had previously not existed anywhere in nature is a definite first in the field.
The xenobots already have the ability to push pellets around and organize themselves collectively and spontaneously.
Scientists think this is just the beginning and that they will be able to create an even more complex version of the xenobots. The computer simulations so far suggest that it should be possible for future xenobots with a pouch on their body to carry an object, such as entering the body and administering a drug by swimming through the body, for example.
The xenobots can regenerate themselves when damaged. Robots can be sliced almost in two and will be able to fix themselves again. Unlike traditional materials used for robots in the past, xenobots will be entirely biodegradable after they are finished.
There is a danger in all of this however, researchers admit. For example, developments could be programmed in ways that we do not understand and the more complex the systems become, the harder the xenobots behaviour will be to predict.
“If humanity is going to survive into the future, we need to better understand how complex properties, somehow, emerge from simple rules,” said Levin in a statement. “This study is a direct contribution to getting a handle on what people are afraid of, which is unintended consequences,” he said.
