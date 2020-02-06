Trending

06 Feb 2020

Blog Post

BREAKING: DNC chairman calls for Iowa vote review
American News

BREAKING: DNC chairman calls for Iowa vote review 

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz, 3 hours ago 1 min read  

Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez has called for the “recanvass” of the Iowa caucus after an error-riddled showing left many confused and with high concerns of corruption.

It’s now up to Iowa Democratic officials to recanvass Monday’s caucus vote.

Tags #DNC #Pete Buttegieg #Presidential Race 2020
Extended Readings(2)

Related posts

©Copyright 2019 The Post Millennial