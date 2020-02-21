Elizabeth Warren comes out against women’s sports 

You have 10 free articles left today, enjoy reading.

Social media feeds were full of love for Elizabeth Warren after this week’s Democratic debate, but her advocacy for the elimination of women’s sports leaves this liberal angered and confused. Warren is a woman who claims to be in favour of women’s rights, yet is happy to discard women in favour of biological men in the realm of athletics.

Warren is taking issue with a new bill before the Arizona State legislature to restrict participation in girls’ sports to naturally born girls. The bill is designed to secure sex-segregated sports for women and men or to have sports reclassified as co-ed to ensure an equal playing field.

Trans athletes are not a threat. We need to protect trans kids—and all LGBTQ+ kids—and ensure they feel safe and welcomed at school. I urge the Arizona legislature to reject this cruel bill. https://t.co/9ALVjeIBiv — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) February 20, 2020

While Warren lambasted fellow candidate Mike Bloomberg for his supposed mistreatment of women and his many non-disclosure agreements with women over various allegations of misconduct, she held the idea that women do not deserve to have an equal playing field for competitive sports.

HB 2706 in Arizona is one of several proposed laws by state lawmakers who are uneasy at seeing boys compete against girls in high school sports. Similar bills are being proposed in Kentucky, Alabama, Idaho, and Missouri, while bills that would allow boys to compete against girls are up in the state legislatures of North Carolina and Virginia.

“We fully support HB 2706,” Beth Stelzer of Save Women’s Sports told The Post Millennial. “Warren is clearly ignoring the needs and feelings of females in favour of propagating the transgender ideology. This bill is not cruel, it is fair.”

In Connecticut, where two male-bodied trans athletes routinely take home girls track and field trophies, three female-bodied athletes have brought a lawsuit against the Connecticut Association of Schools-Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference and the boards of education in Bloomfield, Cromwell, Glastonbury, Canton and Danbury.

Across the country, states are finding that they need to deal in some way with the de facto elimination of girls’ sports. When male-bodied transgender persons participate in girls’ sports, they have an unfair advantage. Testosterone, bone density, muscle mass, height and weight are only a few of the factors that contribute to the male upper hand against women in competitive sports.

Trans athletes are not a threat.



But biological males cannot compete with girls fairly. It doesn't matter how they self-identify.



Girls *deserve* to participate in sports fairly and succeed fairly. https://t.co/utXsPCzWIv — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) February 20, 2020

Women and men were not divided for the purposes of competitive sports as a means to validate gender identity, but because men and women could not compete together fairly. Male bodied persons who compete in women’s rugby are so dangerous that referees were quitting the sport rather than watch the women’s injuries mount.

What to say? Who gives a toss about young women, I suppose? I wonder what Elizabeth Warren thinks is the reason for segregating sport by sex in the first place? To validate everyone’s gender identity? https://t.co/Kly5PwsUDk — Helen Joyce (@HJoyceGender) February 21, 2020

None of the states can come up with a cohesive guideline that doesn’t get trans advocates to push back, so many states simply open women’s sports to male bodied persons, or have no policy, and figure it’s better to be inclusive to the men who say they are women than to the women who train hard to succeed against other women. With very little exception, women don’t have a chance of making the men’s teams, no matter how much testosterone they inject.

It’s not about trans athletes being “a threat.” Ask any former athlete (myself being one) — someone born male competing against a female is unfair. It’s biology. No one is knocking transgender athletes, they’re just worried about the unfairness it will bring to millions of girls. https://t.co/Ic8hBLbWXG — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) February 20, 2020

While Warren may get lots of nods and affirmations from progressives who simply refuse to think trans ideology through, she is losing long-standing feminists like myself who cannot in good conscience vote for a candidate who advocates for the erasure of women. Acceptance of trans adults and the choices they make does not need to come with denying women and girls their rights, yet for so many on the left that’s exactly the trade-off they are willing to make.

We are not campaigning to ban trans women from women's sports. We are supporting the rights of women and girls to their own sports, without men. — WoLF 🏁 (@WomensLibFront) February 13, 2020

The politically homeless feminist women who advocated for same-sex attracted rights but cannot get with the elimination of the sex category ”female” simply so that biological males can feel ladylike are boxed out of the Democratic party. Our social media feeds are filled with people demanding that we vote for whoever the Democratic nominee is in order to unseat President Trump from the White House, but for many of us, it will be impossible to cast a ballot for a candidate who thinks as little of women’s rights as the current spate of contenders.