Elizabeth Warren comes out against women’s sports 

Social media feeds were full of love for Elizabeth Warren after this week’s Democratic debate, but her advocacy for the elimination of women’s sports leaves this liberal angered and confused. Warren is a woman who claims to be in favour of women’s rights, yet is happy to discard women in favour of biological men in the realm of athletics.
Warren is taking issue with a new bill before the Arizona State legislature to restrict participation in girls’ sports to naturally born girls. The bill is designed to secure sex-segregated sports for women and men or to have sports reclassified as co-ed to ensure an equal playing field.
While Warren lambasted fellow candidate Mike Bloomberg for his supposed mistreatment of women and his many non-disclosure agreements with women over various allegations of misconduct, she held the idea that women do not deserve to have an equal playing field for competitive sports.
HB 2706 in Arizona is one of several proposed laws by state lawmakers who are uneasy at seeing boys compete against girls in high school sports. Similar bills are being proposed in Kentucky, Alabama, Idaho, and Missouri, while bills that would allow boys to compete against girls are up in the state legislatures of North Carolina and Virginia.
“We fully support HB 2706,” Beth Stelzer of Save Women’s Sports told The Post Millennial. “Warren is clearly ignoring the needs and feelings of females in favour of propagating the transgender ideology. This bill is not cruel, it is fair.”
In Connecticut, where two male-bodied trans athletes routinely take home girls track and field trophies, three female-bodied athletes have brought a lawsuit against the Connecticut Association of Schools-Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference and the boards of education in Bloomfield, Cromwell, Glastonbury, Canton and Danbury.
Across the country, states are finding that they need to deal in some way with the de facto elimination of girls’ sports. When male-bodied transgender persons participate in girls’ sports, they have an unfair advantage. Testosterone, bone density, muscle mass, height and weight are only a few of the factors that contribute to the male upper hand against women in competitive sports.
Women and men were not divided for the purposes of competitive sports as a means to validate gender identity, but because men and women could not compete together fairly. Male bodied persons who compete in women’s rugby are so dangerous that referees were quitting the sport rather than watch the women’s injuries mount.
None of the states can come up with a cohesive guideline that doesn’t get trans advocates to push back, so many states simply open women’s sports to male bodied persons, or have no policy, and figure it’s better to be inclusive to the men who say they are women than to the women who train hard to succeed against other women. With very little exception, women don’t have a chance of making the men’s teams, no matter how much testosterone they inject.
While Warren may get lots of nods and affirmations from progressives who simply refuse to think trans ideology through, she is losing long-standing feminists like myself who cannot in good conscience vote for a candidate who advocates for the erasure of women. Acceptance of trans adults and the choices they make does not need to come with denying women and girls their rights, yet for so many on the left that’s exactly the trade-off they are willing to make.
The politically homeless feminist women who advocated for same-sex attracted rights but cannot get with the elimination of the sex category ”female” simply so that biological males can feel ladylike are boxed out of the Democratic party. Our social media feeds are filled with people demanding that we vote for whoever the Democratic nominee is in order to unseat President Trump from the White House, but for many of us, it will be impossible to cast a ballot for a candidate who thinks as little of women’s rights as the current spate of contenders.
Elizabeth Warren wants transgender child to pick education secretary
HBO late-night host Bill Maher shredded Elizabeth Warren’s latest woke antics as “crazy stuff,” asking if she’s running for president of the United States or “running for president of Berkeley.” The liberal comedian’s well-deserved rebuke of Warren shows that her identity politics obsession is reaching such absurd levels that even her own side is rolling their eyes.
The 2020 Democratic presidential candidate faces this widespread mockery after stating on Jan. 30 that she would delegate her selection of education secretary to a transgender child. Yes, seriously: This sounds like a parody headline in the Onion or the Babylon Bee, but it’s actually real.
Warren promised during a campaign event to select as education secretary “someone who’s taught in a public school,” and assured voters that her selection would be subject to the approval of a “young trans person.” She appears to have been referencing a 9-year-old transgender-identifying child, Jacob, who asked a question during one of the Democratic presidential debates.
She continued: “I’m going to have a Secretary of Education that this young trans person interviews on my behalf, and only if this person believes that our Secretary or Secretary of Education nominee is absolutely committed to creating a welcoming environment, a safe environment, and a full educational curriculum for everyone will that person actually be advanced to be Secretary of Education.”
This is almost beyond parody.
Yes, Warren is slipping in the polls, and it’s not exactly shocking to see her grasping at straws as her bid for the White House looks increasingly bleak. But to literally promise that you will outsource your cabinet selection to children is a shockingly unserious position for the supposed “policy wonk” candidate to take.
Why not have trans children select the secretary of defence? The vice president? Better yet, Warren could just take a straw poll of her local kindergarten class and see who they think should fill her cabinet.
The transgender aspect of this is almost irrelevant. Transgender or not, trusting the management of the federal government to a literal child is absurd.
There’s also something just oddly inconsistent about Warren’s point. Do all transgender children think the same? Surely not. It’s likely that certain trans children would approve of a nominee while others would not approve of the same nominee. In what universe is the arbitrary chance that a particular token trans child approves of a random nominee at all worthy of being a decisive factor?
This is fantasy land nonsense, straight out of the gender studies department at Berkeley.
I still can’t believe an actual, leading presidential candidate for a major U.S. political party made this statement. Heck, we might as well just make the trans child president at this point. Even a child is likely to be much more sensible than Warren.
Brad Polumbo is Deputy Opinion Contributors Editor for the Washington Examiner. You can follow him on Twitter @Brad_Polumbo.
CNN’s anti-Bernie bias shows establishment elites will stop at nothing to destroy outsiders
I’m no fan of Bernie Sanders.
The fact that he straight-up calls himself a socialist at least deserves credit for honesty, as most on the left won’t admit to it, but that doesn’t change the fact that socialism is an incredibly dangerous and destructive ideology.
That said, the way CNN has treated his candidacy is a disgrace.
In the last Democratic debate, CNN ran a story based on “sources” claiming that Sanders had told fellow Democratic candidate Elizabeth Warren that “a woman couldn’t win.”
Bernie denied that claim repeatedly, and denied it again when he was asked about it at the debate. Yet, right after his denial, the CNN “moderator” asked Elizabeth Warren how she felt “when Bernie Sanders said a woman couldn’t win.”
CNN just flat-out ignored Sanders’ denial, choosing to side with one candidate against another and pretend that the unprovable claim of what Sanders supposedly said was somehow an iron-clad fact.
Additionally, CNN had been the network to push the story the most in the lead-up to the debate, making it seem like they were trying to keep it going to boost their own ratings, rather than actually just “report the news.”
The treatment of Sanders shows a clear anti-Bernie bias at CNN, and it’s reminiscent of the anti-Trump bias at the network.
Notably, while Bernie Sanders and Donald Trump are far apart on the political spectrum, there is some overlap in their willingness to condemn the corrupt system, represent what millions of previously-ignored Americans want, and “tell it like it is.”
Of course, that terrifies the establishment, so they try to destroy outsider candidates like Trump and Bernie.
At this point, it’s difficult to even consider CNN a news network. Instead, it’s a tool for the establishment elites to try and build a narrative to take down anyone who challenges the established order, and defeat anyone who starts to gain traction among millions of people who are fed-up with a system that wasn’t working for them.
And while Fox News gets attacked for being an “opinion network” rather than a news network, Fox actually has a much clearer delineation between facts and opinion. It’s pretty obvious when you’re watching a hard news segment on Fox, and it’s pretty obvious when you’re watching opinion. But on CNN, they pretend the whole thing is simply “news,” masquerading their clear bias as “covering events.”
So, the anti-Bernie bias at CNN is really part of a larger problem with much of the establishment media. It’s not about news. It’s about serving the elites at the expense of everyone else.
WATCH: New clip reveals Elizabeth Warren accusing Bernie Sanders of calling her a 'liar'
New audio released by much-maligned news network CNN tonight reveals a tense post-debate moment between Democratic presidential hopefuls Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.
“I think you called me a liar on national TV,” Warren says in the clip.
Sanders replies, “What?” Warren then repeats the accusation, and Sanders says, “You know, let’s not do it right now. If you want to have that discussion, we’ll have that discussion.”
Warren then replies: “Anytime.”
“You called me a liar. You told me … all right, let’s not do it now,” Sanders says.
Warren then walked away without shaking Sanders’ hand. They are then interrupted by Tom Steyer, who says, “I don’t want to get in the middle. I just want to say hi, Bernie.”
One America News’ Jack Posobiec quipped, “How is Bernie going to stand up to China and Russia when he can’t even stand up to Lyin’ Liz?”
CNN claims that the audio emerged after staffers discovered backup audio files.
#CNNisTrash trended for most of the day today on social media as the public reacted to what many perceive to be an anti-Sanders bias from the network.
The heated exchange comes after CNN recently reported that sources said that Sanders expressed doubt to Elizabeth Warren on whether a woman can win the presidency.
Bernie Sanders called the allegations “ludicrous,” saying “it’s sad that, three weeks before the Iowa caucus and a year after that private conversation, staff who weren’t in the room are lying about what happened.”
WATCH: Furious man confronts Elizabeth Warren over Iran at rally
Dramatic footage was captured this afternoon of an angry man confronting Elizabeth Warren over her position on Iran at a Dover, New Hampshire rally.
“You’re a fraud! Disgusting!” the man said, while claiming that Warren supported terrorists and the Iranian regime.
You can watch the dramatic footage that was posted by @PolishPatriot here:
In a bizarre moment, Warren said, “It’s good to see you.” The man screamed “It’s good to see you too” at the top of his lungs.
Warren told the man that it was time for him to go and the man complied. As he left the scene, he made one final point: “She loves Iran,” he said. The small crowd responded by chanting Warren’s name.
