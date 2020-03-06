WATCH: Brooklyn teens brutally beat 15-year-old girl
New York police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a group seen severely beating a 15-year-old girl on a sidewalk in Brooklyn.
The assault was caught on camera at around 4 pm on Thursday in Crown Heights on Utica and Sterline Place.
The victim was beaten, jumped on, and kicked several times while she was down.
Police say the victim had her sneakers, cell phone, and debit card stolen.
The victim is in hospital being treated for serious bruising and swelling to her face and body.
“One young man takes the sneakers right off the unconscious victim’s feet,” a commanding officer with NYPD Brooklyn North said in a tweet.
“We CAN NOT allow this behaviour in our community,” the commanding officer added.
Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting 274637.
Safe Consumption Sites not as effective as predicted
A bombshell study has been released on Alberta’s Safe Consumption Sites (SCS), which may have far reaching ramifications for future operations of these sites in Canada as well as for those slated to open in the US.
“The Supervised Consumption Services Review Committee was appointed to evaluate the social and economic impacts of current and proposed supervised consumption sites,” the report states.
“The committee brought together experts in business, real estate, population economics, social demography, research ethics, lived experience, addiction and recovery, harm reduction, First Nations health, mental health, trauma, pain management, law enforcement, crime reduction and justice.”
Some of the key findings included conclusions that disprove long time adhered to talking points of SCS supporters.
There were variations in site operators’ definition of the term “overdose reversal,” and opioid-related calls for emergency medical services and death rates in the immediate vicinity of the sites continued to increase after the sites opened.
Calls to police to report criminal activity also generally increased near safe consumption sites, except in Edmonton. Local residents complained about lack of response to calls for police service, as well as “de-policing” near the sites.
There was an increase in needle debris on public and private property where SCS sites were located. This was a major concern for those who lived nearby, and helped create a perception among community members that the sites both decreased safety and increased crime.
“While there were no deaths recorded among people who used drugs at the SCS sites,” the report goes on to say, “death rates in the immediate vicinity of the SCS locations increased. Opioid-related calls for emergency medical services (EMS) also increased in the immediate vicinity following the opening of the sites.”
One of the main arguments in support of SCS is that there are no deaths at the sites themselves. While only a doctor or a coroner can declare a person legally dead, there are usually none of these professionals on site.
EMT’s can respond to an overdose event at a site and take the person to a hospital where they are declared dead in the emergency room, removing the death event from the location of the site. Alternatively, an overdose victim can be saved by Naloxone on site but refuse further treatment, then leave the facility and die elsewhere. Neither of these deaths would be attributed to the site.
The report describes possible manipulation of data by SCS staff. “In many cases, ‘adverse events’ (even if non-life threatening or minor) are reported as overdoses, and the term ‘reversal’ is used even when the response was a simple administration of oxygen. This leaves the public with an inference that without these sites thousands of people would fatally overdose or no longer be alive.”
The Review Committee listened to residents’ concerns about how SCS were managed, organized, and operated. “Several citizens and organizations questioned the wisdom of allowing non-profit and non-medical organizations to operate the SCS, as opposed to a government agency such as Alberta Health Services (AHS).
“In its review and with discussions with site operators, the Committee became aware of concerns with issues of site governance, a lack of accountability, and a lack of standard operating procedures (SOPs). Where SOPs did exist, they were reportedly created ‘on the fly’ and were site specific with limited standardized approaches.
“The Committee was also concerned with reports of late and inconsistent financial reporting, obtuse reporting mechanisms and no clearly identifiable oversight body.”
While the supporters of SCS claim that sites are the pathway to treatment, “The Committee became concerned with the lack of focus on referrals to detoxification and treatment resources. Where it was suggested that referrals were made, no evidence was found to support action taken to follow up on such referrals.”
“Except for Edmonton, stakeholder feedback predominantly suggested that the SCS have had a negative social and economic impact on the community. In Edmonton, however, there were reports that stakeholders felt intimidated and were prevented from expressing their true sentiments and opinions about these sites out of fear of retribution from site supporters,” the report noted.
“The Review Committee also learned about questionable practices (for example, introducing non-injection users to injection practices by SCS staff); the use of 40 Naloxone reversal kits by a single client; the alleged misrepresentation of site statistics; and an apparent under-utilization of the full scope of care while inappropriately favouring harm reduction,” the report found.
“The Review Committee also noted that there were several potential liability issues for sites and staff arising from the information that had been provided.”
What is immediately evident is that the amount of crime increased substantially in the area immediate to the SCS. This could also be attributed to the fact that “Site users and operators typically believed that the Section 56.1 exemption allowed for a no-go zone for police within the proximity of the site. Evidence suggested a level of ‘de-policing’ near some sites.”
On the matter of policing, “Police officials indicated that having somewhere to take individuals other than cell blocks would be helpful. They noted that, often, jail was not suitable for these individuals, but that they were not unwell enough for hospital urgent care. Concerns were not limited to drug treatment programs, but were also directed toward obtaining mental health programming, other medical treatment and integration with social services, such as housing, employment and life-skill programs.”
Another concern cited in the report was that “Needle debris was a substantial issue with many residents complaining about used and unused needles, broken crack pipes and other drug-related paraphernalia being discarded in the vicinity of the sites and in public areas near the sites.”
“On the negative side, it was asserted that the SCS served as a magnet that attracted drug users and drug dealers into the neighbourhood,” the report said. “As this population purportedly increased, crime and social disorder reportedly increased, thus causing property values to decline. Business owners also indicated that the overall level of crime and social disorder had a direct effect through property theft and an indirect effect through the reluctance of customers to visit the area through fears of victimization, harassment and one’s general personal safety.”
Site proponents argue that by providing a safe, non stigmatizing environment, drug users will use the SCS rather than consume their substances on the street or elsewhere in unsafe settings. During the site reviews, it became evident to the Committee that a significant amount of drug use and illicit drug dealing continues near SCS sites.
Several current and former drug users who appeared before the Review Committee indicated that they preferred not to use the SCS. Even some drug users who verbally supported the sites noted that they often injected themselves outside a SCS.
The Review Committee heard of users asking for, and receiving, up to 500 needles at a time, as well as unlimited quantities of “party packs” (that is, tie-offs, sanitary wipes, cookers and other paraphernalia). When asked about this policy, some site operators informed the Committee that they did not impose limits on the number of syringes disbursed.
Another concern for residents was the appearance of homelessness near the site.
“Although homelessness was identified as not part of the review, given their locations and their intended target populations, SCS and their clients are inextricably linked to the issue of homelessness and economic marginality,” the report noted. “While it is likely that most drug users are not homeless, a significant portion of SCS clients fall within that demographic.
In many ways, residents note that this is an issue of perception. “Many proponents as well as opponents of SCS maintained that much of the perceived social malaise associated with SCS was linked, not just to drug consumption, but also to the consequences of homelessness. In the minds of many citizens, the appearance and especially the location of tent cities was linked to the location of SCS.“
The report goes on to say that “While most drug users are not homeless or economically marginalized, many drug users fall into that category. To support their use, many turn to marginal or criminal activities to pay for their drug supply. Typically, those activities range from panhandling to theft, robbery, fraud, prostitution or the secondary distribution of illicit substances. Persons selling drugs—drug dealers—will also engage in crimes such as assault or intimidation to collect debts incurred by drug users.”
The concerns brought to light in the report mirror concerns of long time opponents to SCS and may put a hold on more sites being opened.
Former BC youth coach receives 8 years for sexually assaulting young boys
The former coach of a youth badminton team in Victoria has been sentenced to eight years after being convicted of eight charges of sexual assault according to CTV News.
Harry Sadd pleaded guilty to the charges of sexually assaulting multiple young boys between the late 1970s to the early 1980s.
On Monday, the 74-year old received an eight-year sentence. He only has to serve six years and eight months of the sentence because he received credit for time served.
One of his victims said that Sadd repeatedly abused him from the ages of 9 to 15. One of the incidents took place during a camping trip that Sadd took him on. The victim is now 51-years-old.
Three men provided victim impact statements to the Victoria courtroom last month.
It was argued by lawyers for the Crown that Sadd used his position of trust to groom the young boys. The court also heard from the Crown that alcohol was given to some of the victims.
The Crown asked for Sadd to receive 10 years in prison and 20 years on the sex offender registry.
According to Sadd’s defence counsel, his history was examined by a forensic psychologist for about 30 years.
It was reported by Dr. Mel Stangland that throughout the years, Sadd previously showed a sexually violent path but has not committed sexual assault in 30 years.
Sadd disclosed all of his offences to the forensic psychologist who noted that Sadd regrets his actions.
He added that Sadd was a low-risk re-offender.
Man allegedly stabs woman with 'semen-filled syringe' at grocery store
Police in Maryland have taken a man into custody for allegedly injecting a syringe into the buttocks of an unsuspecting woman according to Global News. The police have recovered syringes filled with semen and placed them in evidence after the incident which was caught on security footage.
Thomas Bryon Stemen is now facing charges of reckless endangerment, first-degree assault and second-degree assault following the incident on Feb. 18 according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department. The 51-year-old was arrested last week after footage of the incident was released by the police.
In an update on the situation on Saturday, the police said, “The substance in the syringe was semen.”
They also noted that they aren’t sure whether the syringe used in the attack is the one that they have recovered.
“We are unsure if any of those were the syringe in question,” police said in the update. They added that tests are currently being run on the victim.
“We need to find out … what this victim is up against, if she was stabbed with one of those semen-filled syringes,” said Sgt. Jacklyn Davis.
Footage was captured by a security camera at Christopher’s Fine Foods in Churchton, Md. The footage shows Stemen entering the store behind the victim, Katie Peters. It allegedly shows Stemen proceed to stab the woman with what police think is a syringe.
Peters then jumps and screams as he attacks her by the store entrance. She initially thought that the sting came from a lit cigarette.
In an interview with WJZ, Peters said, “He turned to me and said, ‘I know it feels like a bee sting, doesn’t it?’”
She noted that she found a puncture wound shortly after the incident and felt discomfort.
“I started driving home [and] it started hurting really bad,” she said to the News station. “I called my son and said, ‘Something’s not right. I hope nothing happens. I hope I make it home. I love you.’”
Peters said she experienced fear and uncertainty in the days following the incident while police attempted to figure out what was in the syringe.
Police found a syringe full of semen when looking through the suspect’s car according to WBAL TV. They do not know whether the syringes had Stemen’s semen in them or not. They are also unsure whether or not there are more suspects.
Stemen is currently being held at the county jail without bail. He has a court appearance scheduled for Monday as the investigation continues.
Man charged with first-degree murder of 13-year-old girl in Quebec
A man is being charged with first-degree murder after the body of 13-year-old Oceane Boyer was found in the Laurentians, north-west of Montreal.
Francois Senecal’s arraignment was held at the Saint-Jerome courthouse on Friday morning.
Senecal appeared in a packed courtroom with the victim’s family in attendance.
Oceane’s mother confirmed that Senecal was a family friend.
On Wednesday, Boyer’s body was found in Brownsburg-Chatham near Horrem Rd. by a passerby.
Boyer was transported to the hospital after police responded to a call. Her death was confirmed when she arrived.
It was announced by the Commission scolaire de la Riviere-du-Nord (CSRDN) that they would deploy a support team to the Ecole polyvalente Lavigne in Lachute, where Boyer went to school.
Nadyne Brochu, the school board communications advisor noted that students and staff will be provided assistance for as long as they need in order to help the community deal with the incident.
Since Thursday, Univers jeunesse Argenteuil—the youth centre in Lachute has offered psychological support for teens in the area. Boyer frequented the centre.
Francois Legault, the premier of Quebec responded to Boyer’s death on Twitter saying, “What a horrible tragedy. I am wholeheartedly with the parents, family and friends of the young Oceane.”
