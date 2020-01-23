Disgraced freelancer falsely claims peaceful Virginia 2A rally wasn’t “peaceful”
Monday’s march for the 2nd Amendment in Richmond, Virginia went off without a hitch. Contrary to early reports that “swarms” of “white nationalists” would be descending upon the Virginia state capitol to protest gun control laws enacted by the commonwealth’s General Assembly, most—if not all—of the gun rights activists remained orderly and self-composed.
Gun rights marchers expelled speakers who called for violence. In one instance, an antifa member “Goad Gatsby” called out a neo-Nazi named Jovi Val, who allegedly wore a swastika to the event.
Despite the peaceful protest, NBC reporters portrayed the event in negative terms, and even lied about it. MSNBC’s Chris Hayes claimed in a broadcast that the rally sent an “explicit and implicit message” of “don’t you dare enact our policies, if you do, we will use these guns against you.” If anything, the Framers would be proud of seeing Americans generations ahead of them stand up for their God-given rights to defend themselves against the tyranny of an overbearing government.
The media’s message is that standing up for your rights is a violent action in and of itself—it’s a narrative that continues to be propped up. Writing for the men’s publication, disgraced New Yorker fact-checker Talia Lavin says that “the threat of violence in Richmond,” and the few arrests of alleged neo-Nazis planning violence that were made prior to the event “sent other groups into hiding.”
A Canadian neo-Nazi is currently being prosecuted for his alleged intention to commit violence in Richmond. He recorded a video calling for “violent revolution” ahead of his failed attempt to participate in the gun rights rally.
According to Lavin’s spin, the thousands of protesters attending the rally (which includes activists from the Black Panthers movement, pro-gay rights libertarians, 2nd wave feminists, and many others who support the right to bear arms) only “grumblingly abided” Governor Ralph Northam’s state of emergency declaration. The description she uses to describe the marchers is biased, to say the least:
“But just outside the legions of police barricades, twice that number of people roamed the streets of Richmond bearing a bristling mass of rifles, from AR-15s to massive Barrett sniper rifles. Some wore skull masks; others waved Confederate flags. Members of hate groups like the League of the South and the American Guard, as well as the Proud Boys, mingled openly; some of the latter were wearing patches that said “RWDS”—an acronym for “Right-Wing Death Squad.” Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones gave a speech from a Terradyne battle tank.”
A Terradyne “battle tank”? Really?
Firstly, the Terradyne is a glorified SUV. And second, even APCs aren’t tanks. Those BearCats the police use? Yeah, those aren’t tanks either. Come on, journalists—you can’t keep confusing Remington 870s for AR-15s.
Digression aside, the mention of “skull masks,” “massive Barrett sniper rifles,” and “Confederate flags” paints a less-than-friendly picture of the march. But as video footage of the march itself exists, it’s a false depiction of a peaceful event that’s very easily dispelled. We can watch the footage too, you know.
One can see now why Lavin was forced to resign from her position as fact-checker at the New Yorker after falsely accusing an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent of having a Nazi tattoo. The tattoo in question was a Maltese Cross, often seen in paramedic and firefighter insignias. One wonders if she will issue a correction properly describing the event from an unbiased, fact-based perspective.
Lavin then concedes, or more accurately laments, the fact that no one was shot at the event, describing it as “a frankly extraordinary turn of events given the sheer amount of weaponry, the density of the crowd, and the weapons stuffed casually into backpacks or held loosely in the crooks of pale arms.”
“Pale arms.” The subtext is clear: white people who stand up for their right to self-determination are prone to acts of violence.
There’s an old saying made popular by gun rights activists that holds true, especially following the media’s inability to reconcile the abundance of firearms with the lack of violence: an armed society is a polite society.
Diverging, or at least pretending to diverge from the mainstream view that “man with guns = bad,” Lavin opines that both “fringe-right publications” as well as the mainstream media declared the event a “peaceful protest.” Why, it seems that reality may indeed have a conservative bias. None of this matters to Lavin, of course, who argues that violence was only “narrowly averted” because some wingnuts from a neo-Nazi organization called The Base were arrested prior to the event.
This is, of course, a poor read on the event. While neo-Nazis may have in fact been planning to enact violence at the Virginia state capitol, the fact remains that the estimated 22,000 people who walked for their right to bear arms had nothing but peaceful intentions. Also worth noting is the fact that the 22,000 figure, provided by Richmond authorities, is whittled down to a mere 6,000 by Lavin in her piece. Surely giving readers the impression that more than a few thousand people care about their 2nd Amendment rights is a fact that would fly in the face of her narrative that it’s an issue only dangerous neo-Nazi skull masks care about.
The piece is full of “what ifs” and “could haves”—what if The Base members weren’t arrested? They could’ve killed thousands of people, surely. Wouldn’t that feed ratings for an entire news cycle?
“There was, it was true, an absence of immediate bloodshed,” continues Lavin. “But what abounded, in that armed and insurrectionist sea of humanity, was the promise that bloodshed might happen at any time, should the will of the mob be thwarted.”
The promise of bloodshed isn’t a promise being made by those defending the 2nd Amendment. As the events in Waco and Ruby Ridge tell us, the only real bloodshed would be caused by a government overreaching and tyrannical in its nature. The right to bear arms is what prevents such violence from being enacted unto the citizenry. Thus always to Tyrants.
Gun rights rally in Virginia attracts massive crowds
While Virginia may be for lovers, it’s also for gun-loving patriots.
Tens of thousands of gun owners have rallied on Richmond’s capitol hill, as pro-gun activists from across the country protest proposed restrictions by state lawmakers.
Those proposed laws come after Virginia Democrats took control of the state’s legislature for the first time since 1996 off the heels of campaign promises of gun reform. Pro-gun activists, on the other hand, believe that the Democrat’s laws would infringe on their second amendment right to bear arms.
President Donald Trump tactfully gave his two cents this morning, tweeting some choice words to the Democrat Party.
“The Democrat Party in the Great Commonwealth of Virginia are working hard to take away your 2nd Amendment rights. This is just the beginning. Don’t let it happen, VOTE REPUBLICAN in 2020!”
“What’s going on here, if not stopped, will spread to other states,” said Teri Horne to CNBC, a Texas-resident who travelled to Virginia with a Smith & Wesson rifle and .40-caliber handgun. “They will come for our guns in other states if we don’t stop them in Virginia.”
The protests have remained largely peaceful, though not without the due-diligence of law enforcement. Last week, the FBI arrested three members of a small neo-Nazi group. The group allegedly sought to start a race war by sparking violence at the event.
Virginia Governor Ralph Northan (D) has moved to push gun control laws including universal background checks, assault rifle bans, and a one-handgun-a-month purchase limit.
NBC just can't stop lying about the Virginia 2A rally
Thousands of gun rights activist have traveled from across the United States to gather today in Richmond, Virginia, to protest against gun-control laws being advanced by the commonwealth’s new Democratic majority in the General Assembly. Following reports of “threats” and potential “violence,” VA Governor Ralph Northam (D) ordered a state of emergency and banned guns from Capitol Square—but gun rights activists have not been deterred by the order to protest Northam’s infringement of the 2nd Amendment.
As the protest in the commonwealth’s capitol begins in earnest, liberal journalists and public figures have taken to smearing its attendees. Pam Keith, a former Democratic candidate for Congress in Florida condemned the 2nd Amendment marchers, referring to them as “a bunch of incel ammosexuals.” She misrepresented the gathering, which has remained peaceful since it began earlier this morning, as “threatening goon squads.”
A day ahead of the protest, NBC News reporter Ben Collins falsely described the then-upcoming march as a “white nationalist rally in Virginia.” He wrote: “Verify information before you send it out tomorrow, even if it’s a very sensational rumor you heard from a cop. Don’t become a hero in neo-Nazi propaganda circles with made-up stuff.”
Perhaps Collins should consider taking his own advice next time. Collins later deleted the tweet, but doubled down on referring to the protesters as “white nationalists.” The reporter justified it by calling it a white nationalist rally due to white nationalist organizations’ alleged plans to attend the Lobby Day protest.
Gabe Gutierrez, an NBC News correspondent, openly lied about the protesters’ chants. In a clip shared by Gutierrez, protesters can be heard reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. Gutierrez wrote instead that they were chanting “we will not comply”—a phrase unheard anywhere in the clip.
In a segment for MSNBC, news reporter Craig Melvin falsely claimed that “thousands” of “white nationalists and militia groups” were “swarming the state capitol in Richmond.” His incendiary language is identical to the terms used by other journalists who’ve been gunning for a showdown between Antifa and the Alt-Right in the Virginia state capitol.
Democracy doesn’t simply die in darkness—it dies when journalists lie about the things they write about.
FAKE NEWS: CBC, CTV falsely claim Stephen Harper called for ‘regime change’ in Iran
CBC, our national state broadcaster, falsely claimed that former Prime Minister Stephen Harper called for “regime change.” CTV made a similar claim, stating the Harper was calling for “Iranian regime change.”
The National Post’s Chris Selley was quick to call out the two establishment broadcasters, tweeting “Regime change” has a specific meaning that Harper doesn’t even remotely allude to in the passages quoted here. He went on to say that the headline was “pathetic.”
Gerald Butts, former Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, agreed with Selley about the fake headlines, chastizing CTV on Twitter by saying, “I’m not in the business of defending @stephenharper, but he didn’t use the phrase ‘regime change’ in this interview. It’s a loaded term to say the least.”
Many noted that the use of the phrase “regime change” in the headlines from these two major news outlets was highly irresponsible, leaving Canadians with the false impression that the former prime minister was calling for a coup or military action.
In fact, Harper never mentioned regime change. Speaking at a global summit in India, what Harper actually said was: “I don’t think any of us believe that Iran would have deliberately shot down an aircraft, but the very fact that Iran, believing such a thing could happen, would be allowing normal civilian traffic, I think, tells you something about the nature of that regime and its priorities.”
Harper followed this by saying “I do believe we need to see a change in Iran if we’re going to see peace in the Middle East.”
CBC has since issued a correction on Twitter and in their original story, stating: “The headline and lead paragraph of this story has been edited from a previous version that stated Stephen Harper said regime change was needed in Iran. In fact, Harper said “I do believe we need to see a change in Iran if we are going to see peace in the Middle East” and also said “I think without a change in the nature of the government of Tehran, the Middle East will continue to be in turmoil,” but he did not use the phrase ‘regime change’ specifically.”
BREAKING: Multiple news outlets run false story about Texas church shooting
A syndicated Reuters article that ran in The New York Times, Global News, and the National Post among other outlets spread misinformation about the recent shooting at a Texas church. The article made the claim that the man who opened fire on parishioners had his own gun range. In fact, the security guard who took down the shooter was the one who owned and operated a training facility and trained parishioners.
The incorrect Reuters article read: “The gunman who opened fire in a Texas church on Sunday, killing two before dying from gunshot wounds, owned a shooting range and had taught its parishioners how to shoot, the Texas Attorney General said on Monday.”
The shooting took place on Sunday, December 29th at the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas. A man opened fire, killing two, before volunteer security guard Jack Wilson pulled his gun and shot him. The shooter sat with worshipers before standing up and killing Anton Wallace and Richard White.
This misleading headline in Global News “Gunman in Texas church shooting owned gun range, gave lessons: state prosecutor” has since been changed to “Firearms instructor took out gunman at Texas church service” and Global has replaced the Reuters story with an Associated Press story.
Global’s Editor’s Note read: “The previous story and headline by Reuters read that the gunman owned a shooting range and gave lessons, which was incorrect. In fact, the man who took down the gunman was the one who was a firearms instructor. The incorrect Reuters story has been replaced with a story by The Associated Press.”
The New York Times changed their headline to: “Story on Assailant in Texas Church Training Worshippers Is Withdrawn”
The National Post has not retracted or replaced their article as of yet.
Reuters retracted their story. The New York Times pulled their story with this incorrect information.
Misinformation travels fast, and the corrections flew furiously for hours online. Tweets with the misleading information remained up despite the story being replaced or pulled by the outlets. The information originated with Reuters, which is an essential source for accurate information. One misstep and every news source finds itself with retractions, apologies, and replacements.
