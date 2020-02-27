Dick Pound says the fate of the Tokyo Olympics is largely out of the IOC’s hands
International Olympics Committee member Dick Pound has estimated that they have about three months to make a decision on whether the Tokyo Olympic games will continue as planned. The threat of the quickly spreading coronavirus (COVID-19) has made the continuation of the games uncertain.
Pound is the longest serving member of the IOC and has been on the committee since 1978.
In an interview with The Associated Press, Pound spoke about the risks associated with the July 24 Olympics.
“You could certainly go to two months out if you had to,” said Pound, “A lot of things have to start happening. You’ve got to start ramping up your security, your food, the Olympic Village, the hotels. The media folks will be in there building their studios.”
“This is the new war and you have to face it. In and around that time, I’d say folks are going to have to ask: ‘Is this under sufficient control that we can be confident about going to Tokyo, or not?”‘
There were 508 new cases of the virus reported in China on Tuesday which included 71 deaths. They reported that 68 of the deaths occurred in Wuhan, where the virus originated in December. CBC News reported that the total number of cases in China’s mainland has now come to 77,658 and there have been 2,663 recorded deaths. The second most cases have been reported in South Korea with 977, which includes 10 deaths.
The Middle East and Europe are now seeing cases of the illness pop up. Since Tuesday, there have been four reported deaths in Japan.
Pound noted that athletes should continue to train for the Olympics despite the talk of possible cancellation. There are approximately 11,000 athletes expected to participate in the Olympics and about 4,400 expected to participate in the Paralympics.
“As far as we all know, you’re going to be in Tokyo,” said Pound. “All indications are at this stage that it will be business as usual. So keep focused on your sport and be sure that the IOC is not going to send you into a pandemic situation.”
The Olympics have been called off in Tokyo before when in 1940 they were cancelled due to the war between Japan and China and World War II.
Pound reiterated the IOC’s stance on the issue stating that they will be working with World Health Organization consultants. As of right now the games are still a go.
“It’s a big, big, big decision, and you just can’t take it until you have reliable facts on which to base it,” said Pound.
“You just don’t postpone something on the size and scale of the Olympics. There’s so many moving parts, so many countries and different seasons, and competitive seasons, and television seasons. You can’t just say we’ll do it in October.”
Pound also noted that it seems unlikely that the Olympics would be moved to a different city.
“To move the place is difficult because there are few places in the world that could think of gearing up facilities in that short time to put something on.”
Japan claims to be spending about US$12.6 billion on organizing the Olympics while a national audit board has said that they are spending double that amount.
An emergency fund of approximately $1 billion has reportedly been started by the IOC.
Russia banned from 2020 Olympics and more due to doping
The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has banned Russia from international competitions including both the World Cup and the Olympics for a period of four years.
While banned from places like the Olympics, Russia still is able to compete in next year’s European football championships.
According to the review committee, the sanctions occurred because of Russia’s failure to cooperate with the probe into the nations doping problems.
WADA President Sir Craig Reedie said: “The ExCo’s strong decision today shows WADA’s determination to act resolutely in the face of the Russian doping crisis, thanks to the Agency’s robust investigatory capability, the vision of the CRC, and WADA’s recently acquired ability to recommend meaningful sanctions via the Compliance Standard which entered into effect in April 2018. Combined, these strengths have enabled the ExCo to make the right decisions at the right time.
The ban notably follows Russian whistleblower Dr. Grigory Rodchenkov earth-shaking comments exposing the nations doping cover-ups.
Congresswoman Deb Haaland working to restore Indigenous Olympian Jim Thorpe’s medals
Democrat Congresswoman Deb Haaland has brought forward a resolution to acknowledge the achievements of James “Jim” Thorpe. The resolution requests that the International Olympic Committee restore Thorpe’s 1912 Olympic records by recognizing him as the sole gold medalist in the two events he won, the pentathlon and the decathlon.
Thorpe’s lost legacy
During the 1912 Olympics, Thorpe represented the United States as an enrolled member of the Sac and Fox Nation. At the time, Native Americans were not legally recognized as full U.S. citizens, only gaining full rights in 1924 through the Indian Citizenship Act. Alongside the lack of rights, bigotry against the indigenous people was rampant and systematic, with news openly involving derogatory statements and stereotypes.
In the context of this environment, Thorpe became a celebrated figure both locally and abroad, in many ways helping push forward the cause of genuine equality and acceptance.
Yet just a year later, the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) in 1913 would go on to strip him of his gold medals, because Thorpe previously was paid around $15 a week ($380 today) for playing semi-pro baseball before participating in the Olympics.
The AAU falsely claimed this made him a professional athlete in a competition reserved for amateurs, despite his baseball league being hardly professional.
By taking away his medals, the AAU turned Thorpe, in the eyes of the public, into a malicious cheater. Thorpe died in 1953, but the defamation against him would continue for years.
Attitudes changed as the decades rolled by, with The International Olympic Committee restoring Thorpe’s medals in 1982. Yet, regarldess of the return, the athletes who finished second to Thorpe are still listed as co-recipients of Olympic gold medals.
Taking away the gold medals of the other undeserving athletes may not precisely change history’s view of Thorpe any more than it already has–still, it is nonetheless an important and symbolic act of justice for his supporters
Haaland, a Democrat and a member of the Pueblo of Laguna, sees the congressional resolution as a way to highlight Thorpe’s accomplishments from the worldwide competition.
“Any person who has represented our country honourably and brought victory home for the United States in the Olympics is an American hero and should be recognized as one, but inherent biases took away that honour from Jim Thorpe,” she said.
Thorpe was almost as gifted as other athletes like Bo Jackson, showing excellence in multiple sporting pursuits. After winning gold medals in some of track and field’s most gruelling events, he played in the major leagues, including the precursor to the NFL.
Historical depictions haven’t been especially kind to Thorpe, despite his consistent career excellence.
Hollywood chose Burt Lancaster, loaded with dark makeup, to portray Thorpe in a 1951 movie about his life, which portrayed the stripping of his Olympic medals as illegitimate.
Upon Thorpe’s death in 1953, he was buried in a Pennsylvania town, which he had never lived nor even visited. It was two towns that essentially amalgamated in hopes of making money from the legend’s corpse. Mauch Chunk and East Mauch Chunk were both successful railroad stop of the booming coal industry. By the ’50s the two towns had hit hard times, but a newspaper editor thought they could find another boon with the body of Thorpe.
Through the editor’s urging, residents of Mauch Chunk and East Mauch Chunk voted to merge under name of Jim Thorpe, PA, in 1954.
In a deal with Thorpe’s third wife, the town provided a $10,000 mausoleum for Thorpe’s body. This was the first part of a plan to draw tourists, which Thorpe’s sons had found distasteful.
“Patsy took his body around and farmed him out to bidders,” son Bill Thorpe once told me. He was a soldier serving in Korea when his father passed away.
Bill Thorpe and his two living brothers still want their father’s body to be moved back to his native Oklahoma. They considered the burial arrangement in Pennsylvania disrespectful, saying it did no justice to Thorpe’s Sac and Fox heritage.
Thorpe’s two living daughters take a different perspective of Thorpe’s burial, seeing it as paying respect to a larger than life figure that their father was.
Issues over Thorpe’s burial place have stretched into the current decade, leading the sons to sue in an attempt to move his remains. The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear the case, leaving Thorpe’s remains in Pennsylvania.
Despite all the controversy over Thorpe’s death Haaland and other members of Congress are interested in using the power of politics to revive interest in how he lived, by focusing on some of his greatest achievements.
We, as Canadians, can learn a lot from this act of recognition of Indigenous athletes and respect for their legacies. Canada’s own Oklahoman Native American athlete Jack Jacobs transformed Canadian football, and has been in many ways commemorated for his excellence in football, but more has to be done for both him and other indigenous athletes who the public let fly under the radar.
