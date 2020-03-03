DERANGED: Councilwoman tweets support for the spread of coronavirus to Trump supporters
Denver Councilwoman, Candi CdeBaca is receiving backlash after her response to a controversial tweet posted on Friday.
CdeBaca quoted a since-deleted tweet that said, “For the record, if I do get the coronavirus I’m attending every MAGA rally I can.”
The Councilwoman responded by saying, “#Solidarity Yaaaas!!”
Thousands of people responded to CdeBaca’s surprising tweet.
A statement was released by CdeBaca’s office dismissing the tweet as a joke. “Councilwoman CdeBaca made a sarcastic tweet on Twitter to call attention to the Trump administration’s downplaying of the Coronavirus outbreak as a ‘hoax’ no more dangerous than the common flu.”
It’s important to note, though, that Trump did not call the coronavirus a hoax. The full quote, which Trump gave during a rally in Charleston, South Carolina.
“One of my people came up to me and said, ‘Mr. President, they tried to beat you on Russia. That didn’t work out too well. They couldn’t do it. They tried the impeachment hoax. That was on a perfect conversation. They tried anything. They tried it over and over. They’ve been doing it since you got in. It’s all turning. They lost, it’s all turning. Think of it, and this is their new hoax.’”
The news that Trump called the coronavirus a “hoax” spread like wildfire, tricking many, including Councilwoman CdeBaca. This omits the fact that even Facebook fact-checkers called the story fake news.
CdeBaca’s comment continued, “Rather than conservative outlets making a four-day-old Tweet their focus on Super Tuesday, they should focus their energy on demanding a competent Federal response to this public health crisis instead.”
The Colorado Republican Party responded to CdeBaca’s tweet with a statement saying, “Councilwoman CdeBaca praising a social media post calling for Trump supporters to be infected with the coronavirus is simply disgusting.”
“There can be no room in our politics for wishing harm on Americans who have different political beliefs. Democrats in Colorado and across the country need to condemn this evil statement. In light of these comments, the Colorado Republican Party is calling on Councilwoman CdeBaca to resign immediately.”
Republican Twitter investor may oust Jack Dorsey
Paul Singer, founder of Elliott Management and popularly known as a Republican “mega-donor,” has purchased a large stake in Twitter and may be seeking to push changes to the platform including the removal of Jack Dorsey himself. Full disclosure, this writer owns a single share of Twitter stock and expects to be included in the upcoming decisions. As Twitchy reported, there has been quite a lot of panic on the left speculating as to what will become of the platform. Namely, the concern seems to be that Twitter will become the MAGA version of what the progressive left has, itself, turned the platform into in the past few years.
Who owns and controls Twitter has long been a passionate source of controversy in the media. Back in 2015 when then CEO Dick Costolo apologized for Twitter’s failures to contain abuses on the platform, Anita Sarkeesian published a week of harassment she had received from Twitter users. It detailed all the ways these users wished her harm.
“You’ll have to scroll for awhile before you hit the end of tweets containing gendered insults, victim blaming, incitement to suicide, sexual violence, and rape and death threats,” The Verge lamented. Costolo famously said, “We suck at dealing with abuse and trolls on the platform and we’ve sucked at it for years.” The overwhelming message from media and progressive activists was united in opposition to Twitter “allowing” trolls to spew hateful messages freely, which soon became accusations of “bots” and “Russian interference.”
The right has long complained in response to Twitter’s ever-growing speech regulation that conservatives have been specifically targeted by the various “safety” initiatives put into place. It went so far that Jack Dorsey, the current CEO of Twitter and one of its founders, testified before Congress on the matter. Despite Dorsey’s insistence of Twitter’s political neutrality, The Federalist’s Ben Domenech provided a compelling breakdown shortly after the hearing on how Dorsey lied. Now, with the 2020 election speeding towards November, the cries of outrage will surely become louder and far more passionate.
Despite Twitter itself becoming a living illustration of our political and social competitiveness for dominance and our mutual distrust for one another, there is a light of hope at the end of this tunnel. Twitter evolved into a reflection of leftwing ideological control and over the years has shown us exactly what progressivism looks like. But with a competing interest legitimately gaining authority within the organization, what balance could we find?
Twitter began simply enough as a platform of free-flowing thoughts one could follow, engage with or share. Its popularity grew because unlike any other platform on the internet it offered a truly level playing field. A person on their first day of Twitter could send a fan tweet to Lady Gaga and there was every chance in the world Gaga would see it and reply with a thank you. This unprecedented access to celebrity, media and journalism launched Twitter into a singular source of collective experience and awareness of the world. That is what is amazing about the platform. But it cannot be micromanaged.
Every effort to control speech has only rebuilt the wide and gated bridges separating the social elite from the everyday person and in doing so has tipped the scales of influence back to the elite. The most powerful thing Twitter could do is return balance to the conversation by removing these barriers. The narrative of abuse illustrated by Sarkeesian is one of power. Progressives do not appreciate critical feedback of their grand social ideas. But it also provided a look into the real dangers Twitter has long ignored.
For Twitter to focus on the safety of its users, the constantly growing options of reporting other users for abuse should be reduced to addressing the most simple and severe of concerns. Twitter has long been accused of arbitrarily ruling on its own vague standards of conduct. A person should not be afraid for their personal safety or the safety of their loved ones because of a disgruntled user’s choice to post private information for the sake of harassment or intimidation. “Death Threats” should be reported to the police directly. Illegal behavior should be as well. That alone is all the content authority Twitter should self-impose.
Twitter could make an incredible statement by revoking all previous bans and giving users their accounts back. Imagine a single violation, years ago, permanently barring participation in all future social and global interaction. So too, the act of permanently banning should be far rarer and carefully considered. Twitter should return control back to the user for their feeds, removing algorithms and attempts to artificially force “healthy” conversations. There should no longer be an effort to “protect” users from what is arbitrarily defined as “hate.”
The app should no longer be the exclusive political platform of the most extreme voices of the far left. Balance, it seems, would be better reflected in the lack of intervention from Twitter altogether. If Singer can influence anything, it should not be to tip the scales to the right, but to simply allow users to freely determine what Twitter looks like to them. The opportunity here, it should be hoped, is for more diverse interests to own the platform together and open it up for a more organic experience. Micromanaging, regardless of intention, only restricts possibly the freest and largest sharing of ideas in human history. Maybe Singer’s influence will finally remove some of the barriers to this unique marketplace of ideas.
Canadians finding uncashed cheques from CRA—and no, it's not a scam
One Twitter user has found extra money that he didn’t realize he already had just waiting for him to claim. The user “Platinum Seat Ghosts” signed in to his CRA account and found $105 waiting for him in the “uncashed checks” section.
In a post he tweeted, “FYI My Account on the CRA website has a section of ‘uncashed cheques.’ Highly suggest checking to see if you’ve got any. I had 105 dollars from 2017.”
The post has received hundreds of retweets and likes since it was posted Thursday morning at about 9 a.m.
Many commenters are reporting finding hundreds of dollars worth of uncashed checks in their own accounts upon learning of this online resource. Some users even claimed to have found thousands of dollars waiting for them stake their claim.
Remember to thank “Platinum Seat Ghosts” if you find extra cash in your own account.
Christian rapper Zuby suspended from Twitter for saying ‘ok dude’
Christian rapper Zuby was suspended from Twitter for tweeting “ok dude.” The charge was misgendering, and it was levelled by a self-described “pronoun enforcer” antifa journalist who was pleased with the result of her reporting.
Zuby has been outspoken on conservative issues. He recently came under fire for stating his preference for a traditionally feminine mate. He also has some rather controversial ideas for today’s age, such as this where he posits that not every kid is in need of or should aspire to attain a university education.
Given the number of college-educated, smug blue checkmarks who have celebrated the censorship of Zuby, he seems to have a pretty good point.
Rules for who Twitter suspends and for what are obtuse and confusing, and often users can’t figure out just what will get them taken off the platform.
Meghan Murphy was banned for saying “yeah, him,” and “men aren’t women, though” while Emily Gorcenski, the antifa journalist who reported Zuby and then celebrated his ban, is free to hurl verbal abuse at those who criticize her:
The ban has led to other users calling for Twitter to #FreeZuby.
Twitter takes an active editorial role in determining what content they do not allow but refuses to admit that this is what they are doing. They are taking responsibility for users like Zuby saying “ok dude” but not for pedophiles or other really offensive accounts. Yet they maintain that they are a platform and not a publisher. Either Twitter has an editorial role to play and they are publishing content or they do not. This is a distinction that must be made.
The suspension of Zuby is yet another example of the ideological bias that plagues the Twitter platform.
Laureen Harper ridicules CBC for being chronically unfunny
This Hour Has 22 Minutes recently posted a tweet stating that “Some Conservatives are afraid of the CBC.” The comedy segment was met with many critical comments by Twitter users including Laureen Harper (former prime minister Stephen Harper’s wife) who is not a fan of the program.
Harper responded to the tweet saying, “Not afraid at all, just bored by mediocre comedy. Come on, make a joke that is funny. You get billions and you can’t make one funny joke.”
This comes just weeks after Conservative leadership candidate Erin O’Toole pledged to privatize the broadcasting company.
When previouslyinterviewed by The Post Millennial, O’Toole said, “We’re announcing today a plan to radically reform and energize the CBC. That will mean cutting CBC digital. That will mean eliminating half the budget of CBC English television—with a view of privatizing it over the course of a four-year government.”
Almost every comment on the tweet is unfavourable towards the CBC program.
According to the Toronto Sun, CBC’s annual report showed that CBC News’s total audience is just 1.4 percent of TV viewers.
The same report showed that advertising revenue has also dropped 21 percent overall. From 2018 to 2019 its revenues went down from $318.2 million to $248.7 million despite heavy funding from the Canadian government.
