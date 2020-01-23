DEADLY COCK: Man killed by his own cock on way to cockfight
An Indian man has died after being attacked by his own rooster en route to a cockfight.
According to local police, Saripalli Chanavenkateshwaram Rao was killed after the man’s rooster slashed him in the neck with a blade tied on the rooster’s claw.
The man was taken to the hospital where he succumbed from his injuries.
A police officer told CNN that Rao was a local cockfighter, with his cock having attempted to run away on the way to his cockfight.
Rao hailed from a southern Indian village in the state of Andhra Pradesh, and passed away at the age of 55.
The Independent reported that the man was cut in the stomach rather than the neck, and was holding the cock to his stomach.
Though cockfights became illegal in India in 1960, cock enthusiasts continue to pit the birds against each other as a form of gambling and entertainment. The practice remains popular, as many believe state authorities “turn a blind eye” towards it.
“It is not just for entertainment that these animals are made to fight, but it is [also] due to the heavy betting and gambling that goes on in the garb of these events,” one animal rights activist told CNN.
The country’s Supreme Court has repeatedly upheld a ban on cockfights, to little avail.
Four foreign affair gaffes that show Trudeau is underqualified
Since the beginning of his tenure as prime minister, Justin Trudeau has frequently shown that his diplomatic skills aren’t that of a person one would expect to lead the world’s 10th largest economy.
Gaffe after gaffe helps build the case that Trudeau is out of his league, having embarrassed himself in several countries on several occasions.
Here are just a few of them.
1. Trudeau visits India
During the winter of last year, Justin Trudeau took a trip to Canada’s ninth-largest trading partner and international ally, India.
While there, along with his family, Trudeau wore numerous Indian outfits, prompting even the most left-wing of media to wonder if the get-ups veered into “costume” territory. While in India, Trudeau announced a massive$1 billion Canadian-Indian investment deal, while he and his entire family donned Indian attire that drew “less than flattering” attention.
On top of the costume controversy, Trudeau was on the receiving end of a tidal wave of backlash for his inviting of a Sikh extremist who was convicted of attempting to murder an Indian state minister to dinner with high-ranking Indian politicians.
2. Trudeau’s TPP fumble
In 2017, Trudeau skipped out on major talks regarding the Trans-Pacific. Rather than meeting with the heads of 11 countries in Viet Nam to negotiate and revise the TPP deal, Trudeau played hookey, avoiding the conference room altogether. Moments later, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe cancelled the meeting.
According to Global News, sources at the event reported that Trudeau had met Abe prior to the leaders’, and decided to meet with Facebook representatives rather than go to the leaders’ meetings.
3. Trudeau’s missteps with Japan
Trudeau’s poor impressions with the Japanese don’t just end there. When Trudeau met with his Japanese counterpart on Parliament Hill,” Trudeau referred to Japan and Canada’s “90 years of diplomatic relations between Canada and China,” before quickly correcting his error.
Though it does appear that Trudeau knows China and Japan are two very different countries with very distinct cultures, histories, and languages, it didn’t prevent the embarrassing slip up. The slip up is particularly cringe-worthy since the two don’t tend to get along. (See: First and Second Sion-Japanese War).
4. Emasculated by Trump
Just yesterday, US President Donald Trump addressed media in a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, openly name-calling Canada’s “slightly delinquent” military spending.
As Trump criticized countries that do not meet the suggested threshold of military spending as outlined by NATO—a figure set at 2 percent of a country’s GDP—Trump took a moment to press Trudeau on if he had
When Trump was asked where Canada stood surrounding the country’s military spending specifically, Trump called Canada “slightly delinquent.”
Following this, a hot mic video with CBC caught Trudeau mocking Trump, leading to Trump calling him “two-faced.”
“Well, he’s two-faced… And honestly, with Trudeau he’s a nice guy, I find him to be a very nice guy. You know the truth is, I called him out that he’s not paying two percent [GDP on military] and I guess he’s not very happy about it,” Trump said at a press conference Wednesday.
“He’s not paying two percent and he should be paying two percent. It’s Canada, they have money.”
NATO summits often lead to embarrassing Trudeau moments, like when the PM purposelessly walked past world leaders. As this summit comes to an end, Canadians will have to wait until the next conference to watch Trudeau make a fool out of himself.
Over 30 scammers arrested at Indian call centre that targeted Canadians
A call centre that had dozens of employees attempting to dupe Canadians into handing over money via various types of phone scams has been shut down by Indian authorities, according to a statement from a New Delhi police deputy.
According to Sameer Sharma, the “swanky international scam call centre” targeted Canadian citizens, with the call centre coming to police attention on Friday.
By Sunday, more than 30 people were arrested, with 55 computers and 35 phones being seized in the search. Police also took flow charts from the call centre, which served as scripts for employees to better scam customers.
Sharma said police arrived while “several” scam calls were still in progress, with computers containing multiple Canadian phone numbers on their screen. Thee supervisors were also on scene.
“The supervisors … were asked about the activity going on there but they could not give any satisfactory answer,” he said.
“On sustained questioning, they divulged that they were engaged in calling [Canadians] and impersonating [themselves] as genuine Canadian police.”
Police say suspects are mostly in their late teens and early 20s, though some are closer to 40.
The 32 employees were arrested for violating the Indian Telegraph Act, the Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act, and the Information Technology Act.
Four men who are believed to own the call centre were not present at the time of police arrests, and are currently being sought by police, according to Sharma.
Delhi police also mentioned that they were aware of a Canadian who was scammed out of nearly $14,000 by the now-defunct call centre.
Sharma detailed the scam, saying that victims are typically greeted on the line by a man falsely claiming to be calling from Service Canada. They then claim that the victim is under threat of some type of identity fraud, or that suspicious activity had been detected under the victim’s SIN number. Victims are then pressured to call back, and eventually, are made to pay hefty fees and payments in order to “settle the matter.”
Payments were typically made in prepaid credit cards, gift cards, or cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin. Police also discovered software that could receive bitcoin payments, according to Sharma.
Police say the SIN scam is one that’s new to the scene, and that potential victims should instead seek to settle all potential fraud cases with local courthouses or RCMP, rather than unverified Service Canada calls.
Police also remind the public not to put too much faith in caller IDs or displays, as scammers typically use programs to create false names while calling potential victims. This also allows the scammers to make their calls appear as though they’re being made in Canada.
Anti-scam centres also note that any number requesting payment via Amazon or iTunes gift cards are major red flags, as they are often difficult to trace back and recover.
Indian lobby money spreading fake news in Canada, worldwide
265 websites worldwide, with 13 in Canada, are spewing fake news with Indian lobby money.
According to a report by the European NGO EU Disinfo Lab, websites such as the New York Morning Telegraph, The Dublin Gazette, and Times of Portugal were “serving Indian governmental interests”.
For instance, the New York Journal American, a daily newspaper that ran until 1966, was brought back online by the Srivastava Group.
A website shows the location of every news outlet that is controlled by the Srivastava Group.
The list of websites in Canada that are spewing, or have spewed, fake news are:
- The Acadian Recorder in Halifax, NS
- Times of New Brunswick in New Brunswick
- 24 Hours Montreal in Montreal, QC
- Canadian Illustrated News in Montreal, QC
- Quebec Telegraph in Quebec, QC
- The Jewish Tribune in Ottawa, ON
- Toronto Telegram in Toronto, ON
- Niagara News TV in Niagara, ON
- Times of Manitoba in Manitoba
- 24 Hours Edmonton in Edmonton, AB
- 24 Hours Calgary in Calgary, AB
- The Kamloops Daily News in Kamloops, BC
- 24 Hours Vancouver in Vancouver, BC
The NGO discovered EP Today, which is a “self-proclaimed magazine for the European Parliament”, publishing “a large number of articles and op-eds related to minorities in Pakistan as well as other India-related matters.”
“EU DisinfoLab quickly discovered that EP Today is managed by Indian stakeholders, with ties to a large network of think tanks, NGOs, and companies from the Srivastava Group. We also found that the IP address of the Srivastava Group is also home to the obscure online media ‘New Delhi Times’ and the International Institute for Non-Aligned Studies (IINS), which are all based at the same address in New Delhi, India,” the report further said.
The New Delhi Times has close to 200 thousand followers and is, surprisingly, verified on Twitter.
IINS was the NGO that organized the visit of 27 European Members of Parliament to the Indian-administered region of Kashmir. This was an attempt by the Modi government to garner international support for his occupation of Kashmir. A good portion of those MEPs were from the far-right bloc in the EU Parliament.
The reason for these organizations and websites was listed by the NGO in their tweet:
The websites seem to have a lot in common. As the report, highlights:
- Most of them are named after a defunct local newspaper or spoof real media outlets;
- They republish content from several news agencies (KCNA, Voice of America, Interfax);
- Coverage of the same Indian-related demonstrations and events;
- Republications of anti-Pakistan content from the described Indian network (including EP Today, 4NewsAgency, Times Of Geneva, New Delhi Times);
- Most websites have a Twitter account.
Manchild drives new BMW into river because parents didn't get him a Jaguar instead
Think kids are spoiled? Well, this video may just prove you right.
A young driver allegedly pushed his new BMW into a river. Why? Because his parents got him the BMW instead of the Jaguar that he wanted.
The man, who goes by the name “Akash,” said the car was “too small” for him and his friends.
A video shows the car slowly submerging into the waters of Yamunanagar, Haryana in the northern Indian state. The vehicle had to be pulled out via crane.
Witnesses said that the man jumped out of the vehicle before the car reached deep waters and that those nearby helped the man reach land safely.
A police official said: “The youth was arrogant and kept insisting that he be given a Jaguar as a BMW is a little small for him and his friends inside. We would do a preliminary investigation but this seems to be a personal matter. We will proceed according to the law.”
The 22-year-boy’s father said, “I wanted to give my son a birthday present. We could only afford to give him a BMW, while he kept on insisting that he be given a Jaguar. He said the vehicle was too small but we thought he will be okay.
“We never imagined he would do anything like this.”
