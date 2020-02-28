CRA spends $73,128 to research envelope colours
The Canadian Revenue Agency spent $73,128 on focus group research to find out if changing the colour of their tax notice envelopes would encourage more individuals to open them, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
The CRA currently processes 27 million tax returns every year. Focus groups were conducted in Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal and Calgary by researchers. Participants were asked if they thought it would be useful to change the colour of the envelopes.
Sage Research Corporation said, “Letters sent by the CRA to individuals and businesses typically come in a brown envelope.”
“Participants were asked why a person or business receiving a letter from the CRA might not open it. The primary reason mentioned for not opening the letter was avoidance of suspected stressful content.”
The report, titled Enforcement Letter Qualitative Research also said, “One suggestion was to change to a more ‘friendly’ colour. Another suggestion was to use different colours for different types of communication, such that the colour by itself would convey some information about the content.”
“Some participants voiced objections to these suggestions,” pollsters wrote. “Changing the colour of the envelope would at best work only for a short while, until people learn to associate the new colour with the Canada Revenue Agency. Changing the colour of the envelope will not have an impact because the envelope will still identify the CRA as the sender.”
“Some participants said they did not think any change should be made to the envelope. Any envelope will identify the Canada Revenue Agency as the sender, the brown paper is recognizable, the paper stock looks inexpensive and appears to be made from recycled paper.”
Focus groups were also asked by the CRA, why taxpayers ignored letters from the agency. Common answers were that people were busy, they didn’t have the money to pay what they owed or they didn’t owe any taxes.
“The Agency has found its series of letters and notices sent to non-filers have different rates of compliance and would like to get a better understanding of why,” Sage Research wrote.
Focus group members suggested that demand letters and tax notices be more helpful with their information.
Some of the suggested tax notices were: “The longer you wait to file, the worse your penalties and interest can get. We can help you get back on track” as well as “Be on the right side of the law and avoid paying penalties and interest. When you file your return and pay your taxes on time, you contribute to your community.”
WATCH: Sidney Crosby's 'Golden Goal' happened 10 years ago today
Ten years ago, on Feb. 28, the Canadian men’s Olympic hockey team won an overtime victory over Team USA to win gold in the Vancouver 2010 Olympics.
Sidney Crosby scored the “golden goal” to win the game 3-2 which resulted in millions of Canadians jubilantly celebrating.
The game was the most viewed hockey game since the 1980 Olympics where the US claimed gold. It was reported by CTV that 26.5 million Canadian’s viewed the game or part of it.
The game aired live on nine different television networks, in eight languages, and became a great moment in Canadian history.
POLL: 63 percent of Canadians support police intervention in anti-pipeline blockades
A recent poll suggests that the amount of Canadians against the blockades and in support police intervention is on the rise. The blockades are in protest of the Coastal GasLink pipeline in BC. The poll was conducted by Ipsos between Feb. 21 and Feb. 24 and surveyed 1300 Canadians over the age of 18.
The protestors involved in the blockades claim to be in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs who are against the construction of the natural gas pipeline. The blockades began in BC and have spread throughout the country blocking main rail lines and ports.
The amount of Canadians against the pipeline has risen in comparison with results of a similar poll released by Ipsos last week. The poll also suggests that people who were previously on the fence about the issue are beginning to side against the protests and are supporting police intervention.
The poll shows that 63 percent of respondents support police intervention in main transportation corridors—up 10 points from last week. On the other hand, 26 percent of people are in opposition of police intervention which is down two points. Results show that 11 percent of respondents are unsure.
According to the poll, 60 percent of respondents are against the blockades with 35 percent very, and 25 percent somewhat against them. These numbers are up 11 points since last week. The poll shows that 27 percent of people are in support of the blockades with 11 percent very, and 17 percent somewhat in support. This shows a decrease of 5 points from last week’s poll. Results also show that 13 percent of respondents are unsure, which is a drop of seven points from last week.
Manitoba and Saskatchewan residents are most against the blockades at 71 percent while 63 percent of Alberta, 60 percent of Quebec, 59 percent of Atlantic Canada and 57 percent of Ontario residents are against them.
Canada preparing pandemic response plan for coronavirus
As the number of coronavirus cases rises in Canada the country is preparing for a possible pandemic according to CBC News.
Theresa Tam, the Chief Public Health Officer said that the virus is quickly becoming more threatening. The virus—now referred to as COVID-19—has mostly been contained in Hubei, China where it began but Tam noted that it is now spreading person-to-person in many countries.
“These signs are concerning, and they mean that the window of opportunity for containment … for stopping the global spread of the virus, is closing,” said Tam
“It also tells countries like Canada, that have been able to manage and detect cases so far, that we have to prepare across governments, across communities, and as families and individuals, in the event of more widespread transmission in our community.”
The outbreak has been declared a public health emergency by the World Health Organization (WHO). They have not yet declared the virus a pandemic.
Tam added that the trajectory of the virus is still unknown and cases could have occurred in countries that lack the proper technology to diagnose the sick and contain the virus.
A pandemic response plan was developed by Canada in 2009. The plan includes research that is meant to eventually develop a vaccine. Tam also said that Canada will have a similar approach to its preparations whether the virus is declared a pandemic by WHO or not.
On Monday, Health Minister Patty Hajdu said, “As the window closes in terms of stopping the global spread, as we watch the WHO assess whether or not this is a full pandemic, obviously our attention turns more toward our domestic preparedness and what Canada can do to make sure our system and structures are ready for a change in our own population.”
According to the WHO, there are 77,362 reported cases of coronavirus and 2,618 deaths.
Outside of China, there are 2,074 cases and 23 deaths. Ten of the cases are in Canada.
WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that it is encouraging that the amount of cases in China is dropping.
The epidemic was at its worst from Jan. 23 to Feb. 2 and the number of cases started to decline after that.
“For the moment, we are not witnessing the uncontained global spread of this virus, and we are not witnessing large-scale severe disease or death,” said Tedros.
“Does this virus have pandemic potential? Absolutely it has. Are we there yet? From our assessment, not yet.”
Tedros added that calling the outbreak a pandemic may bring unnecessary fear.
So far, Canada has done a good job of containing the virus and detecting imported cases.
Tam said that there will be enhanced border control measures. Travellers arriving in Canada who are experiencing symptoms that resemble the flu will be asked to self-isolate.
Seventh case of coronavirus recorded in British Columbia
British Columbia has recorded its seventh case of coronavirus, according to CTV News. This brings the total number of cases to 11 in Canada.
The patient is reportedly under isolation at their home in the Fraser Health region of BC. The patient is around 40-years-old and had close contact with the patient who was the sixth case of coronavirus in the province.
The sixth case in British Columbia was revealed on Thursday. The patient, who is in their 30s, also lives in the Fraser Health region. They recently arrived in Canada from Iran.
The BC government has said that they are attempting to reach out to everyone who has been in contact with the two known patients, whilst keeping their privacy intact.
Having said this, the number of coronavirus patients outside of the Wuhan region in China is continuing to rise, even spreading to countries as far away as Europe—potentially necessitating tougher containment measures.
