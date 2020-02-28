COVID-19 cases linked to Iran rise in Canada
Days after the Canadian Health Minister warned citizens to prepare for a possible COVID-19 pandemic, Quebec has reported its first presumptive case of the virus.
Currently, of Canada’s 13 reported cases of COVID-19, six of them, including the recent case in Quebec, are linked to Iran. As of February 23, Iran has been added to the Government of Canada’s Travel and Tourism advisories for nations impacted by the coronavirus. Iran is currently listed as a Level 2 nation, with travellers being warned of an outbreak in the region and to take special precautions for travel.
Per Global News, Professor of Public Health Ashleigh Tuite says the Iranian government’s figures are not to be trusted due to the presence of the disease in Canada originating in Iran.
“Compared to other countries, Canada has relatively low connectivity with Iran via air travel,” she said.
“[The] fact that we’re seeing cases in Canada linked to Iran suggests that the outbreak in Iran is much larger than has been officially reported. It’s likely been circulating in the country for a while.”
According to BBC News, Iranian whistleblowers have reported the death toll from coronavirus at 210–meanwhile the Government of Iran is only reporting 34, and denying a widespread coverup of infections and deaths. The nation currently has the highest mortality rate for the virus anywhere in the world, including China, which has been on a widespread quarantine since December of 2019.
On February 25, Iran’s Minister of Health appeared on national television to dispel public concerns about the coronavirus. Many noted he appeared to look ill. It was confirmed shortly after that he had been infected with COVID-19.
Multiple Iranian politicians, including Iranian Vice-President of Women and Family Affairs Masoumeh Ebtekar, have also been confirmed as having infections. The Iranian parliament has been indefinitely suspended as a result.
CRA spends $73,128 to research envelope colours
The Canadian Revenue Agency spent $73,128 on focus group research to find out if changing the colour of their tax notice envelopes would encourage more individuals to open them, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
The CRA currently processes 27 million tax returns every year. Focus groups were conducted in Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal and Calgary by researchers. Participants were asked if they thought it would be useful to change the colour of the envelopes.
Sage Research Corporation said, “Letters sent by the CRA to individuals and businesses typically come in a brown envelope.”
“Participants were asked why a person or business receiving a letter from the CRA might not open it. The primary reason mentioned for not opening the letter was avoidance of suspected stressful content.”
The report, titled Enforcement Letter Qualitative Research also said, “One suggestion was to change to a more ‘friendly’ colour. Another suggestion was to use different colours for different types of communication, such that the colour by itself would convey some information about the content.”
“Some participants voiced objections to these suggestions,” pollsters wrote. “Changing the colour of the envelope would at best work only for a short while, until people learn to associate the new colour with the Canada Revenue Agency. Changing the colour of the envelope will not have an impact because the envelope will still identify the CRA as the sender.”
“Some participants said they did not think any change should be made to the envelope. Any envelope will identify the Canada Revenue Agency as the sender, the brown paper is recognizable, the paper stock looks inexpensive and appears to be made from recycled paper.”
Focus groups were also asked by the CRA, why taxpayers ignored letters from the agency. Common answers were that people were busy, they didn’t have the money to pay what they owed or they didn’t owe any taxes.
“The Agency has found its series of letters and notices sent to non-filers have different rates of compliance and would like to get a better understanding of why,” Sage Research wrote.
Focus group members suggested that demand letters and tax notices be more helpful with their information.
Some of the suggested tax notices were: “The longer you wait to file, the worse your penalties and interest can get. We can help you get back on track” as well as “Be on the right side of the law and avoid paying penalties and interest. When you file your return and pay your taxes on time, you contribute to your community.”
WATCH: Sidney Crosby's 'Golden Goal' happened 10 years ago today
Ten years ago, on Feb. 28, the Canadian men’s Olympic hockey team won an overtime victory over Team USA to win gold in the Vancouver 2010 Olympics.
Sidney Crosby scored the “golden goal” to win the game 3-2 which resulted in millions of Canadians jubilantly celebrating.
The game was the most viewed hockey game since the 1980 Olympics where the US claimed gold. It was reported by CTV that 26.5 million Canadian’s viewed the game or part of it.
The game aired live on nine different television networks, in eight languages, and became a great moment in Canadian history.
First presumptive case of COVID-19 announced in Quebec
The first presumptive case of coronavirus(COVID-19) in Quebec was announced on Thursday by Health Minister Danielle McCann.
A woman who lives in the Montreal area is thought to have the disease. She recently returned to Canada from Iran. At a press conference the Health Minister announced that the woman entered a health clinic close to Montreal where proper protocol was followed.
She was tested by public health officials in Quebec, and tested positive. The results will still have to be confirmed in Winnipeg at a national laboratory.
The woman is thought to have a relatively mild case of the virus. She has returned to her home and is in isolation there. Health officials noted that it is unlikely that the woman has used public transit or worked and hasn’t had much contact with others since she returned from Iran.
“There is no need to worry,” said McCann, according to CTV News. “All measures are being taken to protect the population.”
Quebec health officials are attempting to track down people who may have been in contact with her. The woman’s immediate family has also been placed in isolation.
If the case is confirmed in Winnipeg, it will be Canada’s 14th. Ontario has confirmed six cases and BC has confirmed seven. The Quebec woman’s results are expected to be in Sunday.
Five countries have been added to Quebec’s watch list after the virus began to spread to countries like Iran and Italy. Iran has currently confirmed approximately 250 cases, while it is believed by global health authorities that there may be more than the reported number.
There are 21 more people being tested for the virus in Quebec. So far dozens of people have been tested and all of the results have come back negative until this case.
Health officials noted that it was inevitable that the disease would spread to Quebec. Many travel plans have been canceled and citizens have been collecting respiratory masks and even selling stocks despite officials previously saying that the risk to the population remains low.
Over 80,000 people around the world now have the disease and close to 3000 have died.
First coronavirus case of unknown origins appears in California
The first case of coronavirus with unknown origins has been confirmed in the United States.
“Unknown origins” means that the person who contracted the virus had not recently travelled, and that the person was not exposed to anyone who was infected. The virus, then, was spread by what the CDC calls a “community spread.”
The man—a Solano County, California resident—was admitted to the UC Davis Medical Centre, where he was eventually tested for coronavirus. According to CNN, the patient was not initially tested for the virus because his symptoms “did not fit the existing CDC criteria” for the novel virus which has now spread to at least 40 countries.
Dr. Dean Blumberg, an infectious disease specialist at UC Davis Medical Centre, told CNN the case was of major significance.
“That suggests that the virus is out there in the community, and that means pretty much that everybody’s at risk,” Blumberg said. “We don’t know who might be carrying it. We don’t know who we can get it from.” It’s currently unknown how the California man contracted the virus, though Blumberg says it’s likely whoever he got it from also spread it to others.
“You have to realize that this virus is so new, that none of us have any immunity to it. So, anybody who’s exposed is at high risk of getting infected with this.”
There are currently 60 confirmed cases of the virus in the United States. The city of San Francisco became the first to declare a state of emergency, with as many as 8,400 Californians in a self-quarantine.
The vast majority of the cases originate from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which was the recent site of a viral outbreak. The others are travellers returning from China.
