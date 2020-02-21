Couple in car runs two Trump-supporting boys off the road
According to police in Hobart, Indiana, a northwestern Indiana couple suffered a bout of road rage when they spotted two teenage boys with Trump flags attached to their bicycles. Their response was to run them off the road, potentially endangering the lives of the two minors, who are twins.
Trump Derangement Syndrome can be deadly. Beyond simply tweeting angrily at the US President, some sufferers of the apparent psychiatric condition have taken to hurting supporters of Donald Trump. In this case, it may be landing two people behind bars.
Police say evidence provided to them in the form of Snapchat videos helped them secure charges against 23-year-old Kyren Gregory Perry-Jones and 18-year-old Cailyn Marie Smith in connection with the incident, which happened on July 22, 2019.
According to Hobart Police Captain James Gonzalez, both Smith and Jones are accused of driving in their car and running the teens off the road. The two then threatened them, the Associated Press reports.
Both Perry-Jones and Smith have each been charged with two counts of intimidation and criminal recklessness, felonies that could lend them time in prison if convicted. They were also charged with one count each of theft and criminal misdemeanors.
Police say they intended to charge them sooner but were waiting on Snapchat to provide them with evidence of the videos.
Pigeons wearing MAGA hats fly through Las Vegas
Trump-supporting pigeons have been spotted in Las Vegas this week. The birds may now have another reason to be disliked as they’ve been spotted donning MAGA hats.
A group calling itself P.U.T.I.N. which stands for Pigeons United To Interfere Now has claimed ownership for the pro-Trump publicity stunt. They glued MAGA hats onto the heads of pigeons and then released them to fly about the city. One of the pigeons was even adorned with a Trump style wig according to NBC News.
“P.U.T.I.N. have used their pigeons to launch a one-of-a-kind aerial protest piece in response to the arrival of the 2020 Democratic Presidential hopefuls,” according to a group statement. “The release date was also coordinated to serve as a gesture of support and loyalty to President Trump.”
A total of twenty-five pigeons were released, 24 of them wearing hats and one donning the wig according to P.U.T.I.N. “Most have returned. We expect to see the rest tonight or tomorrow,” the group said.
While many have found the stunt humourous, Mariah Hillman, who runs a Las Vegas pigeon rescue organization, called the MAGA stunt “animal cruelty.”
This isn’t the first time Las Vegas has seen pigeons dressed up, videos of three pigeons wearing miniature red cowboy hats went viral back in December 2019.
“It started here with the press making fun of it, the police didn’t do anything about it, and now it’s grown into this, so when is it going to stop, and who’s going to do something about it?” Hillman said.
Hillman and her volunteers are setting traps to hopefully retrieve the pigeons so they can remove their hats before rehabilitating and releasing the birds.
P.U.T.I.N used eyelash glue to secure the hats to the pigeons’ heads.
“It doesn’t matter what kind of glue it is. It is still, in fact, cruelty, because you are impairing their vision,” Hillman said, adding that her organization rescues many birds, such as wedding-release pigeons and racing pigeons, that are trained to return to their flocks.
“There’s not always a guarantee that they’ll return, because they can get injured or killed before that happens.”
Will censorship get worse when Donald Trump is re-elected?
It seems counter-intuitive to claim that the re-election of the free-speech champion, the notorious politically incorrect jackhammer, Donald Trump, would pave the way to greater censorship rather than greener pastures.
Let me be clear: I’m saying if a Democrat wins in 2020, the first wave of censorship would have proven to be not only an effective political strategy, but it would achieve what Project Veritas has exposed as Silicon Valley’s desire to “change the way people think.” The digital book burners, modern-day tyrants, and behavioral re-educators, could take pause, needing only to tweak the successful model to be re-deployed in future elections, and set on autopilot.
What happens when the king senses his power is fading, and control is slipping from his grasp? Typically, they double-down on the very behavior that makes him the tyrant in the first place. If the past is prologue, then the re-election of Donald Trump will be the breaking point in 2020. The first wave of censorship would be deemed a failure, requiring retaliation and a second wave of expurgation. Unfortunately, what is even more chilling is that the political excommunication will worsen, and Donald Trump will do nothing about it.
According to a recent press pool report, the president applauded the so-called MAGA club. “For 144 days, we set a record stock market. It means 401Ks, it means jobs. Four trillion-dollar companies: Apple, Amazon, Google, Microsoft. You have MAGA. The trillion-dollar club.” Perhaps, he may be more concerned with the flattering numbers of financial success rather than the staggering numbers of banned or demonetized patriots: Alex Jones, Milo Yiannopoulos, Gavin McInnes, Steven Crowder, Laura Loomer, and the list is literally endless.
Within minutes at the Social Media Summit, intended to highlight big tech censorship and biases, the president began to compliment the stock market and skyrocketing 401(k)s. Great, slow hand clap. Unfortunately, Trump’s showmanship on censorship won’t repair the harm done to those banned online, many of which depended on their conservative activism for a living, and ultimately assisted the president in his electoral success.
Is it financial success if the next 50+ years are consumed by technological oppression? None of the major players banned were in attendance even though they are widely credited for the president’s election. Why, are they too controversial? Would it detract from the summit’s purpose? On the contrary, it would have reinforced its objective. But, we as conservatives have allowed the left to designate what is considered fringe within our own party; meanwhile, the radical left runs rampant with no guardrails or moderators, only having drunken cheerleaders on the sidelines.
The left has lost the battle through the judicial system, and they have been unable to materialize hate speech as a legal definition. Consequently, leftist technology companies are embracing the concept of hate speech by creating community guidelines and banishing violators from their platforms.
Recently reported by The Post Millennial, Censored.TV, founded by Vice co-founder Gavin McInnes, has been banned on Facebook and Instagram and it is literally impossible to send links to his channel through private communication or DMs. The leftist behavioral re-educators not only want to control what you post in public and in private, they seek to control how you think about issues through conditioning and intimidation.
According to Statista, 59 percent of the earth’s population is plugged into the world wide web, approximately 4.54 billion people. More than ever these social media platforms and applications are an essential component in our social environment and establishing itself as the modern public square. Ignoring the phenomena of digital gulags would hinder controversial, provocative, and inquisitive thinkers from ever reaching an audience, and without radicals, we wouldn’t have Thomas Jefferson, Martin Luther King, Jr., or the other Martin Luther.
Out of fear of violating conservative orthodoxy and the idolization of free-market absolutism, we are afraid to take meaningful steps in reigning in the political targeting and digital assassination exhibited by those who control information. YouTube, a subsidiary of Google, is the second largest search engine, and many of the conservative firebrands have been de-platformed and deprived of access to a market that many leftist radicals continue to reach and enjoy.
If the right doesn’t take action on censorship in fear of advancing the tentacles of big government, then the Trump phenomenon will fade; meanwhile, the burgeoning tentacles of big tech will strangle conservatism into a slow death, and there are only so many missteps one can make before the fall becomes fatal. Behold America, a new tyranny is amongst us. A citizen-tyranny where fellow Americans report you not to the government, but to a soy-pounding drone tech employee, sifting through content and complaints made for your improper and impure thoughts (posts).
How would the great architects of Western civilization see today’s frenzy of censorship? We have inherited the world’s greatest tradition and we are squandering it to pathological political knuckle-draggers. Aristotle famously said, “Man is by nature a political animal” with the gift of contemplation and the power of morality. It is indisputable that those who have been targeted for censorship are not the hate-mongers they’ve been falsely accused of being. The real hatemongers are hiding in plain sight, like David Duke, Richard Spencer and radical Islamic terrorists. Strangely, they all have been graced with the privilege of maintaining Twitter along with other various social media accounts. Perhaps, it serves the left’s purpose to raise certain individuals to prominence while degrading true conservatives into obscurity.
Aristotle would have probably agreed, to deny a man his political voice, is to deny him his humanity.
Star baseball player shunned from World Series reunion because of tweets, Trump support
Aubrey Huff is a two time World Series champion and a key component of the 2010 San Francisco Giants World Series championship team. But he has been told by the Giants not to turn up for the team’s 10-year World Series anniversary because of his controversial tweets.
Huff took to Twitter on Tuesday to express his disappointment at being disinvited and also to reveal that among the reasons he was shunned was his support for President Donald Trump.
In a media statement, the Giants said, “Aubrey has made multiple comments on social media that are unacceptable and run counter to the values of our organization. While we appreciate the many contributions that Aubrey made to the 2010 championship season, we stand by our decision.”
Huff has made many politically incorrect jokes on Twitter as well as expressing his love for the second amendment and the 45th president.
Huff pointed out the hypocrisy of the Giants’ position considering the fact that the current President and CEO, Larry Baer, is a domestic abuser, and all Huff did was exercise his right to free speech on Twitter: “I find this whole thing hypocritical coming from a man who has had his share of real controversy for pushing his wife for which he had to take a break from the Giants and issue a formal apology. All I did was tweet.”
“We live in a country that is under attack,” Huff went on to say, “Society is desperately trying to take away our 1st Amendment, our freedom of speech, and our freedom of political association.”
In 2019, Larry Baer knocked his wife, Pam Baer, to the ground during a heated argument.
“He took me by surprise,” Huff said, “When he told me I was unanimously voted against attending the 2010 Giants World Series Championship reunion.”
Hospital won't let man bring 'emotional support Trump' cutout to dialysis treatment
A port St. Lucie dialysis patient has a question. While his health is surely his top priority, Nelson Gibson wants to know why he can’t bring his “emotional support Trump” to the dialysis facility with him for his treatment.
Gibson says the dialysis treatment can last up to three and a half hours, with family prohibited from sitting by his side for the entirety of the treatment.
That’s when Gibson had an idea: Instead of having his loved ones by his side, why not bring a lifesized cutout of Donald J. Trump, 45th president of the United States of America.
And so he did, and he brought Paper Trump with him to stand strong with him to help make his Kidneys Great Again. Yet, after only one visit, he was no longer able to bring Paper Trump with him—despite no one complaining, and some even taking photos of the cutout.
According to Gibson, the lifesize cutout was getting the stinkeye from staff eventually, not being permitted into the building—not due to any wall, but because of a change of heart.
“They told me it was too much and it wasn’t a rally,” says Gibson.
“It was supposed to be an issue of safety infectious disease, which made no sense,” says Eric Gibson, his brother.
Gibson says he feels as though he’s been singled out. Florida, a key state, was won by Trump in 2016 by nearly 200,000 votes.
Nelson says that Paper Trump was a quiet solution to his problem, while others brought in tools to fiddle with such as bubble wrap.
“She brings in the bubble wrapping that you put in boxes and for three and a half hours she’s pop, pop, pop, pop, that’s very nerve-wracking” says Gibson. “I don’t do anything like that I sit there quietly it sits near me and that’s it.”
The family says the do not yet know if they will return to that clinic for treatment.
