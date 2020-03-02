CORONAVIRUS: Three new cases in Ontario, 19 cases now confirmed in the province 

You have 7 free articles left today, enjoy reading.

Coronavirus is continuing to spread in Canada. In Toronto, three new cases have been confirmed—bringing the total cases in the province to 18, according to the CBC.

Ontario’s chief medical officer of health Dr. David Williams will make an announcement later today so to provide further details for concerned Canadians.

As a result of these new infections, Canada now has 27 confirmed cases—eight of which are in B.C., and one more in Quebec.

These cases are reportedly travel-related, and those who have been diagnosed with the virus have been quarantined.

Ontario’s number of cases, however, pales in comparison to that of Italy‘s who—somewhat inexplicably—have had 52 deaths and 2,000 confirmed cases of the virus.

Indeed, as a result of Italy’s jaw-dropping infection rates, the Canadian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has advised travellers to avoid all non-essential travel to northern Italy.

Despite all this, health officials believe that Coronavirus is not spreading locally in Canada, instead coming directly from high-risk countries.

Our public health officials have been working non-stop to make sure we are ready for an increase in COVID-19 cases. #coronavirus — John Tory (@JohnTory) March 2, 2020

All those who have been infected tend to be middle-age or elderly. The new cases in Toronto, for example, were between the ages of 40 and 70. Young people, then, can let out a sigh of breath.

So far, the coronavirus epidemic has affected 89,000 people around the world. 3,000 have been declared dead.