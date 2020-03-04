CORONAVIRUS: Latest epidemic updates 

The World Health Organization puts the global death rate from the Covid-19 coronavirus at 3.4 percent. There are an estimated 93,000 cases, and more than 3,200 have died from the various outbreaks. Over 80,000 of these cases are located in China, and that country has experienced 95 percent of global deaths from the virus.
World leaders should note that China, the locus of the outbreak, has reported a decline in cases. The drastic restrictions that Chinese officials have put on citizens and their daily lives has shown to be effective. WHO’s Maria Van Kerkhove, an outbreak expert, visited China and stated that “We scrutinized this data and we believe this decline is real.”
Japan’s current count is at 1,000, primarily from the infections aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship. Haruhiko Kuroda, Bank of Japan Governor, noted concerns over potential economic damage.
In South Korea, where secretive religious sect Shincheonji is being held accountable for the growing outbreak, there are over 5,600 cases.
In the Middle East, Iran has cancelled weekly prayers for the second week running. The death toll in Iran is currently at 92, while the number of cases continues to increase. It is currently at 2,922. There have been concerns that officials have not been accurate in their reporting when it turned out that official figures and local counts didn’t match up.
The outbreak has impacted every province in Iran, according to President Hassan Rouhani. The director of the World Health Organization’s emergency program noted that while Iran has a considerably able health-care workforce, they lack resources of equipment and medical supplies, including ventilators.
Iran has also moved ahead with releasing more than 54,000 prisoners in hopes of reducing the viruses spread.
The announcement to do so was made by Judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili, who said only the inmates who tested negative for the hyper contagious virus that could post bail would be released.
“Security prisoners,” sentenced to more than five years, would not be released.
Pilgrimages to the holy cities of Mecca and Medina have been suspended by Saudi Arabian officials, and Israeli poll workers who tallied recent presidential election results wore masks and gloves while handling ballots cast by quarantined citizens.
Turkey has no cases, and the government has stopped all flights with China, Italy, South Korea, Iraq, and Iran, save for those nations’ citizens who return home. Ministry of Health officials are using thermal cameras to screen travelers at points of entry.
In Europe, Italy has closed schools for two weeks. The nation has seen a drastic increase in cases since the first reported infection on February 19, and is the centre of the European outbreak. Spain has had one death, in Valencia, while there are ongoing quarantines in the Basque region. U.K. numbers are increasing, from 51 to 85.
France has 212 cases, with four deaths, though President Macron believes that this could be just the beginning of a months’ long health crisis.The Louvre was briefly closed, but staffers who had stayed away due to infection fears voted to return to work.
Canada’s Covid-19 case count is at 27 with no fatalities. In the U.S., The Centers for Disease Control shows that 13 states are currently reporting cases, with 80 total infections, and 9 deaths. With 6 cases, Los Angeles has declared a state of emergency. New York City also has 6 cases, but has not.
Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate by half a percent to counter impact of coronavirus
The Bank of Canada announced a cut in its trend-setting interest rate by a half-percentage point on Wednesday. It dropped the rate from 1.75 percent to 1.25 percent in an attempt to soften the impact that COVID-19 has had on the economy.
The decision was made after a similar cut was implemented by the U.S. Federal Reserve on Tuesday, according to Global News.
In a statement, the bank said, “While Canada’s economy has been operating close to potential with inflation on target, the COVID-19 virus is a material negative shock to the Canadian and global outlooks, and monetary and fiscal authorities are responding.”
The decision was anticipated by traders and analysts though the impact of the move on markets, investors and consumers are still unknown.
Some analysts believe that the cut may scare investors even more after a stock market rebound was not instantly seen.
Economists are also wondering whether providing lower borrowing costs is the proper way to counter the impact that the coronavirus has had.
On Monday, TD economist Beata Caranci made a report saying, “Monetary policy is generally not highly effective in resolving supply-side shocks.” She added that fiscal policy is more effective “when targeted at the source of the supply shock.”
The bank noted that they made the decision because business activity has been slowed by coronavirus in certain areas due to the disruption of supply chains. The circumstances have resulted in a drop in the Canadian dollar as well as commodity prices.
“Global markets are reacting to the spread of the virus by repricing risk across a broad set of assets, making financial conditions less accommodative,” the bank noted. “It is likely that as the virus spreads, business and consumer confidence will deteriorate, further depressing activity.”
The west is bracing for maximum coronavirus impact
As deaths from the Covid-19 coronavirus outside of China exceed those within that nation’s borders, and the illness has migrated to all continents but Antarctica, the west braces for impact.
Media reports have been somewhat even handed as the press tries not to freak out the public. While this is a departure from their usual tack, it has created a situation where neither the alarmist nor calm and collected approach seem entirely accurate.
At the higher levels of industry and politics, however, action is being taken.
President Trump has given his 4th quarter salary to the Department of Health and Human Services to aid the efforts at prevention and treatment of the virus.
Vice President Mike Pence, who is taking the lead on the federal government’s response to Covid-19, said that testing should be widespread, and not isolated to either extreme cases or to those individuals who can be tracked to someone or someplace that has an outbreak.
“When I talked to some state officials,” Pence said to reporters at the White House, “there was a sense that the tests would not be administered to people that were mildly symptomatic. We’re issuing clear guidance that subject to doctors’ orders, any American can be tested.”
This is a welcome directive to those who have sought testing and found it difficult to access.
The Federal Reserve is releasing a report today that will give a sense of the effect the virus is having on global supply chains. The Fed cut interest rates by half a percentage point yesterday, in anticipation of these findings, and in hopes that this will curb the economic impact of the virus on U.S. markets.
Mark Zuckerberg took to his platform Facebook to announce that “Through a partnership between [the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative] and the Gates Foundation, researchers in Cambodia were able to sequence the full genome of the virus that causes COVID-19 in days, making it much easier and faster for them to identify if people had the virus.”
He went on to say that “The team created a new public version of the IDSeq tool so scientists everywhere can study the full genome within the broader context of coronavirus sequences uploaded around the world.”
Facebook has offered free ad space to the World Health Organization (WHO) as well, so that they can get information out to the public with ease.
At a press conference in Switzerland, the WHO’s director general Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that while Covid-19 results in more fatalities than the seasonal flu, it is not as easily transmitted.
“Globally, about 3.4 percent of reported Covid-19 cases have died,” Dr. Tedros said. “By comparison, seasonal flu generally kills far fewer than 1 percent of those infected.” Included in this estimate are the increasing cases in Iran, Italy, and South Korea.
Italy has closed schools and universities, India has halted export of many pharmaceuticals, France may have to dispense with kissing. As cases begin popping up in New York, Mayor Bill de Blasio has said that he could do something if he wanted to. Meanwhile, each state in the union appears to be taking their own version of precautions. Strong government and industry leadership are essential in efforts to curb outbreaks and prevent fatalities.
WATCH: Trudeau announces new cabinet committee to fight coronavirus
The Trudeau government has released its plan for dealing with coronavirus by announcing the creation of a new cabinet committee on COVID-19.
With the rapid spread of coronavirus worldwide and several recent cases in Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia, Canadians are looking to the government for a sound response.
On Wednesday Prime Minister Trudeau released a statement to the press outlining their plan of action.
The government stated that their, “top priority is the wellbeing and safety of all Canadians. With the COVID-19 outbreak evolving rapidly internationally, we need to continue working closely with local, provincial, territorial, and international partners to reduce potential risks to Canadians and our economy.”
The press release stated, “The Cabinet Committee will be on the federal response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) will complement the work being done by the Incident Response Group. It will meet regularly to ensure whole-of-government leadership, coordination, and preparedness for a response to the health and economic impacts of the virus. This includes coordination of efforts with other orders of government.”
Canada has fortunately not yet felt the impacts of the virus the way some other countries have however the statement said, “we must be prepared for all scenarios and closely follow best practices around the world.”
“We take the international spread of COVID-19 seriously, and Canadians can be assured that their government and health officials are working tirelessly to keep them safe. This new committee will continue to monitor the health and economic impacts of the virus, and make sure our response takes all possible measures to prevent and limit the spread of the virus in Canada.”
“The Committee will continue the measures already taken by the Government of Canada to limit the spread of the virus, and to make sure we are protecting the health and safety of all Canadians. Canadians are encouraged to follow regular updates and technical briefings that will continue to be led by the Public Health Agency of Canada.”
The members of the Cabinet Committee are:
- The Hon. Chrystia Freeland (Chair)
- The Hon. Jean-Yves Duclos (Vice-Chair)
- The Hon. Navdeep Singh Bains
- The Hon. William Sterling Blair
- The Hon. Patricia Hajdu
- The Hon. Mélanie Joly
- The Hon. William Francis Morneau
- The Hon. Carla Qualtrough
- The Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Deputy Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, will also be a core participant of the meetings.
Canada has multiple systems in place to prepare for, prevent, detect, and respond to the spread of COVID-19. These include the following:
- The Public Health Agency of Canada activated the Health Portfolio Operations Centre to ensure effective planning and coordination of the Agency’s response efforts, in collaboration with international, federal, provincial, and territorial partners.
- The Public Health Agency of Canada, through Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer, is also in close contact with provincial and territorial Chief Medical Officers of Health to share information, coordinate response efforts, and support informed vigilance as the situation evolves.
- A Special Advisory Committee of Canada’s Chief Medical Officers of Health and senior public health officials is in place and focused on the coordination of federal, provincial and territorial preparedness and response across Canada’s health systems.
- Public Safety Canada has initiated the Government of Canada Operations Centre to coordinate activities across federal departments and agencies.
- Routine traveller screening procedures are in place at all of Canada’s ports of entry, and additional border screening measures have been expanded to all international airports in Canada to help identify any travellers returning to Canada who may be ill, and to raise awareness among travellers about what they should do if they become sick.
There is currently a total of 33 cases of confirmed coronavirus in Canada.
BREAKING: Two new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Ontario
Ontario has confirmed that there are two more confirmed cases of coronavirus, bringing the number of cases in Ontario up to 20.
The total number of confirmed cases in Canada has risen to 29 cases, with 1 person in Quebec and 8 people in British Columbia.
There is some positive news, however. Three patients who had been infected with the virus have had their cases “resolved,” with no confirmed fatalities.
All of these cases are reportedly travel-related, and those who have been diagnosed with the virus have been quarantined.
All those who have been infected tend to be middle-aged or elderly. The new cases in Toronto, for example, were between the ages of 40 and 70.
So far, the coronavirus epidemic has affected 89,000 people around the world. 3,000 have died.
