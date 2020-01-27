CORONAVIRUS: Chief Medical Officer advises against use of face masks 

You have 5 free articles left today, enjoy reading.

There are now two confirmed cases of coronavirus in Canada and many Canadians are wondering if they should adopt the practice wearing a face mask for the purpose of prevention.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Williams said in a press conference this afternoon that the Ministry of Health has “never recommended” face masks. Williams acknowledged that while other cultures practice the use of face masks, it would not benefit Canadians to use them according to The Star.

He added that one is better off to avoid putting their hands near their face than the use of face masks. Williams also recommended taking standard fly protocols to protect yourself from the coronavirus.

Face masks quickly and easily become dirty from lack of washing stated Williams, making them even more habitable for germs inside the mask, rather than what could be on the other side.

The couple who were diagnosed with coronavirus were already wearing face masks on the plane returning from China, Williams revealed. As was the person who drove the couple to their private residence.

Currently, facemasks are flying off the shelves in Toronto regardless, although Williams recommends that the simplest way to avoid the spread of coronavirus is to wash your hands, avoid touching your face and limit travel.

Public health officials said that they are looking into the passengers that were seated within a “certain distance” of the two passengers now confirmed to be infected.

All other passengers are advised to continue about their “regular business” unless they begin to experience and kind of change in their respiratory symptoms.

