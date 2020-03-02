Corona beer sales curbed by coronavirus 

The famous Mexican brewer Corona is taking a serious hit in the last quarter due to the similarity of their name to that of the COVID-19 coronavirus, which has claimed the lives of thousands worldwide. The brewer is facing the steepest decline in quarterly profits in more than a decade, claiming over $225 million in lost profit since the outbreak began.
USA Today reported last month that Google searches for “Corona beer virus” and “beer virus” spiked in the US amid other searches related to “coronavirus symptoms,” an increase of 1,050 percent according to The Evening Standard.
Corona is brewed by the world’s biggest brewer, Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev). They are also the company behind brands like Budweiser and Stella Artois.
The company predicted that their earnings would drop by about 10 percent after the virus first began, seeing the first slump for demand in China. The drop also coincided with the advent of the Chinese New Year, which furthered the blow by sending company shares down by 8 percent.
The Belgium-based group said: “The impact of the COVID-19 virus outbreak on our business continues to evolve. The outbreak has led to a significant decline in demand in China in both on-premise and in-home channels. Additionally, demand during the Chinese New Year was lower than in previous years as it coincided with the beginning of this outbreak.”
AB InBev estimates the earnings hit across China after seeing around $375 million in sales lost just since January 2020 due to COVID-19.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
BUSTED: Facebook labels Politico story 'false' after claiming Trump called coronavirus a hoax
Despite Facebook’s well-documented history of media bias, the tech-juggernaut intervened in stopping the spread of the world’s second most discussed virus of 2020: fake news.
A viral story by Politico falsely claiming that President Donald Trump called the coronavirus a hoax was shot down and flagged as a false claim after the fact-checking site Check Your Fact labelled the story as false.
The headline, “Trump rallies his base to treat coronavirus as a ‘hoax,’ misquoted the president, with the article saying that Trump “tried to cast the global outbreak of the coronavirus as a liberal conspiracy intended to undermine his first term.”
The story was labelled “factually inaccurate,” by Check Your Fact.
Trump referred to the alleged “politicizing” of the coronavirus by Democrats as “their new hoax.” He did not refer to the coronavirus itself as a hoax. Throughout the speech, Trump reiterates that his administration is taking the threat of the coronavirus seriously.
Donald Trump Jr. commended Facebook and Check Your Fact’s quick action on the matter.
“It’s a start. I’m not getting my hopes up but maybe they listened to @GOPLeader, @HawleyMO, and my talk @cpac yesterday,” Trump Jr. wrote on Twitter. “Of course the rest of the media is still running with a lie but no one expects that to ever change.”
President Trump also addressed this issue on Saturday while addressing the concerns around what action his government was taking to fight the virus: Trump was asked whether or not he regretted using the word hoax, to which he responded, “No. No. No.”
“Hoax referring to the action that they take to try and pin this on somebody because we’ve done such a good job. The hoax is on them not… I’m not talking about what’s happening here.”
“How could anybody refer to this [as a hoax?] This is serious stuff. By the way, they refer to it because these people have done such an incredible job, and I don’t like it when they are criticizing these people and that’s the hoax. That’s what I’m talking about.”
Numerous outlets ran with this false story, including MSNBC.
The Trump government has since imposed strict travel restrictions to help slow the spread of the virus.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
No, Trump did not call the coronavirus a hoax
Note: a previous version of this article attributed a tweet to Donald Trump regarding the stock market. That tweet was a fake.
President Donald Trump spoke about coronavirus during a rally in Charleston, South Carolina yesterday. The President put particular emphasis on how the Democratic Party are attempting to politicize the issue.
This comes after a 1,200 point drop of the stock market, the largest single-day drop in history.
“Now the Democrats are politicizing the coronavirus. We did one of the great jobs, you say ‘How’s President Trump doing?’ They go, ‘Oh, not good.’ They have no clue. They don’t have any clue. They can’t even count their votes in Iowa.”
Trump continued: “One of my people came up to me and said, ‘Mr. President, they tried to beat you on Russia. That didnt work out too well. They couldn’t do it. They tried the impeachment hoax. That was on a perfect conversation. They tried anything. They tried it over and over. They’ve been doing it since you got in. It’s all turning. They lost, it’s all turning. Think of it, and this is their new hoax.’”
“We did something that’s been pretty amazing. We have 15 people in this massive country and because of the fact that we won early, we could’ve had a lot more than that. We’re doing great. Our country is doing great. We are so unified.”
It’s clear from the context that Trump was highlighting the Democratic Party’s efforts to smear Trump for mishandling the virus.
That didn’t stop members of the establishment media and Democratic lawmakers from mischaracterizing his remarks. Washington Post columnist Dana Milbank tweeted: “Remember this moment: Trump in South Carolina just called the coronavirus a hoax.”
NBC ran with the story “Trump calls coronavirus Democrats’ ‘new hoax.'”
Infamous never-Trumper Bill Kristol tweeted “President Trump has called concerns about the spread of coronavirus a hoax. Do you agree, @VP? And you, @SecAzar?”
Democratic member of congress Ted Lieu tweeted “Dear @realDonaldTrump: I hope you apologize for using the term “new hoax” in connection with the #coronavirus outbreak. Stop lying to the American people. This is not about you. This is a global public health crisis.”
The truth, as every objective observer knows, is that Trump clearly expressed that the idea the media is propagating about him mishandling the coronavirus outbreak was a “new hoax.”
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
COVID-19 cases linked to Iran rise in Canada
Days after the Canadian Health Minister warned citizens to prepare for a possible COVID-19 pandemic, Quebec has reported its first presumptive case of the virus.
Currently, of Canada’s 13 reported cases of COVID-19, six of them, including the recent case in Quebec, are linked to Iran. As of February 23, Iran has been added to the Government of Canada’s Travel and Tourism advisories for nations impacted by the coronavirus. Iran is currently listed as a Level 2 nation, with travellers being warned of an outbreak in the region and to take special precautions for travel.
Per Global News, Professor of Public Health Ashleigh Tuite says the Iranian government’s figures are not to be trusted due to the presence of the disease in Canada originating in Iran.
“Compared to other countries, Canada has relatively low connectivity with Iran via air travel,” she said.
“[The] fact that we’re seeing cases in Canada linked to Iran suggests that the outbreak in Iran is much larger than has been officially reported. It’s likely been circulating in the country for a while.”
According to BBC News, Iranian whistleblowers have reported the death toll from coronavirus at 210–meanwhile the Government of Iran is only reporting 34, and denying a widespread coverup of infections and deaths. The nation currently has the highest mortality rate for the virus anywhere in the world, including China, which has been on a widespread quarantine since December of 2019.
On February 25, Iran’s Minister of Health appeared on national television to dispel public concerns about the coronavirus. Many noted he appeared to look ill. It was confirmed shortly after that he had been infected with COVID-19.
Multiple Iranian politicians, including Iranian Vice-President of Women and Family Affairs Masoumeh Ebtekar, have also been confirmed as having infections. The Iranian parliament has been indefinitely suspended as a result.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
First presumptive case of COVID-19 announced in Quebec
The first presumptive case of coronavirus(COVID-19) in Quebec was announced on Thursday by Health Minister Danielle McCann.
A woman who lives in the Montreal area is thought to have the disease. She recently returned to Canada from Iran. At a press conference the Health Minister announced that the woman entered a health clinic close to Montreal where proper protocol was followed.
She was tested by public health officials in Quebec, and tested positive. The results will still have to be confirmed in Winnipeg at a national laboratory.
The woman is thought to have a relatively mild case of the virus. She has returned to her home and is in isolation there. Health officials noted that it is unlikely that the woman has used public transit or worked and hasn’t had much contact with others since she returned from Iran.
“There is no need to worry,” said McCann, according to CTV News. “All measures are being taken to protect the population.”
Quebec health officials are attempting to track down people who may have been in contact with her. The woman’s immediate family has also been placed in isolation.
If the case is confirmed in Winnipeg, it will be Canada’s 14th. Ontario has confirmed six cases and BC has confirmed seven. The Quebec woman’s results are expected to be in Sunday.
Five countries have been added to Quebec’s watch list after the virus began to spread to countries like Iran and Italy. Iran has currently confirmed approximately 250 cases, while it is believed by global health authorities that there may be more than the reported number.
There are 21 more people being tested for the virus in Quebec. So far dozens of people have been tested and all of the results have come back negative until this case.
Health officials noted that it was inevitable that the disease would spread to Quebec. Many travel plans have been canceled and citizens have been collecting respiratory masks and even selling stocks despite officials previously saying that the risk to the population remains low.
Over 80,000 people around the world now have the disease and close to 3000 have died.
Social Media