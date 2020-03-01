Convicted pedophile claims ‘discrimination’ after being fired from University of Manitoba
A convicted sex offender who was fired from the University of Manitoba has taken his former employer to the Manitoba Human Rights Commission [MBHRC], alleging his charter rights to be free from discrimination have been violated.
In a case titled “A.B v. The University of Manitoba,” the former employee claims he was unjustly discriminated against when he was fired from the university following the institution’s discovery of his criminal past.
While the exact details of “A.B’s” crimes are unknown, the MBHRC document revealed “A.B” was given a three year jail sentence, and a lifetime prohibition order restricting him from communication or contact with children under the age of 14.
“A.B’s” prohibition order included taking up employment or appearing in public places where children of that age could reasonably be expected to be present, and also a complete ban on using a computer to communicate with minors.
Despite what appears to be a disturbing criminal past, the MBHRC protected “A.B’s” identity, validating his appeal that revealing his identity would cause “damage to [my] dignity” and consequences for his emotional health, family, company, and friends.
Only five provinces in Canada currently allow employers to legally disqualify candidates on the basis of criminal histories. Manitoba is not one of them, and allows human rights complaints to be brought by employees who feel they have been discriminated against in the job market on the basis of their criminal records.
The University of Manitoba did not respond to requests for comment by the time of publication.
The revelations of this case at the MBHRC come just shortly after the University of Manitoba was rocked by another scandal involving child sex abuse. On January 20, a University of Manitoba faculty was sentenced to 18 months in prison for the possession of child pornography. Professor Trevor Pemberton worked as a researcher at the Children’s Hospital Research Institute of Manitoba and at the University of Manitoba as an assistant professor of biochemistry and medical genetics. He was arrested in 2018, and sentenced in January of 2020.
RCMP investigating truck driver who went through blockade in Manitoba
An investigation is underway by the RCMP after a truck driver decided not to stop as he came to a group of protestors. The truck allegedly hit one of the protestors who was blocking highway 75 on Monday, close to Morris, Manitoba according to Global News.
One lane was temporarily being blocked by the protestors on the highway and they were stopping semi-trailers and giving out information on treaty rights.
Footage shows a truck briefly coming to a stop and attempting to drive around the protestors blocking his way. More protesters then came from the side of the road and ran in front of the truck to stop it from passing. The driver made a turn back to the left to avoid hitting them.
A protester involved in the incident named Mike Hawkins claimed that he was injured in the incident.
“He decided just to run the blockade and try to run us over there because he was running straight for us and I stuck my hand out and my front arm, my hand caught the fender there and jarred my elbow and my shoulder there and that hurt,” said Hawkins.
The driver was later stopped by police who looked over his information before allowing him to carry on.
A Manitoba RCMP spokesperson noted that no information on potential charges will be released until after the investigation is complete.
The protest was part of the movement that has spread across the country involving many protesters who are against the construction of the $6.6 billion Coastal GasLink pipeline. The pipeline travels from the Dawson Creek area in BC to Kitimat, BC.
Agreements have been signed with all 20 elected First Nations councils along the route though some hereditary chiefs who claim the rights to the land are against the project.
Woman arrested for racist Facebook comments apologizes to Indigenous Canadians
A northern Manitoba woman who was arrested for Facebook comments made against Indigenous people is now asking for the public’s forgiveness.
Destine Spiller, of The Pas, Manitoba, wrote an apology at her mediation circle on Thursday in The Pas, reading the letter to First Nation leaders and elders. According to the Canadian Press, the group “held hands, cried and prayed together.”
“I uttered the statements out of anger and realized too late that these comments were hurtful,” said Spiller. “I have over and over wished I could take the statements back.”
Spiller was one of two women arrested for comments made on the social media platform in 2018 that were considered threatening, and a possible incitement of hatred.
The racist comment came after a comment on a photo of her vandalized vehicle in Flin Flon, Manitoba. Spiller reportedly commented that there should be a “shoot an Indian day” to curb crime, stating that she was going to “kill some Indians when I get home.”
Spiller subsequently lost her job at a Flin Flon hair salon, as the comments were shared hundreds of times across Facebook.
The two women were not charged for their crimes, and instead, were given to the Restorative Justice Centre which set up mediation circles over a year’s time for Spiller and the Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak, a northern-Manitoban First Nations group.
Opaskwayak Cree Nation leader Christian Sinclair says he believes it’s the first time the circle has been used for a non-Indigenous person.
“We can deal with this business in a way that people come out of it feeling better about themselves, about justice being served in that context,” Sinclair said. “We are all learning and are all human beings at the end of this day and we have to live in this world together.”
The circles are used for more educational and rehabilitation rather than incarceration.
“(It was) through a First Nations lens as opposed to the European justice system that’s about punitive approaches,” he explained.
“It becomes an opportunity of doing justice in a new way where it truly is restorative. Nobody came out of there feeling punished or ashamed. It was about making everybody a better person going forward.”
Spiller now has a year to meet several conditions based on Cree laws, and will have to write a formal apology, as well as an essay on Indigenous issues.
“You can be assured that I have learned a very valuable life lesson and will remember it for the rest of my life,” said Spiller.
EXCLUSIVE: University professors are working with pro-pedophile charity
Pedophile acceptance movements appear to be gaining traction as some academics are taking up the cause of advancing the rights of “minor attracted people.”
On Jan. 19, Dr. Skye Stephens of St. Mary’s University in Halifax posted a tweet calling on people to participate in a survey looking at the public perceptions of “those with a sexual interest in children and those who have sexually offended.”
At the time of its discovery by The Post Millennial, the tweet had primarily been retweeted and “liked” by other academics and individuals with “MAP” (minor attracted person, ie: pedophile) in their Twitter handles or bios. Even in the small sample available via the archived tweet in the Wayback Machine, one user who “liked” the tweet was using the handle “Mx. PDFphile.”
Another, Sheila van den Heuvel-Collins, is a former blog editor at Prostasia, a 503c IRS tax-exempt organization previously exposed by The Post Millennial for engaging in disturbing, pro-pedophile activity.
In December, Heuvel-Collins tweeted a holiday message which issued Christmas wishes to nepiophiles (those with a sexual attraction to babies and infants), pedophiles (those with a sexual attraction to prepubescent children), and hebephiles (those with a sexual attraction to pubescents), condemning another Twitter user for “virtue-signalling” by excluding pedophiles from his Christmas message.
After Dr. Skye Stephens’ survey was retweeted by Post Millennial contributors Ian Miles Cheong and Anna Slatz, drawing in a larger sample of pedophile-critical participants, Dr. Stephens deleted her tweet, suggesting she was not interested in a broad range of perspectives on pedophilia.
Dr. Stephens did not respond to a request for comment.
But the investigation had just begun.
In Stephens’ initial tweet, she had cited the handle of her colleague, Kailey Roche, as a co-supervisor of the undergraduate psychology student who drafted the survey. Roche holds a Master’s in Forensic Psychology, and is currently at St. Mary’s University researching “stigma reduction for MAPs.”
Scrolling through Roche’s feed, a number of concerning tweets are apparent. Roche retweets and promotes B4U-Act a number of times, an organization previously covered by The Post Millennial for its disturbing history.
Roche had not responded to requests for comment by the time of publication.
B4U-Act was founded in 2003 by convicted child sex offender Michael Melsheimer, who had spent a number of years in Thailand before taking a position at the YMCA where he ultimately raped a teenage boy.
On pedophile forum Boychat, Melsheimer revealed that his intentions behind creating B4U-Act was to succeed where the National Association of Man-Boy Love (NAMBLA) had failed in gaining the mainstream acceptance of pedophilia.
Boychat users were skeptical, criticizing Melsheimer for calling the organization “B4U-Act,” concerned Melsheimer would be attempting to rehabilitate or otherwise prevent sexual contact with minors. Melsheimer quickly put those concerns to rest.
In fact, the name “B4U-Act” is aimed at healthcare professionals, who are counselled by the organization to consider the consequences that will come to the pedophile if reported to police or their communities.
Melsheimer sought input from his own therapist, Dr. Fred Berlin, when establishing B4U-Act.
A sexologist at John Hopkins Hospital Berlin worked carefully to find a legal loophole which enabled him to not have to report active child molestation and child sex crimes to the police if admitted to him by a patient. This is widely believed to have led to the horrific sexual assault of a teenaged rape victim staying at the hospital, housed with a dangerous sexual offender Berlin was “treating.” John Hopkins Hospital was ultimately sued by the girl, and severed all ties with Berlin in 1992.
B4U-Act regularly holds workshops and conferences, including one workshop devoted to the topic of “de-stigmatizing language” regarding pedophiles and pedophilia entitled, “How Do We Talk About It? Developing a Language for Discussing Attraction to Minors.” Dr. Fred Berlin has given keynote addresses at some of B4U-Act’s conferences.
B4U-Act regularly employs and invites convicted and “non-offending” pedophiles to speak at its workshops, describing them as “courageous, heart-opening, and powerful.” Their Know the Facts page begins by suggesting that “most” adults have an attraction to children or prepubescent adolescents. Both the “Stories of Hope” and “Being a MAP” sections are populated by a man named Richard Kramer, who is a registered sex offender in the State of Wisconsin.
Like the organization Sheila van den Heuvel-Collins works with, Prostasia, B4U-Act classifies pedophilia as a “sexuality” and has actively worked to have any sexual attraction to minors removed from the American Psychiatric Association’s Diagnostic and Statistic’s Manual (DSM).
In 2014, a B4U-Act newsletter was issued which was excitedly uploaded to pedophile forum BoyChat discussing changes in the DSM-5 which treated pedophilia more similarly to homosexuality, and “acknowledged that the sexual attraction to children did not constitute a disorder.” As B4U-Act currently seeks primarily to inform therapists, this is particularly dangerous. In its Guide for Therapists, B4U-Act encourages those counselling pedophiles to take an “LGBT affirmative psychotherapy approach,” and treat “minor-attracted person’s sexuality” as “innate, unchangeable, and subject to personal acceptance.”
B4U-Act has recently begun partnering with universities and academics to distribute its pro-pedophile propaganda. Kailey Roche of St. Mary’s University appears to be just one of many unwittingly endorsing its cause.
On B4U-Act’s Twitter, multiple university studies are listed seeking “Minor Attracted Persons” (MAPs) for research participation. Some are even being held in direct collaboration with B4U-Act.
The Post Millennial found Nicole Jordan was currently a child care coordinator in Maine. She did not immediately respond to requests for comment through her employer.
The University of British Columbia was also hosting a study in collaboration with B4U-Act. Dr. Jan Cioe stated he had never attended any of B4U-Act’s workshops, and directed us to Crystal Mundy, the supervised Ph.D. student he stated was primarily conducting the research.
Upon reaching out to Crystal Mundy, she asked to “first discuss the perspective the article is taking” before agreeing to answer any questions. When informed about B4U-Act and its history, she declined any further comment.
EDIT: Sheila van den Heuvel-Collins is no longer the blog editor at Prostasia, and the article has been updated to reflect this.
EXCLUSIVE: Pedophiles are using Twitter to share child porn
Statement: All accounts found to have or be soliciting child sex exploitation material during the course of this investigation were immediately reported to Twitter.
A new investigation by The Post Millennial reveals that the distribution of child pornography is happening in plain sight. While many believe the distribution of these illicit materials is relegated to the seedy underbelly of the internet, this belief is far from true.
On Twitter, pedophiles seeking to exchange child pornography and other child sex exploitation images are utilizing secret hashtags to signal their presence and interest to each other. The hashtags #megalinks and #megadump are littered with tweets from otherwise empty accounts offering or soliciting illegal material.
One account offered a “megalink” for “£2 to my cashapp,” with one of the subsequent hashtags being “underage.” The video that accompanied the tweet was a screenshot that included a number of folders, one of which was tilted “CP,” short for “child pornography,” and another titled “500+teenie videos.”
These accounts are numerous, and Twitter does little to crack down on their existence in spite of reports.
Other users were more direct, asking specifically for “links” or “trades” of specific ages that interested them. One user requested 14-17 year olds.
Another sought to “trade links” for ages 12-17 years old. The trade would happen on Snapchat, another completely innocuous platform.
Multiple users are even seeking child pornography which includes rape and necrophilia themes, outright asking for the grotesque content while utilizing the “#young” hashtag.
The Post Millennial’s findings are in light of increasing scrutiny towards Twitter for politicizing its platform, routinely censoring conservative, gender-critical feminist, and even some anti-mainstream leftist accounts. Despite the crackdown on political speech, the social media platform has altered its terms of service to accommodate “minor-attracted persons.”
According to the most recent manifestation of Twitter’s Child Sexual Exploitation Policy, “Discussions related to child sexual exploitation as a phenomenon or attraction towards minors are permitted.”
Twitter has experienced a surge in accounts attempting to normalize and gain acceptance for “minor-attracted people” (MAPs) in recent years, many openly operating with impunity from Twitter under the Terms of Service.
Completely acceptable under the new guidelines are “artistic representations” of child pornographic images, of which many were found on accounts using the “minor-attracted persons” moniker in their usernames or bio spaces. One such drawing depicted a small child being raped by an adult man.
Others posted “soft-core” images of actual children, dressed-up and posed inappropriately. These images, primarily posted by foreign-language accounts, were immediately reported by The Post Millennial staff, and were pixelated to protect the identity of the victims.
Despite many “pro-MAP” accounts claiming they are “anti-contact” and simply striving for acceptance for immutable desires, MAPs are unabashed in expressing their disgusting desires towards children—all with the protection of Twitter’s terms of service.
Many of these accounts have gone unchecked and remain active–some even for years. As a social media platform that claims to protect its users, and even enjoys legal protections under US Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, Twitter needs to provide answers for why it continues to allow accounts dedicated to child sexual predation to proliferate in its space.
The Post Millennial has contacted Twitter for comment on their tolerance of pedophiles on the platform, and on whether concrete steps will be taken to stop the free trade of child sex exploitation material using covert hashtags.
According to a Twitter spokesperson, “Twitter has zero-tolerance for any material that features or promotes child sexual exploitation. We partner with organizations around the globe in this area, including the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Our dedicated teams work to stay ahead of bad-faith actors and to ensure we’re doing everything we can to remove content, facilitate investigations, and protect minors from harm—both on and offline.”
