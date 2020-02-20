Conservative MP aims to PROTECT Canadian farmers from radical animal activists
The Conservative Shadow Minister for Agriculture John Barlow has launched a private member’s bill, intending to protect farmers from animal activists who have plagued Canada’s agricultural industry.
Over recent years, farmers have often complained of animal rights groups trespassing on their private property—leading to their equipment and livestock being harmed.
Animal activists also pose a dramatic risk to biosecurity of Canadian food. Speaking to The Post Millennial, Barlow said that the “biosecurity of our food supply is integral. I don’t believe that the protestors understand the potential consequences of what could happen if they walk onto these properties.”
In the last decade, there have been multiple instances of animal rights activists skirmishing onto the land of farmers, leading to deep anxiety amongst those in the agricultural industry.
“The first focus is to address the mental health and anxiety around agriculture right now—it’s at a crisis point,” said Barlow.
“When you have these protestors or animal activists, it’s one thing for them to protest out on the highway, but when they break onto you property and break into your barns, it’s really stressful.”
Despite this, Barlow was quick to assert that the bill would not “muzzle protests.”
“We are not trying to stop these animal activists from having their say. What we are saying is that there is a very serious biosecurity risk. I believe that this bill will get cross-party support as we are protecting the integrity of our supply chain,” he added.
If Barlow’s bill does receive the necessary support for it to become legislation, protestors would now be risking heavy fines if they were to harm the farmer’s animals or spread disease.
As well as this, if these protestors were organized by an animal rights pressure group, they could be held financially liable with fines of up to $500,000.
The Canadian Federation of Agriculture has applauded Barlow’s bill, saying that they “believe that the introduction of this bill is an important and necessary step in the right direction.”
Marilyn Gladu approved to run for Conservative Party leadership
Conservative Member of Parliament for Sarnia-Lambton Marilyn Gladu has been officially approved to run for the Conservative Party leadership race.
Gladu has been open about her bid, having announced her bid to become the leader of the Conservative Party on Jan. 9. She was at the time the only female candidate in the leadership contest, though she will be joined by Leslyn Lewis.
“In order to win, we need to be able to expand the base,” Gladu told National Post on Thursday. “When I looked at it, I said to myself, this is something I can do. I am a strong, dynamic leader. I’ve got 32 years of global business experience, and I’ve been successful here in Parliament. I think I can bring the right balance of fiscal responsibility and social compassion.”
Gladu was first elected to the House of Commons in 2015, and serves as the Conservative’s health critic. Gladu has a background as a chemical engineer.
Gladu also says she is bilingual, having done business in Quebec.
This is a breaking news article and will be updated.
Trudeau government will not pull $372.5 million given to Bombardier
The Trudeau government has said that they will not revoke $372.5 million that they gave to Bombardier, even after the corporation said it is leaving commercial aviation, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
The Liberal Minister for Industry Navdeep Bains said in a statement that “Our government has been steadfast in its support for the Canadian aerospace industry and its workers … we will continue to engage with all relevant parties to ensure that previous commitments are honoured.”
The Trudeau government gave an intrest-free loan of $372.5 million to Bombardier in 2017 to help with their production of the C-series aircraft. Soon after this, Bombardier cut 14,500 jobs, sold a majority of the C-series aircraft shares, and moved the production of the aircraft to Alabama.
Despite the huge redundancies, Bombardier executives saw it fit to grant themselves a 48 percent pay raise for six senior managers. These raises, however, were soon revoked after protests and condemnation.
Despite government support, Bombardier managed to lose $1.6 billion last year.
Speaking in the Senate, Conservative Senator Leo Housakos said that “The terms of the agreement were not fully disclosed to Parliament or the public … we still don’t know today if that $400 million was a grant or a loan, or when it will be repaid.”
WATCH: Erin O'Toole pledges to privatize CBC English television
Conservative leadership candidate Erin O’Toole has pledged to eliminate 50 percent of the CBC’s English-langauge television, with a plan to privatize it over the course of a four-year government.
If elected prime minister, O’Toole will also cut the budget of the CBC’s digital programming, whilst preserving components of the public broadcaster, which continues to remain in the national interest.
Speaking to The Post Millennial, O’Toole said, “We’re announcing today a plan to radically reform and energize the CBC. That will mean cutting CBC digital. That will mean eliminating half the budget of CBC English television—with a view of privatizing it over the course of a four-year government.”
O’Toole went on to say that he would preserve the components of the CBC that still serve in the public interest.
“CBC Radio, which doesn’t compete with the private sector because there’s no commercials, will be preserved.
O’Toole would also preserve “CBC Radio-Canada in Quebec and other parts of the country that fulfills the duo-lingustic requirements. So, French-language services, minority language services in some parts of the country.”
“We’d like to see that increasingly on a non-commercial basis,” O’Toole added.
Over recent weeks, the CBC has faced increasing pressure after a report revealed that a meagre 329,000 viewers now watch the public broadcaster’s supper-hour broadcast. As a result of this declining viewership, the CBC recently asked the CRTC to let them broadcast less Canadian programs.
“The CBC has to get with the times,” said O’Toole. “The government shouldn’t be subsidizing things just because that was the way it was done 50, 60, 70 years ago.”
“Nothing shows the lunacy of Justin Trudeau’s policies more than $600 million in new money he gave to the CBC to enhance their digital program. A few years later, he needed to put a $600 million media bailout, because the Toronto Star and other companies were losing digital advertising—because of his own CBC increase!”
If elected prime minister, O’Toole would seek to reform what he described as “over a billion dollars of dumb, old public policy … We have to recognize the new realities, and the CBC has to realize it, too. An O’Toole government will reform and modernize the CBC.”
Canadians want less social conservatism, more fiscal conservatism: Poll
Conservatives are turning their backs on social conservatives and are instead setting their sights on more fiscal cons, according to a new poll by Nanos Research.
According to the poll, conducted for The Globe and Mail, 33 percent of Canadians said the “ideal” party leader would not be socially conservative, while 15 percent said they view the future party leader as being “very socially conservative.”
Over one third (33 percent) said that the next leader would ideally be neutral on social issues, with another 14 percent saying they are not sure.
The poll found that it was those who voted for the Conservatives regularly who were more likely to say they wanted the future leader to be “very socially conservative and very economically conservative” than others who have not voted for the party.
Regular party voters, though had a higher likelihood of being in favour of a Conservative Party leader that is more economically conservative, rather than socially conservative.
The poll was made up of 1,003 Canadians from January 27-29, with a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points 19 times out of 20.
Founder and chief data scientist Nik Nanos said that the Tories need to be mindful of the optics of electing a social conservative. With good reason, too. This past election saw old footage of Andrew Scheer discussing gay marriage. The footage went viral, as Scheer’s comments went against the grain of what would be considered “acceptable discourse” by voting blocks the Conservatives could have been attempting to win over.
Nanos went on to say that potential frontrunners such as Peter MacKay and Erin O’Toole are “more traditional Conservative candidates who are more likely to focus on fiscal issues.”
