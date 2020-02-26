Conservative candidate Marilyn Gladu releases platform, commits to lowering taxes
Conservative leadership candidate Marilyn Gladu has released her policy platform. Among other promises, Gladu has pledged to lower taxes for low-income Canadians.
On the economic front, Gladu has pledged to restore “our natural resource sector to a source of pride,” removing provincial trade barriers, and guaranteeing spending reductions. It is not yet clear whether these spending reductions will constitute cuts to social services.
Gladu, like the other leadership candidates, has expressed support of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Once the United Kingdom has left the free-trade bloc, Gladu said she would work to create a “CANZUK” trade deal—although not much further detail was given as to the details of this relationship.
Gladu has also released her climate change plan. Before Gladu entered politics, she worked as a chemical engineer—working to eliminate emissions from major industry.
Unlike some other candidates, Gladu is committed to fulfilling Canada’s Paris commitments for 2030. She plans to do this by tackling emissions from big polluters and will not force a carbon tax.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Peter MacKay flip-flops on marijuana stance, says he won't rescind legalization
Conservative leadership candidate and former Harper minister Peter MacKay has issued a clarification over a previous statement which seemed to suggest that he would repeal marijuana, according to the CBC.
“No, I would not reverse it,” said MacKay to the CBC. “But I am very concerned about the impacts on mental health, on children and mental health generally, impaired driving and other … unintended consequences.”
MacKay went on to say that he was concerned about black market weed, which Trudeau’s legalization was supposed to remedy, however this could also be an argument for more weed shops.
On Feb. 8th, during an interview with a local paper, Peter MacKay said that he didn’t agree with the legalization of cannabis. “There’s now simply more marijuana available to more people, including young people,” said MacKay. I don’t think that’s the most productive and highest priority that a government could pursue.
After this interview, Marijuana enthusiasts began to dig through Stats Canada where they found information that conflicts with some of MacKay’s views. The statistics show that consumption of marijuana in 15- to 17-year-olds has dropped 10 percent since its legalization.
In typically colourful language, MacKay went on to say that legalization was a “back-of-a-napkin promise that the current prime minister had made.”
This is just the latest MacKay campaign setback. Earlier this month, MacKay backtracked on comments about not being sure as PM he would move Canada’s embassy in Israel to Jerusalem. He also abruptly stopped a TV interview with a journalist when asked a question about a tweet that he said he regretted was posted by his campaign team. And this week his campaign manager had to apologize for a tweet that some deemed in poor taste.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
MacKay's campaign manager forced to apologize over pipeline tweet
Peter MacKay’s campaign manager Alex Nuttall has had to apologize over a tweet that seemed to link an invitation to a shooting range with complaints about the anti-pipeline protests.
In his original tweet, Nuttall said “tonight might be the best church service ever. People keep walking up to me to saying the blockade should go down … and then they announced a day at the range for anyone that wants to go.”
This tweet soon created outrage on social media, with many seeing Nuttall’s message as a suggestion for Canadians to “shoot ingenious people.” Nuttall, however, was quickly clarified his tweet, saying “there are two unrelated thoughts that shouldn’t have been communicated together.”
Peter MacKay’s campaign has been plagued with mistakes on social media. A few weeks ago, Mackay had to apologize for a tweet referencing the Prime Minister’s indulgence in yoga, which seemed to make fun of the innocuous activity.
After Nuttall published the apology, he made his Twitter account private.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Trudeau blasted for empty office buildings in downtown Calgary and mine cancellation
Conservative leadership candidate Erin O’Toole has mocked Trudeau, saying that an empty building in Calgary should be renamed the “Trudeau Tower.”
On Sunday, Teck Resources announced it was withdrawing their oilsands mine application after years of political delay from a disinterested Trudeau government. Although Teck Resources diplomatically blamed “political turmoil,” it remains unclear whether the Liberal cabinet would have offered the final approval.
“Teck’s decision to withdraw the Frontier mine application is more devastating news for Albertans, Indigenous people and all Canadians,” said Conservative leadership frontrunner and former Harper minister Peter MacKay to the bad news for economic development.
Thanks, in large part, to the government’s pipeline inaction, the Albertan economy has suffered. In January, for instance, data revealed that Alberta’s economic activity was at its lowest since the 2015-16 recession. As well as this, the province lost more than 18,000 jobs in January, despite the rest of the country adding over 34,000.
“The fact that Teck Resources has publicly announced that it is pulling its application for a $20 billion Frontier oil sands project is further proof that Trudeau cannot or will not fight for Canada and Canadian jobs,” said Conservative MP and leadership candidate Marilyn Gladu, who used to work in the oil and gas industry for years.
As a result of all this, a deep discontent has grown amongst Albertans towards Ottawa—culminating in both a growing separatist movement (Wexit) and the new “Buffalo Declaration.”
Erin O’Toole has been vocal about the damage Trudeau has done to the province. After Teck Resources pulled their application for the oilsands mine in Alberta, O’Toole said “We’re watching our economy crumble as the government stands by.”
“Thousands of jobs, billions of dollars of investment and billions more of government revenue just disappeared because of Trudeau’s failure to uphold the rule of law. ”
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Peter McKay deletes tweet in support of citizens who tore down anti-pipeline blockade
Conservative leadership candidate Peter MacKay is facing some online backlash and general confusion after deleting a tweet supporting fed-up Albertans who tore down a blockade set up by anti-pipeline protestors on an Edmonton railway.
“Glad to see a couple Albertans with a pickup truck can do more for our economy in an afternoon than Justin Trudeau could do in four years,” the tweet read.
The now-deleted tweet referenced a viral confrontation between protestors and counter-protestors which stopped a train in its tracks earlier that day.
Global TV’s Nicole Stillger tweeted “Counter-protestors hauling away the blockade and loading it into this truck.”
There are more and more instances of everyday Canadians confronting blockades throughout Canada.
Earlier today, a Quebec man confronted a group of protestors at a scene which was described as “carnival-like.”
“You are blocking billions of dollars from our economy. A thousand people have just lost their jobs. I don’t care about Legault and Trudeau, what I want is that you leave here safely, that’s all,” said David Skitt to protestors, translated from French.
CN confirmed that it has obtained an injunction to clear blockades on their Saint-Lambert railways.
Social Media