City of Edmonton had children listen to Extinction Rebellion activist on climate change
The City of Edmonton had children listen on numerous occasions to the Extinction Rebellion activist Chris Gusen on the topics ranging from an “Albertan Green New Deal” to environmental activism during Edmonton’s City Hall School initiative.
A source revealed to The Post Millennial that Gusen spoke to these children—who are all in Grade 6—about how to engage in climate activism, why Alberta needs a Green New Deal, and also taught the children about Swedish activist Greta Thunberg.
Children were so concerned about the state of the planet after Gusen’s talk that one grade 6 student wrote him a letter, saying, “Thank you for telling me about climate change, I feel earth’s pain.”
As well as this, a tweet from Edmonton’s City Hall School initiative shows Gusen teaching student’s about Greta Thunberg, telling the children that they should meet with her when she visits the province.
Gusen is a prolific organizer with Climate Justice Edmonton and Extinction Rebellion, and is vocal with his criticism of Jason Kenney’s United Conservative Party in Alberta.
On Twitter, Gusen has stated that policy from the United Conservative Party is “indefensible.” Gusen has also declared that the UCP promotes “conspiracy theories … they don’t have any real arguments left to make.”
Gusen has also retweeted messages with statements like “climate activists … are scared for their lives.” His own tweets contain statements like, “Jason Kenney wearing that ‘I heart mass extinction’ hoody to the Grey Cup was extremely metal.” This came after the Alberta Premier chose to wear a hoodie with the statement “I love Canadian oil and gas” to the CFL final.
Speaking to The Post Millennial, Gusen said, “I have done class visits to the City Hall School program in Edmonton. I’m one of the wide range guest speakers who talk to students about active citizenship. I talk about my work advocating for climate action.”
“Climate change is a topic that’s covered in the Alberta Education Curriculum. Teachers can request that their students’ City Hall School week includes a speaker on that topic. I’m one of the people who gets invited in to talk about it,” Gusen added.
In October of 2019, Gusen was a part of the cohort of environmental activists who blockaded a major bridge in Edmonton during rush hour, causing chaos for Albertan commuters. Police say they were investigating this blockade at the time.
In defence of his actions, Gusen told the National Post that “September’s climate marches showed us that Canadians demand action … Politicians and media have acknowledged the crisis, but they are not telling the truth about the enormity of the climate emergency.”
Speaking to The Post Millennial, Edmonton city councillor Jon Dziadyk said, “Children should be provided with balanced material on a subject so they can form a balanced opinion. If they are fed a diet of only one idea and starved from hearing others, then that can make critical thinking difficult.”
Robotic mule deer used to catch poachers in Alberta
In northwest Alberta, the numbers of mule deer are declining and wildlife officers are taking creative steps to catch poachers.
Surrogate decoys/robotic deer are being used by Alberta Fish and Wildlife after reports of mule deer being shot and left to die have increased. Their actions are part of a two-year project in Goose Lake, Alberta—a hamlet northwest of Edmonton.
In a Facebook post, Fish and Wildlife said, “They’ve determined that in many cases, hunters are incorrectly identifying mule deer as white-tailed deer.”
During the two years that the decoys have been implemented, nine people have shot them and been charged for having a loaded firearm in a vehicle, hunting without a licence or discharging a firearm from a vehicle.
A total of $15,000 in fines has been distributed between the nine people.
According to Fish and Wildlife, the population of mule deer in Goose Lake has had a notable decline over the past decade. The amount of licences they give out has dropped to only 25 per year.
“Draws for special licences are used to help conserve animal populations, and it is very important for a hunter to know the species of the animal that he or she is shooting at,” noted the organization
The Report a Poacher hotline phone number is 1-800-642-3800.
$10 million in cocaine and meth seized by Police in Alberta
Last month, Calgary police worked with the Drumheller RCMP to seize approximately $10 million worth of drugs including cocaine and methamphetamine from a drug trafficker according to CTV News.
In November of 2019, police were given a tip that a Calgary man was possibly involved in transporting drugs across the country. An investigation later took place involving the Gang Enforcement Team.
The suspect was pulled over close to Drumheller, Alberta before being pulled into custody on January 30.
When searching the vehicle, police found:
- 46.9 kg of cocaine with an estimated wholesale value of $2.4 million and about $4.69 million in street value
- 47.5 kg of crystal meth valued at an estimated $2.38 million—$4.75 million in street value
Calgary resident, Jacob Cody Neumann has been charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.
The 33-year-old is scheduled to make an appearance in court on February 7.
CPS Staff Sgt. Kyle Grant said, “Drug traffickers be warned—police agencies from across this country are working together to identify, locate and arrest those who traffic in illicit substances causing significant harm to our communities.”
“Drugs fuel violent crime and investigations such as this address both the drugs and the associated violence. We are committed to working with our policing partners to address enforcement, and with our community partners to support prevention and intervention initiatives for vulnerable Calgarians.”
Alberta economic activity lowest since recession
Recent data concerning Alberta’s economic activity is showing the activity dropping as low as it has been since the 2015-16 recession. This is leading some to wonder if Alberta is currently headed for another recession.
Trevor Tombe, associate professor in economics and research fellow at the University of Calgary shared a chart combining data from Statistics Canada, AER, and CFIB. The chart shows the index of economic activity dropping from 0 near the end of 2018 to around -0.08 to start 2020.
Red Deer Advocate reported ATB financial vice president and chief economist, Todd Hirsch saying, “Our GDP growth for 2020, at the moment, we’ve got 0.9 per cent, so (it’s) very, very weak,” while speaking in Red Deer, Alberta on Jan. 14.
“If we see some better progress on the Keystone XL pipeline or continued progress on the Trans Mountain pipeline, I might be prepared to raise that a little bit, maybe to one or two percent. But overall, 2020 is likely to still feel kind of sluggish.”
“Going into the future, 2021 and beyond, we’ve raised our forecast to somewhere close to two percent, which isn’t too bad. But I think slower growth, between one and three per cent, for Alberta is going to be the new norm.”
“I know we get really focused in Alberta in what’s happening in there here and now, for obvious reasons. Our economy is in a tough spot right at the moment.”
While the idea of a recession is only speculative, Mortgage Broker News reported on Tuesday that a poll taken throughout the province showed that close to 3 of 4 Alberta residents are bracing themselves for a recession in 2020.
Alberta can FORCE Trudeau to renegotiate equalization payments: Report
A new report by the Fraser Institute shows that any province can force other provinces and the federal government to renegotiate the constitution.
In what will be a welcome report to Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, the Fraser Institute made a particular note of equalization payments—finding that the payment system could be restructured.
Speaking to the Fraser Institute, Professor Rainer Knopff stated, “If Alberta charts the correct course, it can bring otherwise reluctant governments to the table to discuss fiscal federalism.”
Equalization has long been a point of contention between Western Canada and Ottawa—so much so, that Premier Kenney is considering a provincial referendum on the subject of removing equalization payments from the constitution. If Kenney is successful, the referendum may trigger the “duty to negotiate” is there is also an element of succession.
Last year, the leader of the Bloc Quebecois, Yves-Francois Blanchet, suggested that Quebec had disproportionally sent money to Quebec to pay for pipelines. In reality, Alberta got the short end of the stick, despite unemployment skyrocketing and industry leaving.
