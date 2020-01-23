China can’t be trusted with coronavirus reporting—SARS is proof
While WHO decided today that it was too early to call the coronavirus a “public health crisis,” the world is now keeping a watchful eye on China, where the virus first originated.
China’s track record when it comes to pandemics is not a good one. In November of 2002, an outbreak of the now well-known SARS virus—which is similar in nature to the new coronavirus—began in China’s Guangdong province, with a population in 133 million. The People’s Republic of China did not notify the WHO until February 10, 2003, reporting that 305 cases including 105 health-care workers, and five deaths.
The People’s Republic, in an effort to hide the truth from its citizens, a common practice used to keep up morale, discouraged the nation’s press from reporting on the SARS outbreak, and even hid reports from the World Health Organization.
China would even go so far as to prevent WHO teams from visiting the Guangdong province where the disease first spread, not allowing entry until April.
The reason for China’s shifty and suspicious behaviour of not disclosing information regarding when plagues and natural disasters (i.e. 2009 earthquake) could be thanks partly to a traditional belief called the Mandate of Heaven. According to the mandate, great disasters like famine, floods, plagues, and earthquakes were a sign from the heavens that the gods were displeased with the current ruler—reluctance to admit this to the public would often lead to civil unrest, as the masses believed the heavens were warning the people of the ruler’s illegitimacy.
The virus continued to spread throughout the world thanks to China’s inaction. In February of 2004, an elderly woman returned to Toronto from Hong Kong. She died after infecting her son, who would go on to spread the disease at Scarborough Grace Hospital, before himself succumbing to the virus.
If Canada were to learn from the past, the country would immediately and unapologetically forbid all direct flights from China to enter Canada. With the knowledge that the virus can spread person-to-person, it’s vital that the country delay the virus’ entry at all costs—though it may already be too late. Two Quebec hospitals are supervising five potential carriers, all of whom recently returned from China.
SARS eventually ended up killing 44 people in Canada, which would make it the only country not in Asia to have deaths from the virus.
We can now see that China is in a full-blown panic regarding the virus. The country has taken several massive steps, including cancelling the world’s busiest travel year, the solar New Year, in the nation’s capital. The country has also put three major cities into quarantine, a massive step which will prevent people from leaving or entering city limits. Plans have also been announced that the city will construct dedicated coronavirus hospitals in just six days time.
The origins of the virus have been traced back to a market in the Wuhan city center, but some have started to question this. With China’s history of dishonesty, is it really that out of the question that the origins lie in something more malevolent?
Take for example the Wuhan maximum security biolab which opened in 2017, one of many planned facilities of that nature across China. According to Nature, Wuhan built a lab to deal with “the world’s most dangerous pathogens,”
According to the Nature article, scientists outside China worried about pathogens escaping, and that “the addition of a biological dimension to geopolitical tensions between China and other nations.”
Whether this had any part in the virus will probably never come to light. But with certainty, Canadians and the world should be wary of any official information released from China’s regime.
Wuhan residents 'dropping in streets' after city is quarantined
New images from Wuhan, China, show residents laying unresponsive on the ground in public areas. The pictures have been posted to Instagram after the residents were told yesterday that they cannot leave the city for fear of the coronavirus spreading more than it already has.
Some locals have started calling the city “zombieland” after the quarantine.
Medics can be seen patrolling the city streets while wearing hazmat suits. The scene has an apocalyptic look to it.
Videos show people collapsing and being treated on the ground as bystanders look on.
So far China has announced 634 cases of the virus and 17 have been deadly. Approximately 20 million people in China are currently on lockdown.
WATCH: Chinese woman eats bat in midst of coronavirus outbreak
A video of a Chinese woman eating a bat in its entirety at a high-end restaurant has gone viral after it is believed they are the source of the coronavirus. There are other videos of Cantonese chefs preparing bat soup.
Emerging in Wuhan, central China, last month the disease has already taken the lives of at least 17 people with more than 590 cases of infection. The city is on complete lockdown according to the Daily Mail.
There is little known about the new strain of virus, other than that it causes pneumonia. Scientists believe it might have spread from snakes or bats to humans.
Coronavirus is linked to the same virus that led to the SARS epidemic in 2003 and leading Chinese virologists fear that this new deadly strain of coronavirus could lead to an outbreak 10 times worse than the previous one.
China has locked down its third city in an attempt to stop the spread of the virus. The major Lunar New Year events that had been planned for Beijing have been cancelled. Train stations have been shut down in Ezhou. In Huanggang, public schools, trains, cinemas and internet cafes have all been temporarily closed down. All flights have been cancelled in Wuhan and citizens are banned from leaving which has caused panic and people to fight over food supplies.
With almost 600 patients currently infected with the disease, officials predict that at least as many as 10,000 more could be undiagnosed in Wuhan alone. Experts say no virus has spread this quickly since SARS.
Chinese officials are showering the streets with gas in hopes of disinfecting entire streets at a time and roadside quarantine tents are leaving many residents in great fear of what is to come. One resident described the feeling of the city as ‘the end of the world’ in a recent BBC interview.
The coronavirus has left China as well due to travellers who’ve landed in the U.K. and the U.S. One man landed in Washington state from China and was infected with the virus but was not diagnosed until Monday, five days after he returned from China. He is said to have had close contact with at least 16 people within that time period. He is now been quarantined. The main fear is that the virus will mutate and become even deadlier.
An increasing amount of pressure is being placed on the World Health Organization to declare the coronavirus as a public health emergency crisis such as Ebola or Zika were in the past. Wuhan’s Health Commission has reported the city is full of patients with a high fever and that hospital beds are in short supply.
British government ministers have issued a shutdown on flights from Wuhan and are effectively quarantining any passengers entering the country from China. One professor warned that the death rate from coronavirus holds a semblance to the 1918 pandemic of Spanish Flu which took the lives of more than 50 million people.
What data is known thus far about the coronavirus suggests that one in fifty people who contract it will die.
Canadian hospitals monitoring five for coronavirus who recently travelled from China
Six people in Quebec are being monitored in hospitals in Quebec City and Montreal for coronavirus, according to a provincial health ministry spokesperson.
The six people had recently travelled to China and are all displaying symptoms of the Wuhan virus, though it is still unknown whether or not it could be a different respiratory virus.
Five of the people are still being monitored, while a sixth has tested negative and has been discharged from the hospital. Officials did not say which hospitals the patients are being held in.
“The Minister of Health and Social Services wishes to reassure the population and to recall that, as the epidemiological situation is evolving rapidly, the necessary measures have been taken to diagnose cases that could arise in Quebec,” the ministry said in a statement to CTV News.
Airport officials are also doing their due diligence to monitor travellers from China and Thailand, two countries that are considered “under surveillance.”
The ministry did note that the global risk for Canadians abroad and returning remains low, as cases diagnosed outside of China are few.
Though the risk of contraction remains low, Canada’s chief public health officer said that all airports in Canada with direct flights from China would screen passengers as a preventative measure.
It is suspected that the virus can be transmitted between people. In China, over 400 cases of the virus have been confirmed, with 17 people dead.
For more information on the coronavirus, click here.
CORONAVIRUS: Public transportation and airport shut down in Wuhan to contain virus
The city of Wuhan in China has been quarantined by the Chinese government. The cities public transportation and airport are being shut down to contain the coronavirus which was first detected in Wuhan. So far 17 people have died because of the virus and 500 others have become sick.
According to Fox News, warnings have been issued to travellers by health agencies in other countries. Enhanced screening procedures have also been implemented in many countries for flights coming in from the Wuhan area.
China is under scrutiny because officials did not release all of the information they had on the virus when it was first discovered. The health officials in China maintained that only 41 people had been infected for weeks. They said there were a very small number of deaths related to the virus.
Lower level officials have reportedly been cautioned not to cover up any known spreading of the virus which is thought to be able to pass between humans.
The country was also accused of covering up the severity of the SARS virus which took place between 2002 and 2003. The virus killed 770 after infecting approximately 8,000. The public did not learn about the virus until around five months after it was noticed.
It has been reported that including the U.S., five countries outside of China have announced cases of the coronavirus.
Symptoms of the virus include a cough, fever and shortness of breath. The National Institute of Health says that they are currently in the early stages of making a vaccine for the virus.
