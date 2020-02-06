Censored.tv banned from Instagram and Facebook
Censored.tv, formerly FreeSpeech.tv, founded by Vice co-founder and Proud Boy founder Gavin McInnes, has been banned across all Facebook-owned platforms, namely Facebook and Instagram.
The platform, which has roughly 15,000 monthly subscribers, is popular for its hosts, who have mostly been banned from popular platforms like Twitter and YouTube—including Gavin McInnes, Milo Yiannopolous, Joe Biggs, Laura Loomer, and Soph.
According to a reliable source, the platform’s Instagram and Facebook pages along with anyone closely related to the show, as well including show engineer Ryan Katsu Rivera, has been banned. Twitter accounts for the platform have not yet been banned.
Additionally, it is now impossible to send the link for censored.tv through Instagram and Facebook personal messages and DMs.
The network is known for frequently bringing on left-wing guests on the network’s former namesake, Free Speech, wherein McInnes hosts two guests, “a liberal and a non-liberal, as they all discuss recent events.”
Notable left-wing guests include political activist Cornel West, academic Michael Eric Dyson, activist Marc Lamont Hill, and actress and producer Gina Belafonte. Yiannopolous’ show has also hosted Puerto Rican trans-woman Mrs. Wilkes.
When asked by The Post Millennial why the network has been met with such censorship, Friday Night’s Alright host Milo Yiannopolous responded, “Facebook had no choice but to suppress it ahead of the 2020 elections. The Democrat minority coalition was already fracturing. One glance at my show—the most diverse chat show in the world—and non-white America might finally start voting in its own interests, spelling catastrophe for the left.”
“You can’t even say ‘I hate the alcoholic, bed-wetting neo-Nazi warlords at http://censored.tv’ in a private DM to a friend,” he added. “What an amazing compliment and admission of fear and respect from Menlo Park.”
Network founder Gavin McInnes told The Gateway Pundit the decision to censor was anti-American. “This is clearly big tech trying to deny the right to a platform. They are for the DNC and against free speech — which ultimately means they are against America,” McInnes said. “Punishing me is not enough. Now they want to punish anyone who goes near me. They think this is going to help them win 2020, but they’ve already lost.”
A Laura Loomer fan page was also unable to post an image with a link to the website on it, reports The Gateway Pundit.
Additionally, The Post Millennial and The Gateway Pundit’s articles on the matter cannot be shared onto Facebook.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
WATCH: Exclusive interview with CPC candidate Marilyn Gladu
This week, The Post Millennial had the opportunity to interview Conservative MP Marilyn Gladu, who is running for leadership of the Conservative Party of Canada. In a wide-ranging interview, Gladu pledged to review the CBC mandate, scrap Justin Trudeau’s $600 million media bailout, and said she “totally opposes” the Liberal’s gun ban.
Gladu was quick to condemn the mainstream media as “biased”—later pledging to scrap Justin Trudeau’s $600 million media bailout, which has proved to be a sore source of contention for Conservative members of Parliament.
The leadership vote itself will be taking place in Toronto on June 27. As a result of the sheer longevity of this campaign, Gladu—who considers herself the “dark horse” candidate—will have plenty of time to convince the Conservative members that she is a serious alternative to Peter MacKay and Erin O’Toole.
Gladu said she would review the CBC’s mandate: “Increasingly, with people being able to stream content, [Canadians] are choosing what they want to watch and we have to let them have their choice, and the CBC mandate should be reviewed.”
Gladu has been vocal about her plan to enlarge the Conservative Party base, believing it to be a necessary component of any general election victory. Gladu believes there were “issues with the leadership” under Andrew Scheer, which proved to be unsustainable for a party hoping to govern.
“Polices that we came out with [in the 2019 general election] did not resonate with Canadians, and we saw a lot of negativity on the climate change plan.”
“We know that Andrew Scheer struggled: he seemed uncomfortable to talk about abortion and the LGBTQ. Canadians are at a place where these things shouldn’t be what we’re focussing on. We have bigger problems in the country,” Gladu added.
Gladu is also a registered gun owner, which should help her in courting the significant contingent of the Conservative base who are fellow gun owners, many of them making up the over 140,000 upset Canadians who signed a record-breaking petition calling for the Liberals to give up on their ham-fisted gun ban.
“I’m totally opposed to [the Liberal gun ban],” said Gladu.
“The problem in Canada, is that 95 percent of gun crime is guns used illegally or illegal guns. Putting laws in place doesn’t work because criminals don’t obey the law. If you put a handgun law in place, the criminal won’t obey that.”
Before entering politics, Gladu worked as an engineer for Dow Chemical for over two decades. She was first elected in 2015 and served as a chair of the Standing Committee on Status of Women.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
BREAKING: Tory MP alleges a CPC leadership campaign is 'promising nominations' for support
Conservative MP Scott Reid alleged on Twitter that a Conservative leadership campaign is offering nominations in exchange for support.
Reid stated that “this tactic is highly divisive, and has no place in a leadership campaign that should be characterized by civility.”
The other implication is that this alleged shady dealing would result in retribution on Conservative MPs who didn’t support this leadership candidate if they win the leadership contest.
Top leadership candidates Peter MacKay, Erin O’Toole and Marilyn Gladu quickly disavowed the tactic.
MacKay spoke out on Twitter that his campaign never offered the quid pro quo and that they “absolutely disavow this practice.”
O’Toole said that this was “an absolute insult to the grassroots members and the principles of fairness and democracy.”
Marilyn Gladu thanked Reid for bringing this allegation to light. She went on to say that “it should not be used as a tactic to barter support!”
Reid did not immediately respond to request for comment from The Post Millennial.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Man who threatened San Francisco GOP chairman identified as school social worker
A protestor recorded threatening to harm a San Francisco GOP chairman in a viral video has been identified as a local hip-hop DJ and public school social worker.
Stefan Goldstone, who performs as “DJ Sake-1,” accosted John Dennis, 56, last Saturday at the Civic Center in downtown San Francisco during a cleanup event organized by Trump-supporting activist, Scott Pressler. Mr. Dennis is running as the Republican candidate against Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.
In a clip posted on Mr. Dennis’ Twitter account, he speaks to the agitated man who confronts him.
“Why are you so angry? I don’t understand. I’m just here chatting with you,” Mr. Dennis asks. “You probably disagree with me, but I disagree with you.”
Mr. Goldstone responds: “No, I actually want you dead … because you’re a piece of s—. You’re racist.”
Mr. Dennis replies, “You don’t know one thing about me. I grew up in a public housing project.”
Mr. Goldstone tells Mr. Dennis to go back to where he came from in an exchange and steps close to his face. “Bro, I’mma catch you when all the cameras aren’t around and I’m gonna f— you up,” he says.
Mr. Dennis says he has not yet reported the incident to police. Other video recorded at the scene shows Mr. Goldstone cursing at and flipping off different people.
“Mr. Goldstone has anger management issues and is clearly capable of violence,” Mr. Dennis says in a statement to The Post Millennial. “While he’s roaming the streets I have to be aware of my surroundings in case I have to defend myself. I’m even more concerned about the safety of my family.”
Mr. Goldstone was previously profiled on a local San Francisco blog about his music and housing activism. In 2016, he spoke about how he was allegedly mistreated by his landlord, who he said issued him eviction notices for nuisance. “[I admit] my apartment could definitely use a cleaning, but in order to meet the nuisance statute says that it has to be some sort of like some kind of danger or annoyance to the neighbour or people around,” he said at the time.
Mr. Goldstone performs frequently in the Bay Area as a DJ and has reportedly been the opening act for hip-hop stars Mos Def and Kanye West. He currently works as a social worker for the San Francisco Unified School District. On social media, he expresses support for left-wing revolutions.
The clean-up organized last weekend by conservative figures attracted protest and criticism from far-left activists and politicians. They claimed the event was racist and stigmatizing to homeless people. Several dozen protestors, some masked, showed up to confront the volunteers.
One of the most vocal critics of the event is Matt Haney, who serves on the city and county’s Board of Supervisors.
“There is a shameful stupid ignorant dehumanizing right wing political stunt in Civic Center today,” Mr. Haney tweeted. “Hateful Trump groups saying they are going to ‘clean up’ San Francisco. Be on high alert, vigilant and look out for each other.”
Mr. Haney represents District 6, which includes some of San Francisco’s neighbourhoods with the highest crime and homelessness rates. He later deleted his tweet after it emerged that one of the clean-up volunteers had been robbed and assaulted by masked protestors. The victim, Ryan, who does not want his surname published, reported the incident to police.
Stefan Goldstone has been reached for comment.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
WATCH: Climate protestors converge on Liberal cabinet minister's Toronto office
Anti-pipeline activists descended upon Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland’s downtown Toronto office Thursday evening. They were there to protest the early morning raid of an anti-pipeline camp in northern B.C. this morning.
Protestors chanted “From Turtle Island to Palestine, colonization is a crime,” “No justice, no peace. F*ck these racist police,” “Pipelines kill,” “How do you spell racist? R-C-M-P!” and other anti-government and law enforcement slogans.
At least four protestors were arrested in B.C. this morning on traditional Wet’suwet’en territory as the police worked to enforce a Coastal GasLink court-ordered injunction.
CBC previously reported that “more than a dozen RCMP officers moved in past the police checkpoint on Morice Forest Service Road in the pitch dark well before dawn on Thursday.”
In an earlier statement, the RCMP said, “The RCMP’s planning for potential enforcement has been ongoing to ensure the right resources were present, briefed, and trained to support a measured and scalable approach in keeping everyone safe.”
This story is developing and will be updated.
Social Media