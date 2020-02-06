Censored.tv banned from Instagram and Facebook 

You have 10 free articles left today, enjoy reading.

Censored.tv, formerly FreeSpeech.tv, founded by Vice co-founder and Proud Boy founder Gavin McInnes, has been banned across all Facebook-owned platforms, namely Facebook and Instagram.

The platform, which has roughly 15,000 monthly subscribers, is popular for its hosts, who have mostly been banned from popular platforms like Twitter and YouTube—including Gavin McInnes, Milo Yiannopolous, Joe Biggs, Laura Loomer, and Soph.

According to a reliable source, the platform’s Instagram and Facebook pages along with anyone closely related to the show, as well including show engineer Ryan Katsu Rivera, has been banned. Twitter accounts for the platform have not yet been banned.

Additionally, it is now impossible to send the link for censored.tv through Instagram and Facebook personal messages and DMs.

The network is known for frequently bringing on left-wing guests on the network’s former namesake, Free Speech, wherein McInnes hosts two guests, “a liberal and a non-liberal, as they all discuss recent events.”

Notable left-wing guests include political activist Cornel West, academic Michael Eric Dyson, activist Marc Lamont Hill, and actress and producer Gina Belafonte. Yiannopolous’ show has also hosted Puerto Rican trans-woman Mrs. Wilkes.

When asked by The Post Millennial why the network has been met with such censorship, Friday Night’s Alright host Milo Yiannopolous responded, “Facebook had no choice but to suppress it ahead of the 2020 elections. The Democrat minority coalition was already fracturing. One glance at my show—the most diverse chat show in the world—and non-white America might finally start voting in its own interests, spelling catastrophe for the left.”

A screenshot from Milo Yiannopolous’s show Friday Night’s All Right with guest Mrs. Wilkes

“You can’t even say ‘I hate the alcoholic, bed-wetting neo-Nazi warlords at http://censored.tv’ in a private DM to a friend,” he added. “What an amazing compliment and admission of fear and respect from Menlo Park.”

Network founder Gavin McInnes told The Gateway Pundit the decision to censor was anti-American. “This is clearly big tech trying to deny the right to a platform. They are for the DNC and against free speech — which ultimately means they are against America,” McInnes said. “Punishing me is not enough. Now they want to punish anyone who goes near me. They think this is going to help them win 2020, but they’ve already lost.”

A Laura Loomer fan page was also unable to post an image with a link to the website on it, reports The Gateway Pundit.

Additionally, The Post Millennial and The Gateway Pundit’s articles on the matter cannot be shared onto Facebook.