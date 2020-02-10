Trending

CBC pulls out of Omar Khadr speaking event in Halifax
Nico Johnson, 42 mins ago 1 min read  

The CBC has pulled its participation from an event featuring the convicted terrorist Omar Khadr at Dalhousie University in Halifax on Monday.

Nahlah Ayed, who hosts the CBC program Ideas, decided to opt out of the event, choosing to explore the subject “at another time in a different way.”

