Cancelled yoga summit: New details from Trudeau’s India trip
An exclusive report from Global News revealed that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had planned to do a public yoga session with Indian Prime Minister Nahendra Modi and other prominent officials during his now-infamous trip to India.
Trudeau’s trip to India was marred by what seemed to be endless photo-ops of him in costume. New documents unearthed By Global reveal that one more photo-op had been planned that never came to fruition.
Indian Prime Minister Nahendra Modi, Trudeau and his wife Sophie, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland and some Bollywood celebrities were scheduled to do a public yoga session.
It was to be an hour-long yoga session at dawn, with television cameras and press to boot, that would take place at Humayan’s Tomb in Delhi. The tomb is from the 16th century and is one of India’s most important cultural treasures.
Referred to as the “Yoga Summit”, it was cancelled just before Trudeau left Canada, however.
Prime Minister Nahendra Modi, an avid yoga enthusiast wanted to do the yoga session in an attempt to improve Canada-India relations, according to the detailed to page note prepared for Trudeau. Modi begins his day with a one-hour session.
“Promoting yoga globally has been a soft power priority for Prime Minister Modi,” bureaucrats wrote in a briefing note for Trudeau.
A copy of the briefing was included in the 300-page briefing book given to Freeland so she could prepare to accompany Trudeau on the trip. The briefing book was eventually granted to Global News nearly two years after it had been requested, however much of it had been redacted by bureaucrats.
The United Nations General Assembly declared June 21 the annual International Day of Yoga which was under the guidance of Modi back in 2015
It was believed that the morning yoga session involving the two prime ministers would be useful as an event to “demonstrate people-to-people ties through sports” and “deepen [the] relationship with Prime Minister Modi through sharing his personal love for yoga and supporting India’s yoga cultural diplomacy.”
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Sobey's calls it quits on plastic bags
Sobey’s has announced that it will no longer carry plastic bags in their stores as of Jan. 31. It will be the first national grocer to do so.
“There was a mourning period of people from July when we made the announcement,” said Violet MacLeod, a spokesperson for Sobeys Inc.
“We did hear a lot of nostalgia, a lot of, ‘What will I put in my boots?’ … but we’ve had six months go by and people are accepting the change.”
Sobey’s first made the announcement back in July of 2019 from all 255 locations. There are officially the first nation-wide grocery store to take such action. This simple action will eliminate the production of 225 million plastic bags a year, according to CBC.
“It’s important for us to step up and listen to what Canadians have been asking for and work to reduce that avoidable plastic and this plastic bag elimination is just a first step on that journey,” said MacLeod.
Currently Canadians go through approximately 15 billion plastic bags annually according to the government. Trudeau announced announced a nationwide ban on single use plastics last year that is to be implemented by 2021. This would include bags, straws, and cutlery among other things.
The first province to ban the use of plastic bags was Prince Edwards Island followed by Newfoundland and Nova Scotia with plans to have full implementation by the end of the year. Vancouver has also brought in the ban to take effect in 2021 as well as Prince Albert, Saskatchewan approved the ban this week which will begin Aug. 1.
In lieu of the plastic bag ban, paper bags will be the most sustainable option according to MacLeod. Consumers in Quebec are encouraged to bring reusable containers for their shopping needs.
Some stores, such as Walmart have been charing customer five cents to reduce customers use of them as far back as 2016. The company said that the surcharge resulted in 50 per cent less people using plastic bags since. They project that number will be eradicated completely by 2025.
Loblaws released a statement saying it’s en route to reducing the plastic packaging of its products as well, in addition to the selling of plastic bags. Some of their individual locations have made the decision to remove plastic bags altogether.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Radical NDP MP Niki Ashton sides with Venezuelan communist dictator
Niki Ashton has shared her disapproval of Trudeau’s meeting with Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido on Twitter. Ashton referred to the meeting as “shameful” and said it was the “opposite of supporting peace and democracy.”
Juan Guaido has declared himself Interim President of Venezuela and has gained the support of over 50 nations, including Canada, the US and UK. He met with Trudeau on Monday. Trudeau noted that the meeting would cover “the importance of democracy & the need for a peaceful, Venezuelan-led transition toward free & fair elections as soon as possible.”
Ashton has made it clear in several cases that she is not a fan of Trudeau’s actions. Many people who responded to Ashton’s tweet were surprised and confused that Ashton preferred Maduro.
The political crisis began in Venezuela when Hugo Chavez was president and has continued ever since. Juan Guaido is currently touring to several countries in order to gain more support over Maduro. Guaido left the country without permission from the country’s Supreme Court, who politically sides with Maduro.
Some topics Ashton’s often speaks of include income inequality, high tuition and Palestinian rights. Some have characterized her of being obsessed with identity politics and being very politically correct.
In an interview with a website titled In Defence of Marxism Ashton talked about how important socialism is to her. She said, “I think it’s incumbent on us to take the word back into the movement. I was one of the MP’s at the time who opposed removing the word socialism from the NDP constitution. We need to take it back, not only in word, but in principle.”
Guaido has recently thanked Canada for supporting him on his tour for the “restoration of democracy and human rights” throughout Venezuela.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Trudeau government still butchering civil servant payment system file
Conservative Party of Canada MPs continue to scold the Trudeau Liberals over the government’s shoddy Phoenix pay system during Monday’s question period in Ottawa, the first in 2020.
More than 98,000 civil servants still owe sums of money to the federal government after being overpaid by the abysmal system that has costed the government hundreds of millions. The Liberals, who could not answer how much money was owed, revealed the report Monday.
The Phoenix system was so broken that tens of thousands of federal workers were either underpaid, overpaid, or not paid at all—financially ruining some civil servants.
These sweeping problems have still remained unresolved by both civil servants and the Trudeau government.
Conservative MP (Edmonton-Griesbach) Kerry Diotte told the house of commons that 98,249 workers owed the government money. As well as this, the total median overpayment was around $1,383.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Trudeau's cabinet FORCING through gun laws as quickly as possible
Trudeau’s cabinet is pushing through anti-gun legislation as quickly as possible, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
Speaking to reporters, Public Safety Minister Bill Blair stated, “There is no greater urgency than making sure our community is safe.”
The Liberal’s handgun ban will involve banning “assault rifles”, adding more regulations to the storage of firearms, and introducing a system that flags those who buy guns. As well as this, Trudeau hopes to “limit the glorification of violence by changing the way firearms are advertised, marketed and sold in Canada.”
Minister Blair has stated his intention to push through the bill as quickly as possible despite concerns from lawyers over potentially shoddy legislation. This legislation, for instance, may incriminate legal gun-owners through opaque red tape.
The Liberals are planning to push the legislation without through an order in council that avoids debate and any public consultation.
Blair’s office did not respond to request for comment last week after a petition to parliament calling the Liberals to scrap the new gun legislation received over 100,000 signatures from upset Canadians.
Social Media