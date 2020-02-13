Canadians want less social conservatism, more fiscal conservatism: Poll
Conservatives are turning their backs on social conservatives and are instead setting their sights on more fiscal cons, according to a new poll by Nanos Research.
According to the poll, conducted for The Globe and Mail, 33 percent of Canadians said the “ideal” party leader would not be socially conservative, while 15 percent said they view the future party leader as being “very socially conservative.”
Over one third (33 percent) said that the next leader would ideally be neutral on social issues, with another 14 percent saying they are not sure.
The poll found that it was those who voted for the Conservatives regularly who were more likely to say they wanted the future leader to be “very socially conservative and very economically conservative” than others who have not voted for the party.
Regular party voters, though had a higher likelihood of being in favour of a Conservative Party leader that is more economically conservative, rather than socially conservative.
The poll was made up of 1,003 Canadians from January 27-29, with a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points 19 times out of 20.
Founder and chief data scientist Nik Nanos said that the Tories need to be mindful of the optics of electing a social conservative. With good reason, too. This past election saw old footage of Andrew Scheer discussing gay marriage. The footage went viral, as Scheer’s comments went against the grain of what would be considered “acceptable discourse” by voting blocks the Conservatives could have been attempting to win over.
Nanos went on to say that potential frontrunners such as Peter MacKay and Erin O’Toole are “more traditional Conservative candidates who are more likely to focus on fiscal issues.”
Erin O'Toole pledges to protect Canadian history, says cancel culture is like 'cultural marxism'
Conservative leadership candidate Erin O’Toole has pledged to preserve Canadian history from cancel culture, saying that the “left has become so loud that it’s almost like a cultural marxism.”
Speaking to The Post Millennial, O’Toole went on to add that “they try and impose a viewpoint and attack those who disagree with that viewpoint … they really try to change and erase history when we should be embrace history and learn from it.”
O’Toole has been vocal in his opposition to cancel culture. In January, O’Toole took Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to task over his decision to remove Hector Langevin’s name from the Prime Minister’s Office.
Speaking on this subject with The Post Millennial, O’Toole said, “I was the one who took on Justin Trudeau for taking Hector Langevin’s name off of the Prime Minister’s Office—one of only two Francophone Father’s of Confederation.”
“He was involved in all of the conferences that led to Canada. Trudeau stripped his name off, which was just symbolism as opposed to actually tackling challenges facing Indigenous Canadians today,” he added.
In 2017, O’Toole also condemned the Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario (EFTO) for pushing to remove Sir John A. MacDonald’s name from schools.”
“All politicians are flawed,” said O’Toole. “But Sir John A. MacDonald did incredible things to forge together a new country here on the North American continent that has turned into the best country in the world in my view. We should be proud about that, and we should learn from it.”
“Whether it was people changing the words in our national anthem, taking down statues, I’ve been a voice that for many years has been fighting this fight against what we now know as cancel culture and I’m proud as a Conservative to have done that.”
Leslyn Lewis officially enters Conservative leadership race
Leslyn Lewis has officially entered the race to become the next leader of the Conservative Party of Canada on Wednesday.
In a statement on her campaign website, Lewis said, “I am running to be the leader of the Conservative Party of Canada because Canadians can and should expect much more from their leaders.”
Lewis has not previously served as an elected office and works as a lawyer in Toronto.
Originally from Jamaica, Lewis moved with her parents to Toronto and has since had a successful career. Since rumours began that Lewis may consider entering the contest, the lawyer has been vocal on Twitter.
Lewis is a social conservative—being endorsed by a the Campaign Life Coalition, which is a pro-life pressure group who wields substantial power in previous Conservative leadership contests.
Up until now, only Erin O’Toole and Peter Mackay have officially entered the leadership contest, although MP Marilyn Gladu and several other candidates are actively campaigning for the role.
Conservative leadership candidates speak out on #ShutDownCanada
Over the last week, major parts of Canada’s infrastructure have been at a standstill due to blockades erected by activists opposed to the Coastal GasLink pipeline being built in Northern British Columbia.
In Vancouver Island, protesters erected barricades to stop cars from accessing public highways. In Vancouver proper, 57 demonstrators were arrested after judges granted an injunction to remove a blockade that had stopped workers from entering the Port of Vancouver.
Likewise, in Ontario, protestors decided to occupy the office of the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations in Toronto—chanting slogans like, “Canada is an illegitimate, violent, colonialist state.”
More worryingly, however, demonstrators blocked the train tracks in Belleville, Ontario, bringing all freight and passenger trains between Canada’s two largest cities and the nations capital to a halt.
The protests have effectively paralyzed Canada’s infrastructure. As a result of this, and with the Conservative Party’s leadership election picking up steam, Canadians deserve to know where the prospective leaders of Canada’s official opposition stand on the issue of the day.
Marilyn Gladu
When The Post Millennial reached out to Gladu, she stated that “this is an illegal protest and the rule of law must be enforced.”
“Keep in mind many of the activists are not even from this region or First Nation people. While we must consult and take action to address First Nations concerns, the rule of law is paramount as is the safety of Canadians,” Gladu added.
Erin O’Toole
Erin O’Toole has made his stance clear on both Twitter and in a comment to The Post Millennial, telling Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to “stop the illegal blockades.”
When O’Toole spoke to The Post Millennial, the Durham MP said, “We need to be telling Canadians why our natural resource and energy projects are in the national interest. Justin Trudeau has waffled on why the resource sector is important. He never sells Canada’s position as an energy superpower in the world. And now look where we are.”
O’Toole went on to add that he saw “people are using #ShutDownCanada and accusing the RCMP of apartheid, which is ridiculous and an insult to our brave men and women in uniform. There are protests escalating to blockades that stop people from going to work or seeing their families.”
“This is extremely disruptive and we must enforce court injunctions. The rule of law must be upheld.”
Rick Peterson
Rick Peterson has been vocal about his policy platform, and he is similarly vocal in his comments over #ShutDownCanada.
“The world is watching and waiting to see how Canada reacts. Will the Liberal government defend the rule of law? Will it stand up to those who disrupt, delay and try to kill responsible resource development with illegal protests?”
“It’s clear what the response should be. Clear the tracks. Now. Any delay in getting this done will only encourage more of the same. It is time to be bold,” said Peterson.
Peter MacKay
Peter MacKay has not yet made a comment on the recent #ShutDownCanada protests, nor did he respond to The Post Millennial’s messages in time for this article’s publication.
Having said this, MacKay has expressed approval over similar energy projects like TeckMine in Alberta.
MacKay has also stated on Twitter that he welcomed the Trans Mountain Pipeline. MacKay further added, “The removal of any remaining barriers to the construction of the Trans Mountain Pipeline is great news for Alberta.”
The Conservative Party of Canada must broaden its base
A sailboat is said to be in irons when the sails are unable to generate power and have stopped in a no-go zone. The wind is at that point working against the boat.
It is critical to look at the dynamic demographic change of our country and where the Conservative Party of Canada and our base is in relation to this change. It is clear we may soon be in such a position as irons, sailing directly into the winds of demography. However, if we are able to effectively expand our base and gain new Conservative voters, we will be able to turn our party around and use the demographic shifts to fill our sails. I am not an identity politics advocate. What I am concerned about, and the purpose of this article, is to make the point that regardless of one’s background, faith, gender, sexual orientation, generation or ethnicity, Canadians must feel welcome on our big Conservative boat.
But there is a bit of a problem with diversity and inclusion in our party. Currently, one only need look at our caucus during question time to realize that the party does not reflect the composition of modern Canada. Considering the shifting national demographics, this is a serious issue. Following the result of the 2019 federal election, it is evident that we cannot form a government as a party unless we win more seats in the Greater Toronto Area (the “GTA”). The GTA is one of the most diverse regions in the country. According to Canada’s 2016 census, 48.76% of people living in the GTA identify as a visible minority. Having grown up in a diplomatic background and having lived in several different cities and countries, I appreciate how the diversity of the GTA enriches all our lives in ways that can only be experienced in a few other cities in the world. I believe this diversity presents a wonderful opportunity for our party. By expanding, deepening and diversifying our base, we will indeed gain more votes. Just as importantly, we will acquire new volunteers. We will be able to raise more funds. More diverse perspectives will enable us to craft stronger and better policies.
Many people from immigrant backgrounds are in fact conservative in outlook and so are more closely aligned with the values of our party such as fiscal conservativism, opportunity, self-reliance, faith and family. Moreover, many new Canadians have escaped political tyranny and economic injustice that is the antithesis of conservative tenets such as: respect for the rule of law; robust capitalism; fairness; and personal freedom. Our principles are inherently Canadian values and are the reason that for so many generations, people have sought to build lives here.
I am a proponent of ‘one-nation’, inclusive, conservatism that originated under former Conservative British Prime Minister Benjamin Disraeli. ‘One-nation’ conservatism involves a strong commitment to social, political, and economic inclusion as well as the preservation and promotion of traditional national principles and established institutions. This combination of ideals was fostered in Canada by notable conservatives such as John Diefenbaker and Robert Stanfield. I know that today, these beliefs are held by most Canadians also.
Another former Conservative British Prime Minister, David Cameron, was defeated after his first run for parliament in 1997. Upon reflecting on his loss, he realized that the Labour Party landslide victory was an indication of how much the UK had changed and that the UK Conservative Party needed to adapt. I was studying in Durham, England in 2009 when after 12 years in the political wilderness, the UK Conservative Party finally came back to power by forming a minority government. This breakthrough was partly due to the fact that the party had become more representative of Britain. This success and strategy were built upon over the years. Common sense conservative policies were adhered to and “one-nation” Tory themes were employed. As a result, in December 2019, the party under the leadership of Boris Johnson secured its best election result since 1987. Seats were won in some of the staunchest Labour Party ridings. For example, the UK Conservative Party won in what was the very safe Labour Party seat of Sedgefield. This was the former riding of Tony Blair, the Labour Party’s longest-serving prime minister.
So, how do we ensure that more Canadians not only cast their vote for the Conservative Party of Canada but also become part of our base? First, we must persistently and actively pursue inclusion. We cannot win hearts and minds if diverse communities are seen as only passengers; they must also become part of the crew of our big Conservative boat. Second, as a millennial, I believe we must work to reach out more, particularly to younger people who overwhelmingly voted for progressive parties in the 2019 federal election. This is important. Millennials comprised the largest voting bloc in the last election. Young people must be persuaded that Conservative ideals have everything to do with tolerance, inclusion, diversity and opportunity. Opening doors of opportunity has always been crucial to building wealth and generating economic growth. Young people understand this and want the opportunity to do better than their parents.
Therefore, I believe that most Canadians are “one-nation” conservatives: they believe in greater social, political, and economic inclusion for all; they believe in our core national principles as a country such as peace, order and good governance; and they have a healthy respect for our national institutions. As Conservatives we win when we successfully sell our values, as the victories of Brian Mulroney and Stephen Harper show. With full sails that are powered by the vibrant and diverse make-up of our country, our big Conservative boat will be propelled forward. Our destination will be victory.
William Luke is the principal lawyer of Luke Law Firm, a Toronto, Ontario based criminal defence firm. He stood as a nomination contestant of the Conservative Party of Canada for the 2019 federal election in the riding of Eglinton-Lawrence.
