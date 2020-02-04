Canadians STILL waiting to be evacuated from China
As the coronavirus continues to spread throughout China, Canadians are still waiting to be flown out of the country and return to Canada.
The Canadian government has mentioned that they will be sending a plane to China in order to evacuate. It has recently been reported that there are more Canadians wanting to fly out of China than the one plane can hold. Trudeau has said they are still looking into sending a second plane.
Some people are not happy with the time it is taking for the Canadian government to evacuate Canadians as many countries have taken evacuation measures to return their citizens from the country already. The US and France have already each sent two plane loads home from the province.
CTV News has reported that about 325 Canadians await the flight in the province of Hubei. Canadians who are showing symptoms of the virus will not be able to board the flight. The death toll for the virus is now over 20,000 and there are approximately 425 deaths.
There are now over 25 countries and territories where the virus has been confirmed. Two coronavirus deaths have been confirmed outside of China.
According to Global Affairs Canada, the original plane is supposed to touch down in Trenton, Ontario at the Canadian Forces Base after the flight leaves China. It has been planned that the passengers stay at the base for two weeks and receive medical observation during that time. Health screenings will take place as Canadians leave Hubei as well as during the flight.
WATCH: Liberal MP admits government STILL doesn't have coronavirus plan
Liberal rookie Member of Parliament Lenore Zann on Thursday evening said that the Trudeau government still hasn’t come up with plans to deal with the coronavirus—even after WHO declared it a global health emergency—and bring back Canadians from China who are asking for the Canadian government’s help
“I’m telling you that they don’t know yet. We’re working on it right now,” Zann said on a political panel to baffled host Evan Solomon.
Earlier in the discussion Solomon took her to task for coming on a national news program and seeming to be prepared.
“I say buy masks, buy gloves, try to make sure you don’t touch anything… That’s what I’m saying…” said Zann.
“Your the government representative. Are you freelancing on fundamental issues on global health? I mean it, because I want the Government of Canada’s view,” Solomon responded.
“I don’t know what Government of Canada’s views are regarding gloves and masks, but I do know that they’re available. And I do know that people are concerned who are travelling, and I think that they need to look after themselves,” Zann responded.
“…You can’t tell us the government’s position, you can’t tell us when the plane is going to get [to China], you can’t tell us about quarantine…” Solomon said in disbelief.
Zann then admitted the government still didn’t have a plan in place.
On Sunday CTV aired an interview with Liberal Minister of Health Patty Hajdu.
“So, right now we’re working on a plan in terms of where we’ll bring people. Obviously people live in all different parts of the country. Some people may not even have a residence in Canada because they’ve been working Wuhan or Hubei, or they’ve been there as a student. So those details are getting worked out as we speak,” Hajdu said regarding at least 160 Canadians asking for the federal government’s assistance returning home.
The US and other Western countries have already successfully brought homes their citizens from China.
Trudeau government looking to force news outlets to get government licences
Canadian Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault suggested news media in Canada should be regulated, requiring news outlets in Canada to be licenced.
“If you’re a distributor of content in Canada and obviously if you’re a very small media organization the requirement probably wouldn’t be the same if you’re Facebook, or Google. There would have to be some proportionality embedded into this,” Guilbeault told Evan Solomon an interview on CTV’s Question Period.
“We would ask that they have a licence, yes,” Guilbeault continued.
This past week a panel of broadcast experts tabled a list of 97 proposals—a report called the “Canada’s Communications Future: Time To Act”—to the Trudeau government that included the recommendation that the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) or another regulatory body control licencing of all companies creating “audio, audiovisual, and alphanumeric news content”.
The Trudeau government has already picked favourites in the Canadian news sector by offering a $600 million bailout to the industry, which allowed eight special interest groups tied to the legacy media to decided which companies would be eligible for the taxpayer money.
“No, a free democracy does not require the press to obtain a government licence,” said Globe and Mail columnist Andrew Coyne in response to Sunday’s news.
Guilbeault also told CTV’s Solomon that the government was taking their time deliberating what 97 recommendations to adopt and hasn’t committed to anything yet.
The Trudeau government also appears to be set to force streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime to pay tax and create and stream a set quota of Canadian content.
“As far as the GST or PST, depending where you are in the country, is concerned, it’s about fairness. Companies aren’t paying PST or GST in Canada, and there’s no reason that the wealthiest companies in the world who are operating on Canadian soil shouldn’t pay for it,” said Guilbeault in the CTV interview. “
And as for asking them to do their fair share to contribute to Canadian cultural content, I mean you were talking about Netflix. Well last year Netflix spent around a billion dollars in Canada. And what we would be asking them to do, what the panel is recommending and what we have said as a government many times before, is that they take part of that money and invest it in the development of and the distribution of Canadian cultural content.”
The list of 97 proposals also includes having the CBC—notoriously known for not crediting other journalists’ work and for pushing Trudeau government propaganda—monitor and police other news outlets’ content.
Whistleblowers in China arrested for warning about coronavirus last month
Whistleblowers were arrested in China for attempting to warn others about the coronavirus before it began to spread across the world according to the Mirror. The eight whistleblowers were arrested for “spreading rumours”.
A UK expert on China claimed that the whistleblowers were warning about the virus about a month ago.
This news has come in as the quickly spreading virus has become declared a global emergency by the World Health Organization.
Coronavirus has now taken the lives of approximately 200 people and there are over 8,000 cases.
On Friday, The National Health Commission noted that 43 more deaths have occurred due to the virus and all of them but one were in the Hubei province where the outbreak originally occurred.
When speaking with the Mirror, Dr Yukteshwar Kumar from the UK’s University of Bath said that the state had allegedly silenced people who attempted to warn others about the virus.
Dr Kumar said that the outbreak could have been minimized if people learned about it towards the end of December.
“They were asked to sign a confession stating that they will not spread false news. If they had taken steps earlier the situation could have been better because they did know about it,” said Dr Kumar.
“People could have been made aware in late December. The authorities could have stopped people travelling earlier.”
“I highly appreciate the efforts made by the government of China in locking down the whole city. However, if they’d listened to the advice of these eight people and some scientists the situation would have been perhaps better.”
Dr Kumar obtained a legal document that is allegedly signed as well as fingerprinted by Chinese citizens. The document reportedly had them promise not to talk about the outbreak.
