Canadians are dangerously misinformed about the Holocaust: poll
During WWII the Nazis murdered approximately six million Jewish people, almost two-thirds of the Jewish population in Europe. Through the use of mass shootings and extermination camps, the Nazis methodically carried out a genocide that many people in 2020 are beginning to forget.
Elie Wiesel wrote a Nobel Prize-winning book, Night, about surviving the Holocaust, “It is obvious,” said Wiesel, “that the war which Hitler and his accomplices waged was a war not only against Jewish men women, and children, but also against Jewish religion, Jewish culture, Jewish tradition, therefore Jewish memory.”
Decades since its publication only 43 percent of Canadians are able to answer the question of how many Jews were killed during 1941 and 1945, according to a recent poll according to the National Post.
Jack Jedwab is the president of the Association for Canadian Studies and has a wealth of historical knowledge regarding the Holocaust and anti-Semitism, he feels the polling is indicative a gap in Canadians’ understanding of this event.
“The sort of benchmark, of the target for knowledge about the Holocaust, is that everyone must know,” Jedwab said, “we’re still far from reaching that objective.”
The poll was conducted last November through a web panel and found that only 43 percent of Canadians knew the number of six million, with regards to Jewish people who were killed during the Holocaust. The web panel polled 2,295 Canadians.
Around 31 percent said they weren’t sure how many were killed which is similar to research conducted in the United States by the Pew Research Centre which found that around 45 percent of Americans knew that six million Jews were killed while 29 percent did not.
Leger Marketing for the Association of Canadian Studies poll revealed that 3 percent said less than 100,000 Jews were killed in the Holocaust while 6 percent thought the number to be 20 million. Pollees who held a university degree were most likely to know the actual figure (51 percent) whereas pollees with only a high school diploma were the least likely (36 percent).
In terms of the country broken down into provinces, Quebec was just under 36 percent being able to identify six million as the correct number. Saskatchewan had the highest amount of pollees with the right answer at 55 percent.
Senior citizens also had the highest rate of being correct at 55 percent whereas Canadians between ages 35 and 44 were the least likely to answer the question correctly.
Many Quebecers, 67 percent believed that Canada brought in Jewish refugees during WWII however people of Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Ontario didn’t believe that to be the case.
Jedwab believes there is a correlation between those uneducated about historical anti-Semitism and those who know little about the Holocaust.
It’s surprising to see Canadians so misinformed on this issue especially after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s heavily publicized apology on behalf of Canadian’s for deciding back in 1939 to turn away the MS St Louis, a ship that was carrying around 900 Jews who were fleeing Nazi persecution. It was also forced to return to Europe after being rejected from Cuba and the United States. Upon its return 255 of the passengers died, mostly in concentration camps.
“While decades have passed since we turned our backs on Jewish refugees, time has by no means absolved Canada of its guilt or lessened the weight or our shame,” Trudeau said during his apology.
“Never shall I forget those moments that murdered my god and my soul and turned my dreams to ashes,” Wiesel wrote of his first night at Auschwitz.
Damned if you do, damned if you doughnut—Trudeau's latest debacle
Trudeau purchased some doughnuts recently at a local doughnut shop in Winnipeg. You’d think that wouldn’t make the news with all the more prescient issues at hand but it seems the pettier the better in our clickbait world. Critics wasted no time chastizing the prime minister for his decision to buy doughnuts on taxpayer dollars.
I want to be clear that I don’t like Justin Trudeau. I didn’t vote for him the first time around. I didn’t like that he ran on his father’s legacy. I don’t like his pious cadence. I don’t like his inability to answer basic questions. He is at worst corrupt and at best, a plug.
One thing I do like, however, is consistency. I want people to hold one another to the same standards as they would anybody else. The political polarization that is often discussed in regards to the United States has undeniably seeped into our home and native land as well. People get in their camps, left or right, and they stay there. Wilful blindness, logic twisting and “whataboutisms” plague the public discourse and there is no better platform to sling mud than Twitter.
It has become increasingly clear that in today’s political climate you’re damned if you do, damned if you don’t. The Liberals are having a cabinet retreat in Winnipeg and Trudeau stepped out to grab some doughnuts and no doubt a much-needed photoshoot. He and the shop in question, Oh Doughnuts posted about the transaction and lo and behold people on the internet got upset about it.
I don’t wish to advertise for bitter Twitter users in this article but if you happen to be a fan of faux outrage, the hashtag is #doughnutgate. In this thread, you’ll find people whining away, primarily about the cost of the doughnuts which came in at a whopping $47 a dozen. That is what we are squabbling about, the difference of thirty some odd dollars it would have cost if he’d bought the doughnuts at Tim Hortons.
Tim Hortons, the famously Brazilian-owned coffee and doughnut chain was surely open and operating just as close by many complained, so why didn’t he go there and save his compatriots the pocket money? Because he’s an elitist, that’s why. It could also be that Tim Horton’s employees in Winnipeg are currently on strike or the franchisee refusing to raise their wages. It could be because the Prime Minister wanted to photo-op of him shopping locally.
I don’t understand why or how, any Canadian could criticize a politician for shopping locally, I can’t even play devil’s advocate momentarily on that one.
Sure the guy likes to spend our money, there are plenty of vacation receipts to prove that, but it’s important to separate the wheat from the chaff.
One Twitter critic complained about the fact that Trudeau was out shopping himself, claiming he could have got one of his assistants to run the errand. The tweet also opened with “Elitist Trudeau.” It’s hard wrap your head around some of this stuff. How can a politician be elitist for not sending his assistant to run an errand but instead opting for a chance to connect with his fellow citizen? It’s absurd.
Again, I’m no fan of Trudeau or of politicians in general for that matter but my disdain for hypocrisy far outweighs any political leanings. I wonder how positively effective social media could be as a forum for communication if the majority of users weren’t operating through an us vs. them scope. The truth of the matter is that we all have more things in common than we do things uncommon.
The next time a politician, or anybody for that matter that you don’t like is doing something just ask yourself, “how would I feel if it was my politician or my friend in this exact scenario?” I’d be willing to bet it would change your perception of it a great deal.
I think we’d all be a step closer to harmony if we seek truth and fairness over a momentary ‘victory.’
Jewish American communities need the right to defend themselves
I was never a gun person. I didn’t want them in my house because I have curious kids, but I was fine with others having firearms. Until recently, I was content with my Louisville Slugger next to my nightstand.
Crime in Seattle has gotten so bad that we brought armed guards to Jewish cemeteries to protect children and veterans placing flags for the fallen on Memorial Day. Drug dealers, prostitutes, pimps, substance abusers and others, have been desecrating the grounds on a nightly basis.
Armed guards are nothing new to Jews. They are present at synagogues, schools and community events. Unfortunately, because of our religious beliefs, we are always a target. The observant Jewish community enjoys a close connection with law enforcement. At the beginning of the year, 90,000 Jews attended an event called Siyum Hashas at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey celebrating the completion of the 7.5 year cycle of learning the Talmud. The police captain in charge of security called Rabbi Yosef Chaim Golding, CEO of the event, confirming that there were zero incidents at the event, but also that “…his ‘troopers have worked millions of events, but they NEVER felt so appreciated as they felt yesterday”.
This event coincided with a string of anti Semitic attacks in New York and New Jersey. The suspects, who had priors on their records, were arrested, some quickly released and subsequently re-arrested for committing new crimes, thanks to New York’s new bail reform.
According to the New York Post: “The legislation requires arraignment judges to set free suspects in any non-sexual assault that doesn’t actually cause a physical injury, even in cases of hate crime attacks. The no-injury loophole will mean a quick get-out-of-jail-free card for all but one of the accused attackers in the eight Hanukkah-timed, anti-Semitic bias crimes that have terrified the city’s Orthodox communities.”
These kind of “reforms” have been in action in Seattle for several years under a program called Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion (LEAD): While I would love to use their own words to tell you what they do, their King County Website says: “The Seattle-King County LEAD website is currently being revamped and will be shortly updated and relaunched.”
What LEAD claims it does is divert people who don’t belong in jail, to other programs to transition them back into society. This program has won awards and been cited as something to expand and replicate across the country.
When LEAD asked to meet with me last year to explain their operations, the director could not answer my basic questions about the program. How many people are in the program? How many people were back as contributing members of society? How many people returned to crime? No answers were given or available for these very simple questions. I have run several non profits and I knew every stat about each organization backwards and forwards.
The visuals on the streets of Seattle do not match LEAD’s claims of success. Almost every day there is another story of an attack, including on tourists and businesses. Business groups were so fed up that they commissioned System Failure: Report on Prolific Offenders in Seattle’s Criminal Justice System. The report showcases 100 Prolific offenders with multiple arrests, one as many as 74, who are continuously released. These offenders account for a large portion of the crime in downtown Seattle. Since the report was published, the majority of the “Prolific Offenders” have continued to cycle through Seattle’s “revolving door” justice system. LEAD funding has been put on hold by the Mayor pending a review by an outside consultant on the effectiveness of the program.
The report reminded me of the “Squeegee Men” who terrorized New York during the 1980s. These people were your first impression of New York when coming off the highway, as they started cleaning your windshield and would get violent if you told them “no”. It seemed as if there were thousands of them, but when NYPD started cracking down, it was discovered that there were only a few hundred Squeegee Men, who usually had criminal records. Under the Giuliani and Bloomberg mayoral administrations, the Squeegee Men were taken off the streets. Now under the DeBlasio Administration, they have made a comeback. Just like Seattle has seen a major spike in crime and boasts a property crime rate two-and-a-half times Los Angeles and four Times New York. “Progressive” politicians are making the problem worse and our cities more dangerous.
Peter Weyand, broke into a girls dorm at Yeshiva University in Manhattan and began setting fires in the building. According to the New York Post “he was released without bail following his arrest—only to be sprung again when he was allegedly caught trespassing on Staten Island hours later. He was also busted and let go after allegedly menacing a Brooklyn housemate on Dec. 5—sharpening a knife outside their door while calling out, ‘Here, piggy, piggy, piggy!’ according to police.”
When there is a failure of government to protect its own citizens, citizens will take their safety into their own hands. According to the Washington Examiner, Gun permit applications surged nearly 1,000 percent in New York’s Jewish community since the 13 anti-Semitic attacks in December.
When I ran for Seattle City Council, my family received multiple death threats. Strange phone calls. Doxxing of my home and office. As far as I know, I was the only candidate for Seattle City Council out of 57, who needed security guards. Ring doorbells and baseball bats were not going to cut it. My 12-year-old son asked if he could have a knife to protect his family from the people that were trying to kill us.
Ironically, the threats against my family came from believers of an ideology that is against gun ownership. I continue to receive threats, especially from Antifa who claim to be anti-fascist and are anything but, even though the campaign had been over for months. My family and I were being targeted because we are Jewish not because of my politics. Extremist actions like these, against an individual who does not have strong feelings on an issue, will cause a person to be more supportive of an ideology they don’t identify with because that is who is advocating for them.
When I hear about attacks with a body count on a religious institution, I always assume there were no members “carrying”. This is the new normal for Jewish life in America. I am troubled by the new legislation targeting legal gun owners in Washington and Virginia. None of the legislation they are proposing will do anything to make Jews or Non Jews safer. New York and New Jersey have some of the most stringent gun laws in the country, and that did not stop determined attackers. Meanwhile, Jews who want to protect themselves, have a very difficult time applying for firearms permits because of these laws. As long as people are intent on killing us, and “progressive” politicians continue to put us at risk, we need the ability to protect ourselves.
Union sues Jewish advocacy group over defamation
The Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) is suing the Jewish advocacy group B’nai Brith for defamation, first reported by Blacklock’s Reporter.
The Ontario Superior Court declared that “a union may now sue to defend its reputation … This is a case in which the defamation action appears to have merit.”
The lawsuit comes after a statement by the CUPW promoted “greater solidarity” with Palestine. The union also attacked Israel for the “inhumane” blockade of Gaza.
Weeks later, B’nai Brith stated that the CUPW had “aligned itself with the path of violence and extremism … this is both deeply immoral and obviously not in the best interests of Canadian postal workers.”
B’nai Brith went on to say that “many have also asked us whether CUPW can legally compel its Jewish and Israeli members to pay fees which may be used to support a foreign organization that wants to see them murdered.”
As a result of these statements, the CUPW launched a lawsuit against the Jewish advocacy group, which the Ontario Superior Court has permitted to continue.
Trudeau-appointed senator speaks at pro-China event
A Trudeau appointed Senator, who holds broad legislative power in the Senate, has raised some eyebrows through this more-than-friendly attitude to China, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
This comes after he accepted an invitation to speak at a Chinese government-endorsed club, which has been praised for endorsing friendship with the communist state. It is unclear whether the senator, whose name is Yuen Pau Woo, was paid for his appearance.
The club, known as the Canada-China Friendship Society, said that the Senator would speak at the Ottawa event on the topic “Rethinking China Relations.” Senator Woo was appointed by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in 2016. Additionally, Woo is the spokesperson for the largest voting bloc in the Senate, giving him significant legislative power.
As well as this, the Friendship society has close links to the Chinese state and is run out of a state-sanctioned agency in Beijing. They are also known for publishing Chinese propaganda on Twitter.
Senator Woo also retweets pro-Chinese propaganda and has expressed enthusiastic support over the Chinese telecom giant, Huawei.
