Canadian war veteran wants 100 birthday cards for his 100th birthday
A 99-year-old Canadian war veteran wants one thing for his 100th birthday, and the internet is looking to make his dreams a reality.
Fred Arsenault, who served with the Cape Breton Highlanders during World War II, had his photo posted to Reddit, where it went viral. It was later posted by Mayor John Tory as well as NewsTalk 1010 AM’s Twitter.
“I’m a WW2 veteran about to turn 100 years old on March 6th, 2020 and would like to receive 100 birthday cards,” reads the sign.
Arsenault’s address is also included on the sign.
Twitter replies to Mayor Tory’s tweet show a number of people from across the globe who say they’ve already sent cards, including many from the Netherlands, where the post also went viral.
Ontario politician pushes to prioritize Remembrance Day
Shawn Lewis, city councillor for London, brought forth a motion to move the annual London Santa Claus Parade at Tuesday’s Community and Protective Services Committee meeting. The idea for the move is due to its proximity to the Remembrance Day Parade according to CBC.
The motion Lewis introduced was to restrict any parade permits on public streets between Nov. 1-11, the idea being so that the public doesn’t lose focus on the veterans and the sacrifices they’ve made. Lewis serves as chair on the committee.
“As a member of the Royal Canadian Legion myself, I think it is important that Remembrance Day and the lead up to it have a public focus on our veterans and the sacrifices they have made for us,” Lewis wrote in a letter.
The London Santa Claus Parade has taken place on the second Saturday of November in the past, a date that often falls just before Remembrance Day, leaving many veterans feeling unappreciated.
The organizers of the Santa Claus parade agreed to move the date in the future but Lewis wanted to ensure that this didn’t become an issue down the line.
“As time goes on, people retire from organizing events, other people take over, councils change, mayors change, and I think it’s just a good idea to formalize it in our procedures and policies with respect for our veterans,” he told the committee.
Much to Lewis’ delight, the motion passed 4-1.
Ward 3 Coun. Mo Salih voted against the decision however stating, “Me personally, I’m supportive [of the motion], … but I’m struggling on restricting people from choosing to make their own decisions,”
He went on to add, “Many of those people who have served, served to ensure people can make whichever decisions they want to make and do what they want to do on certain days, but I recognize where this is coming from,”
“It seems like a simple solution,” said Ward 1 Coun. Michael Van Holst, who voted in favour of the motion. “[It’s] surprising that someone hasn’t thought of it before.”
Lewis stressed the importance of dealing with this procedurally, saying it’s the only way to address the issue but the decision will still require approval from city council.
Veteran wakes up out of a coma just in time for Christmas
A Christmas miracle occurred in Nebraska, where a “Purple Heart” veteran woke up out of a coma after suffering a brain injury.
Tony Belt can now sit up straight and enjoy the Christmas holidays with his wife and three kids.
“[The kids] talk to him and play with him,” Kyli, Tony’s wife, told KETV-TV. “The baby even lays in bed with him.”
Just three months ago, Tony fell 5.5 metres from a scissor lift while working in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
Doctors said that he may never wake up, even though he showed signs of minor improvement.
“The doctors told me he probably wasn’t going to make it to the weekend,” said Kyli.
However, his will and determination got the better of the coma and he started moving.
“Last week, he started moving his left side, opening his eyes,” Kyli said.
Tony spent eight years serving in the American army and was deployed in Iraq, Afghanistan and South Korea. He was shot twice and survived a tank explosion.
He received a Purple Heart, a military decoration awarded to those wounded or killed while serving.
His willpower could not be crushed, and he continued to fight on for survival.
The family has set up a GoFundMe to raise money for his rehabilitation. It’s since raised more than US$15,000.
Canadian stuck in Thailand with fatal brain tumour
A resident of Kitchener, Ontario is having a nightmare of a situation. What was supposed to be a nice vacation with his wife has turned into the kind of story only an insurance company could print, finely. Now he’s stuck in Thailand with a fatal brain tumour.
Alex Witmer and his wife Jennifer Witmer had been living in Moncton for the last five years before quitting their job and travelling to Thailand for a six-week excursion. The plan was to return home and relocate to Toronto. Alex, 30, unfortunately, began suffering from a migraine.
“He got a migraine that didn’t go away,” Jennifer Witmer told CTV News Toronto from a hospital in the southern Thailand.
Jennifer Witmer was expecting to acquire some pain medication for the migraine however a brain scan revealed that is was a “massive tumour deep inside his brain” that was cancerous.
“My husband was extremely healthy, he was an international athlete. He has never had any issues,” said Jennifer.
Alex Witmer was given medication to reduce the pressure inside his brain that was causing the headache but was told that it was only a temporary solution. Doctors told him he needs immediate brain surgery, chemotherapy and radiation.
Alex was told furthermore that the medication they gave him would only work for a couple of days and it was in that window of time that he best fly back to Canada.
“We have travel insurance, so we opened a claim and there was no issue we just got the go-ahead yesterday. They were sending an air ambulance,” Jennifer told CTV news.
“A few hours later they called back and said they received his medical records and it showed he checked into an emergency room in Moncton a month ago and had symptoms of the flu. He reported a mild headache and because he said that they cancelled our claim based off having a pre-existing condition.”
“They offered to still send an air ambulance service and quoted me $265,000 but that’s obviously not an option.”
“We are right now waiting for them to call and give the final word on our claim but they have been telling me it doesn’t look good.”
“It’s just cruel. Our neurosurgeon here said his flu symptoms are not pre-existing conditions. It’s insane they are flagging this.”
A GoFundMe page has been organized to help raise funds for Alex Witmer’s care and has received more than $10,000 in six hours.
Over 160 Canadian flags stolen from veteran cemetery in Ontario
Residents in Windsor and across Canada are outraged after roughly 160 Canadian flags were stolen from the World War I section of one of the city’s largest cemeteries.
Flags were reported missing from the Windsor Grove Cemetery on Giles Blvd and Howard Ave on Monday.
President of the Windsor Veterans Memorial Service Committee Paul Lauzon told CTV that he “can’t understand why someone would take the flags,” which are sold for next to nothing at any local dollar store.
News of the robbery quickly made its way through the community, as the flags which were placed last week as a tribute to Remembrance Day and stolen, have already been replaced by a local donor who paid to replace over 100 of the flags.
A bigger Canadian flag on the pole was also stolen.
