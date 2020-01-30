Trending

Canadian soldier mom returns home from Middle East to surprise son
Alberta

Quinn Patrick  
There was an emotional moment last night at The Rogers Place in Edmonton. The Oilers were matched up against the Calgary Flames for what is often referred to as the battle of Alberta.

This particular night has a special surprise however for the teams and fans alike. Eight-year-old Ryker was called to centre ice for the ceremonial puck drop alongside his dad, Sgt. Ryan Gagne. While the two were posing for a photo op his mom came up and surprised them, coming up from behind where they were facing.

Both of young Ryker’s parents serve in the military and had been deployed over the holidays. Warrant Officer Renee Gauthier had been serving over in the Middle East but managed to surprise both her husband and son for Armed Forces Appreciation night.

Tags #Canadian Armed Forces #NHL
