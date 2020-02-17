Canadian quarantined in Wuhan staying for her cat
Kristina Shramko has decided to remain in Wuhan in order to stay with her cat, Kitya. Wuhan has been under lockdown since Jan. 23 in the wake of the coronavirus that began there and has now infected at least 67,000 people and killed more than 1,500. The majority of cases have been in the Hubei province, where the city of Wuhan, with a population of 11 million, is located.
China has so far quarantined more than 50 million people in the Hubei province and all transportation in and out has been shut down.
Shramko can leave her loft in Wuhan, although officers will check her temperature and she is required to wear a mask. Officers patrol the street and and shops to make sure that people comply with the precautions.
Shramko was born and raised in Vancouver and met her boyfriend in Wuhan during a month-long trip to the city. She moved there to be with him about a year prior to the coronavirus outbreak. Shramko’s boyfriend was not in Wuhan at the time of the shutdown due to a business trip. He isn’t allowed to return as per the quarantine rules, so he is currently staying with his family in another province.
Shramko had initially registered herself to be on an evacuation flight when Canadian authorities began chartering flights to get citizens back to Canada, however the strict no-pet policy forced Shramko to make the tough decision to remain in Wuhan to take care of her cat.
“I don’t know when the epidemic will be over so it’s kind of abandoning her in a way, even if I give her to a friend,” Shramko told Business Insider.
Shramko went on to describe the mental conditions of living in quarantine.
“After a month of just being alone and not having that much human interaction, it really takes its toll mentally,” Shramko said
“It’s pretty much a ghost town outside,” she said. “I live directly across from a huge mall and this mall was always packed with people. Even the street to get into the mall’s parking lot was always busy. Now, there are no cars at all and nobody outside.”
Shramko described many of the grocery stores shelves as being barren. She spends her time working on her YouTube channel, watching a Chinese version of Netflix, reading books and playing with Kitya.
She communicates often with her boyfriend and family back in Canada.
“They update me on what they’re hearing about the coronavirus in Canada and I let them know what’s going on in China,” she said.
The Chinese government has extended foreigner visas as a result of the epidemic, however money is getting tight for those forced to stay in quarantine.
“Nobody is working right now so there is no income,” Shramko said. “I’m trying to save as much money as possible since we don’t know when all of this will be over.”
Shramko was initially unphased by the coronavirus lockdown.
“In my mind, a super contagious and deadly virus just didn’t seem real,” she said. “It seemed like something you only saw in movies. After a few weeks, it really kicked in that this was a serious matter.”
Shramko said she understands the circumstances she’s in and doesn’t resent the Chinese government’s handling of the virus.
“I can’t say that I’ve put all my faith in the Chinese government, but I can say that they are doing their best,” she said. “It’s a highly contagious virus, so it’s hard to control.”
Shramko is getting restless to return to Canada now and wishes the government would allow her to take her cat on the plane.
“She’s been there for me throughout this whole quarantine,” Shramko said of her cat. “I should be there for her, too.”
Coronavirus may have originated at Wuhan lab
“COVID-19” is presently trending in Canada as new information has broken suggesting that the deadly and endemic coronavirus may have originated at the Wuhan Centre for Disease Control (WCDC) and the Wuhan Centre for Virology, according to a new report from the South China University of Technology.
The Centres, one located just 280 metres away from the Huanan fresh market where the virus was originally claimed to have originated, may have been the epicentre for the now-endemic virus, according to a pre-print report by Biologists Botao XIao and Lei Xiao.
Their report, titled “The Possible Origins of the 2019-nCoV Coronavirus,” explored the histories of the laboratories and noted that diseased animals were hosted within the WCDC, and previous incidents of infections had occurred. The report has since been deleted.
Multiple mainstream media sources have reported on these new findings.
Popular alternative news source Zero Hedge was recently banned from Twitter after questioning the origins of the coronavirus.
COVID-19’s death toll has surpassed 1,600, with over 64,000 cases of infection being reported. No cure, vaccine, or foolproof method of prevention has been developed.
More disturbing than the virus itself has been the culture of fear surrounding it. Chinese whistleblowers taking to the internet to inform the world of life inside quarantine have made one thing clear: This is not the common flu.
From the disappearances and deaths of Chinese doctors and journalists claiming the death toll is being underreported, to the erratic behaviour of Chinese netizens reporting on conditions in mainland China.
One source in Wuhan who spoke to The Post Millennial had been providing regular updates to the world on the state of Wuhan hospitals. Known pseudonymously as “MonkeyMan,” he would post footage to a VPN-protected Twitter account showing crowded hospitals with empty medicine cabinets.
In January, he confirmed his parents were infected with the Coronavirus, and feared he would be next.
Shortly after, MonkeyMan deleted all of his posts, and replaced them with a single Tweet praising Chinese president Xi Jinping, asking for forgiveness. He has not responded to messages, and has not tweeted since.
Chinese citizen journalist Jennifer Zeng has also been keeping the world updated on the plight of coronavirus victims in China from the safety of New York City.
One of her most recent posts shows a video taken by a senior couple as they were being told to leave their home and go to a quarantine building by a Government official. They were apparently tracked down via the metadata from their cellphone, which was allegedly used to prove they shared a flight with an individual who was later diagnosed with coronavirus.
Personal information of 144,000 Canadians mishandled by federal bureaucracies
The personal information of 144,000 Canadians has been mishandled by federal departments and agencies over the last two years according to the House of Commons figures.
CBC News reported that the Privacy Commissioner’s office noted that they saw “strong indications of systemic under-reporting.”
Many people who were affected by the privacy breaches were not notified.
The breaches were not explained by the federal government when they received an order paper question from Conservative MP Dean Allison. The errors were anywhere from small mistakes to large breaches that included sensitive and personal information.
David Fraser, a Halifax lawyer at McInnes Cooper said, “There’s a significant problem with the way that the government protects personal information.”
“The numbers that we’re consistently seeing reported out of the federal government are higher than they should be and significantly higher in my view.”
Most of the breaches involved the Canadian Revenue Agency with over 3,005 different incidents that ultimately affected around 60,000 Canadians. The breaches took place between Jan 1 2018 and Dec 10, 2019.
The reasons the department gives for these errors are security occurrences, misdirected mail and employee misconduct.
CRA spokesperson, Etienne Biram said, “We consider a single privacy breach to be one too many. Two-thirds of the total individuals affected were as a result of three unfortunate but isolated incidents.”
In January 2019, the personal information of 11,780 people was accidentally made accessible to employees of the CRA.
Another incident involved one CRA employee who was able to view the information of 11,745 people by accessing certain accounts.
“These individuals are not notified since the risk to them is deemed to be extremely low,” said Biram.
Throughout the same time period, Health Canada saw 122 breaches which affected about 24,000 people.
CBC had 17 breaches resulting in the information of over 20,000 employees being at risk.
There were over 2,000 combined breaches within Refugees and Citizenship Canada and Employment and Social Development Canada.
Some of the breaches at Employment and Social Development Canada included birth certificates and passports being mishandled and sometimes lost.
Errors were also reported by the RCMP, the Communications Security Establishment, Canadian Security Intelligence Service and the Department of National Defence.
Fraser noted that private sector firms follow strict rules by the Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act and the government should have higher standards for breaches and the protection on personal information.
“In the private sector, individuals can choose what businesses they do business with. If they don’t like the privacy practices of a bank, they can go to another,” Fraser told CBC News.
“But we don’t get to choose as citizens what governments we deal with, and governments are custodians of a significant amount of highly sensitive personal information.”
An Office of the Privacy Commissioner spokesperson noted that the order paper question is still being reviewed.
Vito Pilieci said, “We have raised concerns about strong indications of systemic under-reporting of certain types of breaches across government.”
Canada Research Chair in Information Law and Policy at University of Ottawa, Teresa Scassa said that when the government makes errors like this, they can not be trusted to always report their mistakes.
“That is the classic conundrum. On the one hand, you don’t want to get people so used to data breaches … so that every time they get a notification they think, ‘Whatever, doesn’t matter.’ You want people to pay attention when it’s necessary to pay attention,” said. Scassa
“At the same time, you don’t want the discretion being exercised on the side of avoiding embarrassment, so that internally the nature of the severity of the breaches is played down because an organization really just doesn’t want to have to own up to the fact that they’ve had a significant data breach.”
Number of coronavirus cases spikes in China as diagnoses expand
The number of coronavirus deaths has reached over 1,300 globally. Hubei stated on Thursday, that the province had a record spike in fatalities due to the epidemic, according to CNN.
On Thursday morning, 242 deaths along with 14,840 cases were announced by Hubei authorities. This is the largest jump the virus has caused in a single day with close to ten times as many cases recorded as the day before.
The spike was explained by the government as being caused by changes in the diagnosis of the virus. They noted that the total number of cases now involves “clinically diagnosed cases.” These are cases where the patients show coronavirus (Covid-19) symptoms but have not yet been tested for the virus or died before being tested.
The number of patients that have been hospitalized in Hubei is now approximately 34,000, with around 1,400 of those patients in critical condition. It is reported that 3,441 patients have made a full recovery and been released from the hospital.
The virus has now infected over 60,000 people globally. Most of the cases have been reported in China—about 59,800 of them.
China’s National Health Commission has now reported the death toll in China at 1,367. There have only been two reported deaths outside of the country.
According to World Health Organization (WHO) officials, expanding the definition of what can be considered a case of the virus was an essential step.
During a press conference on Wednesday, the director of WHO’s Infection Hazards Management, Dr. Sylvie said, “When the situation is evolving, you change your definition just to make sure you can monitor the disease accurately, and this is what they have done recently — change the case definition to incorporate more cases that were not in the initial case definition, but also integrate cases that are both asymptomatic or with little symptom.”
The Government of Canada has reported 7 cases so far with three in Ontario and 4 in B.C.
In the United States, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said that their country “can and should be prepared for this new virus to gain a foothold.”
Health officials in the UK have also given warnings as a case was reported in London on Wednesday.
On Wednesday, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said, “This outbreak could still go in any direction. We have to invest in preparedness.”
Tedros also noted that the more well off countries should help countries with less advanced health care as an outbreak in those areas could “create havoc.”
Radical blogs are instructing activists on how to sabotage Canada's train tracks
Left-wing blogs have been offering instructions and maps during the #ShutDownCanada protests on how to blockade and destroy train tracks and other pieces of Canada’s infrastructure, according to True North.
Two websites in particular, these being North Shore and Warrior Up, have instructed demonstrators how to damage Canada’s pipelines, roads and railways.
In some of North Shore’s posts, for instance, they told their readers to stand in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en tribe by destroying train tracks. In this article, the author makes it perfectly clear that he wants to damage Canada’s economy at large.
More absurdly, however, the article then went on to instruct the reader on how to compose a chemical mixture that destroys steel rail tracks—taking particular care to describe how not to leaving fingerprint or DNA evidence.
The far-left blog Warrior Up also gave instructions on how to sabotage the Canadian economy. The website describes itself as a how-to-guide for “for anarchists and other rebels carrying out actions against the economy of death.”
Warrior Up went on to say that they were calling on “all warriors and revolutionaries around the world to immediately orient themselves around blockading infrastructure.”
“Collectives must research infrastructure to find the most vulnerable chokepoints and get organized to block them in effective ways,” it adds.
