Canadian farmers losing $63 million a week due to ongoing rail blockades
Meat and grain supply chains are being held up by the rail blockades across Canada and storage capacity is becoming a big problem. Propane and feed transportation is also being disrupted, which paired with lost sales is costing producers millions.
According to the Financial Post, shipments of grain to Canadian ports are down by 1.2 million tonnes. The worst of the losses have occurred this month after blockades were started in opposition to the Coastal GasLink pipeline construction in northern BC.
Mark Hemmes, the president of Quorum Corp. noted that in the past month, grain deliveries to ships have dropped by around 560,000 tonnes as they are unable to reach their destination due to the barriers.
“At some point in time, we might make this up but it’ll be way into the summer before we do,” Hemmes said. “Everybody in this business right now, they’ve had their confidence shattered and the impact of that stretches well beyond our borders. We’re going to have to work hard to win back the confidence of our buyers.”
The Western Grain Elevator Association has estimated that demurrage costs, contract penalties and capacity losses have contributed to approximately $63 million per week.
In Vancouver and Prince Rupert alone, there are 52 ships waiting to be loaded. As some blockades were removed on Tuesday, some grain was able to be transported to the ports. According to Mary Robinson, the president of the Canadian Federation of Agriculture, the ships waiting at the ports charge fees for every day that they have to wait which adds even more pressure to the situation.
On Tuesday at an annual meeting for the association in Ottawa, Robinson said, “These extra costs will not be paid by ports or rail companies. They come directly out of farmers’ pockets at a cash-pressed time when we need to prepare and invest for the coming crop year.”
Hemmes noted that grain elevators located in western Canada are currently at 90 percent capacity.
“If the grain elevators run out of room and they can’t deliver it, the farmers can’t get paid,” he said. “That’s what’s so frustrating about this. There has to be a balance between empty and loaded cars moving through the country and that is not happening now.”
Gary Stordy, the director of government and corporate affairs for the Canadian pork council noted that pork producers are suffering as well. He said that with trucks being the only available mode of transportation, storage room is running low. He added that transporting pork with trucks costs approximately three times as much as by rail.
“The trucking companies are overwhelmed too, and it’s slowing everything,” said Stordy. “Everybody’s getting really concerned. This is getting more and more difficult.”
These issues have come about just as Beijing put an end to a suspension on Canadian meat that has lasted for four months. Demand is expected to increase for the market.
“All of this is happening at an unexpected additional cost for farmers and it’s starting to get serious,” noted Stordy.
Protest re-emerges on critical Ontario rail line after being dismantled by police
On Wednesday morning a protest started in Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory while CN Rail was attempting to continue their service on one of the critical routes heading towards Eastern Canada, according to The Globe and Mail.
A train was stopped for a brief period of time close to Belleville, Ontario, when protestors started throwing snowballs towards the train cars. They also tried to start a fire on the track where tires had previously been burnt by protestors.
Bill Dickenson, an Ontario Provincial Police spokesman said, “It’s a little bit of a tense situation right now in terms of how CN goes in to check out the tracks. The big issue is CN’s trying to roll the trains but having tires burning on the tracks is definitely an issue.”
Three trains were able to pass as 20 police officers were situated at the tracks with more overlooking the situation from an overpass. Around 20 Mohawk protestors are still at the tracks on the south side, while police remain on the north side.
These were some of the first freight trains to pass through the area since a Tyendinaga Mohawk blockade was removed by police on Monday. Ten protestors were charged during the incident.
The arrests seemingly sparked more protests across the country, including some in the GTA.
The Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory blockades have done most of the damage to the economy by cutting off CN and Via Rail’s service in eastern Canada.
The Tyendinaga protest started on Feb. 6 to show support for the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs who are against the construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline in northern BC.
CN had to temporarily stop their service to eastern Canada on Feb. 14, forcing the company to lay off approximately 450 employees.
Via Rail was forced to lay off close to 1,000 people as they use some of the same tracks as CN. The company’s trains are still suspended east of Toronto.
CN Rail and CP team up to evade anti-pipeline blockades
CN and Canadian Pacific, Canada’s two largest railways have been sharing each other’s rail lines in an effort to keep the transportation of essential supplies moving through the protest blockades.
The protests continue with new blockades as anti-pipeline protestors halt the transportation of goods and people in an attempt to shut down the proposed Coastal GasLink pipeline that will cross through territory belonging to the Wet’suwet’en people.
The two rail rivals decided to work together after some quiet talks brokered by a government desperate to dampen the growing economic threat caused by the protestors according to CN and government sources.
Ontario Provincial Police arrested 10 of the demonstrators on Monday in order to get service back up and running on the line near Belleville, Ont.
CN trains are bypassing the blockades using alternate routes, travelling through the U.S. to continue deliveries to Quebec and the Maritimes. Communities in those provinces are facing shortages of essential goods such as propane for heating and chemicals for water treatment facilities.
The deal was negotiated by Transport Minister Marc Garneau’s office, Transport Canada, CN Rail and Canada Pacific all in private out of fears that more blockades would be set up in response according to CBC.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alluded to the CN/CP side deal en route to question period in the House of Commons yesterday saying, “Over the past number of days we’ve been working with rail carriers to ensure that many trains continue to use alternate routes to get through and that’s one of the reasons we’ve been able to avoid some of the most serious shortages,” said Trudeau.
The Retail Council of Canada’s senior vice president, Karl Littler, commented after hearing of the news, “We’re talking about foods, we’re talking about fuel to keep people heating in what can be a cold winter,” said Littler.
“You’re talking about a lot of stuff that Canadians need everyday. I think it’s the responsible thing to look to see what alternative channels exist and if that means collaboration in these circumstances, so much the better.”
POLL: 63 percent of Canadians support police intervention in anti-pipeline blockades
A recent poll suggests that the amount of Canadians against the blockades and in support police intervention is on the rise. The blockades are in protest of the Coastal GasLink pipeline in BC. The poll was conducted by Ipsos between Feb. 21 and Feb. 24 and surveyed 1300 Canadians over the age of 18.
The protestors involved in the blockades claim to be in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs who are against the construction of the natural gas pipeline. The blockades began in BC and have spread throughout the country blocking main rail lines and ports.
The amount of Canadians against the pipeline has risen in comparison with results of a similar poll released by Ipsos last week. The poll also suggests that people who were previously on the fence about the issue are beginning to side against the protests and are supporting police intervention.
The poll shows that 63 percent of respondents support police intervention in main transportation corridors—up 10 points from last week. On the other hand, 26 percent of people are in opposition of police intervention which is down two points. Results show that 11 percent of respondents are unsure.
According to the poll, 60 percent of respondents are against the blockades with 35 percent very, and 25 percent somewhat against them. These numbers are up 11 points since last week. The poll shows that 27 percent of people are in support of the blockades with 11 percent very, and 17 percent somewhat in support. This shows a decrease of 5 points from last week’s poll. Results also show that 13 percent of respondents are unsure, which is a drop of seven points from last week.
Manitoba and Saskatchewan residents are most against the blockades at 71 percent while 63 percent of Alberta, 60 percent of Quebec, 59 percent of Atlantic Canada and 57 percent of Ontario residents are against them.
As anti-pipeline blockades continue, grocery stores are starting to run out of goods
Some grocery stores are beginning to feel the burden of Canada’s rail blockades, which have brought the country to nearly a full stoppage for weeks.
A supermarket in Halifax, Nova Scotia, for example, has started to see their shelves go empty, as dry goods, in particular, have seemingly gone missing.
Retailers are doing what they can, though stores will be missing products such as non-perishables such as sugar, toiletries, and condiments.
Retailers have been forced to transport goods via truck, a transportation method that costs retailers more money. Another downside of the trucks is the number of carbon emissions per truck, as it can take as many as three trucks to transport what’s in one single rail cart, CTV Atlantic reports.
With blockades still in effect, cargo shipping companies have announced they will send ships to ports in the U.S. and transport them north until the problem is resolved—another costly solution to a crisis many are calling unnecessary.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called for their end of the blockades Friday, after mounting pressure from opposition parties, along with a lack of cooperation from protestors and activist groups.
“Every attempt at dialogue has been made but discussions have not been productive. We cannot have dialogue when only one party is coming to the table … The fact remains, the barricades must now come down. The injunctions must be obeyed and the law must be upheld.”
