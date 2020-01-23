Canadian Border Services searched through 27,000 personal devices in two years
Yesterday, the Canada Border Services Agency released information stating that they have made searches of over 27,000 travellers’ devices between 2017 and 2019. That is the largest number that has been revealed yet. Some MPs have advocated for more privacy protection against these random searches through people’s personal information through things like phones and iPads.
The Border Services Agency has not disclosed the number of cellphones that they have seized. They also would not say which crossings made the most searches.
According to Blacklocks, privacy commissioner, Daniel Therrien said, “Those devices contain a lot of sensitive information. So, we should be very concerned.”
The Commissioner found that the CBSA breached the Privacy Act twice in an investigation conducted in 2019.
According to the agency, approximately 60 percent of searches don’t require additional investigation. Staff noted, “Approximately forty percent of device examinations resulted in a customs-related offence.”
A 2017 report by the Commons committee called Protecting Canadian’s Privacy At The U.S. Border noted that Canadians travelling between countries should have more protection from these types of searches. MP’s wrote, “Electronic devices contain very sensitive personal information. The law should therefore recognize this new reality and redress the balance between border protection, national security and the protection of Canadians’ privacy.”
Bob Zimmer, a Conservative MP in B.C. told reporters, “Many Canadians are concerned about protecting their personal information when travelling beyond our borders. That is why we are recommending the government modernize the Customs Act to ensure personal information on electronic devices is protected and should only be examined with reasonable grounds.”
Wayne Long, a Liberal MP for Saint John-Rothesay, N.B., mentioned in committee hearings that he was detained at the border for around 30 minutes while his phone was being searched by agents.
Long noted, “They don’t have to give you entry to the States, but from a Canadians’ viewpoint, how concerned should Canadians be?”
“We cross now with our iPads and laptops and our phones, and in my phone is my banking information and my emails,” Long said. “It’s not just texts and pictures anymore. It’s basically your life history and all your records. On a scale of one to ten, how concerned as Canadians should we be?”
Commissioner Therrien replied that he is “very concerned” and said, “As a matter of principle, it is right to say these devices contain a lot of personal information, very sensitive information, and when the law—including Canadian law—continues to treat the contents of electronic devices as goods, it is just not realistic.”
The U.S. is collecting DNA at the border and people are concerned
People are concerned for their privacy regarding the new pilot program being implemented by the United States. The program involves collecting DNA from migrants and immigrants being held in immigration custody. The program is being applied at both the Canadian and U.S. borders.
According to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the project will begin Monday and will last for 90 days. The program will first be used in Texas and Michigan and is meant to eventually expand to the rest of the country.
The Border protection and Customs plan to gather swabs from those seized by the U.S. Border Patrol. The locations included in this collection are Detroit and the surrounding area, as well as Eagle Pass, Texas.
They will be collecting DNA from people above the age of 14.
People entering the U.S. without authorization as well as permanent residents carrying green cards will be among those affected by the program. People who decline the program’s rules can be criminally charged.
Acting director of the University of Toronto’s Faculty of Law’s International Human Rights Program, Petra Molnar told Global News, “I think it’s definitely an example of how hard-line and draconian the policies in the U.S. in particular are turning when it comes to immigration, custody and detention.”
“That’s one of the things that I think is unclear about this super problematic policy,” Molnar added. “It’s incredibly over-broad, and we don’t know who would actually be affected.”
Molnar also noted that this gathering of information usually ends up targeting minorities.
In their memo, the government mentioned that the DNA collected might not be useful straight away. The swabs of saliva that are collected are then mailed to the FBI. Since the results of the test take time, the people in question may have already moved on.
The government has mentioned that people who come into the country legally will not be will not have their DNA taken. The CBP has accidentally assumed that people crossing the border were doing so illegally in the past though.
The U.S. military ironically released a memo urging members not to take consumer ancestry tests due to concerns of privacy.
The memo read, “Exposing sensitive genetic information to outside parties poses personal and operational risks to service members.”
So far concerns have been raised by the American Civil Liberties Union among others.
ACLU attorney Stephen Kang, wondered if the country was making “a DNA bank of immigrants that have come through custody for no clear reason.”
“It raises a lot of very serious, practical concerns, I think, and real questions about coercion.”
President Trump’s administration has recently mentioned that they plan to use biometrics more than they currently do to stop illegal immigrants.
Chinese authorities are among other countries that have reportedly used similar tactics of DNA collection on residents.
Border patrol agents on the lookout for parental kidnappings over Christmas
Border patrol agents at Canadian customs say they’re on high alert for parental abductions during the holidays.
According to statistics from the Canada Border Services Agency (CSBA), now’s the time of year that family travel is most likely to involve kidnapping attempts by parents of their own children, especially when it comes to children traveling internationally.
The CBSA says it’s a well known phenomenon.
“Currently there are as many mothers as fathers who decide to leave or return to their native country, for example, with their child but without the consent of the other parent,” said Pina Arcamone, director of the Missing Children’s Network, to the The Canadian Press.
Acramone also highlighted that, contrary to what some might think, parental abduction is the most common form of abduction in Canada.
Acramone gave a hypothetical scenario to demostrate what is most commonly seen: one parent, who is not happy with the conditions surrounding the care of their child, decides to take matters into their own hands. The child then goes on a vacation with the parent, but does not return when scheduled, sometimes not returning for months.
“Every year, we find missing children (at airports and border crossings),” said Véronique Lalime, a spokesperson for the CBSA, to The Canadian Press. “Our agents are really on the lookout. When they see children, they pay special attention to make sure they meet child-care requirements when it comes to travel.”
Arcamone also noted that it’s not just men who are at fault for the kidnapping crimes.
“We see that it concerns as many mothers as fathers,” said Arcamone. “You really have to be on the lookout and not minimize or trivialize things if a child is abducted by his mother.”
“I would say that in the vast majority of cases, the children are found,” Arcamone said. “It may take a few hours, but sometimes it takes days and months in some cases.
“In most cases … we locate the children and send them home before there are serious consequences.”
Conservative Party address Canadian border agency’s decision to cancel outstanding illegal entry warrants
The CBSA currently has roughly 48,000 active arrest warrants for people wanted for immigration violations. Such violations include overstaying VISAs or remaining in the country after a refugee claim has been rejected.
However, Global News recently uncovered that the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) “cancels arrest warrants for failed refugee claimants and other people wanted for removal who it cannot find, even in cases where it is not clear whether a person has left Canada.”
According to Global News, the CBSA often cancels an outstanding warrant for someone who has violated immigration laws after the CBSA loses track of that person’s whereabouts. Furthermore, the CBSA is unable to perfectly track whether someone who has violated immigration law has indeed left the country, as they only have access to information on people who have left by ground routes and not by air.
Former border agent and professor at Mount Royal University Kelly Sundberg says that border agents have been cancelling such warrants for people facing deportation for over a decade, well before the CBSA was created in 2003.
“It’s crazy,” Sundberg said. “There’s no way we should have been doing it this way.”
Sundberg says this was common if the person had not committed a crime while in Canada, with border agents only actively going after those whose whereabouts are known and who have broken some other law.
According to Global News, the CBSA considers how long “someone has been wanted in Canada without being detected, plus the age of the wanted individual.” If a person has evaded detection for over 10 years and have not committed any other crime, it’s normal for their warrant to be cancelled.
“In limited circumstances, an immigration warrant may be cancelled even if it cannot be confirmed that an individual has left Canada,” said CBSA spokesperson Rebecca Purdy.
“CBSA officers must exercise due diligence in exhausting all leads to locate an individual before a warrant can be cancelled.”
Since this revelation, Andrew Scheer and the Conservatives have came out strongly against the practice, saying that, if elected, they will put a stop to the cancellation of outstanding warrants.
“We believe that when someone has been ordered deported, that should be carried out,” Scheer stated Friday.
“Cancelling warrants for those ordered deported is unacceptable and a Conservative government will fix this broken process,” added Conservative Party spokesperson Simon Jefferies.
Canadian and American border officials are sharing and collecting more of our information
According to CTV, border officials have been extending their reach into the personal information of crossing Canadian and US residents.
Checkpoints have been collecting and then sharing intelligence on “legal residents” and “third-country nationals” crossing through the neighbouring nations.
The nature of information being gathered and traded by both Canadian and American officials was described in a press release by the Department of Homeland Security Thursday.
“[Officials] are exchanging biographic data, travel documents, and other border-crossing information” describes the department.
Efforts to expand the knowledge of US-Canadian border agencies began in 2011. That year, then Prime Minister Stephen Harper’ and US President Barack Obama introduced the Beyond the Border Action Plan.
The plan ostensibly aimed at allowing border agencies to keep a better eye on travellers—ensuring that they were welcome in either country and did not overstay their invitation. Verifying residency and history in either country, to increase security, was also a main concern.
“Information sharing is vital to protecting the security of our citizens and to our mutual economic prosperity,” reads an old press statement on the joint agreement.
Privacy Commissioner David Therrien has expressed his concerns over “retention periods” that may apply to travellers, and the “risk” that border data might be “used for secondary purposes.”
In other border news, late last month Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and US President Donald Trump agreed to allow pre-clearance for certain travellers in order to speed up travel between countries.
“Delays at the border can easily disrupt operations for Canadian and American business owners, so we want to remove some of these obstacles to expand trade while keeping our people safe,” Trudeau said of the agreement.
