Canada’s cost of living goes up, while wages decrease
Canada’s cost of living is going up, despite the fact that wages aren’t, according to Yahoo Finance.
Statistics Canada has revealed that median after-tax income did not change for individuals, remaining at $61,400. That’s virtually unchanged from 2017 and 2018.
This figure shows that wages have not kept up with inflation. It also doesn’t keep up with corporate profit, which rose nine percent in the space of that same period.
This has resulted in more insolvencies as Canadians struggle to keep their heads above water. The only province that did not feel this effect was Doug Ford’s Ontario, which saw incomes raise by 3.3 percent.
Nova Scotia had the lowest personal income, only taking home $52,200, while Alberta took $72,700, which was the highest.
Middle-class Canadians will save $1.73 a week with new Liberal tax cut
Middle-class Canadians will save $1.73 a week under the Liberal Government’s new middle-class tax cut, totalling out to $90 dollars a year.
“We are lowering taxes for middle-class families and people working hard to join them, which means more money that can be used to do things like buy healthy food, send kids to camp,” said Middle-Class Prosperity Minister Mona Fortier to the Commons Friday. “This is just the next step in our plan to make life more affordable for middle-class Canadians.”
According to Blacklock’s reporter, parliament passed Bill C-2 that would raise the basic personal exemption for tax filers by roughly $3,000 from $12,298 to $15,000 annually by 2023.
“We know that will have an important impact,” said Finance Minister Bill Morneau. “It’s a very significant measure.”
“The government is trying to get extraordinary credit for what is really a very modest tax cut,” said MP Pat Kelly (Calgary Rocky Ridge), deputy Conservative finance critic to Blacklocks. “It’s a tax cut, and I support cutting taxes for Canadians, but this isn’t going to help Canadians get ahead anywhere near to the extent this government is claiming.”
“The budget resembles marketing documents rather than giving Canadians accurate and clear information about what the government actually plans to do,” said Kelly.
A January cost report found that people earning between $104,000 AND $159,000 will benefit most.
“The Liberals are taking from the poor and giving it to the rich,” said MP Peter Julian. “They have got Robin Hood backwards.”
Environment Canada suffers tech drought, despite billing taxpayers $19.3 million for new tech
Environment Canada reportedly complained about running out of computers, despite spending a whopping amount of taxpayer money on new computers, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
In a breathless email obtained by an access of information request, Sophie Cimon-Kingsley, the ministry’s head of human resources wrote, “My assistant was informed this afternoon that the department has run out of computers … I’m hearing from my team there are no computers available to deploy to new employees.”
These recent shortages come in despite of the department buying 1,751 new computers in 2012 and then 1,313 more in 2013. This vast expenditure continues: between 2015 to 2018, Environment Canada forked out for another 4,747 computers. The total cost of these purchases were $3.59 million.
More worryingly, however, the department plans to spend another $19.3 million by 2023 for more gadgets. It may come as a surprise then, that the managers of the department are still gasping for more taxpayer money.
In an estimation published this week, The Professional Institute of the Public Service suggested that federal agencies spend a staggering $1.3 billion per year on private computer technicians.
Damned if you do, damned if you doughnut—Trudeau's latest debacle
Trudeau purchased some doughnuts recently at a local doughnut shop in Winnipeg. You’d think that wouldn’t make the news with all the more prescient issues at hand but it seems the pettier the better in our clickbait world. Critics wasted no time chastizing the prime minister for his decision to buy doughnuts on taxpayer dollars.
I want to be clear that I don’t like Justin Trudeau. I didn’t vote for him the first time around. I didn’t like that he ran on his father’s legacy. I don’t like his pious cadence. I don’t like his inability to answer basic questions. He is at worst corrupt and at best, a plug.
One thing I do like, however, is consistency. I want people to hold one another to the same standards as they would anybody else. The political polarization that is often discussed in regards to the United States has undeniably seeped into our home and native land as well. People get in their camps, left or right, and they stay there. Wilful blindness, logic twisting and “whataboutisms” plague the public discourse and there is no better platform to sling mud than Twitter.
It has become increasingly clear that in today’s political climate you’re damned if you do, damned if you don’t. The Liberals are having a cabinet retreat in Winnipeg and Trudeau stepped out to grab some doughnuts and no doubt a much-needed photoshoot. He and the shop in question, Oh Doughnuts posted about the transaction and lo and behold people on the internet got upset about it.
I don’t wish to advertise for bitter Twitter users in this article but if you happen to be a fan of faux outrage, the hashtag is #doughnutgate. In this thread, you’ll find people whining away, primarily about the cost of the doughnuts which came in at a whopping $47 a dozen. That is what we are squabbling about, the difference of thirty some odd dollars it would have cost if he’d bought the doughnuts at Tim Hortons.
Tim Hortons, the famously Brazilian-owned coffee and doughnut chain was surely open and operating just as close by many complained, so why didn’t he go there and save his compatriots the pocket money? Because he’s an elitist, that’s why. It could also be that Tim Horton’s employees in Winnipeg are currently on strike or the franchisee refusing to raise their wages. It could be because the Prime Minister wanted to photo-op of him shopping locally.
I don’t understand why or how, any Canadian could criticize a politician for shopping locally, I can’t even play devil’s advocate momentarily on that one.
Sure the guy likes to spend our money, there are plenty of vacation receipts to prove that, but it’s important to separate the wheat from the chaff.
One Twitter critic complained about the fact that Trudeau was out shopping himself, claiming he could have got one of his assistants to run the errand. The tweet also opened with “Elitist Trudeau.” It’s hard wrap your head around some of this stuff. How can a politician be elitist for not sending his assistant to run an errand but instead opting for a chance to connect with his fellow citizen? It’s absurd.
Again, I’m no fan of Trudeau or of politicians in general for that matter but my disdain for hypocrisy far outweighs any political leanings. I wonder how positively effective social media could be as a forum for communication if the majority of users weren’t operating through an us vs. them scope. The truth of the matter is that we all have more things in common than we do things uncommon.
The next time a politician, or anybody for that matter that you don’t like is doing something just ask yourself, “how would I feel if it was my politician or my friend in this exact scenario?” I’d be willing to bet it would change your perception of it a great deal.
I think we’d all be a step closer to harmony if we seek truth and fairness over a momentary ‘victory.’
Desjardins buys out Le Capitale portfolio
Desjardins Group has announced that they are buying the portfolio of Le Capitale, moving 6376 mortgages transferred over to the company. The transaction will be in early February according to a recent press release.
“I’m proud of this acquisition, which solidifies Desjardins’s position as a leader in the residential mortgage market,” said Guy Cormier, President and CEO of Desjardins Group. “It’s a high-quality portfolio from La Capitale that fits perfectly with Desjardins’s expansion objectives, which include seeking out acquisitions to maximize synergies within our organization. We’ll continue to pursue attractive growth opportunities in our primary markets.”
Mortgage holders currently with Le Capitale will receive a letter after February 3 to make them aware of the transfer and welcome them aboard with Desjardins. The transfer requires no action on the part of the holder and their loans will be moved automatically with no change to the conditions of their financing.
Desjardins is opening a new support centre dedicated to the questions of their mortgage holders. The financial cooperative is committed to delivering excellent customer service and provides personalized support for new members.
Desjardins Group has assets of $312.5 billion, making them the fifth largest cooperative financial group in the world and the leading group in Canada. It’s good for Canadian employment as well, rated one of Canada’s Top 100 Employers according to Mediacorp. Offering a full range of products and services, it has been highly ranked among the strongest banks in the world by The Banker Magazine.
