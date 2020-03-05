Canada’s Big Three telecom companies have two years to reduce rates by 25 percent
The three biggest cellphone companies in Canada are being forced to reduce their prices by 25 percent. Bell, Rogers and Telus have two years to make the change, which will be enforced by the Trudeau government according to Global News.
On Thursday, Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains announced that the government will begin tracking wireless pricing on a quarterly basis instead of yearly. The goal is to better track the prices so that the required price drops are met by plans that offer two-to-six GB of data.
He added that the government will “take action with other regulatory tools to further increase competition and help reduce prices” if the Big Three do not reduce their prices.
On Thursday, Bains said, “If they fail to do so, we will look at additional regulatory measures, like how we deploy future spectrum or mobile virtual network operators as a means to drive more competition, which will help lower prices.”
“Spectrum is essential for companies to be able to grow, to provide data to consumers, to connect consumers,” said Bains. “It’s what makes a smartphone smart. So this is a very valuable resource and how we deploy that resource will enable the ability for companies to invest and grow going forward.”
“If they are unable to meet that 25 percent commitment in the next two years, we will make sure that we have policies in place that promote competition and so mobile virtual network operators will use their networks for infrastructure and provide lower-cost data plans to consumers.” Bains said.
Canada has had some of the highest cellphone prices in the world for years.
According to a 2016 study of eight industrialized countries by the Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission, Canadians pay the most for cellphone plans. Broadband internet prices are also the third highest among the countries which include the U.S., France, U.K. and Australia.
In January, a CRTC study showed that just half of Canadians are happy with the cellphone providers they use. The CRTC is questioning whether the companies should be forced to sell network access to the smaller companies.
Telus CEO Darren Entwistle said that the company would cut 5,000 jobs if they were forced to sell the network access.
Bains said that it has been made clear by the government that more investment is wanted and he thinks that it is easier for companies with the current tax environment.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Complaint against Bell and Rogers to Competition Bureau claims price-fixing of phone bills
Bell Canada and Rogers Communications Canada Inc. have had a complaint filed against them with the Competition Bureau by TekSavvy Solutions Inc., in which it’s alleged that the two communications giants have engaged in anti-competitive practices like rate manipulation.
Teksavvy claims the telecommunications companies used their dominant positions to take advantage of the wholesale market and jack up prices. Through their internet brands Virgin and Fido, the companies were able to offer retail prices below the wholesale prices which allowed them to exclude any other retail competitors. The complaint also sought an inquiry and enforcement action from the federal commissioner.
The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunication Commission found that Bell and Rogers had violated rate-setting rules more than 50 times between 2016-2019 with rates being inflated sometime as much as 900 percent. The two companies were ordered to correct the inflated rates and to repay the the amounts unjustly taken from competitors in 2019.
Bell and Rogers managed to be successful in staying execution of the order. The two companies argued in their appeal that its enforcement would have been too damaging to their businesses according to Canadian Lawyer Magazine.
TekSavvy alleged that such anti-competitive conduct has resulted in many problematic consequences for Canadians such as higher retail prices than other countries; the exit of wholesale-based competitors such as the complainants themselves from competing in retail internet markets; and discouraging other new competitors from entering mobile markets. The complaint argued that Bell and Rogers were guilty through the the Competition Act, RSC 1985, c C-34 under all three requisites of s. 79(1).
Together, the companies jointly dominated the wholesale market and retail markets to exclude other competitors.
More than 150,000 Canadians have called for the CRTC to enforce an order and for the federal cabinet to take action against Bell and Rogers to reduce mobile and internet costs according to a TekSavvy news release.
“These kind of anti-competitive activities are the reason why Canadians pay among the very highest prices for Internet and Mobile services in the world,” said TekSavvy’s vice-president for consumer legal affairs.
The Post Millennial previously reported that Canadians are finding ways to avoid expensive Canadian phone plans by getting American plans instead.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Liberals continue to say they will lower cell phone bills
The Liberal cabinet has promised to cut cell phone bills for Canadians by 25 percent, which according to CRTC would potentially save Canadians anywhere from $11 to $25 monthly, first reported by Blacklock’s Reporter.
The Canadian Radio Television and Telecommunications Commission released a report that the average Canadian spends about $101 a month on the cell phone plans. The agency released a report entitled, Communications Monitoring Report 2019 found that the average cost is $50.25 a month for a basic 5G plan with higher rates in rural areas.
“Larger households may have higher expenditures for these services, e.g. purchasing more internet data,” wrote the Commission: “The data presented here does not allow for analysis of individual expenditures on communications services.”
“Canadians shouldn’t have to choose between having a cellphone and heating their homes,” said Trudeau, one of his main campaign promises last year was to lower cell phone bills by 25 percent.
“As Canadians we pay some of the highest prices in the world for cellphone services while Canadian telecom companies are among the most profitable in the developed world,” the Liberal Party stated in their platform Forward: A Real Plan For The Middle Class. “To help lower monthly cellphone bills and bring costs in line with what people pay in other countries, we will move forward with cutting the cost of these services by 25 percent in the next two years using the government’s regulatory powers.”
During their Throne Speech on December 5, the cabinet repeated their pledge to lower cell phone costs for Canadians. On December 13, they sent a Mandate Letter to the Department of Industry demanding the rates drop by 2021. “If within two years this price is not achieved, you can expand the mobile network operators’ qualifying rules as the CRTC mandate on affordable pricing,” read the letter.
At the communications committee in 2018 Members of the Senate expressed their dissatisfaction with the CRTC’s ability to advocate on behalf of consumers. “Like a lot of Canadians, I’m very frustrated with telecommunications in this country,” said Conservative Senator Michael MacDonald. “It’s outrageously expensive for data. It’s basically a cartel, let’s face it. It’s a small oligarchy.
“I’m not convinced the CRTC has the fortitude to take on these cartels and the consumers are losing because of it,” said MacDonald. “What’s the solution, besides going to the CRTC? Is it relevant anymore in terms of serving the public interest? I’m convinced it is not serving the public interest.”
The Post Millennial reported late last year that many Canadians are now finding loopholes to get comparable American phone plans that cost a third of the price and don’t charge for roaming or long distant calling in North America.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Bell Let's Talk partners up to end stigma around mental health
Bell Let’s Talk is partnering up with the Northwestel and government of the Northwest Territories to announce a $500,000 collaboration to support the Strongest Families Institute. Strongest Families is an award-winning charity that provides mental health services to youth and adults throughout the N.W.T. according to a press release.
The Institute helps families to overcome anxiety and behavioural challenges through the use of various evidence-based programs. Operating out of nine provinces in total, coaches provide support any time of the day or night, available in both French and English. Strongest Families also partners with Indigenous advisors to help better connect with people’s needs. The Institute is also committed to respecting the privacy of those they support.
“Our government is committed to making decisions to improve the lives of NWT residents. By partnering with Bell Let’s Talk, Northwestel and the Strongest Families Institute, we are able to provide individuals, families, caregivers and youth with mental wellness and behavioural challenge supports when and where they need them from their home community. There is no waitlist for this innovative, flexible and evidence-based service that is available by phone and can be scheduled around each person’s needs.” said Diane Thom, Minister of Health and Social Services.
One of Strongest Families’ approach is to have weekly 45-minute calls with their clients over a 12 week period, or more if necessary. The clients are given handbooks on different ways that they may be able to deal with their particular mental health issue. There are also videos to accompany the handbook that demonstrate how such skills might be implemented.
“Strongest Families Institute is proud to partner with the Government of the Northwest Territories (NWT), Bell Let’s Talk and Northwestel, to increase access to timely mental health services for children, youth, adults and families. We are honoured to work with these partners to improve access to care. The announcement of this investment allows us to provide our skill-based programs that are proven to overcome mental health issues to NWT residents. Equipping people with life skills will lead to a healthier future. Through today’s announcement of matched funding, together we will improve the well-being of those in need of assistance. Strongest Families Institute applauds Bell Let’s Talk, the Government of the Northwest Territories and Northwestel on their funding commitment to improved mental health wellness for all.” said Dr. Patricia Lingley-Pottie, President and CEO of Strongest Families Institute.
According to Lingley-Pottie about 90 percent of clients report that their mental health issue was eventually resolved or at least improved significantly by the time they had finished the program.
“Bell Let’s Talk is pleased to build on our existing partnership with the Strongest Families Institute to bring new mental health resources to families in the Northwest Territories. Bell and Northwestel share the Government of the Northwest Territories’ commitment to expanding access to mental health support in ways that will make a real difference in people’s lives,” said Mary Deacon, Chair of Bell Let’s Talk.
“As a longstanding partner of Bell Let’s Talk and a passionate supporter of mental health in the North, Northwestel is proud to be involved in today’s announcement about how we will make additional resources available to Northwest Territories families. Mental health affects all of us, and I want to thank Bell Let’s Talk, the Government of the Northwest Territories, and the Strongest Families Institute for the work they are doing to make mental health a priority in our communities,” said Curtis Shaw, President of Northwestel
Bell will donate 5 cents to Canadian mental health programs for each text sent at no extra cost to the consumer. One of the main goals is to remove the stigma of discussing issues of mental health publicly. Bell Let’s Talk will be on January 29th.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Phone companies required to stop scam calls in Canada
The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) is attempting to provide Canadians with a call blocking system. As of today, telecommunications service providers will have to implement the system in order to protect Canadians from illegitimate callers.
According to the CRTC, caller ID numbers with 16 or more digits and some other unusual numbers will now be blocked by the service provider before making it to the recipient. An example is a number like 000-000-0000.
Some providers have their own call filtering service that is already more advanced. These companies will not have to implement the new service.
In a recent news release, chairperson and CEO of the CRTC, Ian Scott noted, “Canadians need to have the right tools to manage nuisance calls. With the implementation of a call blocking system, calls that are malformed will be stopped within the network.”
He added, “At the same time, we are working with the industry on other tools to better protect Canadians from nuisance calls, including a process to alert them when the caller ID has been spoofed.”
Though the service is meant to protect consumers from unsolicited calls it will not be very effective in stopping scam calls that come from legitimate numbers.
Bell and Rogers are among the providers that will begin implementing the services.
The president of the Canadian Wireless Telecommunications Association, Robert Ghiz told CBC News, “There are always scammers trying to find new ways to infiltrate and take advantage of consumers out there.”
He also noted, “There’s always scammers trying to find new ways to infiltrate and take advantage of consumers out there. There’s always going to be new mechanisms that we’re going to have to put in place to deal with these things.”
Ghiz said that one way to combat illegitimate calls is to ask if there is a number you can call back at to reach the person again. You can also end the call and try calling the same number back.
Senior intelligence analyst at the Canadian anti-fraud centre told CBC, “It will have an impact on some of the fraud operations out there,” he added, “but how much remains to be seen.”
Social Media