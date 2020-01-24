Canada remains coronavirus-free as six in Quebec test negative
The six people who authorities suspected had coronavirus after displaying symptoms of a respiratory virus have all tested negative for the deadly disease, says Quebec’s health department.
The six people, who were kept at undisclosed hospitals in Montreal and Quebec City, were believed to potentially be infected as they had recently travelled to China, CTV reports.
The six negative results mean that the virus, which has already made its way to the United States, has not come to Canada. Quebec officials say they are keeping a watchful eye on the spread of the disease.
The news comes along with a statement from Canada’s chief medical officer, who stated that Canada’s chances of having a coronavirus outbreak remain low, especially after China’s complete shutdown of landmarks, entire cities, public transportation, and holidays.
Dr. Theresa Tam’s comments come on the heels of China’s announcement that there are 830 confirmed cases with 26 confirmed deaths. That figure is expected to rise.
WATCH: Wuhan building 1000-bed hospital for coronavirus in just six days
The city of Wuhan is attempting to build a 1000-bed hospital in a span of just 6 days. The hospital is in response to the recent coronavirus outbreak. The Chinese city is where the outbreak was originally noticed.
The workers are using prefabricated buildings to speed up the building process. The building zone is located on the outskirts of Wuhan, according to The Guardian.
Though six days seems like an extremely short timeframe for building a hospital, China has accomplished similar tasks in the past. When the Sars outbreak occurred in 2003, Beijing’s Xiaotangshan hospital was built in only one week. Wuhan workers are using the Xiaotangshan hospital as a template for the construction of their current one. They are building on a 25,000 square metre site.
The hospital in Beijing treated about a seventh of the Sars patients in China in the span of two months. There were many isolation units designed for individual use in the hospital. The facility was closed down shortly after the Sars outbreak had been contained.
There are 35 diggers on site as well as 10 bulldozers. The machinery arrived on Thursday. According to China State Construction Engineering, there are over 100 people working on the facility.
A ton of activity could be seen on state television as many dozers worked side by side on the site while trucks were coming and going with needed materials.
According to Xinhua, the hospital is aimed towards “alleviating the shortage of medical treatment resources and improving the ability to care for patients”.
The hospital’s construction began after reports of overcrowded hospitals and shortages of beds. The outbreak has now infected 830 people in China and 26 people have died.
China can't be trusted with coronavirus reporting—SARS is proof
While WHO decided today that it was too early to call the coronavirus a “public health crisis,” the world is now keeping a watchful eye on China, where the virus first originated.
China’s track record when it comes to pandemics is not a good one. In November of 2002, an outbreak of the now well-known SARS virus—which is similar in nature to the new coronavirus—began in China’s Guangdong province, with a population in 133 million. The People’s Republic of China did not notify the WHO until February 10, 2003, reporting that 305 cases including 105 health-care workers, and five deaths.
The People’s Republic, in an effort to hide the truth from its citizens, a common practice used to keep up morale, discouraged the nation’s press from reporting on the SARS outbreak, and even hid reports from the World Health Organization.
China would even go so far as to prevent WHO teams from visiting the Guangdong province where the disease first spread, not allowing entry until April.
The reason for China’s shifty and suspicious behaviour of not disclosing information regarding when plagues and natural disasters (i.e. 2009 earthquake) could be thanks partly to a traditional belief called the Mandate of Heaven. According to the mandate, great disasters like famine, floods, plagues, and earthquakes were a sign from the heavens that the gods were displeased with the current ruler—reluctance to admit this to the public would often lead to civil unrest, as the masses believed the heavens were warning the people of the ruler’s illegitimacy.
The virus continued to spread throughout the world thanks to China’s inaction. In February of 2004, an elderly woman returned to Toronto from Hong Kong. She died after infecting her son, who would go on to spread the disease at Scarborough Grace Hospital, before himself succumbing to the virus.
If Canada were to learn from the past, the country would immediately and unapologetically forbid all direct flights from China to enter Canada. With the knowledge that the virus can spread person-to-person, it’s vital that the country delay the virus’ entry at all costs—though it may already be too late. Two Quebec hospitals are supervising five potential carriers, all of whom recently returned from China.
SARS eventually ended up killing 44 people in Canada, which would make it the only country not in Asia to have deaths from the virus.
We can now see that China is in a full-blown panic regarding the virus. The country has taken several massive steps, including cancelling the world’s busiest travel year, the solar New Year, in the nation’s capital. The country has also put three major cities into quarantine, a massive step which will prevent people from leaving or entering city limits. Plans have also been announced that the city will construct dedicated coronavirus hospitals in just six days time.
The origins of the virus have been traced back to a market in the Wuhan city center, but some have started to question this. With China’s history of dishonesty, is it really that out of the question that the origins lie in something more malevolent?
Take for example the Wuhan maximum security biolab which opened in 2017, one of many planned facilities of that nature across China. According to Nature, Wuhan built a lab to deal with “the world’s most dangerous pathogens,”
According to the Nature article, scientists outside China worried about pathogens escaping, and that “the addition of a biological dimension to geopolitical tensions between China and other nations.”
Whether this had any part in the virus will probably never come to light. But with certainty, Canadians and the world should be wary of any official information released from China’s regime.
Wuhan residents 'dropping in streets' after city is quarantined
New images from Wuhan, China, show residents laying unresponsive on the ground in public areas. The pictures have been posted to Instagram after the residents were told yesterday that they cannot leave the city for fear of the coronavirus spreading more than it already has.
Some locals have started calling the city “zombieland” after the quarantine.
Medics can be seen patrolling the city streets while wearing hazmat suits. The scene has an apocalyptic look to it.
Videos show people collapsing and being treated on the ground as bystanders look on.
So far China has announced 634 cases of the virus and 17 have been deadly. Approximately 20 million people in China are currently on lockdown.
WATCH: Chinese woman eats bat in midst of coronavirus outbreak
A video of a Chinese woman eating a bat in its entirety at a high-end restaurant has gone viral after it is believed they are the source of the coronavirus. There are other videos of Cantonese chefs preparing bat soup.
Emerging in Wuhan, central China, last month the disease has already taken the lives of at least 17 people with more than 590 cases of infection. The city is on complete lockdown according to the Daily Mail.
There is little known about the new strain of virus, other than that it causes pneumonia. Scientists believe it might have spread from snakes or bats to humans.
Coronavirus is linked to the same virus that led to the SARS epidemic in 2003 and leading Chinese virologists fear that this new deadly strain of coronavirus could lead to an outbreak 10 times worse than the previous one.
China has locked down its third city in an attempt to stop the spread of the virus. The major Lunar New Year events that had been planned for Beijing have been cancelled. Train stations have been shut down in Ezhou. In Huanggang, public schools, trains, cinemas and internet cafes have all been temporarily closed down. All flights have been cancelled in Wuhan and citizens are banned from leaving which has caused panic and people to fight over food supplies.
With almost 600 patients currently infected with the disease, officials predict that at least as many as 10,000 more could be undiagnosed in Wuhan alone. Experts say no virus has spread this quickly since SARS.
Chinese officials are showering the streets with gas in hopes of disinfecting entire streets at a time and roadside quarantine tents are leaving many residents in great fear of what is to come. One resident described the feeling of the city as ‘the end of the world’ in a recent BBC interview.
The coronavirus has left China as well due to travellers who’ve landed in the U.K. and the U.S. One man landed in Washington state from China and was infected with the virus but was not diagnosed until Monday, five days after he returned from China. He is said to have had close contact with at least 16 people within that time period. He is now been quarantined. The main fear is that the virus will mutate and become even deadlier.
An increasing amount of pressure is being placed on the World Health Organization to declare the coronavirus as a public health emergency crisis such as Ebola or Zika were in the past. Wuhan’s Health Commission has reported the city is full of patients with a high fever and that hospital beds are in short supply.
British government ministers have issued a shutdown on flights from Wuhan and are effectively quarantining any passengers entering the country from China. One professor warned that the death rate from coronavirus holds a semblance to the 1918 pandemic of Spanish Flu which took the lives of more than 50 million people.
What data is known thus far about the coronavirus suggests that one in fifty people who contract it will die.
